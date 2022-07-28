Story Saved
10 best camera phones under 30,000

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jul 27, 2022 15:56 IST
Summary:

Camera phones have become the need of the hour. With a wide range of options available, it sometimes becomes overwhelming to pick the right one that offers amazing performance and capacity. Here is a list of the top 10 camera phones under 30,000 you can buy this year.

Camera phones in this price category come with very good specifications and will cater to all your picture needs.

With the advancement of technology, it is best to keep up with the trends and have the best camera phones. But looking for an ideal camera phone under 30,000 can be tedious and time-consuming. Don’t worry, we have done all the research for you!

So, if you’re tired of searching for the best camera phones that meet your dream specifications while also being under 30,000, here is a complete list for you.

Here are the top 10 Camera Phones under 30,000 to invest in:

1. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

Launched by one of the most trusted mobile brands, Samsung, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is one of the best camera phones under 30,000, as it is packed with exciting features. The phone has an excellent 108MP quad camera setup, along with features such as Object Eraser, Photo Remaster, and Single Take. In addition, it comes with FHD+ resolution, and a massive 5000 mAh battery for an enhanced experience.

  • OS - Android | 12.0
  • Product dimensions - ‎0.7 x 7.7 x 16.5 cm; 176 grams
  • Display features - Wireless
  • RAM - ‎8 GB
  • Connectivity - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type C
  • Colour - Mystique Green
  • Camera features - Rear, front
  • Battery Power Rating - 5000 mAH
ProsCons
Handy and sleek Less RAM size
Great camera quality Smaller screen size 
Comes with Knox security Available in one colour only  
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G (Mystique Green, 8GB, 128GB Storage) | 108MP | sAmoled+ 120Hz | 16GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately
19% off
28,499 34,999
Buy now

2. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

With a 108 MP Quad Rear Camera setup, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is one of the latest phones launched by Redmi. If you are looking for a mobile phone that not only features great camera quality but also fits within your budget, this can be an ideal pick for you. It comes with 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage, making it efficient in all possible ways.

  • OS - Android
  • RAM - 6 GB
  • Product dimensions - 16.5 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm; 192 grams
  • Communication technologies - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
  • Connectivity technologies - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB
  • Camera features - Quad Rear Camera (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 5 MP) | 16 MP Front Camera, 108MP
  • Colour - Dark Night
  • Item weight - 192 g
ProsCons
Super AMOLED display Less RAM size
Great camera quality The screen size is smaller than other models
3rd generation 108MP HM2 sensorAvailable in only one colour 
cellpic
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (Dark Night, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) -108MP Quad Camera | 120Hz Super Amoled Display
22% off
17,999 22,999
Buy now

3. OPPOReno7 5G

Next on the list is theOPPOReno7 5G,which comes with a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera, and a 32MP front camera. It costs around 27,000, making it the best pick if you are on a budget while finding the best camera phones. With its stunning camera that captures images and videos at par, this mobile phone fits well for all those daily meetings that you have to attend. In addition, a 4500 mAh lithium-ion polymer battery adds more to the goodness.

  • OS - Android 11
  • RAM - 8 GB
  • Product dimensions - 16.1 x 7.3 x 0.8 cm
  • Special features - Camera, fast charging
  • Camera features - Front
  • Colour - Startrails Blue
  • Battery power rating - 4500 mAH
  • Item weight - 173 g
ProsCons
Lightweight The screen size is smaller than other models
Great camera quality Available in only one colour 
8GB RAM  
cellpic
OPPO Reno7 5G (Startrails Blue, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
42% off
27,900 47,990
Buy now

4. Redmi Note 11S

One of the newest editions ofRedmi, theRedmi Note 11S, was launched recently in India. It comes with 8GB RAM, 33W Pro fast charger in-box, 108 MP quad rear camera, up to 2.05 GHz clock speed, and other exciting features. Overall, it is a fantastic product to invest in. It has a high-functioning processor that will get all your work done faster and better.

  • OS - ‎MIUI 13
  • RAM - 8GB
  • Product Dimension - 16 x 0.8 x 7.4 cm; 179 grams
  • Connectivity technology - Bluetooth, Infrared, Wi-Fi, USB
  • Display technology - AMOLED
  • Device interface - Touchscreen
  • Camera features - 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (quad)
  • Battery power rating - 5000 mAH
ProsCons
Presence of touchscreenLimited RAM Storage
Slim and elegant designSmall display 
Excellent camera quality  
cellpic
Redmi Note 11S (Polar White, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)|108MP AI Quad Camera | 90 Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display | 33W Charger Included | Additional Exchange Offers|Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
16% off
18,499 21,999
Buy now

5. Samsung Galaxy M32

Looking for an excellent quality camera phone? Why not opt for Samsung Galaxy M32? This phone comes with features such as a Super AMOLED screen, 6000 mAh battery, and U-Cut display that makes it ideal for the next generation.

  • OS - Android 11, one 3.1
  • Product description - 0.9 x 7.4 x 15.9 cm
  • RAM - 4 GB
  • Display features - Wireless
  • Display technology - AMOLED
  • Product weight - 198 g
  • Camera features - Front
  • Device interface - Touchscreen
  • Battery power rating - 6000 mAH
  • Communication technologies - Bluetooth
  • Colour - Black
ProsCons
Easy to cary and lightweight Less RAM 
Budget-friendly Not available in more than one colour 
Excellent camera quality  
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M32 (Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB | FHD+ sAMOLED 90Hz Display | 6000mAh Battery | 64MP Quad Camera
12% off
14,999 16,999
Buy now

6. Oppo F21 Pro 5G

Renowned for its 64MP triple camera with AI Colour Portrait, the newly launched OPPO F21 Pro 5G is a hit with everyone. It comes with 128 GB ROM and 4500 mAh battery, which will be sure to impress you.

  • OS - Android 11
  • RAM - 8 GB
  • Product dimensions - 16 x 7.3 x 0.8 cm
  • Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB
  • Display technology - AMOLED
  • Display features - Wireless
  • Camera features - Front
  • Battery power Rating - 4500 mAh
  • Item weight - 173 g
ProsCons
Affordable and easy on the budgetAvailable in only one colour 
Dual orbit lights Only one processor is present
Excellent storage  
cellpic
OPPO F21 Pro 5G (Rainbow Spectrum, 8GB RAM, 128 Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
16% off
26,999 31,999
Buy now

7. Tecno Phantom X Summer Sunset

Tecno Phantom is one of the latest edition mobile phones that is priced at 26,000. It comes with features such as a 70 ° curved screen, which gives you the best experience in every use. In addition, the remarkable 50MP+13MP+8MP rear camera setup clicks HD quality pictures in just one click.

  • RAM - ‎256 GB
  • Product dimension - 16.4 x 7.4 x 0.9 cm
  • Product weight 198 g
  • Connectivity technologies include OTG, Bluetooth, Type C USB.
  • Device interface - Touchscreen
  • Colour - Summer Sunset
  • Battery rating - 4700 mAH
  • Display technology - AMOLED
ProsCons
Fits easily in everyone’s pocket Available in one colour only
Comes with excellent camera quality Looks bulky 
Increased RAM 
cellpic
Tecno Phantom X Summer Sunset (8GB+256GB) |Ultra Flagship Curved Display |Flexible AMOLED Screen| 50MP Camera with 108MP Ultra HD Mode | 48MP+8MP Selfie | in-Display FP Sensor | Heat Pipe Cooling
Buy now

8. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G features a 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED display and an AI-infused triple camera that can perform all photography tasks well without any hassles.

  • OS - OxygenOS
  • RAM - 6GB
  • Product dimensions - ‎7.3 x 0.8 x 16.1 cm
  • Communication technology - Wi-Fi
  • Connectivity technology - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB
  • Special features - Fingerprint scanner, dual sim, Gorilla Glass, camera, Wi-Fi
  • Display features - Wireless
  • Display technology - AMOLED
  • Battery power rating - 4500 mAH
  • Item weight - ‎173 g
ProsCons
Thin and lightweightSmaller screen size 
Faster, better, and more convenient 
cellpic
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G (Bahamas Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
24,999
Buy now

9. Lava X2 (2+32GB, Striped Cyan)

Another best pick for a camera phone under 30,000 is the Lava X2 (2+32GB, Striped Cyan) mobile phone. Featuring memory storage of 32 GB, this newest edition by Lava is known for its good camera quality and 2X security.

  • OS - Stock Android 11 Go
  • RAM - 2 GB
  • Product description - 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 192 grams
  • Communication technologies - Cellular
  • Connectivity technology - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB
  • Display Technology - LCD
  • Device interface - Touchscreen
  • Audio jack - ‎3.5 mm
  • Battery power rating - 5000 mAH
ProsCons
Affordable and easy on the pocketLimited hard disk space
Excellent camera quality Limited RAM size
Touchscreen 
cellpic
Lava X2 (2+32GB, Striped Cyan) | Fingerprint Sensor | Octa Core Mediatek Processor | 6.5" HD+ Display | 8MP Dual AI Camera | 5000 mAh Battery | Type-C Charger
13% off
6,999 7,999
Buy now

10. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is thin, sleek, and durable. You can take it anywhere you go. It is the perfect camera phone for school or college. It also has a fingerprint reader.

  • OS - Oxygen OS
  • RAM - ‎6 GB
  • Product dimensions - ‎7.6 x 0.9 x 16.4 cm
  • Processor - Qualcomm
  • In-built storage (in GB) - 128 GB
  • Colour - Black Dusk
  • Battery power rating - 5000 mAH
  • Item weight - 195 g
ProsCons
The great hard drive sizeAverage battery life
Powerful processingAvailable in only one colour 
Budget-friendly 
cellpic
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (Black Dusk, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
19,999
Buy now

Price of best camera phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G 34,999
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max  22,999
OPPO Reno7 5G  47,990
Redmi Note 11S  21,999
Samsung Galaxy M32  16,999
Oppo F21 Pro 5G   31,999 
Tecno Phantom X Summer  32,999
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G  24,999.00
Lava X2 (2+32GB, Striped)  7,999
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G  19,999.00

Best three features for you

Productfeature 1feature 2feature 3
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G128 GB storage Excellent AMOLED Plus Display5000 mAh battery 
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 5020 mAH battery Excellent processor Large display size 
OPPO Reno7 5G Comes with 8GB RAM Features 6.43 inches HD display Extremely lightweight and easy to carry 
Redmi Note 11S AMOLED display Dual sim slot Long battery life
Samsung Galaxy M32 Quad camera setup Gorilla glass 6000 mAh Battery
Oppo F21 Pro 5G Ultra slim body 128GB memory storage Excellent battery 
Tecno Phantom X Summer Elegant design 8GB memory storage Protection glasses 
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G AI-infused triple camera All flexible Wi-fi support 
Lava X2 (2+32GB, Striped)Long lasting battery Offers 2X security IPS notch display 
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G 6MP camera Features HDR, Panorama Mode, and Night portraitComes with Panorama 

Best value for money

TheSamsung Galaxy M32 is priced at 16,999.00. At this price point, there are not many phones that offer great specifications as this one. It comes with an excellent quality camera and RAM, making it an ideal pick for you.

Best overall

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is priced at 28,499 after a discount. Initially, it comes off as a huge investment for a phone. However, in today’s time, an excellent camera phone does come with a huge price. This phone is not only great as a camera phone, it also comes with several exciting features. With a 108MP quad camera setup, Object Eraser, Photo Remaster, Single Take, and other features, this phone is a great deal.

How to find the perfect camera phone under 30,000?

If you are looking for the best camera phone under 30,000, keep these points in mind:

  • The mobile phone should be easy to carry and lightweight.
  • It should be budget-friendly.
  • Prioritise the phone’s features over its look or feel.
  • Check the overall camera quality and performance.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Which brands provide camera phones under 30,000?

The brands that provide camera phones under 30,000 in India are Samsung, Lava, Oppo, Asus, Lenovo, Redmi, Motorola, and One Plus. Most of these phones come with rear and front cameras to capture still photos and record videos.

2. What are the specifications of the Redmi Note 11S?

The specifications of this Redmi camera phone are:

  • OS - ‎MIUI 13
  • RAM - 8GB
  • Product Dimension - 16 x 0.8 x 7.4 cm; 179 grams
  • Connectivity technology - Bluetooth, Infrared, Wi-Fi, USB
  • Display technology - AMOLED
  • Device interface - Touchscreen
  • Camera features - 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (quad)
  • Battery power rating - 5000 mAH

3. What is the price range for good-quality camera phones?

The price of camera phones may vary every day. In general, it ranges from 15,000 to 30,000. The prices may increase or decrease depending upon the time of purchase, the seller, and the discounts available.

4. What are the best options for camera phones?

Some good options in camera phones worth buying in 2022 are:

  • Samsung Galaxy M32
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
  • Lava X2 (2+32GB, Striped)

All of these phones are budget-friendly, have good camera quality within that range, and come with an AMOLED display.

5. Is it possible to click professional pictures from camera phones under 30,000?

Not all camera phones under 30,000 offer professional-level pictures. However, there are several mobile phones within this range that do the job quite well. Our above-mentioned guide can help you with this.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

