10 best electric humidifiers to buy this season

Published on Dec 30, 2022 21:00 IST





Summary: The best electric humidifiers can benefit the skin and relieve allergies. Here are the top 10 humidifiers you can buy this season.

Humidifiers are greatly beneficial especially in winters when use of heaters can make our homes uncomfortably dry.

Electric humidifiers add moisture to indoor air and help prevent it from getting uncomfortably dry. This often happens when your HVAC system needs to cool or warm the air in your home quickly, and this dry air shrinks leather and wood framing and even exacerbates respiratory issues. The best electric humidifier creates a comfortable indoor condensation level that soothes the skin and helps you to breathe easily. And it does all this without making the maintenance procedure too burdensome. Read on to learn about the ten best electric humidifiers that you can buy. 1. Geek Nyorova H12 Top Load Ultrasonic Humidifier Experience aromatic humidification with the Geek Nyorova H12 top-load ultrasonic humidifier. It comes with a 2-in-1 function as it operates both as an aroma diffuser and humidifier. With an evaporation volume of 170 ml to 230 ml/hr, this ultrasonic humidifier covers every nook and corner of a room, providing full coverage. It is lightweight and compact and offers excellent comfort. Specification Price: Rs. 2499 Capacity: 3.8 litres Colour: Off-white Operation Mode: Vapourizer Runtime: 17 hours Special Feature: Aroma diffuser Product Dimensions: 21.5 x 21.5 x 32 centimetres Weight: 1 kg 330 g

Pros Cons Ease of cleaning Mist does not come Low decibel Water leakage issues Dry protection Doesn’t work efficiently Colossal capacity, Futuristic design

2. Oriley 2113 Ultrasonic UV Protection Cool Mist Humidifier The Oriley 2113 is an ultrasonic UV protection cool mist humidifier that can create a soothing environment in your home or workplace by improving its humidity level. Its digital control panel comes with varied settings like mist intensity, humidity level, timer and on/off. It offers powerful performance and perfect coverage while operating silently for long hours. Specification Price: Rs. 3963 Capacity: 5.5 litres Colour: Black Operation Mode: Ultrasonic Runtime: 20 hours Special Feature: Remote control Product Dimensions: 21.6 x 21.6 x 19.1 centimetres Weight: 1 kg 300 g

Pros Cons Improves sleep Low misting coverage Relieves dry skin Excessive vapour makes the objects around wet Cutting-edge design Need to restart the system every time after power restoration Huge capacity, Silent operation Water collects at the top cover because of missing holes to empty accumulated water

3. Puffin Electric Humidifier Aroma Diffuse Room Freshener with LED Light Air Purifier This 5-in-1 electric humidifier is made using a PET bowl and PP covers and cleanses the air with high-speed rotation. You can place it in the bedroom, guest room, living room, etc. It has the potential to cover 150 square feet of area. Specification Price: Rs. 1200 Capacity: 130 ml Colour: Green Operation Mode: Humidifier Runtime: 4 hours Special Feature: Air purifier, aroma diffuser, air freshener and aroma therapy Product Dimensions: 21.5 x 21.5 x 32 centimetres Weight: 320 g

Pros Cons Compact and slim design Noisy Superior quality material Not reliable

4. TARGET HYGIENE Electric Humidifier Aroma Diffuse Room Freshener with Air Purifier This humidifier from Target Hygiene is a water-based air revitaliser, air purifier, and air refresher with LED lights. Available in an elegant and fashionable green leaf cover design, it uses professional-grade hydro-purification technology to purify air through water. It removes all forms of air pollutants, like dust, PM 2.5, peculiar smell, pollen, formaldehyde and allergen. The inbuilt fan in this humidifier offers environment-friendly purification and spreads aroma effectively. Specification Price: Rs.1, 799 Capacity: 1.1 litres Colour: Green Operation Mode: Humidifier Runtime: 8 hours Special Feature: High-speed rotation and centrifugal force Product Dimensions: 24 x 25 x 21 centimetres Weight: 980 g

Pros Cons Fashionable design Cheap build material Convenient to carry Expensive Easy to operate Energy efficient, Energy efficient, Safe

5. Klamazoo Wood Humidifier Air Round Electric USB Mini Humidifier Made of polypropylene material, this wood humidifier from Klamazoo can withstand all kinds of corrosion irrespective of the essential oil type. With adopted ultrasonic technology, it works silently and releases smooth and ultra-fine mist that can moisten and soften chapped and dry skin during winter. It will also help you breathe better while sleeping in an air-conditioned room. Specification Price: Rs. 459 Capacity: 300 ml Colour: Multicolour Operation Mode: Humidifier Runtime: 3 hours Special Feature: Colourful LED lights Product Dimensions: 12 x 9 x 6 centimetres Weight: 250 g

Pros Cons Value for money Stylish, exclusive and innovative design Ease of use, Portable Spring components are not good enough Works as a decorative piece Stylish, exclusive and innovative design

6. Lifelong 4.5L Room Humidifier with Digital Display The Lifelong room humidifier is perfect for small rooms and spaces. Its large tank lets you run the humidifier continuously without any interference, and refilling its water tank is very easy. It moistens and calms the air around, functions as a diffuser, and removes all kinds of odours. Specification Price: Rs.2, 499 Capacity: 4.5 litres Colour: White Operation Mode: Humidifier Runtime: 24 hours Special Feature: Digital Display Product Dimensions: 19 x 17.5 x 26 centimetres Weight: 1 kg 350 g

Pros Cons Cutting-edge design Huge capacity Sturdy build Pricey Easy to carry and place anywhere Huge capacity

7. Kampes 180 ml Electric Aroma Diffuser & Ultrasonic Humidifier Made using fine quality BPA-free ABS-grade plastic that complies with European standards, the Kampes electric aroma diffuser and humidifier is the perfect device for homes, offices, spas, workstations, massage centres and yoga centres. It not only improves air quality but also comes with the therapeutic properties of essential oils. Featuring a highly advanced fail-safe system, this product shuts off automatically when it detects a low water level to protect the ultrasonic plate. Specification Price: Rs.1, 599 Capacity: 180 millimetres Colour: White/Silver Operation Mode: Humidifier Runtime: 4 hours Special Feature: Aroma Diffuser Product Dimensions: 10 x 10 x 16 centimetres Weight: 300 g

Pros Cons 2 in 1 humidifier functions as both a diffuser and a cool mist air humidifier Power adapter missing Technically advanced device Has loose connection problems Quiet and simple operation Budget-friendly

8. Aoomi Room Office Home Electric Air Purifier Humidifier Aroma Diffuser Room Freshener with LED Light This brand-new and highly advanced electric humidifier also works as an air purifier, air deodoriser, air sanitiser, air revitaliser, fragrance machine and aroma therapy device with its motor. Its LEDs brighten up in seven varied colours. It even features germ-eliminating ultra-violet lights and runs silently to humidify and purify air instantly. You can power it with a USB port and add fragrances to make your office or home smell great. Specification Price: Rs.1, 630 Capacity: 15 ml Colour: Green Operation Mode: Humidifier Runtime: 24 hours Special Feature: Air purifier, air deodoriser, air sanitiser, air revitaliser, fragrance machine and aroma therapy device Product Dimensions: 40 x 80 x 80 centimetres Weight: 378 g

Pros Cons Quiet operation Limited features Keeps air smelling great by removing bad odours Uses a lot of energy Uses hydro-purification technology to purify the air Expensive in terms of available features Compact design

9. Allin Exporters DT-1618 Ultrasonic Humidifier The Allin Exporters DT-1618 ultrasonic humidifier features the functionality of 5 devices in one unit. It works as a stand-alone humidifier, aroma diffuser, anion generator, night light and air purifier. Made using fine quality BPA-free ABS-grade plastic material, it is perfect for eliminating breathing problems, dry skin, stale odours and bad smells. Specification Price: Rs. 3899 Capacity: 1.5 litres Colour: White Operation Mode: Humidifier Runtime: 10 hours Special Feature: aroma diffuser, anion generator, night light and air purifier Product Dimensions: 28 x 18 x 8 centimetres Weight: 870 g

Pros Cons 5 in 1 ultrasonic humidifier Small Automatic water shortage protection Not strong enough Automatic temperature control, Matches any decor Indicators need to improve Perfect for interiors, Relaxes the body and mind LED lights do not work properly

10. House of Quirk Electric Ultrasonic Diffuser and Humidifier With 7 LED Colour If you want interior humidification and removal of pollutants, harmful substances and unpleasant odours from your home, the House of Quirk Electric Ultrasonic humidifier is apt. This exclusively designed product comes with an automatic light/heat/power regulator that delivers the perfect blend of calmness and aroma. Its stunning design makes it ideal for use as an exquisite showpiece to uplift the charm of your interiors. Specification Price: Rs. 1899 Capacity: 100 ml Colour: Light yellow Operation Mode: Humidifier Runtime: 3 hours Special Feature: Essential oil diffuser Product Dimensions: 14 x 8 centimetres Weight: 400 g

Pros Cons Whisper-quiet ultrasonic operation Light does not work properly Perfect for small and medium spaces Very little steam comes out Relieves stress and strain The mist button needs to improve Value for money

Price of electric humidifiers at a glance:

Product Price Geek Nyorova H12 Top Load Ultrasonic Humidifier ₹ 2,499 Oriley 2113 Ultrasonic UV Protection Cool Mist Humidifier ₹ 3,963 Puffin Electric Humidifier Aroma Diffuse Room Freshener with LED Light Air Purifier ₹ 1,200 TARGET HYGIENE Electric Humidifier Aroma Diffuse Room Freshener with Air Purifier ₹ 1,799 Klamazoo Wood Humidifier Air Round Electric USB Mini Humidifier ₹ 459 Lifelong 4.5L Room Humidifier with Digital Display ₹ 2,499 Kampes 180 ml Electric Aroma Diffuser & Ultrasonic Humidifier ₹ 1,599 Aoomi Room Office Home Electric Air Purifier Humidifier Aroma Diffuser Room Freshener with LED Light ₹ 1,630 Allin Exporters DT-1618 Ultrasonic Humidifier ₹ 3,899 House of Quirk Electric Ultrasonic Diffuser and Humidifier With 7 LED Colour ₹ 1,899

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Capacity Runtime Special Features Geek Nyorova H12 Top Load Ultrasonic Humidifier 3.8 litres 17 hours Aroma Diffuser Oriley 2113 Ultrasonic UV Protection Cool Mist Humidifier 5.5 litres 20 hours Remote control Puffin Electric Humidifier Aroma Diffuse Room Freshener with LED Light Air Purifier 130 ml 4 hours air purifier, aroma diffuser, air freshener and aroma therapy TARGET HYGIENE Electric Humidifier Aroma Diffuse Room Freshener with Air Purifier 1.1 litres 8 hours High-speed rotation and centrifugal force Klamazoo Wood humidifier Air Round Electric USB Mini Humidifier 300 ml 3 hours Colourful LED lights Lifelong 4.5L Room Humidifier with Digital Display 4.5 litres 24 hours Digital display Kampes 180 ml Electric Aroma Diffuser & Ultrasonic Humidifier 180 millilitres 4 hours Aroma Diffuser Aoomi Room Office Home Electric Air Purifier Humidifier Aroma Diffuser Room Freshener with LED Light 15 millilitres 24 hours Air purifier, air deodoriser, air sanitiser, air revitaliser, fragrance machine and aroma therapy device Allin Exporters DT-1618 Ultrasonic Humidifier 1.5 litres 10 hours aroma diffuser, anion generator, night light and air purifier House of Quirk Electric Ultrasonic Diffuser and Humidifier With 7 LED Colour 100 millilitres 3 hours Essential oil diffuser

Best value for money Available within an affordable range of Rs. 2499, the Geek Nyorova H12 top load ultrasonic humidifier comes with features that you may require regularly. Its 17 hours of runtime and lightweight design make it the perfect humidifier for your home if you want the most beneficial results. Also, its exclusive design serves the double purpose of decorating your home. Best overall The Lifelong 4.5 L room humidifier with digital display is the best overall humidifier because of its affordable price, huge capacity, long hours of runtime, and exclusive digital display. It also makes the perfect humidifier in this list for its excellent design and colour. How to find the best electric humidifier? Consider these key factors when looking for the best electric humidifier: Consider Your Use: Consider your requirement and room size and get a humidifier with the required moisture output. Ease of Use Also Matters: Always look for electric humidifiers that are easy to move, whether it is a floor model or a table model. If you choose evaporative humidifiers, ensure that their wick is affordable and simple so you can replace them easily. The frequency of replacing the wick in the humidifier depends on the model and frequency of use. Also, look for humidifiers with user-friendly and visible controls and displays.

