Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

10 best digital weighing scales

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 28, 2022 20:29 IST

Summary:

Want to keep track of your health and several other metrics? If yes, getting the best digital weight scale will be most feasible, especially with app connectivity.

It's a good idea to bring home a digital weighing scale to monitor one's weight from time to time.

As more and more people have become conscious about their health and body weight, the demand for a proper weighing scale has increased in recent years. In earlier days, people used to rely on mechanical or analogue weight scales. Although the new products used to show more or less the correct value of a person's body weight, the same couldn't be said for later. In most cases, those weighing scales show varying values for the same person, even when the product is kept in the same place. We all know that our body weight can change according to the height of the place from the sea level. Therefore, it led to an increase in demand for an accurate and more precise weight scale.

This is where the digital weight scales come into play. Here are the10 best digital weighing scales that are a must-have.

1. Hoffen digital electronic weight scale

Considered one of the most affordable and best digital weighing scales, it features a tempered glass top with a large display screen. It accurately displays all the values without any significant variations after repeated measurements. In addition, it comes with a warranty period of 2 years. Along with this, it will indicate a low battery.

Specifications

Material: Tempered glass

Precision: High

Accuracy: High

Capacity: 180 Kg

Surface compatibility: flat surface

Bluetooth connectivity: No

Battery: Yes

Display size: Large

Backlight: Yes

ProsCons
Automatic power-off saves batteryLess weight limit
Features strong bearing platform 
Accurate and precise readings 
Hoffen Digital Electronic LCD Personal Body Fitness Weighing Scale (HO-18-Black)
72% off
689 2,499
Buy now

2. HealthSense digital weight scale

With a unique shape, it is one of the best digital weighing scales, which features a strong ABS body that can last long. Thanks to the horizontal striped glass surface, it is anti-skid and comes with a blue backlit display showing room temperature. It comes with an error indicator to ensure the readings are accurate. In addition, it will also show a low battery. Having a wide surface, it is compatible with most foot sizes. On top of everything, it automatically shuts off after 10 seconds to save the battery.

Specifications

Material: ABS plastic

Precision: medium

Accuracy: High

Capacity: 180 KG

Surface compatibility: hard flat surface

Bluetooth connectivity: no

Battery: AA batteries

Display size: large

Backlight: blue coloured

ProsCons
Light and portableCannot be connected to mobile
Displace room temperature 
Unit toggle button four different weight measurements 

3. Dr Trust electronic digital weight scale

This digital weight scale features Accu Gauge technology to ensure the weight displayed has an accuracy of up to two decimal points. It also features step-on reading technology that instantly displays the weight after you place your feet over it. It has a blue backlit LCD screen that shows the temperature and low battery warning. You can toggle between different weight measurement units. Furthermore, it adjusts the body weight value based on the gravitational force, ensuring maximum precision and accuracy in the results.

Specifications

Material: toughened glass

Precision: high

Accuracy: High

Capacity: 180 KG

Surface compatibility: flat surface

Bluetooth connectivity: no

Battery: rechargeable battery

Display size: rectangular display

Backlight: blue backlit

ProsCons
Indicates when the battery is lowWeight is slightly heavy
Automatically shuts off 
Displays room temperature 
Dr Trust Electronic Platinum Rechargeable Digital Personal Weighing Scale for Human Body with Temperature Display (Gray)…
66% off
1,099 3,200
Buy now

4. Omron HN 286 digital weight scale

With a steel grey, square shape, it is one of the best digital weighing scales, perfect for clinics and medical shops. It has four sensors that can accurately display the body weight and the room temperature. Thanks to the automatic on-off function, it saves battery. The display is precise up to a range of 100 grams incremental value.

Specifications

Material: Glass

Precision: Excellent

Accuracy: Excellent

Capacity: 135 kg

Surface compatibility: flat surface

Bluetooth connectivity: no

Battery: rechargeable

Display size: rectangular

Backlight: no

ProsCons
Features an ultra-slim design for easy storageWeight range could be better
Shuts off after 16 seconds 
Anti Skid surface for maximum safety 

5. Hesley Premium smart Bluetooth digital weight scale

This will be the ideal product for your needs if you want an innovative digital weight scale. You can connect it with your mobile app and keep an eye on your health through 18 metric functions like moisture, visceral fat, body age, protein rate, bone mass, muscle weight, and so on. You can also track your health and body weight through the tracking app. It features a baby mode where you can easily measure your baby's weight. Once you step on the scale, it brightens up automatically and displaces the results with maximum clarity. Besides, it comes with light sensors that adjust the screen brightness according to ambient light.

Specifications

Material: Glass

Precision: High

Accuracy: Excellent

Capacity: 180 KG

Surface compatibility: flat hard surface

Bluetooth connectivity: yes

Battery: yes

Display size: large

Backlight: sensor-enabled backlit

ProsCons
It can be connected to both Android and iOSDoesn't feature an anti-skid surface
Helps in tracking 18 health measurements 
Automatically shuts off after usage 
Hesley Premium Smart Bluetooth Body Fat Weighing Scale with 18 Essential Measurements and ITO Conductive Glass,FDA Approved with Hesley App (Bluetooth Sensor Technology)
40% off
1,799 2,999
Buy now

6. beatXP smart Bluetooth digital weight scale

Being compatible with mobile, it is one of the best digital weighing scales, which has an application that can track 12 body parameters. It has four circular disks on the surface where you have to keep the heel and front part of your feet. It synchronises the health data with the application and provides a graphical analysis. Its surface is anti-skid, ensuring maximum protection. The values displayed will be accurate and precise thanks to the high-precision gauge sensor. It also features step-on technology, which shows results as soon as you keep your feet over the surface.

Specifications

Material: Tempered glass

Precision: Excellent

Accuracy: Excellent

Capacity: 180 kg

Surface compatibility: Hard surface

Bluetooth connectivity: Yes

Battery: Yes

Display size: Large

Backlight: Yes

ProsCons
Indicates when the battery is lowMeasures only 12 metrics
4 precision sensors for 0.5 KG accuracy 
Auto shutoff feature for preserving battery 
beatXP Smart Bluetooth BMI Weight Machine for Body Weight with 12 Essential Body Parameters, Wireless Body Composition Scale with Easy App Sync - 2 Year Warranty
67% off
999 2,999
Buy now

7. Healthgenie digital weight machine

Considered the most affordable digital weight machine, it comes with a 3-year warranty. The digital LCD screen not only displays your body weight up to two decimal places but also shows the room temperature and the battery condition. It features an anti-skid surface to ensure maximum safety upon stepping. The round edges will also prevent injuries while transporting it from one place to another.

Specifications

Material: Tempered glass

Precision: Excellent

Accuracy: Excellent

Capacity: 180 kg

Surface compatibility: Hard surface

Bluetooth connectivity: No

Battery: Yes

Display size: Large

Backlight: Fixed backlight

ProsCons
Light and portableBacklight brightness cannot be adjusted
Round corners for less injury 
Visually appealing surface design 
Healthgenie Digital Weight Machine For Body Weight Weighing Scale Thick Tempered Glass LCD Display with 3 Year Warranty & Batteries HD-221 (93 Black)
50% off
599 1,199
Buy now

8. BPL Medical Technologies PWS digital weight scale

This digital weight scale will display the most accurate results thanks to the presence of high-accuracy sensors. The thick tempered glass offers excellent durability and strength. Besides, it also comes with an auto on-off function to preserve the battery life. If the battery is low or there is an overload, the indicator will start displaying on the LCD screen.

Specifications

Material: Tempered glass and plastic

Precision: Excellent

Accuracy: Medium

Capacity: 200 kg

Surface compatibility: Hard surface

Bluetooth connectivity: No

Battery: Yes

Display size: Medium

Backlight: No

ProsCons
High capacity for body weight measurementDoesn't feature a backlight display
100 grams graduation for maximum accuracy 
Indicates when there is an overload 
BPL Medical Technologies PWS-01+ Personal Weighing Scale (Black)
56% off
1,299 2,954
Buy now

9. Dr. Care round digital weight scale

With a round, transparent glass, it is one of the best digital weighing scales that comes with four steel circles on each corner that can be in direct contact with your feet for maximum accuracy. It has multiple sensors to ensure the results displayed are accurate. Once you step on it, it will immediately display the results. The surface is skid-proof so that you don't accidentally get injured. You can also change the measurement scale according to your convenience.

Specifications

Material: Tempered glass

Precision: Excellent

Accuracy: Medium

Capacity: 180 kg

Surface compatibility: Flat hard surface

Bluetooth connectivity: No

Battery: Yes

Display size: Medium

Backlight: No

ProsCons
Indicates when the battery is lowCan't be connected with the mobile app
Error indicator 
Immediately displays the result on the screen 
Dr Care Round Shape 8 MM Glass Digital Weighing Scale Bathroom Weight Scale for Body Weight, Body Fitness Weighing Scale
63% off
709 1,899
Buy now

10. Meditative Bluetooth digital weight scale

With four G sensors, you can easily connect it to your mobile for accurate and precise reading. It is compatible with both Android and iOS mobiles. Plus, it also comes with a baby mode to ensure you can track your baby's weight. It shows 13 different health parameters to ensure that you can have a complete check on your health. It has approximately 100 grams of accuracy. It also comes with a high-resolution LCD screen.

Specifications

Material: Tempered glass

Precision: Excellent

Accuracy: Excellent

Capacity: 180 kg

Surface compatibility: Hard surface

Bluetooth connectivity: Yes

Battery: Yes

Display size: Medium

Backlight: Yes

ProsCons
Show us up to 13 health parametersNo anti-skid surface
Auto switch off for battery preservation 
Comes with 12 month's warranty 
MEDITIVE Bluetooth Digital BMI Weight Scale with Body Fat Analyzer and Fitness Body Composition Monitor, with Mobile App
47% off
1,490 2,799
Buy now

Price of digital weighing scales at a glance:

ProductPrice
Hoffen digital electronic weight scale 699
HealthSense digital weight scale 1499
Dr Trust electronic digital weight scale 1099
Omron HN 286 digital weight scale 1799
Hesley Premium smart Bluetooth digital weight scale 1999
beatXP smart Bluetooth digital weight scale 999
Healthgenie digital weight machine 599
BPL Medical Technologies PWS digital weight scale 1439
Dr. Care round shapes digital weight scale 709
Meditative Bluetooth digital weight scale 1390

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Hoffen digital electronic weight scale 0065AffordableThick tempered glassTwo years of warranty
HealthSense digital weight scaleStrong ABS constructionBlue backlit displayRechargeable batteries
Dr Trust electronic digital weight scaleStep on reading technologyComes with multiple body weight scalesLow battery warning
Omron HN 286 digital weight scaleDisplays room temperatureRechargeable batteryTempered glass
Hesley Premium smart Bluetooth digital weight scaleBluetooth connectivitySensor-enabled backlight displayAutomatically brighten up
beatXP smart Bluetooth digital weight scaleLarge screen sizeAffordableFord precision sensors
Healthgenie digital weight machineThree years of warrantyExcellent precisionAffordable
BPL Medical Technologies PWS digital weight scale200KG weight capacityMedium display sizeOverload indication
Dr. Care round shapes digital weight scaleLess pricedThe transparent circular glass surfaceError indication
Meditative Bluetooth digital weight scaleShows 13 body metricsAuto shutoff featureCompatible with both US and Android

Best value for money

Healthgenie is the most affordable and one of the best digital weighing scales you can have. It comes with a 3-year warranty. It also features an anti-skid surface to ensure you don't accidentally injure yourself. It can display the battery condition, room temperature, and body weight.

Best overall

Hesley Premium smart Bluetooth digital weight scale is one of the best digital weighing scales you can get from the market. Once you connect it to the mobile app, you can check 18 health metric functions. It features step-on technology to help you read your body weight almost instantly. On top of everything, it automatically adjusts the screen brightness based on the ambient light conditions.

How to find the perfect digital weight scale?

If you want to find the perfect digital weight scale, start by checking how many sensors the product has and the maximum level of accuracy it can offer. It would help if you went for a product with an anti-skid surface so that you don't enjoy yourself. Tempered glass and ABS construction are the two best options for a digital weight scale. If you want a comprehensive product, go for a digital weight scale connected to the app that helps you track your health through different metrics and a graphical chart.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

RELATED STORIES
10 best binoculars and telescopes under 2500
A beginner's guide to dog bowls
Gaming phones under 12000 in India - Buying guide
Amazon end of season sale: Skincare and haircare sets available at up to 45% off
Amazon end of season sale: Fossil analog watches up for grabs, get up to 40% off

best digital weighing scales

Is there any restriction on using a digital weight scale?

Yes, sometimes there are restrictions on using a digital weight scale, especially if you use a susceptible product. First and foremost, you cannot use the product if your body weight is generally higher than that of the maximum weight threshold limit of the product. Secondly, you won't be able to use the product for a baby or a child.

When to change the batteries for a digital weight scale?

The best time to change your digital weight scale batteries will be after six to seven months of use. Sometimes, when you use the weight scale for longer, you can see the screen blinking repeatedly. It happens due to dead or dying batteries.

How to use a digital weight scale?

First, you must place the digital weight scale on a flat surface with maximum uniformity. Once done, step on the scale and keep the feet properly in the right place. Wait for a couple of minutes for the reading to be displayed on the screen. Refrain from leaning down to see the weight. Instead, ask someone or connect the scale to your mobile.

 View More
electronics FOR LESS