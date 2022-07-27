10 best camera phones under ₹ 30,000 By Affiliate Desk

Published on Jul 27, 2022 15:56 IST





Summary: Camera phones have become the need of the hour. With a wide range of options available, it sometimes becomes overwhelming to pick the right one that offers amazing performance and capacity. Here is a list of the top 10 camera phones under ₹ 30,000 you can buy this year.

Camera phones in this price category come with very good specifications and will cater to all your picture needs.

With the advancement of technology, it is best to keep up with the trends and have the best camera phones. But looking for an ideal camera phone under ₹30,000 can be tedious and time-consuming. Don’t worry, we have done all the research for you! So, if you’re tired of searching for the best camera phones that meet your dream specifications while also being under ₹30,000, here is a complete list for you. Here are the top 10 Camera Phones under ₹30,000 to invest in: 1. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Launched by one of the most trusted mobile brands, Samsung, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is one of the best camera phones under ₹30,000, as it is packed with exciting features. The phone has an excellent 108MP quad camera setup, along with features such as Object Eraser, Photo Remaster, and Single Take. In addition, it comes with FHD+ resolution, and a massive 5000 mAh battery for an enhanced experience. OS - Android | 12.0

Product dimensions - ‎0.7 x 7.7 x 16.5 cm; 176 grams

Display features - Wireless

RAM - ‎8 GB

Connectivity - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type C

Colour - Mystique Green

Camera features - Rear, front

Battery Power Rating - 5000 mAH

Pros Cons Handy and sleek Less RAM size Great camera quality Smaller screen size Comes with Knox security Available in one colour only

2. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max With a 108 MP Quad Rear Camera setup, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is one of the latest phones launched by Redmi. If you are looking for a mobile phone that not only features great camera quality but also fits within your budget, this can be an ideal pick for you. It comes with 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage, making it efficient in all possible ways. OS - Android

RAM - 6 GB

Product dimensions - 16.5 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm; 192 grams

Communication technologies - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Connectivity technologies - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB

Camera features - Quad Rear Camera (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 5 MP) | 16 MP Front Camera, 108MP

Colour - Dark Night

Item weight - 192 g

Pros Cons Super AMOLED display Less RAM size Great camera quality The screen size is smaller than other models 3rd generation 108MP HM2 sensor Available in only one colour

3. OPPOReno7 5G Next on the list is theOPPOReno7 5G,which comes with a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera, and a 32MP front camera. It costs around ₹27,000, making it the best pick if you are on a budget while finding the best camera phones. With its stunning camera that captures images and videos at par, this mobile phone fits well for all those daily meetings that you have to attend. In addition, a 4500 mAh lithium-ion polymer battery adds more to the goodness. OS - Android 11

RAM - 8 GB

Product dimensions - 16.1 x 7.3 x 0.8 cm

Special features - Camera, fast charging

Camera features - Front

Colour - Startrails Blue

Battery power rating - 4500 mAH

Item weight - 173 g

Pros Cons Lightweight The screen size is smaller than other models Great camera quality Available in only one colour 8GB RAM

4. Redmi Note 11S One of the newest editions ofRedmi, theRedmi Note 11S, was launched recently in India. It comes with 8GB RAM, 33W Pro fast charger in-box, 108 MP quad rear camera, up to 2.05 GHz clock speed, and other exciting features. Overall, it is a fantastic product to invest in. It has a high-functioning processor that will get all your work done faster and better. OS - ‎MIUI 13

RAM - 8GB

Product Dimension - 16 x 0.8 x 7.4 cm; 179 grams

Connectivity technology - Bluetooth, Infrared, Wi-Fi, USB

Display technology - AMOLED

Device interface - Touchscreen

Camera features - 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (quad)

Battery power rating - 5000 mAH

Pros Cons Presence of touchscreen Limited RAM Storage Slim and elegant design Small display Excellent camera quality

5. Samsung Galaxy M32 Looking for an excellent quality camera phone? Why not opt for Samsung Galaxy M32? This phone comes with features such as a Super AMOLED screen, 6000 mAh battery, and U-Cut display that makes it ideal for the next generation. OS - Android 11, one 3.1

Product description - 0.9 x 7.4 x 15.9 cm

RAM - 4 GB

Display features - Wireless

Display technology - AMOLED

Product weight - 198 g

Camera features - Front

Device interface - Touchscreen

Battery power rating - 6000 mAH

Communication technologies - Bluetooth

Colour - Black

Pros Cons Easy to cary and lightweight Less RAM Budget-friendly Not available in more than one colour Excellent camera quality

6. Oppo F21 Pro 5G Renowned for its 64MP triple camera with AI Colour Portrait, the newly launched OPPO F21 Pro 5G is a hit with everyone. It comes with 128 GB ROM and 4500 mAh battery, which will be sure to impress you. OS - Android 11

RAM - 8 GB

Product dimensions - 16 x 7.3 x 0.8 cm

Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB

Display technology - AMOLED

Display features - Wireless

Camera features - Front

Battery power Rating - 4500 mAh

Item weight - 173 g

Pros Cons Affordable and easy on the budget Available in only one colour Dual orbit lights Only one processor is present Excellent storage

7. Tecno Phantom X Summer Sunset Tecno Phantom is one of the latest edition mobile phones that is priced at ₹26,000. It comes with features such as a 70 ° curved screen, which gives you the best experience in every use. In addition, the remarkable 50MP+13MP+8MP rear camera setup clicks HD quality pictures in just one click. RAM - ‎256 GB

Product dimension - 16.4 x 7.4 x 0.9 cm

Product weight 198 g

Connectivity technologies include OTG, Bluetooth, Type C USB.

Device interface - Touchscreen

Colour - Summer Sunset

Battery rating - 4700 mAH

Display technology - AMOLED

Pros Cons Fits easily in everyone’s pocket Available in one colour only Comes with excellent camera quality Looks bulky Increased RAM

8. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G features a 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED display and an AI-infused triple camera that can perform all photography tasks well without any hassles. OS - OxygenOS

RAM - 6GB

Product dimensions - ‎7.3 x 0.8 x 16.1 cm

Communication technology - Wi-Fi

Connectivity technology - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB

Special features - Fingerprint scanner, dual sim, Gorilla Glass, camera, Wi-Fi

Display features - Wireless

Display technology - AMOLED

Battery power rating - 4500 mAH

Item weight - ‎173 g

Pros Cons Thin and lightweight Smaller screen size Faster, better, and more convenient

9. Lava X2 (2+32GB, Striped Cyan) Another best pick for a camera phone under ₹30,000 is the Lava X2 (2+32GB, Striped Cyan) mobile phone. Featuring memory storage of 32 GB, this newest edition by Lava is known for its good camera quality and 2X security. OS - Stock Android 11 Go

RAM - 2 GB

Product description - 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 192 grams

Communication technologies - Cellular

Connectivity technology - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB

Display Technology - LCD

Device interface - Touchscreen

Audio jack - ‎3.5 mm

Battery power rating - 5000 mAH

Pros Cons Affordable and easy on the pocket Limited hard disk space Excellent camera quality Limited RAM size Touchscreen

10. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is thin, sleek, and durable. You can take it anywhere you go. It is the perfect camera phone for school or college. It also has a fingerprint reader. OS - Oxygen OS

RAM - ‎6 GB

Product dimensions - ‎7.6 x 0.9 x 16.4 cm

Processor - Qualcomm

In-built storage (in GB) - 128 GB

Colour - Black Dusk

Battery power rating - 5000 mAH

Item weight - 195 g

Pros Cons The great hard drive size Average battery life Powerful processing Available in only one colour Budget-friendly

Price of best camera phones at a glance:

Product Price Samsung Galaxy M53 5G ₹ 34,999 Redmi Note 10 Pro Max ₹ 22,999 OPPO Reno7 5G ₹ 47,990 Redmi Note 11S ₹ 21,999 Samsung Galaxy M32 ₹ 16,999 Oppo F21 Pro 5G ₹ 31,999 Tecno Phantom X Summer ₹ 32,999 OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G ₹ 24,999.00 Lava X2 (2+32GB, Striped) ₹ 7,999 OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G ₹ 19,999.00

Best three features for you

Product feature 1 feature 2 feature 3 Samsung Galaxy M53 5G 128 GB storage Excellent AMOLED Plus Display 5000 mAh battery Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 5020 mAH battery Excellent processor Large display size OPPO Reno7 5G Comes with 8GB RAM Features 6.43 inches HD display Extremely lightweight and easy to carry Redmi Note 11S AMOLED display Dual sim slot Long battery life Samsung Galaxy M32 Quad camera setup Gorilla glass 6000 mAh Battery Oppo F21 Pro 5G Ultra slim body 128GB memory storage Excellent battery Tecno Phantom X Summer Elegant design 8GB memory storage Protection glasses OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G AI-infused triple camera All flexible Wi-fi support Lava X2 (2+32GB, Striped) Long lasting battery Offers 2X security IPS notch display OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G 6MP camera Features HDR, Panorama Mode, and Night portrait Comes with Panorama