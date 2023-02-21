10 best cold press juicers for nutritious and enzyme-rich juice: Buying guide By Affiliate Desk

Published on Feb 21, 2023 13:03 IST





Summary: This article talks about some of the best cold press juicers in India, along with details on the best value products and advice on selecting the one that suits your needs.

One of the best reasons to opt for such juicers is that they retain most of the nutritional value of fruits and vegetables.

Due to their high mineral and vitamin content, fruit and vegetables should be a part of your daily diet. But because of our hectic schedules and recent lifestyle changes, we are more inclined to forget them, which is quite risky. Juice is the easiest and most efficient way to consume them. Although purchasing pre-packaged juices may seem a little more convenient, most of them are made with chemicals. You can instead spend money on a high-quality juicer to be on the safe side and avoid incurring additional fees from purchasing juices every day. There are several options of juicers on the market that differ in terms of their style, quality, performance, and price range. We've gathered the Top 10 Cold Press Juicers for a healthy living so that you can pick the one which best suits your needs, tastes, and budget by comparing them. Please be aware that we do not intend to disparage other brands or models with this list. 1. Kuvings B1700 Cold Press Juicer The Kuvings B1700 Juicer comes with a 76 mm broad feeding tube and a 240 Watt powerful, sturdy, and super quiet motor. To produce delicious Smoothies and sugar-free Sorbet at home, it also includes extra accessories like strainers. JMCS Patented Technology guarantees maximum yield compared to other cold press juicers, producing at least 10% more homemade juice, thus ensuring a healthy living. Specifications: Wattage: ‎240 Watts Capacity: ‎0.5 litres Product Dimensions: 46D x 28W x 36H Centimetres Material: BPA-Free Food Grade Plastic, Stainless Steel Strainer, Ultem (Used in Spacecrafts) Auger, Copper Wound AC Motor Blade Material: ‎ULTEM (High Quality Material used in Spacecrafts) Price: Rs. 35,900

Pros Cons Longest warranty of 12 years It is quite expensive Capable of extracting excellent Nut Milk from any fruits, vegetables, leafy greens, and nuts

2. Hestia Appliances Nutri-Max Cold Press Juicer This Hestia Juicer comes with 3 strainers to produce the healthiest and the most nutritious juice. The pulp produced is the driest and produces more enzyme-rich juice than centrifugal juicers. It just takes two minutes to clean this juicer by disassembling the components and then cleaning them. Specifications: Wattage: ‎ ‎240 watts Capacity: ‎ ‎500 Millilitres, 300 Millilitres Product Dimensions: ‎20.3D x 15.2W x 36H Centimetres Material: ‎Plastic Blade Material: ‎Stainless Steel Price: Rs. 23,990

Pros Cons Less prep and chopping time needed due to the large feeding tube Noise level is little high Separates juice and pulp with ease

3. Hurom HP Series Cold Press Slow Juicer The Hurom HP Series is the most popular model in Hurom's line-up globally. To get the most out of fruits and vegetables, the Hurom HP Series operates at 43 revolutions per minute. A 350 ml bowl's volume enables you to prepare enough mixed juices, smoothies, or nut milk. It gets the most juice out of fruits and vegetables with the least amount of effort. Specifications: Wattage: ‎ 150 KW Capacity: ‎ ‎350 Millilitres Product Dimensions: ‎17.7D x 19.2W x 39.9H Centimetres Material: ‎Stainless Steel Blade Material: ‎ ‎Stainless Steel Price: Rs. 25,999

Pros Cons Utilizes a double-edged auger for maximum juice extraction A little time consuming Value for money

4. AGARO Imperial 240-Watt Slow Juicer with Cold Press Technology This juicer comes with a 74mm Large Feeding Tube to process full fruits like apples and oranges; To extract every drop of juice, it uses a screw-shaped pulverising auger. It can be used to make sorbet, smoothies, and juice extraction. The unique Reverse Button assists in reversing the process to remove any pulp that clogs the juicer for smooth operation. Specifications: Wattage: ‎ ‎240 Watts Capacity: ‎ ‎300 Millilitres Product Dimensions: 32.2D x 32.2W x 42.2H Centimetres Material: Stainless Steel Blade Material: ‎ Stainless Steel Price: Rs. 23,999

Pros Cons Large Feeding Chute to reduce prep time High operating noise Easy to assemble & clean

5. Hurom H-100 Cold Press Slow Juicer Series ‎Hurom has created its greatest juicer yet with H-100 Cold Press Slow Juicer, complete with a brand-new juicing mechanism, by considering genuine customer experiences. The product has a brand-new hopper design, which features two distinct inlet holes for fruits and leafy greens. For maximum fruit and vegetable juice extraction, the Hurom H-100 Series rotates at a speed of 43 revolutions per minute. Specifications: Wattage: ‎ ‎150 Watts Capacity: ‎ ‎0.35 litres Product Dimensions: 21.1 x 29.3 x 46.2 Centimeters Material: ‎100% BPA Free Plastic, ULTEM Material Blade Material: ‎Stainless Steel Price: Rs. 35,999

Pros Cons Comparatively lower power consumption It is a little pricey Generates very less noise while operating

6. SOLARA Slow Juicer Cold Press Juicer The Solara Slow Juicer Machine's 7-segment spiral masticating technique perfectly separates the juice from the pulp. Orange, celery, apple, and other fruits and vegetables may all be perfectly juiced with the SOLARA Cold Press Juicer's two settings. It features 2 speeds to juice different fruits and vegetables and a reverse function to lessen clogging and food residue in the appliance. Specifications: Wattage: ‎ ‎150 Watts Product Dimensions: ‎21D x 34W x 45H Centimetres Material: Plastic Blade Material: ‎Stainless Steel Price: Rs. 14,999

Pros Cons Low noise operation Difficult to use for vegetables Price is reasonable Easy to Clean with its one-touch assembly design

7. Libra Slow Juicer Machine with Cold Press Technology The patented Large Feeding Tube (75 mm) that comes with the Libra cold press juicer allows you to load all the ingredients. The juicer has a guaranteed maximum yield with patented LMXQ technology, producing 10% more juice than any other brand of cold press juicer. Because of the upgraded "juicing bowl with silicon free technology" and "upgraded juicing auger," it is super easy & convenient in everyday usage. Specifications: Wattage: ‎ ‎240 Watts Capacity: ‎ ‎300 Millilitres Product Dimensions: ‎23D x 30W x 53H Centimetres Material: ‎Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Blade Material: ‎ ‎Stainless Steel Price: Rs. 23,999

Pros Cons Motor gives the feeling of squeezing the juicer with hand It is a little noisy while operating Comes with a patented round rotary brush for specialised cleaning

8. Hafele Magnus - Cold Press Juicer Without the trouble of chopping or peeling, the 83 mm-diameter inlet tube, called MagnaFeed, can accept whole fruits like apples, pears, and oranges. With an extraction rate of more than 80%, the Häfele Magnus Juicer makes sure to get the most amount of homemade juice out of the fruits and vegetables that are put in. Specifications: Wattage: ‎250 Watt Capacity: ‎ Diameter of 83 mm Product Dimensions: 29.5 x 18 x 55 Centimeters Material: Plastic Blade Material: ‎ Stainless Steel Price: Rs. 41,990

Pros Cons More than 80% Juice Yield Higher power consumption Elegant design Very expensive

9. Morphy Richards Kenzo Cold Press Slow Juicer You may also consider this Morphy Richards Kenzo cold press juicer with 60 RPM speed that aids in the preservation of minerals, vitamins, and flavours. In the event of any remaining blockage, the "REV" button is used to rotate the grinding head anticlockwise. The juicer includes a rotary cleaning brush, a strainer, an auger, a hopper/feeding tube, a food pusher, an attachment for frozen desserts, 2 containers, and a manual cleaning brush. Specifications: Wattage: ‎ 150 Watts Capacity: ‎ ‎5 litres Product Dimensions: ‎14.3D x 14.3W x 29.3H Centimetres Material: ‎Stainless Steel, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Blade Material: ‎ ‎Stainless Steel Price: ₹17,995

Pros Cons Powerful motor Warranty of only 2 years Compact and easy to store

10. Bosch Lifestyle MESM731M 150-Watt Cold Press Slow Juicer Three filters are included with this Bosch Lifestyle VitaExtract Slow Juicer: a sorbet filter for an ice-cold treat, a coarse filter for flavourful smoothies, and a fine filter for nutritious juices using a gentle squeeze at a low speed of 60 RPM. The juicer also features a 150 watt strong and low-noise motor. Specifications: Wattage: ‎ 150 Watts Capacity: ‎ ‎1.3 litres Product Dimensions: ‎23D x 33W x 37H Centimeters Material: Plastic Blade Material: ‎ Stainless Steel Price: Rs. 22,999

Pros Cons Easy self-cleaning Not Noise-free functioning Mix Control to adjust the amount of pulp

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Kuvings B1700 Cold Press Juicer The juicer cleans in less than a minute Longest warranty of 12 years Capable of extracting excellent Nut Milk Hestia Appliances Nutri-Max Cold Press Juicer Takes two minutes to clean this juicer Separates juice and pulp with ease Less prep and chopping time needed Hurom HP Series Cold Press Slow Juicer Operates at 43 revolutions per minute Value for money Utilizes a double-edged auger for maximum juice extraction AGARO Imperial Slow Juicer with Cold Press Technology Large Feeding Chute to reduce prep time Easy to assemble & clean Simple to put up, use, and maintain Hurom H-100 Cold Press Slow Juicer Series Rotates at a speed of 43 revolutions per minute Comparatively lower power consumption Generates very less noise while operating SOLARA Slow Juicer Cold Press Juicer Low noise operation Price is reasonable Easy to Clean with its one-touch assembly design Libra Slow Juicer Machine with Cold Press Technology Specialised cleaning with a round rotary brush Convenient for everyday usage Motor gives the feeling of squeezing the juicer with hand Hafele Magnus - Cold Press Juicer 83 mm-diameter inlet tube More than 80% Juice Yield Elegant design Morphy Richards Kenzo Cold Press Slow Juicer Powerful motor Compact and easy to store Warranty of only 2 years Bosch Lifestyle MESM731M 150-Watt Cold Press Slow Juicer Easy self-cleaning Value for money product Mix Control to adjust the amount of pulp

Best overall product Choosing the best item from this list of wonderful cold press juicers is a daunting task. But if forced to choose only one, we'd think Kuvings B1700 Juicer is deserving of the title. It comes with a 76 mm broad feeding tube and a 240 Watt powerful, sturdy, and super quiet motor to produce delicious Smoothies and sugar-free Sorbet at home. Best value for money With a suggested retail price of just Rs. 14,999, the Solara Slow Cold Press Juicer Machine's 7-segment spiral masticating technique perfectly separates the juice from the pulp. It also features 2 speeds to juice different fruits and vegetables and a reverse function to lessen clogging and food residue in the appliance. How to find the perfect cold press juicer? Cold press juicers, sometimes referred to as masticating juicers, employ a two-stage juice extraction procedure to crush the minute pieces of the fruits and vegetables. Juicers that are small are perfect for folks with small kitchens. Compact juicers are simple to store and have few moving parts that need to be cleaned. The amount of pulp yield is one of the key aspects you need to think about when purchasing a juicer. Examine the juicer's pulp ejection capability before purchasing. You must also take into account the type of juice you intend to produce before purchasing a juicer. To juice leafy vegetables, you should opt for a strong juicer. To efficiently juice the green leafy vegetables, look for a juicer with at least 400 watts of power. Although many of us may not be bothered by the noise level, if you use the juicer for an extended period, it can get rather bothersome. Another crucial aspect you need to consider is the heat the juicer produces. Juicers that work more quickly produce more heat than ones that operate more slowly.

Product Price

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics Home Appliances