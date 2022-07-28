10 best camera phones under 30,000

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
With the advancement of technology, it is best to keep up with the trends and have the best camera phones. But looking for an ideal camera phone under ₹30,000 can be tedious and time-consuming. Don’t worry, we have done all the research for you!
So, if you’re tired of searching for the best camera phones that meet your dream specifications while also being under ₹30,000, here is a complete list for you.
Here are the top 10 Camera Phones under ₹30,000 to invest in:
1. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
Launched by one of the most trusted mobile brands, Samsung, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is one of the best camera phones under ₹30,000, as it is packed with exciting features. The phone has an excellent 108MP quad camera setup, along with features such as Object Eraser, Photo Remaster, and Single Take. In addition, it comes with FHD+ resolution, and a massive 5000 mAh battery for an enhanced experience.
|Pros
|Cons
|Handy and sleek
|Less RAM size
|Great camera quality
|Smaller screen size
|Comes with Knox security
|Available in one colour only
2. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
With a 108 MP Quad Rear Camera setup, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is one of the latest phones launched by Redmi. If you are looking for a mobile phone that not only features great camera quality but also fits within your budget, this can be an ideal pick for you. It comes with 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage, making it efficient in all possible ways.
|Pros
|Cons
|Super AMOLED display
|Less RAM size
|Great camera quality
|The screen size is smaller than other models
|3rd generation 108MP HM2 sensor
|Available in only one colour
3. OPPOReno7 5G
Next on the list is theOPPOReno7 5G,which comes with a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera, and a 32MP front camera. It costs around ₹27,000, making it the best pick if you are on a budget while finding the best camera phones. With its stunning camera that captures images and videos at par, this mobile phone fits well for all those daily meetings that you have to attend. In addition, a 4500 mAh lithium-ion polymer battery adds more to the goodness.
|Pros
|Cons
|Lightweight
|The screen size is smaller than other models
|Great camera quality
|Available in only one colour
|8GB RAM
4. Redmi Note 11S
One of the newest editions ofRedmi, theRedmi Note 11S, was launched recently in India. It comes with 8GB RAM, 33W Pro fast charger in-box, 108 MP quad rear camera, up to 2.05 GHz clock speed, and other exciting features. Overall, it is a fantastic product to invest in. It has a high-functioning processor that will get all your work done faster and better.
|Pros
|Cons
|Presence of touchscreen
|Limited RAM Storage
|Slim and elegant design
|Small display
|Excellent camera quality
5. Samsung Galaxy M32
Looking for an excellent quality camera phone? Why not opt for Samsung Galaxy M32? This phone comes with features such as a Super AMOLED screen, 6000 mAh battery, and U-Cut display that makes it ideal for the next generation.
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to cary and lightweight
|Less RAM
|Budget-friendly
|Not available in more than one colour
|Excellent camera quality
6. Oppo F21 Pro 5G
Renowned for its 64MP triple camera with AI Colour Portrait, the newly launched OPPO F21 Pro 5G is a hit with everyone. It comes with 128 GB ROM and 4500 mAh battery, which will be sure to impress you.
|Pros
|Cons
|Affordable and easy on the budget
|Available in only one colour
|Dual orbit lights
|Only one processor is present
|Excellent storage
7. Tecno Phantom X Summer Sunset
Tecno Phantom is one of the latest edition mobile phones that is priced at ₹26,000. It comes with features such as a 70 ° curved screen, which gives you the best experience in every use. In addition, the remarkable 50MP+13MP+8MP rear camera setup clicks HD quality pictures in just one click.
|Pros
|Cons
|Fits easily in everyone’s pocket
|Available in one colour only
|Comes with excellent camera quality
|Looks bulky
|Increased RAM
8. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G features a 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED display and an AI-infused triple camera that can perform all photography tasks well without any hassles.
|Pros
|Cons
|Thin and lightweight
|Smaller screen size
|Faster, better, and more convenient
9. Lava X2 (2+32GB, Striped Cyan)
Another best pick for a camera phone under ₹30,000 is the Lava X2 (2+32GB, Striped Cyan) mobile phone. Featuring memory storage of 32 GB, this newest edition by Lava is known for its good camera quality and 2X security.
|Pros
|Cons
|Affordable and easy on the pocket
|Limited hard disk space
|Excellent camera quality
|Limited RAM size
|Touchscreen
10. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is thin, sleek, and durable. You can take it anywhere you go. It is the perfect camera phone for school or college. It also has a fingerprint reader.
|Pros
|Cons
|The great hard drive size
|Average battery life
|Powerful processing
|Available in only one colour
|Budget-friendly
|Product
|Price
|Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
|₹34,999
|Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
|₹22,999
|OPPO Reno7 5G
|₹47,990
|Redmi Note 11S
|₹21,999
|Samsung Galaxy M32
|₹16,999
|Oppo F21 Pro 5G
|₹31,999
|Tecno Phantom X Summer
|₹32,999
|OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
|₹24,999.00
|Lava X2 (2+32GB, Striped)
|₹7,999
|OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
|₹19,999.00
Best three features for you
|Product
|feature 1
|feature 2
|feature 3
|Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
|128 GB storage
|Excellent AMOLED Plus Display
|5000 mAh battery
|Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
|5020 mAH battery
|Excellent processor
|Large display size
|OPPO Reno7 5G
|Comes with 8GB RAM
|Features 6.43 inches HD display
|Extremely lightweight and easy to carry
|Redmi Note 11S
|AMOLED display
|Dual sim slot
|Long battery life
|Samsung Galaxy M32
|Quad camera setup
|Gorilla glass
|6000 mAh Battery
|Oppo F21 Pro 5G
|Ultra slim body
|128GB memory storage
|Excellent battery
|Tecno Phantom X Summer
|Elegant design
|8GB memory storage
|Protection glasses
|OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
|AI-infused triple camera
|All flexible
|Wi-fi support
|Lava X2 (2+32GB, Striped)
|Long lasting battery
|Offers 2X security
|IPS notch display
|OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
|6MP camera
|Features HDR, Panorama Mode, and Night portrait
|Comes with Panorama
Best value for money
TheSamsung Galaxy M32 is priced at ₹16,999.00. At this price point, there are not many phones that offer great specifications as this one. It comes with an excellent quality camera and RAM, making it an ideal pick for you.
Best overall
The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is priced at ₹28,499 after a discount. Initially, it comes off as a huge investment for a phone. However, in today’s time, an excellent camera phone does come with a huge price. This phone is not only great as a camera phone, it also comes with several exciting features. With a 108MP quad camera setup, Object Eraser, Photo Remaster, Single Take, and other features, this phone is a great deal.
How to find the perfect camera phone under ₹30,000?
If you are looking for the best camera phone under ₹30,000, keep these points in mind:
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Which brands provide camera phones under ₹30,000?
The brands that provide camera phones under ₹30,000 in India are Samsung, Lava, Oppo, Asus, Lenovo, Redmi, Motorola, and One Plus. Most of these phones come with rear and front cameras to capture still photos and record videos.
2. What are the specifications of the Redmi Note 11S?
The specifications of this Redmi camera phone are:
3. What is the price range for good-quality camera phones?
The price of camera phones may vary every day. In general, it ranges from ₹15,000 to ₹30,000. The prices may increase or decrease depending upon the time of purchase, the seller, and the discounts available.
4. What are the best options for camera phones?
Some good options in camera phones worth buying in 2022 are:
All of these phones are budget-friendly, have good camera quality within that range, and come with an AMOLED display.
5. Is it possible to click professional pictures from camera phones under ₹30,000?
Not all camera phones under ₹30,000 offer professional-level pictures. However, there are several mobile phones within this range that do the job quite well. Our above-mentioned guide can help you with this.
