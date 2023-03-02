10 best electric irons: Shopper’s guide By Affiliate Desk

Summary: This article throws light on some of the best-selling and value-for-money electric irons with multiple heat settings for different fabrics. We will also guide you in choosing the best product for you.

An electric iron with multiple heat settings in a necessity today.

In a situation where you want to hurry to your destination on time, you suddenly recall that your favourite shirt is yet to be ironed. In this case, you definitely need an electric iron that can quickly tidy up your shirt. Wearing well-ironed clothes improves your appearance and boosts your confidence for the day. When looking online, many brands promise the best features and services. This could leave you overwhelmed to choose one from so many. In this article, we will discuss some of the best models at a reasonable price to make your search easier. However, we do not intend to denigrate other brands and models. 1. Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam Iron One of the best electric-powered steam iron with a ceramic soleplate that makes it resistant to scratches. It requires high power and heat-up soon, delivering a quick performance. It has a large water tank with a holding capacity of about 270ml. It is engineered to release steam in a vertical direction to remove creases from curtains without removing them from doors and windows. It is designed to achieve a steam boost of 150g max, ensuring more profound penetration into fabrics, killing germs and removing creases. Additionally, the device is geared up with an efficient drip-stop system to prevent leakage. Specifications: Brand: Philips Colour: Purple Material: Plastic Item Dimension: 13 X 16 X 30.5 Cm Item Weight: 1.19 kg Special Features: Triple tip precision with 3600 swivel cord, the powerful steam output of 30 g/min (max).

Pros Cons 1. Drip stop system to prevent leakage. 1. It is heavy. 2. Vertical steam output 3. Quick heating technology

2. HAVELLS Plush Electric Iron This electric steam iron comes with a water tank of 230 ml capacity and a non-stick coated sole plate ideal for ironing your fabric. Geared with a self-clean module, you can press the button after use, and the device will take care of the rest. Moreover, it has a rotatable dial for optimizing the temperature according to the fabric you want to press. While using it, you need to manoeuvre the direction. For this purpose, it comes with a 360-degree swivel cord, an added perk alongside its attractive design. The steam output is 15 g/min, which is powerful enough to guarantee a good press. Specifications Brand: Havells Colour: Black Primary Material: Plastic Item Dimension: 14 X 28.5 X 12 cm Item Weight: 1.28 Kg Special features: Anti-Drip, Self-cleaning, Anti-calc technology

Pros Cons 1. The tank capacity is large enough to generate steam for extended periods. This guarantees good pressing. 1. Plate smoothness could be improved. 2. 360° swivel cord for flexible gliding.

3. Philips Heavy Weight Electric Iron This electric-powered dry iron comes with an American heritage black coating soleplate that ensures superior gliding and crease removal from all fabrics. It is geared with auto-cut off light and has an exceptional thermostat control that prevents burns. Additionally, the temperature could be manually altered with the help of a switch. It has a fully insulated grip that is entirely resistant to heat and electric shocks, making it an ideal device for ironing your clothes quickly. Moreover, it has an attractive design focused on enhancing the user experience. This is truly a value-for-money product that comes at a reasonable price. Specifications: Brand: Philips Colour: Black Primary Material: Plastic Item Dimension: 2 x 237 x 14 Millimeters Item Weight: 1.6 Kg Special features: 3600 cord swivel, American heritage black soleplate coating

Pros Cons 1. Heavy soleplate that guarantees a good pressing 1. It lacks an auto-cleaning feature, which must be done manually after the device cools down; hence, it is time-consuming. 2. Auto-off light assures safety while using the device.

4. Black + Decker electric iron This is an electric-powered steam iron with a soleplate made of ceramic that makes it non-sticky. It is powered with a superior self-cleaning module that requires you to press the switch for only 1 minute. What's more? you only need to do it once every two weeks. It has a robust temperature control system and has a high-power consumption of 1600 watts. The high-power consumption ensures quick a heat up, ensuring proper steam output. It also has anti-dripping technology preventing unwanted water dripping and has an intelligent indication light system and when the light turns off, the device is ready for use! Specifications: Brand: Black + Decker Colour: Red Material: Plastic material with Ceramic Base Item Dimension: 15.4 x 12.2 x 28.5 Cm Item Weight: 1.5 Kg Special features: Anti-Drip, Self-cleaning, Indicator light, steam bursting spray function

Pros Cons 1. Any fabric can be ironed efficiently, and steam burst spray ensures the removal of all creases. 1. The body is made of opaque plastic; hence, the tank's water level is not visible outside. 2. Auto shut-off technology to prevent overheating.

5. Bajaj 1000W electric iron This lightweight electric dry iron has a stylish design optimized for a hassle-free pressing experience. Moreover, it is equipped with superior antibacterial German coating technology thus, the soleplate is designed to kill both the germs and get rid of creases. The cutting-edge technology and exceptionally lightweight design, guarantees easier handling, and comes with a 3600 swivel cord. In addition, it is equipped with a high-tech thermostat for proper temperature control. Specifications: Brand: Bajaj Colour: White Primary Material: Plastic Item Dimension: 27 X 11 X 13 Cm Item Weight: 0.79 kg Special features: Antibacterial German Coating, 3600 cord swivel.

Pros Cons 1. Exceptionally lightweight 1. It requires more time to heat up. 2. Antibacterial German coating contributes to a cleaner lifestyle.

6. Havells D’zire 1000-watt electric iron The device is an electric-powered dry iron with American Heritage's original golden-coated soleplate. It is non-sticky and ensures perfect crease-free pressing. It comes with a fabric selector knob that helps to optimize the precise temperature required for the specific fabric. In addition, it has an Aerodynamic design and is equipped with a thermal fuse, all dedicated to improvising the user experience. Specifications: Brand: Havells Colour: Mint Primary Material: Plastic Item Dimension: 11.4 X 15 X 27.9 Cm Item Weight: 0.84 kg Special Features: 3600 swivel cord, the thermal fuse

Pros Cons 1. Lightweight Aerodynamic design ensures easy handling. 1. Some performance issues due to low power consumption. 2. Thermal fuse prevents overheating.

7. Usha Goliath Heavy Weight electric iron This heavyweight electric-powered dry iron is an ISI-approved device with a dual-coated Weilberger Gold plate that ensures a perfect ironing experience. It has an indicator light and a control dial that facilitates changing temperature according to the fabric. An efficient thermal fuse prevents overheating. It has a 3600 swivel cord that is 1.8 metres in length. This technology comes in an attractive design that ensures a comfortable grip for easy ironing. Specifications: Brand: Usha Colour: Red Primary Material: Plastic Item Dimension: 26.5 X 11 X 13.5 Cm Item Weight: 1.8 kg Special Features: 3600 swivel cord, thermal fuse, dual coated Weilberger Gold soleplate that is exceptionally non-sticky.

Pros Cons 1. Quick heating and hence ironing done in a short period. 1. Heavyweight so it might pose some difficulty in handling. 2. Easy control of temperature without any episode of overheating.

8. Havells Hawk Heavy Weight electric iron This heavyweight dry electric iron has an aerodynamic design for proper ironing of critical areas like the grooves of a button. It has a soleplate coated with American Heritage PTFE that guarantees a next-generation pressing experience. It has a manual dial that helps to control the temperature according to the fabric. In addition, it is equipped with a thermostat and a thermo fuse. Specifications: Brand: Havells Colour: Blue and White Base Material: Stainless steel Item Dimension: 24.3 X 11.6 X 12.3 Cm Item Weight: 1.6 kg Special Features: American Heritage PTFE, 3600 swivel cord, thermal fuse and thermostat.

Pros Cons 1. High power consumption ensures quicker performance. 1. Cord length is a bit short 2. American Heritage PTFE that ensures non-stickiness even in intense heat. 3. Stainless steel ensures a longer life.

9. Havells Glydo Electric Iron The Glydo is an electrically powered dry iron with a cutting-edge modern design and is specially engineered to reach the difficult areas. It has a double-layered American heritage golden PTFE-coated soleplate that ensures a non-sticky pressing experience. Different fabric temperatures could be guaranteed by rotating the thermostat control dial. A common issue with the wired electric iron is the entangling of the cord. In this case, it is prevented with the help of the cord winder. Specifications: Brand: Havells Colour: Blue Base Material: Stainless steel Item Dimension: 24.3 X 11.6 X 12.3 Cm Item Weight: 0.84 kg Special Features: Aerodynamic design, American Heritage PTFE, 3600 swivel cord with a cord winder.

Pros Cons 1. Lightweight, aerodynamic design 1. The cord length is short. 2. Non-sticky pressing experience. 3. Dual indicator light

10. Havells Era electric iron The Havells Era dry iron has a stylish design with a handle suited for an adequate pressing grip. It has a fabric selector knob that alters temperature suitable for various fabrics and an indicator light that stops glowing once the device is heated and ready for use. The soleplate is an aluminium die-cast with an American heritage coating registered by Du Pont. Additionally, it has an efficient overheating protection system. Specifications: Brand: Havells Colour: Grey and white Base Material: Stainless steel Item Dimension: 11.4 X 15 X 27.9 Cm Item Weight: 0.84 kg Special Features: Aerodynamic design, 3600 swivel cord, good overheating protection system

Pros Cons 1. Stainless steel covering that ensures increased durability. 1. More effort is needed to press wrinkled clothes compared to the steam iron. 2. Light, aerodynamic design

Top three features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 HAVELLS Plush GHGSIBCK160 1600 W Electric Iron Powerful steam output of 15 g/min Self-cleaning technology Anti-calc technology Philips GC181 Heavy Weight Electric Iron Heavy soleplate coated with American heritage black Auto-off light pilot mode 360° cord swivels Black + Decker BXIR1601IN electric iron steam bursting spray function Self-cleaning technology In-built anti-Drip technology. Bajaj DX-6 440195 1000W electric iron Lightweight soleplate with Antibacterial German Coating Temperature controlled by a thermostat 360° swivels Cord ensures excellent manoeuvrability Havells D'zire 1000-watt electric iron Lightweight and compact design The Base is made of stainless steel and possesses a thermal fuse increasing its durability. Pilot light technology integrated. Usha Goliath GO1200WG Heavy Weight electric iron Integrated rapid heating technology. In-built thermal fuse Optimum weight of 1.8 kg for smooth gliding. Havells Hawk GHGDIBZB110 1100-watt Heavy Weight electric iron Non-sticky ironing experience. Thermal fuse and an additional thermostat. 11W of high wattage. Havells Glydo 1000-watt Electric Iron Aerodynamic and modern design Since it is made of stainless-steel, it is highly durable It has a cord winder. Havells Era ‎GHGDIARE100 1000-Watt electric iron Lightweight, aerodynamic design Stainless steel base with a good overheating protection system Great overheating protection. Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam Iron GC2147/30 electric iron Quick ironing with a maximum steam output of 30g/min (but heavyweight) Triple tip precision Innovation drip-stop system.

Best overall product With myriads of options available, choosing the best electric iron becomes tedious. However, if we were to choose the best, we would go with Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam Iron GC2147/30 electric iron. It has good steam iron reviews and is among the best-rated electric iron found online. It is packed with all the essential features of a modern electric iron. In addition, its unique triple-tip precision system gives it an edge over other electric irons available online. Best value for money electric iron Black + Decker BXIR1601IN electric iron with a retail price of Rs. 2099 is currently available with all the modern features. It is made up of a ceramic base and is hence scratch resistant. It is loaded with a powerful steam-busting technology that penetrates deep into the fabric eliminating germs and creases and it has anti-drip technology that prevents leakage. Moreover, its self-cleaning module must be activated only once every two weeks. Given all these features, it truly is a value-for-money product. How to choose the best product The electronic universe grows daily with new technologies and innovations being launched in the market. First, you should review the various models' customer reviews to find the best. Next, carefully note down the customer grievances and whether or not they are resolved by customer support. Finally, check your budget and choose the one best suit your needs.

