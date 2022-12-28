10 best digital weighing scales

It's a good idea to bring home a digital weighing scale to monitor one's weight from time to time.

As more and more people have become conscious about their health and body weight, the demand for a proper weighing scale has increased in recent years. In earlier days, people used to rely on mechanical or analogue weight scales. Although the new products used to show more or less the correct value of a person's body weight, the same couldn't be said for later. In most cases, those weighing scales show varying values for the same person, even when the product is kept in the same place. We all know that our body weight can change according to the height of the place from the sea level. Therefore, it led to an increase in demand for an accurate and more precise weight scale. This is where the digital weight scales come into play. Here are the10 best digital weighing scales that are a must-have. 1. Hoffen digital electronic weight scale Considered one of the most affordable and best digital weighing scales, it features a tempered glass top with a large display screen. It accurately displays all the values without any significant variations after repeated measurements. In addition, it comes with a warranty period of 2 years. Along with this, it will indicate a low battery. Specifications Material: Tempered glass Precision: High Accuracy: High Capacity: 180 Kg Surface compatibility: flat surface Bluetooth connectivity: No Battery: Yes Display size: Large Backlight: Yes

Pros Cons Automatic power-off saves battery Less weight limit Features strong bearing platform Accurate and precise readings

2. HealthSense digital weight scale With a unique shape, it is one of the best digital weighing scales, which features a strong ABS body that can last long. Thanks to the horizontal striped glass surface, it is anti-skid and comes with a blue backlit display showing room temperature. It comes with an error indicator to ensure the readings are accurate. In addition, it will also show a low battery. Having a wide surface, it is compatible with most foot sizes. On top of everything, it automatically shuts off after 10 seconds to save the battery. Specifications Material: ABS plastic Precision: medium Accuracy: High Capacity: 180 KG Surface compatibility: hard flat surface Bluetooth connectivity: no Battery: AA batteries Display size: large Backlight: blue coloured

Pros Cons Light and portable Cannot be connected to mobile Displace room temperature Unit toggle button four different weight measurements

3. Dr Trust electronic digital weight scale This digital weight scale features Accu Gauge technology to ensure the weight displayed has an accuracy of up to two decimal points. It also features step-on reading technology that instantly displays the weight after you place your feet over it. It has a blue backlit LCD screen that shows the temperature and low battery warning. You can toggle between different weight measurement units. Furthermore, it adjusts the body weight value based on the gravitational force, ensuring maximum precision and accuracy in the results. Specifications Material: toughened glass Precision: high Accuracy: High Capacity: 180 KG Surface compatibility: flat surface Bluetooth connectivity: no Battery: rechargeable battery Display size: rectangular display Backlight: blue backlit

Pros Cons Indicates when the battery is low Weight is slightly heavy Automatically shuts off Displays room temperature

4. Omron HN 286 digital weight scale With a steel grey, square shape, it is one of the best digital weighing scales, perfect for clinics and medical shops. It has four sensors that can accurately display the body weight and the room temperature. Thanks to the automatic on-off function, it saves battery. The display is precise up to a range of 100 grams incremental value. Specifications Material: Glass Precision: Excellent Accuracy: Excellent Capacity: 135 kg Surface compatibility: flat surface Bluetooth connectivity: no Battery: rechargeable Display size: rectangular Backlight: no

Pros Cons Features an ultra-slim design for easy storage Weight range could be better Shuts off after 16 seconds Anti Skid surface for maximum safety

5. Hesley Premium smart Bluetooth digital weight scale This will be the ideal product for your needs if you want an innovative digital weight scale. You can connect it with your mobile app and keep an eye on your health through 18 metric functions like moisture, visceral fat, body age, protein rate, bone mass, muscle weight, and so on. You can also track your health and body weight through the tracking app. It features a baby mode where you can easily measure your baby's weight. Once you step on the scale, it brightens up automatically and displaces the results with maximum clarity. Besides, it comes with light sensors that adjust the screen brightness according to ambient light. Specifications Material: Glass Precision: High Accuracy: Excellent Capacity: 180 KG Surface compatibility: flat hard surface Bluetooth connectivity: yes Battery: yes Display size: large Backlight: sensor-enabled backlit

Pros Cons It can be connected to both Android and iOS Doesn't feature an anti-skid surface Helps in tracking 18 health measurements Automatically shuts off after usage

6. beatXP smart Bluetooth digital weight scale Being compatible with mobile, it is one of the best digital weighing scales, which has an application that can track 12 body parameters. It has four circular disks on the surface where you have to keep the heel and front part of your feet. It synchronises the health data with the application and provides a graphical analysis. Its surface is anti-skid, ensuring maximum protection. The values displayed will be accurate and precise thanks to the high-precision gauge sensor. It also features step-on technology, which shows results as soon as you keep your feet over the surface. Specifications Material: Tempered glass Precision: Excellent Accuracy: Excellent Capacity: 180 kg Surface compatibility: Hard surface Bluetooth connectivity: Yes Battery: Yes Display size: Large Backlight: Yes

Pros Cons Indicates when the battery is low Measures only 12 metrics 4 precision sensors for 0.5 KG accuracy Auto shutoff feature for preserving battery

7. Healthgenie digital weight machine Considered the most affordable digital weight machine, it comes with a 3-year warranty. The digital LCD screen not only displays your body weight up to two decimal places but also shows the room temperature and the battery condition. It features an anti-skid surface to ensure maximum safety upon stepping. The round edges will also prevent injuries while transporting it from one place to another. Specifications Material: Tempered glass Precision: Excellent Accuracy: Excellent Capacity: 180 kg Surface compatibility: Hard surface Bluetooth connectivity: No Battery: Yes Display size: Large Backlight: Fixed backlight

Pros Cons Light and portable Backlight brightness cannot be adjusted Round corners for less injury Visually appealing surface design

8. BPL Medical Technologies PWS digital weight scale This digital weight scale will display the most accurate results thanks to the presence of high-accuracy sensors. The thick tempered glass offers excellent durability and strength. Besides, it also comes with an auto on-off function to preserve the battery life. If the battery is low or there is an overload, the indicator will start displaying on the LCD screen. Specifications Material: Tempered glass and plastic Precision: Excellent Accuracy: Medium Capacity: 200 kg Surface compatibility: Hard surface Bluetooth connectivity: No Battery: Yes Display size: Medium Backlight: No

Pros Cons High capacity for body weight measurement Doesn't feature a backlight display 100 grams graduation for maximum accuracy Indicates when there is an overload

9. Dr. Care round digital weight scale With a round, transparent glass, it is one of the best digital weighing scales that comes with four steel circles on each corner that can be in direct contact with your feet for maximum accuracy. It has multiple sensors to ensure the results displayed are accurate. Once you step on it, it will immediately display the results. The surface is skid-proof so that you don't accidentally get injured. You can also change the measurement scale according to your convenience. Specifications Material: Tempered glass Precision: Excellent Accuracy: Medium Capacity: 180 kg Surface compatibility: Flat hard surface Bluetooth connectivity: No Battery: Yes Display size: Medium Backlight: No

Pros Cons Indicates when the battery is low Can't be connected with the mobile app Error indicator Immediately displays the result on the screen

10. Meditative Bluetooth digital weight scale With four G sensors, you can easily connect it to your mobile for accurate and precise reading. It is compatible with both Android and iOS mobiles. Plus, it also comes with a baby mode to ensure you can track your baby's weight. It shows 13 different health parameters to ensure that you can have a complete check on your health. It has approximately 100 grams of accuracy. It also comes with a high-resolution LCD screen. Specifications Material: Tempered glass Precision: Excellent Accuracy: Excellent Capacity: 180 kg Surface compatibility: Hard surface Bluetooth connectivity: Yes Battery: Yes Display size: Medium Backlight: Yes

Pros Cons Show us up to 13 health parameters No anti-skid surface Auto switch off for battery preservation Comes with 12 month's warranty

Price of digital weighing scales at a glance:

Product Price Hoffen digital electronic weight scale ₹ 699 HealthSense digital weight scale ₹ 1499 Dr Trust electronic digital weight scale ₹ 1099 Omron HN 286 digital weight scale ₹ 1799 Hesley Premium smart Bluetooth digital weight scale ₹ 1999 beatXP smart Bluetooth digital weight scale ₹ 999 Healthgenie digital weight machine ₹ 599 BPL Medical Technologies PWS digital weight scale ₹ 1439 Dr. Care round shapes digital weight scale ₹ 709 Meditative Bluetooth digital weight scale ₹ 1390

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Hoffen digital electronic weight scale 0065 Affordable Thick tempered glass Two years of warranty HealthSense digital weight scale Strong ABS construction Blue backlit display Rechargeable batteries Dr Trust electronic digital weight scale Step on reading technology Comes with multiple body weight scales Low battery warning Omron HN 286 digital weight scale Displays room temperature Rechargeable battery Tempered glass Hesley Premium smart Bluetooth digital weight scale Bluetooth connectivity Sensor-enabled backlight display Automatically brighten up beatXP smart Bluetooth digital weight scale Large screen size Affordable Ford precision sensors Healthgenie digital weight machine Three years of warranty Excellent precision Affordable BPL Medical Technologies PWS digital weight scale 200KG weight capacity Medium display size Overload indication Dr. Care round shapes digital weight scale Less priced The transparent circular glass surface Error indication Meditative Bluetooth digital weight scale Shows 13 body metrics Auto shutoff feature Compatible with both US and Android

Best value for money Healthgenie is the most affordable and one of the best digital weighing scales you can have. It comes with a 3-year warranty. It also features an anti-skid surface to ensure you don't accidentally injure yourself. It can display the battery condition, room temperature, and body weight. Best overall Hesley Premium smart Bluetooth digital weight scale is one of the best digital weighing scales you can get from the market. Once you connect it to the mobile app, you can check 18 health metric functions. It features step-on technology to help you read your body weight almost instantly. On top of everything, it automatically adjusts the screen brightness based on the ambient light conditions. How to find the perfect digital weight scale? If you want to find the perfect digital weight scale, start by checking how many sensors the product has and the maximum level of accuracy it can offer. It would help if you went for a product with an anti-skid surface so that you don't enjoy yourself. Tempered glass and ABS construction are the two best options for a digital weight scale. If you want a comprehensive product, go for a digital weight scale connected to the app that helps you track your health through different metrics and a graphical chart.