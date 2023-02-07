10 best electric water heaters: Buying guide

Summary:
Have you ever felt out of sorts and wanted a warm water bath after? The rejuvenated feeling is palpable, and you see the world in a different hue. This ecstatic change can be due to the electric water heater in your washroom. Though a taken-for-granted electrical device, it is very important to our lives. Available in a range of sizes, colors, wattage, and types, a model exists that suits the specific requirement and lifestyles. This article will describe the top 10 best electric water heaters and enable you to select the most suitable item. There is a range of offerings in a wide price band.
1. Crompton IHL 152 - B00HZIOGWX
A conventional immersion-type water heater has a copper heating element inside a nickel-plated outer body. This makes it anti-corrosive. Fits on the rim of a bucket with a holding pin and has a LED indicator for " power on". A plastic top makes the heater shockproof. Fitted with a water level indicator, this model has the minimum requirements included. An inexpensive choice if you are on a tight budget.
Specifications:
Brand: Crompton
Model: IHL 152
Type: Immersion Rod
Power: 1500 Watts
Heating element: Copper
|Pros
|Cons
|Inexpensive
|No Warranty
|Provides minimum features
2. Rico IRPRD 1500 Watt - B0123P3PWE
With a stainless-steel heating element, the marked difference from the other models is its safety aspect. It incorporates superior electrical insulation between the heating element and the outer housing. This gives it a shockproof feature, enabling its use in a plastic or metal bucket. In addition, a purple/ white colored top gives it an aesthetic appeal. Considering the important safety aspect, it is a value for money.
Specifications:
Brand: Rico
Model: IRPRO 1500W
Type: Immersion Rod
Power: 1500 Watts
Heating element: Stainless Steel
|Pros
|Cons
|1 Year Warranty
|IS certified
3. CSI International Instant Geyser - B0836JGZ74
This striking, portable, compact model is a continuous heating type, where the heating is instant with the flow of water. With a holding capacity of 1 liter and a high heating rate of 3000 Watts, this model has the required in-built safety features. A non-corrosion tank with a copper heating element is more adapted to beauty salons, kitchens, hospitals, wash areas, etc. Not requiring any plumbing like the fixed wall-mounted Geysers, this hot water electric heater is an item with an attractive price.
Specifications:
Brand: CSI International
Manufacturer: CSI International
Type: Instant Geyser
Heating element: Copper
Power consumption: 3000 Watts
Dimensions/ Weight: 13 x 13 x 13 cms/ 950 grams
|Pros
|Cons
|Portable and no plumbing
|High power consumption
|1 Year Warranty
4. Crompton InstaBliss 3L - B09WMTJPG7
This instant water heater holds 3 liters of water in an attractive ivory-colored smooth finish. Powered with a 3000-watt heater, it is quick, and hot water is ready in a jiffy. With a copper heating element and a max operating pressure of 6.5 bar, it is suitable for high-rise buildings. A non-corrosive stainless-steel tank and 4 layers of safety add to its special features.
Specifications:
Brand: Crompton
Type: Instant water heater
Model: AIWH-3LINSTBLISS
Heating element: Copper
Power consumption: 3000 Watts
Dimensions/ Weight: 19 x 18.5 x 37.5 cms/ 2480 grams
|Pros
|Cons
|4 levels of safety
|Inlet NRV (non-return valve) not included
|ISI certified
5. Bajaj Flora 3L - BO75NMF7HP
Designed with a futuristic white color look, this instant water heater incorporates a temperature control knob. This offers the flexibility of setting the temperature of the water you need. The neon indicators blend with the look of the product. The heater houses a stainless-steel corrosion-free tank with a capacity of 3 liters and power consumption of 3000 watts. The Stainless-steel inlet & outlet hose pipes and an inlet NRV (non-return valve) are included in the supply. A warranty of 2 years for the product and 5 years for the tank makes this model worth its price.
Specifications:
Brand: Bajaj
Type: Instant water heater
Model: 3LFLR24CONN
Tank: Stainless Steel
Power consumption: 3000 Watts
Weight: 2 Kg 760 gms
|Pros
|Cons
|Temperature control knob
|ISI Certification is not available.
|Accessories included in the supply
6. Havells Instiano 3- Litre Instant Geyser - B078JDNZJ8
This item is high on aesthetics in a stunning white/blue color and blue to amber color changing LED temperature indicator. It can be used in multi-storied buildings with a maximum pressure of 0.65 Mpa(6.41 bar). A fire-retardant cable and a multi-function valve to protect against over-pressure are added safety features. The model is high on quality and safety aspects and carries an IS certification (ISI mark).
Specifications:
Brand: Havells
Type: Instant Geyser
Model: Instanio
Tank: Stainless Steel
Power consumption: 3000 Watts
Weight: 3 Kg
|Pros
|Cons
|High on quality and safety
|Warranty not clear
|IS certified (ISI mark)
7. Orient Electric Classic 15L - BOB4F4NZ19
Housed in a classy white outer metallic body, this 15-liter wall-mounted Geyser is compact with a temperature indicator dial. Specifically designed to operate at 8 bar water pressure, it can be used in high-rise buildings. With a 5-star BEE(Bureau of Energy Efficiency), this extremely energy-efficient model has a Glassline tank, which makes it suitable for hard water ( borewell water). This item is among the top electric water heater.
Specifications:
Brand: Orient Electric
Model: SWDR15VMGM2-EC
Type: Storage type Geyser
Heating element: Stainless Steel
Dimensions/ Weight: 33.1 x 37 x 48 cms / 8.9 Kgs
|Pros
|Cons
|5-star BEE rating
|Warranty not clear
|Suitable for High - rise buildings and hard water
|A pressure relief valve is not always included
8.Bajaj New Shakti Neo plus 15L - BO9N3BFP4M
White-colored with a superb finish, this Geyser has a long-life stainless-steel tank with titanium armor technology. Designed to operate at a maximum pressure of 8 bar, it can be used in high-rise buildings. It is highly efficient, with a 4-star BEE (Bureau of Energy Efficiency) rating. With a temperature indicator and adjustable temperature thermostat, it has all the safety features required. A multi-function valve for safety is included in the supply. This model is the best water heater and is value for money.
Specifications:
Brand: Bajaj Electric
Model: New Shakti Neo
Type: Storage type Geyser
Power: 2000 Watts
Dimensions/ Weight: 33.1 x 37 x 48 cms / 8.9 Kgs
|Pros
|Cons
|4-star BEE rating
|Warranty not clear
|Suitable for High - rise buildings
9. Hindware Smart Elicio pro 15L - B09BJYH6ZV
A Hi-tech model in the true sense of the word. Apart from all the best features you could think of that are required in a geyser, this model is to be connected to the internet. Therefore, it is a smart appliance and could be classified as an IOT (Internet of things)device. Being Wi-Fi enabled, it accepts commands from Alexa and is interfaced with your smartphone offering a variety of data. A truly futuristic design catering to the needs of tech-savvy individuals in addition to being an energy-efficient electric heater.
Specifications:
Brand: Hindware Atlantic
Model no: HSWHEL15WD2VGL
Type: Storage type Geyser/ 15-liter capacity
Interface: Wi-Fi enabled
Dimensions/ Weight: 32 x 34.5 x 51 cms/ 9 Kg 600 grams
|Pros
|Cons
|5-star BEE rating
|Warranty not clear
|Wi-Fi enabled
10. Crompton Arno Neo 25 - L - B08GSQNR61
With a capacity of 25 liters, this model is more suitable for larger families or places where the usage could be high. Its 5-star BEE(Bureau of Energy Efficiency) rating could save considerable power in the long run. With a 3-level safety incorporating a thermostat, automatic thermal cutout, and multi-function valve, this item is designed to accept hard water (borewell water). The 8-bar pressure withstand characteristic enables it to be used in high-rise buildings.
Specifications:
Brand: Crompton
Model: ASWH - 3025
Type: Storage type Geyser
Power: 2000 Watts
Dimensions/ Weight: 36 x 37.5 x 54.2 cms / 9 Kg 500 grams
|Pros
|Cons
|5-star BEE rating
|Warranty not clear
|Suitable for high multi-storied flats
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Crompton-on IHL 152
|Copper heating element
|Nickel plated body
|Inexpensive
|Rico IRPRD 1500 Watt
|Stainless steel heating element
|Superior insulation
|Value for money
|CSI International Instant-t Geyser-r
|Portable
|No plumbing required
|1-year Warranty.
|Crompton InstaBli-ss 3L
|Copper heating element
|4 level-ls of safety
|ISI certified
|Bajaj Flora 3L
|Stainless steel tank
|Temperature setting possible
|2-year Warranty.
|Havells Instian-o 3- Liter Instant Geyser
|It can be used in a multi-storied building
|Good quality
|ISI certified
|Orient Electric Classic 15L
|Stainless steel heating element
|5-star BEE rating
|Suitable for high rise building
|Bajaj New Shakti Neo plus 15L
|Stainless steel tank with titanium armour
|4-star BEE
|High level of safety
|Hind-ware Smart Elicio pro 15L
|Wi-Fi enabled
|Accepts comm-and from Alexa
Euro design
Futuristic model
|Crompton Arno Neo 25 - L
|25 Liters tank capacity
|5-star BEE rating
|It can be used with hard water
Best overall product
The range on offer for an electric water heater is huge. Firstly, you must make up your mind and finalize your requirements. As seen from this article, the available models cover the maximum possible needs of a wide stratum of individuals. But if a selection has to be made, then our choice would be Bajaj New shakti Neo plus 15 L. With a four-star energy efficiency rating, safety features, and good design, its 15-liter capacity is good enough for a single or a small family. Added to this is the competitive pricing.
Best value for money
Slno 6 Havells Instanto 3 liter instant geyser with a suggested retail price of ₹3599 is IS ( Indian standards) certified. Its safety features and aesthetics give it an edge over the other models in the same category.
How do you find the best electric water heater?
As a first step, please read through this article. It will help you choose the models that are appropriate for your lifestyle. Then, YouTube videos, browsing the product's website, and chatting with friends and colleagues help. Finally, as seeing is believing, looking at the physical product in a showroom goes a long way. You could ask a few questions and clarify your doubts.
|Product
|Price
|Crompton IHL 152 1500-Watt Immersion Water Heater with Copper Heating Element (Black)
|₹ 575
|Rico IRPRO 1500 Watt Japanese Technology Electric Water Heater Immersion Rod Shockproof Protection & Stainless Steel Heating Element for Instant Heating| ISI Certified 1 Year Replacement Warranty
|₹ 799
|CSI INTERNATIONAL® Instant Water Geyser, Water Heater, Portable Water Heater, Geyser Made of First Class ABS Plastic 3KW (White)
|₹ 1,049
|Crompton InstaBliss 3-L Instant Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 4 Level Safety
|₹ 2,649
|Bajaj Flora 3L 3kW ABS Plastic Instant Water Heater with 24-inch Stainless Steel Connection Pipes (White)
|₹ 3,277
|Havells Instanio 3-Litre Instant Geyser (White/Blue)
|₹ 3,599
|Orient Electric Enamour Classic 15L Storage Glassline Water Heater(Geyser), 5-star BEE ratings, Suitable for high-rise buildings
|₹ 5,901
|Bajaj New Shakti Neo Plus 15 Litre 4 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Multiple Safety System, White
|₹ 6,699
|Hindware Smart Appliances Elicio Ipro 15 L Water Heater| 5-star Rated | Free Installation | Glasslined Tank Geyser | Smart Water Heater works with Alexa & Ok Google
|₹ 7,799
|Crompton Arno Neo 25-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety (Grey)
|₹ 6,999
Yes. This could happen if you buy cheap electric water heaters. Buying a branded item with safety features will solve this problem. In addition, you could install an ELCB (Earth leakage circuit breaker) in the electrical circuit. Please get in touch with the electrician who comes for installation about this. Also, ensure that the Earth pin in the 3-pin plug is connected to the earth. Again, the electrician who comes for installation should ensure this as this is a part of safety guidelines for electrical appliances.
Your choice is correct if your principal requirements have been satisfied and other features like safety have been duly considered.
No. Please read the scope of supply under the item description. For most models, this will have to be procured by the customer
Installation charges are extra unless specifically mentioned in the description. Warranty clauses are liable to change from time to time. Please check the same before placing the order..