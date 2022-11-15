10 Best electric juicers to power your way to better health

Best Electric Juicers

A good juicer makes it simple to whip up fresh-pressed produce in minutes, whether to make some killer cosy beverages or add more nutrients to your diet by eating more fruits and greens for fall from scratch. The quickest and least expensive option to create your preferred juice whenever you want is to have one of the best electric juicers at home. You must look for an electric juicer with robust construction and safety features while purchasing one. Operation noise, maintenance, anti-drip system, speed control option, jar size, power consumption, and blade type are all important considerations. 10 Best electric juicers for your home 1. Knowhere Portable Electric Juicer The Citrus juicer utilises USB-C charging technology, and you can charge it with a wireless adapter if you are going camping and don't want to risk running out of juice. Enjoy refreshing juice anytime, in the office, on the go, etc., with a single click. This Electric Orange Squeezer Extracts Juice with a Slow-Speed System that Presses and Communicates with the Orange. The fruit taste is pure and natural. All juicer parts are separate and detachable for easy cleaning and separation making it one of the best electric juicers. It comes with a brush for easy cleaning. Wiping the main body with a wet cloth is recommended, but you may hand wash other parts. Specifications: Wattage : ‎45 watts

: ‎45 watts Weight : 930 g

: 930 g Dimensions : 11 x 12 x 25 centimetres

: 11 x 12 x 25 centimetres Power source: battery

Pros Cons Wireless and portable design Not powerful Easy to use and clean ABS+AS Material

2. Tusmad Portable Hands Free Juice Maker This electric citrus juicer makes use of a USB-C charge. Go ahead, take it on the trail or camp out and don't worry about its power capacity. Get yummy drinks with a quick and simple click of a button. You and your lovers will enjoy delicious juice daily with our slow juicer parts made of high-quality ABS+AS material. To avoid getting stuck with the fruit, please cut the fruit in half or smaller in advance. Plug it in before use, but don't charge it while using it. Charging it for one and a half to two hours will fully charge it, at which point the light indicator changes from red to white. Specifications: Wattage : ‎45 watts

: ‎45 watts Weight : 1 Kg

: 1 Kg Dimensions : N/A

: N/A Power source: battery

Pros Cons USB-C technology for charging 1.5-2 hours to charge ABS+AS material LED Display charging

3. SUPERSTUD USB JUICER Electric with 6 Blades Superstud Juicer with 6 blades for making fruits and vegetables delicious! Ensure that your fruit is pure: no seeds - just juice! This super portable electric fruit and vegetable juicing machine is the easiest and quickest way to get the most out of your fresh produce. Its high-quality stainless steel blade makes this super sturdily built, portable device a breeze to use while ensuring you never have to worry about safety. Specifications: Wattage : ‎12 watts

: ‎12 watts Weight : 340 g

: 340 g Dimensions : 8 x 8 x 23 centimetres

: 8 x 8 x 23 centimetres Power source: battery

Pros Cons Six blades No adapter Portable Longlasting battery

4. Inalsa Centrifugal Electric Juicer for Fruits and Vegetables Put away your aerated drinks and make healthier, more refreshing drinks with this INALSA juicer. You will now love making different juices and experimenting with them. This Inalsa Juicer from CF is made for everyday use. It is centrifugal, which means that it separates the juice from the pulp to give you smoother, and better-tasting juices. No more soft, pulpy, wrinkled peels left on your veggies and fruits after juicing. The Inalsa Electric Juicer is an affordable and reliable option that makes it simple for you to get the most out of fruit and vegetables at home. Specifications Wattage : 500 watts

: 500 watts Weight : 2.45 Kg

: 2.45 Kg Dimensions :26 x 25 x 30.5 centimetres

:26 x 25 x 30.5 centimetres Power source: corded

Pros Cons Good look Sometimes juice comes out of the machine Compact size Complete usage of all the items

5. Nutribullet JUICER 800W With the 800-watt Nutribullet JuicerTM, you can enjoy freshly prepared juice daily. You can make nutritious juices fast with the Nutribullet and go about your day thanks to its two speeds for any product,largemouthfor vegetables and fruits and dishwasher-safe parts. With the sealing juice pitcher, you can create fresh juice and keep it in one container, making it convenient to grab and go anywhere. Whether your fruit or veggies are soft or firm, the no-drip spout guarantees you do not even waste a drop of juice. Specifications Wattage : ‎800 watts

: ‎800 watts Weight : 3.13 Kg

: 3.13 Kg Dimensions :27.9 x 48.3 x 27.9 centimetres

:27.9 x 48.3 x 27.9 centimetres Power source: corded

Pros Cons Powerful and fast Delicate Easy to clean Compact

6. BLACK+DECKER Electric Fresh Citrus Fruit Juicer The BLACK+DECKER Electric Fresh Citrus Fruit Juicer is easy to use and clean, perfect for making fresh homemade juice to enjoy in the morning or to take on the go. The two-way spin increases yield, while the translucent bowl lets you see how much juice remains. This juicer comes with anti-slip rubber feet that help keep it stable when in use. This juicer can produce 0.5 litres of juice per juicing cycle with a 30 W motor at 220 - 240V power. Specifications: Wattage : ‎30 watts

: ‎30 watts Weight : 590 g

: 590 g Dimensions :39.3 x 19.3 x 56.5 centimetres

:39.3 x 19.3 x 56.5 centimetres Power source: corded

Pros Cons Changes direction of rotation for easy extraction Not sturdy Comes with a filter tray Easy to clean

7. ROYAL STEP Portable Electric Juicer Bottle Blender Grinder Mixer This juicer is a portable and convenient blender to shake, grind and make all kinds of drinks. It is smartly designed with the most reasonable structure, making juicing easy and safe for you! The strong battery will give you more convenience in using it. With its beautiful appearance, high quality, guaranteed service life and environmentally harmless, it becomes an ideal accessory for your family life. It has 6 blades in the machine, and it can perform your food in different ways, like grinding, juicing, mixing and blending to create fresh ingredients for your daily meals. Specifications Wattage : ‎20 watts

: ‎20 watts Weight : 400 g

: 400 g Dimensions : 5 x 5 x 15 centimetres

: 5 x 5 x 15 centimetres Power source: battery

Pros Cons Compact Motor power could have been better Good battery life Good blade quality

8. KBR® Mini Travel Fruit Juicer With this juicer, a Power bank, laptop, computer, mobile phone or other USB devices can easily charge the juicer cup's 2000mAh rechargeable battery. This blender is great for fruits and vegetables, but it can also be used to create fruit-based and vegetable-based baby food, natural smoothies and even drinks, so it’s ideal for travel or day-to-day. Every day make protein shakes, smoothies, healthy drinks, fruit and vegetable drinks, etc., as it can make different kinds of beverages such as protein shakes, smoothies, vegetable drinks, fruit juice, etc. One-key operation, rechargeable power supply, easy-to-use stainless steel blade, effortless and time-saving. Specifications: Wattage : ‎20 watts

: ‎20 watts Weight : 498 g

: 498 g Dimensions : 25 x 10 x 10 centimetres

: 25 x 10 x 10 centimetres Power source: battery

Pros Cons Portable Takes almost 2 hours to charge Multi-function - make juice, smoothie and similar things Rechargeable

9. Slursh Bolt Vitamer Pink USB Portable Blender With this Slursh Bolt Blender, you can make up to 15 cups of juices, milkshakes, and margaritas, and that too nonstop with a 2000mAh battery and a 3-hour charging time. Furthermore, you can use the USB cable to provide power and continue making juices, milkshakes, and margaritas. A very portable bottle that can be accessed anywhere and is as portable as you want it to be! The bolt measures 78.2x78.2 and weighs 438 grams. a 234 mm motor with 65 watts is used. It is lightweight and can be easily carried anywhere, making it perfect for taking out on hikes, attending the gym, or picnicking. Specifications Wattage : ‎65 watts

: ‎65 watts Weight : 540 g

: 540 g Dimensions :21 x 8 x 8 centimetres

:21 x 8 x 8 centimetres Power source: battery

Pros Cons Less weight and portable Battery discharges quickly Good plastic quality LED indication to start blending

10. Hestia Appliances Nutri-Max Cold Press Juice The Nutri-Max Cold Press Juicer extracts the juice from fruits and vegetables rather than cutting them like a regular juicer. The slower speed allows more nutrients and vitamins to be preserved in the juice. It also gives a natural taste because the contents are not cooked or heated during the process. The specially designed chute will never clog and produce less heat, so your juice is less oxidised and retains more nutrients, vitamins, minerals and enzymes than other juicers. The cold pressing technology can yield up to 50% more juice than a normal juicer. Specifications Wattage : ‎240 watts

: ‎240 watts Weight : 7.47 Kg

: 7.47 Kg Dimensions :20.3 x 15.2 x 36 centimetres

:20.3 x 15.2 x 36 centimetres Power source: corded

Pros Cons Low aeration and oxidation The machine heats up faster for items that need extra grinding Easy to use Sturdy build quality

Best 3 features of the best electric juicers

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Knowhere PortableElectric Juicer Wireless and portable design Easy to use and clean ABS+AS material Tusmad Portable Hands-Free Juice Maker USB-C technology for charging ABS+AS material LED to display charging SUPERSTUD USB JUICER Electric with 6 Blades No six blades Portable Battery lasts long Inalsa Centrifugal Electric Juicer for Fruits and Vegetables Good look Compact size Complete usage of all the items put Nutribullet JUICER 800W Powerful and fast Easy to clean Compact BLACK+DECKER Electric Fresh Citrus Fruit Juicer Changes direction of rotation for easy extraction Comes with a filter tray Easy to clean ROYAL STEP Portable Electric Juicer Bottle Blender Grinder Mixer Compact Good battery life Good blade quality KBR® Mini Travel Fruit Juicer Portable Multi-function - make juice, smoothie and similar things Rechargeable Slursh Bolt Vitamer Pink USB Portable Blender Less weight and portable Good plastic quality LED indication to start blending Hestia Appliances Nutri-Max Cold Press Juice Low aeration and oxidation Easy to use Sturdy build quality

Best value for money Having fresh juice every day with the press of a single button is unimaginable. SUPERSTUD USB juicer electric with 6 blades is truly a value-for-money product. It has rechargeable function mode, so you don’t have to worry about filling up batteries inside every time you use it. It comes in a multicolour option, thus making it suitable for you to make a style statement. If you want a pocket-friendly juicer that performs basic functions, then this is a good option for you. Best overall With a shortage of time, people are more prone to instant juicers and mixers. For this reason, KNOWHERE has bought its electric wireless fruit juicer, where you can make your juices within a few seconds. It's very convenient and hassle-free for daily usage. It is lightweight due to its plastic body and can be easily stored anywhere in the kitchen and carried in handbags easily. It is also very easy to clean and safe even for children. It is fast charging as well – it takes approximately 2 hours to gain its 100% charge, and then you can use it throughout the day. Don’t think much about buying it. How to find the perfect electric juicers? The market is full of electric juicers that utilise USB-C charging technology, and you can charge it with a wireless adapter if you are camping and don't want to risk running out of juice. Enjoy refreshing juice anytime, in the office, on the go, etc., with a single click. Ensure that your fruit is pure: no seeds - just juice! Look for affordable and easy-to-use options. ABS + AS built material is an additional value for your search list. Chargeable juicers are the best but look for the time taken to charge it, as 2 hours is the ideal duration. It should not be considered if the juicer takes more than that. Product price list of the best electric juicers

S.no Product Price 1. Knowhere Portable Electric Juicer Rs. 1,999 2. Tusmad Portable Hands-Free Juice Maker Rs. 1,999 3. SUPERSTUD USB JUICER Electric with 6 Blades Rs. 499 4. Inalsa Centrifugal Electric Juicer for Fruits and Vegetables Rs. 2,403 5. Nutribullet JUICER 800W Rs. 7,490 6. BLACK+DECKER Electric Fresh Citrus Fruit Juicer Rs. 1,199 7. ROYAL STEP Portable Electric Juicer Bottle Blender Grinder Mixer Rs. 599 8. KBR® Mini Travel Fruit Juicer Rs. 599 9. Slursh Bolt Vitamer Pink USB Portable Blender Rs. 1,999 10. Hestia Appliances Nutri-Max Cold Press Juice Rs. 13,999