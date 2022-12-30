Sign out
10 best electric humidifiers to buy this season

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 30, 2022 21:00 IST

Summary:

The best electric humidifiers can benefit the skin and relieve allergies. Here are the top 10 humidifiers you can buy this season.

Humidifiers are greatly beneficial especially in winters when use of heaters can make our homes uncomfortably dry.

Electric humidifiers add moisture to indoor air and help prevent it from getting uncomfortably dry. This often happens when your HVAC system needs to cool or warm the air in your home quickly, and this dry air shrinks leather and wood framing and even exacerbates respiratory issues.

The best electric humidifier creates a comfortable indoor condensation level that soothes the skin and helps you to breathe easily. And it does all this without making the maintenance procedure too burdensome.

Read on to learn about the ten best electric humidifiers that you can buy.

1. Geek Nyorova H12 Top Load Ultrasonic Humidifier

Experience aromatic humidification with the Geek Nyorova H12 top-load ultrasonic humidifier. It comes with a 2-in-1 function as it operates both as an aroma diffuser and humidifier. With an evaporation volume of 170 ml to 230 ml/hr, this ultrasonic humidifier covers every nook and corner of a room, providing full coverage. It is lightweight and compact and offers excellent comfort.

Specification

Price: Rs. 2499

Capacity: 3.8 litres

Colour: Off-white

Operation Mode: Vapourizer

Runtime: 17 hours

Special Feature: Aroma diffuser

Product Dimensions: 21.5 x 21.5 x 32 centimetres

Weight: 1 kg 330 g

ProsCons
Ease of cleaningMist does not come
Low decibelWater leakage issues
Dry protectionDoesn’t work efficiently
Colossal capacity, Futuristic design 
Geek Nyorova H12 Top Load Ultrasonic Humidifier For Home, Bedroom and Office with Essential Oil Diffuser (3.8L)
3.1 (43)
Get Price

2. Oriley 2113 Ultrasonic UV Protection Cool Mist Humidifier

The Oriley 2113 is an ultrasonic UV protection cool mist humidifier that can create a soothing environment in your home or workplace by improving its humidity level. Its digital control panel comes with varied settings like mist intensity, humidity level, timer and on/off. It offers powerful performance and perfect coverage while operating silently for long hours.

Specification

Price: Rs. 3963

Capacity: 5.5 litres

Colour: Black

Operation Mode: Ultrasonic

Runtime: 20 hours

Special Feature: Remote control

Product Dimensions: 21.6 x 21.6 x 19.1 centimetres

Weight: 1 kg 300 g

ProsCons
Improves sleepLow misting coverage
Relieves dry skinExcessive vapour makes the objects around wet
Cutting-edge designNeed to restart the system every time after power restoration
Huge capacity, Silent operationWater collects at the top cover because of missing holes to empty accumulated water
Oriley 2113 Ultrasonic UV Protection Cool Mist Humidifier All Buttons On Unit & Remote Control Improves Air Quality & Humidifies Room in Home or Office (1 Year Warranty) (Humidity Sensor, Silent Operation & LED Display) -5.5L, 22W, Black
3.9 (82)
20% off
3,566 4,449
Buy now

3. Puffin Electric Humidifier Aroma Diffuse Room Freshener with LED Light Air Purifier

This 5-in-1 electric humidifier is made using a PET bowl and PP covers and cleanses the air with high-speed rotation. You can place it in the bedroom, guest room, living room, etc. It has the potential to cover 150 square feet of area.

Specification

Price: Rs. 1200

Capacity: 130 ml

Colour: Green

Operation Mode: Humidifier

Runtime: 4 hours

Special Feature: Air purifier, aroma diffuser, air freshener and aroma therapy

Product Dimensions: 21.5 x 21.5 x 32 centimetres

Weight: 320 g

ProsCons
Compact and slim designNoisy
Superior quality materialNot reliable
Puffin Electric Humidifier Aroma Diffuse Room Freshener with LED Light Air Purifier (518)
3.7 (71)
54% off
1,200 2,599
Buy now

4. TARGET HYGIENE Electric Humidifier Aroma Diffuse Room Freshener with Air Purifier

This humidifier from Target Hygiene is a water-based air revitaliser, air purifier, and air refresher with LED lights. Available in an elegant and fashionable green leaf cover design, it uses professional-grade hydro-purification technology to purify air through water. It removes all forms of air pollutants, like dust, PM 2.5, peculiar smell, pollen, formaldehyde and allergen. The inbuilt fan in this humidifier offers environment-friendly purification and spreads aroma effectively.

Specification

Price: Rs.1, 799

Capacity: 1.1 litres

Colour: Green

Operation Mode: Humidifier

Runtime: 8 hours

Special Feature: High-speed rotation and centrifugal force

Product Dimensions: 24 x 25 x 21 centimetres

Weight: 980 g

ProsCons
Fashionable designCheap build material
Convenient to carryExpensive
Easy to operate 
Energy efficient, Energy efficient, Safe 
TARGET HYGIENE Electric Humidifier Aroma Diffuse Room Freshener Wooden (606A)
4 (7)
31% off
1,799 2,599
Buy now

5. Klamazoo Wood Humidifier Air Round Electric USB Mini Humidifier

Made of polypropylene material, this wood humidifier from Klamazoo can withstand all kinds of corrosion irrespective of the essential oil type. With adopted ultrasonic technology, it works silently and releases smooth and ultra-fine mist that can moisten and soften chapped and dry skin during winter. It will also help you breathe better while sleeping in an air-conditioned room.

Specification

Price: Rs. 459

Capacity: 300 ml

Colour: Multicolour

Operation Mode: Humidifier

Runtime: 3 hours

Special Feature: Colourful LED lights

Product Dimensions: 12 x 9 x 6 centimetres

Weight: 250 g

ProsCons
Value for moneyStylish, exclusive and innovative design
Ease of use, PortableSpring components are not good enough
Works as a decorative piece 
Stylish, exclusive and innovative design 
Klamazoo Wood Humidifire Air Round Electric USB Mini Humidifier Aroma Oil Diffuser Humidifier Office Decor Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier with Wood Grain Design for Office Room Spa(Multi colour)
3.3 (26)
54% off
459 999
Buy now

6. Lifelong 4.5L Room Humidifier with Digital Display

The Lifelong room humidifier is perfect for small rooms and spaces. Its large tank lets you run the humidifier continuously without any interference, and refilling its water tank is very easy. It moistens and calms the air around, functions as a diffuser, and removes all kinds of odours.

Specification

Price: Rs.2, 499

Capacity: 4.5 litres

Colour: White

Operation Mode: Humidifier

Runtime: 24 hours

Special Feature: Digital Display

Product Dimensions: 19 x 17.5 x 26 centimetres

Weight: 1 kg 350 g

ProsCons
Cutting-edge designHuge capacity
Sturdy buildPricey
Easy to carry and place anywhere 
Huge capacity 
Lifelong 4.5L Room Humidifier with Digital Display, Top Fill Room Humidifier for Home, Bedroom and Office (1 Year Warranty, White, LLRH18)
3.2 (27)
56% off
2,399 5,500
Buy now

7. Kampes 180 ml Electric Aroma Diffuser & Ultrasonic Humidifier

Made using fine quality BPA-free ABS-grade plastic that complies with European standards, the Kampes electric aroma diffuser and humidifier is the perfect device for homes, offices, spas, workstations, massage centres and yoga centres. It not only improves air quality but also comes with the therapeutic properties of essential oils. Featuring a highly advanced fail-safe system, this product shuts off automatically when it detects a low water level to protect the ultrasonic plate.

Specification

Price: Rs.1, 599

Capacity: 180 millimetres

Colour: White/Silver

Operation Mode: Humidifier

Runtime: 4 hours

Special Feature: Aroma Diffuser

Product Dimensions: 10 x 10 x 16 centimetres

Weight: 300 g

ProsCons
2 in 1 humidifier functions as both a diffuser and a cool mist air humidifierPower adapter missing
Technically advanced deviceHas loose connection problems
Quiet and simple operation 
Budget-friendly 
Kampes 180 ml Electric Aroma Diffuser & Ultrasonic Humidifier Cool Mist BPA Free with 6 Colorful LED Light
3.4 (93)
Get Price

8. Aoomi Room Office Home Electric Air Purifier Humidifier Aroma Diffuser Room Freshener with LED Light

This brand-new and highly advanced electric humidifier also works as an air purifier, air deodoriser, air sanitiser, air revitaliser, fragrance machine and aroma therapy device with its motor. Its LEDs brighten up in seven varied colours. It even features germ-eliminating ultra-violet lights and runs silently to humidify and purify air instantly. You can power it with a USB port and add fragrances to make your office or home smell great.

Specification

Price: Rs.1, 630

Capacity: 15 ml

Colour: Green

Operation Mode: Humidifier

Runtime: 24 hours

Special Feature: Air purifier, air deodoriser, air sanitiser, air revitaliser, fragrance machine and aroma therapy device

Product Dimensions: 40 x 80 x 80 centimetres

Weight: 378 g

ProsCons
Quiet operationLimited features
Keeps air smelling great by removing bad odoursUses a lot of energy
Uses hydro-purification technology to purify the airExpensive in terms of available features
Compact design 
Aoomi Room Office Home Electric Air Purifier Humidifier Aroma Diffuser Room Freshner with LED Light
3.8 (5)
41% off
1,630 2,750
Buy now

9. Allin Exporters DT-1618 Ultrasonic Humidifier

The Allin Exporters DT-1618 ultrasonic humidifier features the functionality of 5 devices in one unit. It works as a stand-alone humidifier, aroma diffuser, anion generator, night light and air purifier. Made using fine quality BPA-free ABS-grade plastic material, it is perfect for eliminating breathing problems, dry skin, stale odours and bad smells.

Specification

Price: Rs. 3899

Capacity: 1.5 litres

Colour: White

Operation Mode: Humidifier

Runtime: 10 hours

Special Feature: aroma diffuser, anion generator, night light and air purifier

Product Dimensions: 28 x 18 x 8 centimetres

Weight: 870 g

ProsCons
5 in 1 ultrasonic humidifierSmall
Automatic water shortage protectionNot strong enough
Automatic temperature control, Matches any decorIndicators need to improve
Perfect for interiors, Relaxes the body and mindLED lights do not work properly
Allin Exporters DT-1618 Aromatherapy Diffuser Essential Oil 4 in 1 to Purify, Ionize, Humidify & Spread Aroma Ultrasonic Humidifier Cool Mist with 3 Color Changing LED Lights (1500ml)
4 (247)
28% off
3,509 4,850
Buy now

10. House of Quirk Electric Ultrasonic Diffuser and Humidifier With 7 LED Colour

If you want interior humidification and removal of pollutants, harmful substances and unpleasant odours from your home, the House of Quirk Electric Ultrasonic humidifier is apt. This exclusively designed product comes with an automatic light/heat/power regulator that delivers the perfect blend of calmness and aroma. Its stunning design makes it ideal for use as an exquisite showpiece to uplift the charm of your interiors.

Specification

Price: Rs. 1899

Capacity: 100 ml

Colour: Light yellow

Operation Mode: Humidifier

Runtime: 3 hours

Special Feature: Essential oil diffuser

Product Dimensions: 14 x 8 centimetres

Weight: 400 g

ProsCons
Whisper-quiet ultrasonic operationLight does not work properly
Perfect for small and medium spacesVery little steam comes out
Relieves stress and strainThe mist button needs to improve
Value for money 

Price of electric humidifiers at a glance:

ProductPrice
Geek Nyorova H12 Top Load Ultrasonic Humidifier 2,499
Oriley 2113 Ultrasonic UV Protection Cool Mist Humidifier 3,963
Puffin Electric Humidifier Aroma Diffuse Room Freshener with LED Light Air Purifier 1,200
TARGET HYGIENE Electric Humidifier Aroma Diffuse Room Freshener with Air Purifier 1,799
Klamazoo Wood Humidifier Air Round Electric USB Mini Humidifier 459
Lifelong 4.5L Room Humidifier with Digital Display 2,499
Kampes 180 ml Electric Aroma Diffuser & Ultrasonic Humidifier 1,599
Aoomi Room Office Home Electric Air Purifier Humidifier Aroma Diffuser Room Freshener with LED Light 1,630
Allin Exporters DT-1618 Ultrasonic Humidifier 3,899
House of Quirk Electric Ultrasonic Diffuser and Humidifier With 7 LED Colour 1,899

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
CapacityRuntimeSpecial Features
Geek Nyorova H12 Top Load Ultrasonic Humidifier3.8 litres17 hoursAroma Diffuser
Oriley 2113 Ultrasonic UV Protection Cool Mist Humidifier5.5 litres20 hoursRemote control
Puffin Electric Humidifier Aroma Diffuse Room Freshener with LED Light Air Purifier130 ml4 hoursair purifier, aroma diffuser, air freshener and aroma therapy
TARGET HYGIENE Electric Humidifier Aroma Diffuse Room Freshener with Air Purifier1.1 litres8 hoursHigh-speed rotation and centrifugal force
Klamazoo Wood humidifier Air Round Electric USB Mini Humidifier300 ml3 hoursColourful LED lights
Lifelong 4.5L Room Humidifier with Digital Display4.5 litres24 hoursDigital display
Kampes 180 ml Electric Aroma Diffuser & Ultrasonic Humidifier180 millilitres4 hoursAroma Diffuser
Aoomi Room Office Home Electric Air Purifier Humidifier Aroma Diffuser Room Freshener with LED Light15 millilitres24 hoursAir purifier, air deodoriser, air sanitiser, air revitaliser, fragrance machine and aroma therapy device
Allin Exporters DT-1618 Ultrasonic Humidifier1.5 litres10 hoursaroma diffuser, anion generator, night light and air purifier
House of Quirk Electric Ultrasonic Diffuser and Humidifier With 7 LED Colour100 millilitres3 hoursEssential oil diffuser

Best value for money

Available within an affordable range of Rs. 2499, the Geek Nyorova H12 top load ultrasonic humidifier comes with features that you may require regularly. Its 17 hours of runtime and lightweight design make it the perfect humidifier for your home if you want the most beneficial results. Also, its exclusive design serves the double purpose of decorating your home.

Best overall

The Lifelong 4.5 L room humidifier with digital display is the best overall humidifier because of its affordable price, huge capacity, long hours of runtime, and exclusive digital display. It also makes the perfect humidifier in this list for its excellent design and colour.

How to find the best electric humidifier?

Consider these key factors when looking for the best electric humidifier:

Consider Your Use: Consider your requirement and room size and get a humidifier with the required moisture output.

Ease of Use Also Matters: Always look for electric humidifiers that are easy to move, whether it is a floor model or a table model. If you choose evaporative humidifiers, ensure that their wick is affordable and simple so you can replace them easily. The frequency of replacing the wick in the humidifier depends on the model and frequency of use. Also, look for humidifiers with user-friendly and visible controls and displays.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Best Electric Humidifiers

What are the different types of humidifiers?

There are two primary varieties of humidifiers: evaporative and ultrasonic. Both these humidifiers perform very well as far as efficiency is concerned, but the way they produce vapour or moisture is one feature that makes them different.

What are the differences between evaporative and ultrasonic humidifiers?

Ultrasonic and evaporative humidifiers differ in the noise level they generate during operation, how they handle mineral scale deposits and their price.

 

How does a humidifier operate?

A humidifier forces moisture into indoor air as an invisible mist. The humidifier technology may vary as per manufacturers, but the basic operation principle remains the same for all humidifiers.

 View More
