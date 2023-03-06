10 best Blue Star water purifiers: Effective solution for safe drinking water

Life without a good water purifier is difficult to imagine.

Are you looking for the best blue star water purifier for your house? Here, you will find a wide range of high-quality water purifiers. Blue Star is a well-known and reputed electronic company with the best water purifier in India. In collaboration with Eureka Forbes manufactures water purifiers. The highlight of these models is their advanced Aquaguard UV purification and filtration process to provide safe drinking water, considered among the best in the market. Check out blue star water purifier reviews and find the perfect fit water purifier on Amazon. Product List 1. Blue Star Aristo RO+UV+UF 7-Litre Water Purifier This Blue Star Water Purifier is a water purifier that uses a combination of three purification technologies - Reverse Osmosis (RO), Ultraviolet (UV) and Ultrafiltration (UF) - to remove impurities and contaminants from drinking water. The RO technology removes dissolved salts, heavy metals, and other impurities from water, while the UV technology disinfects the water by killing bacteria and viruses. The UF technology filters out impurities such as bacteria and viruses. Specifications: Brand: Blue Star Colour: Black Special Feature: RO, RO+ Material: Plastic Capacity: 7 litres

Pros Cons It has a triple-layered RO+UV+UF protection The product has a poor after-sales-service It has a high purification capacity

2. Blue Star Stella ST4BSHC01 Water Purifier The Blue Star Stella ST4BSHC01 8.2-Litre RO + UV Water Purifier removes dissolved salts, heavy metals, and other impurities from water. At the same time, UV technology disinfects the water by killing bacteria and viruses. This blue star water purifier has an 8.2-litre storage tank, suitable for a medium-sized family. It also features a child lock function, alerts for low water pressure, a full tank, and purification on/off. The RO + UV Water Purifier has a sleek design with a black glass finish and touch-sensitive buttons, making it an aesthetically pleasing addition to your kitchen. Specifications: Brand: Blue Star Colour: Black/Silver Special Feature: RO+ Material: Plastic Capacity: 8.2 litres

Pros Cons The delivers 3 types of water (Ambient/Cold & Hot ) in just a click There is no installation kit in the package

3. Blue Star Aristo RO+UV+UF 7-Litre Water Purifier The Blue Star Aristo RO+UV+UF 7-Litre Water Purifier uses a combination of three purification technologies - Reverse Osmosis (RO), Ultraviolet (UV), and Ultrafiltration (UF) to provide safe and clean drinking water. This blue water purifier has a 7-litre storage tank, making it ideal for small families. It features a child lock function to ensure the safety of children, as well as alerts for low water pressure and a tank full. The Water Purifier has a compact and sleek design, making it easy to fit in small spaces. has a purification-on indicator that lets you know when the water is being purified. Specifications: Brand: Blue Star Colour: Black Special Feature: RO, RO+ Material: Plastic Capacity: 7 litres

Pros Cons It has a large capacity of up to 10-inches of filter The service provided by the service centre is poor It has a 7-litre large tank storage

4. Blue Star Majesto MA4BSAM02 Water Purifier The Blue Star Majesto MA4BSAM02 8-Litre RO + UV Water Purifier comes with a stylish and compact design, making it easy to fit in small spaces. It also has a purifier on/off indicator that lets you know when the water is being purified. Overall, the Blue Star Water Purifier is a reliable and efficient water purifier that ensures the water is safe and free from impurities. Its advanced purification technologies and user-friendly features make it an excellent choice for a high-quality water purifier for households. Specifications: Brand: Blue Star Colour: Black and Silver Special Feature: RO+ Material: Plastic Capacity: 8 litres

Pros Cons Best water purifier at this price Product quality is good

5. Blue Star Plastic Pristina Water Purifier The Blue Star Plastic Pristina UV LP Water Purifier is a compact and affordable water purifier that uses Ultraviolet (UV) technology to disinfect the water and make it safe for consumption. The UV technology in the Blue Star Plastic Pristina water purifier disinfects the water by killing bacteria and viruses. However, it does not remove dissolved impurities such as salts and heavy metals from the water. This water purifier has a 4-litre storage tank suitable for small families or individuals. It also has a compact design, making it easy to fit in small spaces. This Blue Star Water Purifier has a sleek and modern look, with a transparent water tank that lets you see the water level. It also features an alarm that notifies you when the UV lamp needs to be replaced. Specifications: Brand: Blue Star Colour: Black, Blue Special Feature: UV Material: Plastic Included Components: Uv lamp

Pros Cons The product has an inbuilt voltage stabilizer The product has a flimsy based quality This water purifier has UV

6. Blue Star Edge ED4WGAM01 Water Purifier The Blue Star Edge ED4WGAM01 6-Litre RO + UV Water Purifier has a sleek and modern design with a black glass finish and touch-sensitive buttons. It also has a purifier on/off indicator that lets you know when the water is being purified. This reliable and efficient water purifier ensures the water you drink is safe and free from impurities. Its advanced purification technologies and user-friendly features make it an excellent choice for a high-quality water purifier for households. Specifications: Brand: Blue Star Colour: White and Golden Special Feature: RO+ Material: Plastic Capacity: 6 litres

Pros Cons It has RO+UV water purification The package includes - a water purifier, installation kit, pre-filter and user manual

7. Blue Star Prisma PR4BLAM01 Water Purifier The Blue Star Prisma PR4BLAM01 4.2-Litre RO + UV Water Purifier is a compact and efficient water purifier that uses two purification technologies, Reverse Osmosis (RO) and Ultraviolet (UV), to provide safe and clean drinking water. This water purifier has a 4.2-litre storage tank, making it suitable for small families or individuals. It also features a child lock function to ensure the safety of children and alerts for low water pressure and a full tank. It has a sleek and compact design, making it easy to fit in small spaces. It also features a water level indicator and a purifier on/off indicator that lets you know when the water is being purified. Specifications: Brand: Blue Star Colour: Black Special Feature: RO+ Material: Plastic Capacity: 4.2 litres

Pros Cons The water purifier has effective purification; it removes all the impurities in the water The maintenance cost of this water purifier can be quite high as it requires regular replacement It has a large storage capacity

8. Blue Star Cresto 7 L RO + UV + UF Water Purifier, Black, CR5BLAM01 The Blue Star Cresto CR5BLAM01 removes dissolved salts, heavy metals, and other impurities from water, and the UV technology disinfects the water by killing bacteria and viruses. The UF technology further removes impurities, cysts, and other microorganisms, ensuring the water is purified and safe for consumption. Plus, it has a sleek and stylish design with a black finish that looks great in any modern kitchen. It also features a water level indicator and a purifier on/off indicator that lets you know when the water is being purified. Specifications: Brand: Blue Star Colour: Black Special Feature: UV, UF, RO Material: Polypropylene Capacity: 7 litres

Pros Cons This water purifier uses a multi-stage purification process It has a storage capacity of only 5 litres, which may not be sufficient for larger households This water purifier comes with smart indicators that let you know when it's time to replace the filters or when the tank is full.

9. Blue Star Opulus Alkaline Water Purifier The Blue Star Opulus 8 L RO+UV+UF+IBT Alkaline Water Purifier uses four advanced purification technologies - Reverse Osmosis (RO), Ultraviolet (UV), Ultrafiltration (UF), and Alkaline Filter - to provide safe and clean drinking water. The RO technology in the Blue Star Opulus water purifier removes dissolved salts, heavy metals, and other impurities from water, while the UV technology disinfects the water by killing bacteria and viruses. The UF technology removes microbes, ensuring the water is purified and safe for consumption. The Alkaline filter adds essential minerals to the water, such as calcium, magnesium, and potassium, and makes it more alkaline, which provides health benefits. Specification: Brand: Blue Star Colour: Black Special Feature: RO, RO+ Material: Plastic Capacity: 8 litres

Pros Cons This water purifier has a storage capacity of 8 litres and can store enough water for a medium-sized family Slightly expensive

10. Blue Star Excella EX5BLAM02 Water Purifier The Blue Star Excella EX5BLAM02 is a high-quality water purifier that uses three advanced purification technologies - Reverse Osmosis (RO), Ultraviolet (UV), and Ultrafiltration (UF) - to provide safe and clean drinking water. It caters a sleek and stylish design with a black finish that looks great in any modern kitchen. It also features a water level indicator and a purifier on/off indicator that lets you know when the water is being purified. Specifications: Brand: Blue Star Colour: Black Special Feature: UV, UF, RO Material: Polypropylene Capacity: 6 litres

Pros Cons The Blue Star water purifier has a sleek and compact design that makes it suitable for small households or offices. With a storage capacity of only 6 litres, the Blue Star Excella may not be suitable for larger households