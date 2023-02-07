Sign out
10 best electric water heaters: Buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Feb 09, 2023 11:55 IST

Summary:

This article outlines top 10 electric water heaters available in India. Read on to learn more about them to make an informed decision.

In winter months, an electric water heater is a must.

Have you ever felt out of sorts and wanted a warm water bath after? The rejuvenated feeling is palpable, and you see the world in a different hue. This ecstatic change can be due to the electric water heater in your washroom. Though a taken-for-granted electrical device, it is very important to our lives. Available in a range of sizes, colors, wattage, and types, a model exists that suits the specific requirement and lifestyles. This article will describe the top 10 best electric water heaters and enable you to select the most suitable item. There is a range of offerings in a wide price band.

1. Crompton IHL 152 - B00HZIOGWX

A conventional immersion-type water heater has a copper heating element inside a nickel-plated outer body. This makes it anti-corrosive. Fits on the rim of a bucket with a holding pin and has a LED indicator for " power on". A plastic top makes the heater shockproof. Fitted with a water level indicator, this model has the minimum requirements included. An inexpensive choice if you are on a tight budget.

Specifications:

Brand: Crompton

Model: IHL 152

Type: Immersion Rod

Power: 1500 Watts

Heating element: Copper

ProsCons
InexpensiveNo Warranty
Provides minimum features 
Crompton IHL 152 1500-Watt Immersion Water Heater with Copper Heating Element (Black)
4.1 (13,286)
30% off
575 825
Buy now

2. Rico IRPRD 1500 Watt - B0123P3PWE

With a stainless-steel heating element, the marked difference from the other models is its safety aspect. It incorporates superior electrical insulation between the heating element and the outer housing. This gives it a shockproof feature, enabling its use in a plastic or metal bucket. In addition, a purple/ white colored top gives it an aesthetic appeal. Considering the important safety aspect, it is a value for money.

Specifications:

Brand: Rico

Model: IRPRO 1500W

Type: Immersion Rod

Power: 1500 Watts

Heating element: Stainless Steel

ProsCons
1 Year Warranty 
IS certified 
Rico IRPRO 1500 Watt Japanese Technology Electric Water Heater Immersion Rod Shockproof Protection & Stainless Steel Heating Element for Instant Heating| ISI Certified 1 Year Replacement Warranty
4.1 (9,339)
26% off
799 1,075
Buy now

3. CSI International Instant Geyser - B0836JGZ74

This striking, portable, compact model is a continuous heating type, where the heating is instant with the flow of water. With a holding capacity of 1 liter and a high heating rate of 3000 Watts, this model has the required in-built safety features. A non-corrosion tank with a copper heating element is more adapted to beauty salons, kitchens, hospitals, wash areas, etc. Not requiring any plumbing like the fixed wall-mounted Geysers, this hot water electric heater is an item with an attractive price.

Specifications:

Brand: CSI International

Manufacturer: CSI International

Type: Instant Geyser

Heating element: Copper

Power consumption: 3000 Watts

Dimensions/ Weight: 13 x 13 x 13 cms/ 950 grams

ProsCons
Portable and no plumbingHigh power consumption
1 Year Warranty 
CSI INTERNATIONAL® Instant Water Geyser, Water Heater, Portable Water Heater, Geyser Made of First Class ABS Plastic 3KW (White)
3.6 (373)
58% off
1,049 2,499
Buy now

4. Crompton InstaBliss 3L - B09WMTJPG7

This instant water heater holds 3 liters of water in an attractive ivory-colored smooth finish. Powered with a 3000-watt heater, it is quick, and hot water is ready in a jiffy. With a copper heating element and a max operating pressure of 6.5 bar, it is suitable for high-rise buildings. A non-corrosive stainless-steel tank and 4 layers of safety add to its special features.

Specifications:

Brand: Crompton

Type: Instant water heater

Model: AIWH-3LINSTBLISS

Heating element: Copper

Power consumption: 3000 Watts

Dimensions/ Weight: 19 x 18.5 x 37.5 cms/ 2480 grams

ProsCons
4 levels of safetyInlet NRV (non-return valve) not included
ISI certified 
Crompton InstaBliss 3-L Instant Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 4 Level Safety
4.1 (15,213)
40% off
2,649 4,400
Buy now

5. Bajaj Flora 3L - BO75NMF7HP

Designed with a futuristic white color look, this instant water heater incorporates a temperature control knob. This offers the flexibility of setting the temperature of the water you need. The neon indicators blend with the look of the product. The heater houses a stainless-steel corrosion-free tank with a capacity of 3 liters and power consumption of 3000 watts. The Stainless-steel inlet & outlet hose pipes and an inlet NRV (non-return valve) are included in the supply. A warranty of 2 years for the product and 5 years for the tank makes this model worth its price.

Specifications:

Brand: Bajaj

Type: Instant water heater

Model: 3LFLR24CONN

Tank: Stainless Steel

Power consumption: 3000 Watts

Weight: 2 Kg 760 gms

ProsCons
Temperature control knobISI Certification is not available.
Accessories included in the supply 
Bajaj Flora 3L 3kW ABS Plastic Instant Water Heater with 24-inch Stainless Steel Connection Pipes (White)
4.1 (428)
47% off
3,277 6,140
Buy now

6. Havells Instiano 3- Litre Instant Geyser - B078JDNZJ8

This item is high on aesthetics in a stunning white/blue color and blue to amber color changing LED temperature indicator. It can be used in multi-storied buildings with a maximum pressure of 0.65 Mpa(6.41 bar). A fire-retardant cable and a multi-function valve to protect against over-pressure are added safety features. The model is high on quality and safety aspects and carries an IS certification (ISI mark).

Specifications:

Brand: Havells

Type: Instant Geyser

Model: Instanio

Tank: Stainless Steel

Power consumption: 3000 Watts

Weight: 3 Kg

ProsCons
High on quality and safetyWarranty not clear
IS certified (ISI mark) 
Havells Instanio 3-Litre Instant Geyser (White/Blue)
4.3 (12,879)
39% off
3,599 5,870
Buy now

7. Orient Electric Classic 15L - BOB4F4NZ19

Housed in a classy white outer metallic body, this 15-liter wall-mounted Geyser is compact with a temperature indicator dial. Specifically designed to operate at 8 bar water pressure, it can be used in high-rise buildings. With a 5-star BEE(Bureau of Energy Efficiency), this extremely energy-efficient model has a Glassline tank, which makes it suitable for hard water ( borewell water). This item is among the top electric water heater.

Specifications:

Brand: Orient Electric

Model: ‎SWDR15VMGM2-EC

Type: Storage type Geyser

Heating element: Stainless Steel

Dimensions/ Weight: 33.1 x 37 x 48 cms / 8.9 Kgs

ProsCons
5-star BEE ratingWarranty not clear
Suitable for High - rise buildings and hard waterA pressure relief valve is not always included
Orient Electric Enamour Classic 15L Storage Glassline Water Heater(Geyser), 5-star BEE ratings, Suitable for high-rise buildings
4.1 (1,370)
46% off
5,901 10,889
Buy now

8.Bajaj New Shakti Neo plus 15L - BO9N3BFP4M

White-colored with a superb finish, this Geyser has a long-life stainless-steel tank with titanium armor technology. Designed to operate at a maximum pressure of 8 bar, it can be used in high-rise buildings. It is highly efficient, with a 4-star BEE (Bureau of Energy Efficiency) rating. With a temperature indicator and adjustable temperature thermostat, it has all the safety features required. A multi-function valve for safety is included in the supply. This model is the best water heater and is value for money.

Specifications:

Brand: Bajaj Electric

Model: ‎New Shakti Neo

Type: Storage type Geyser

Power: 2000 Watts

Dimensions/ Weight: 33.1 x 37 x 48 cms / 8.9 Kgs

ProsCons
4-star BEE ratingWarranty not clear
Suitable for High - rise buildings 
Bajaj New Shakti Neo Plus 15 Litre 4 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Multiple Safety System, White
3.9 (1,060)
21% off
6,699 8,500
Buy now

9. Hindware Smart Elicio pro 15L - B09BJYH6ZV

A Hi-tech model in the true sense of the word. Apart from all the best features you could think of that are required in a geyser, this model is to be connected to the internet. Therefore, it is a smart appliance and could be classified as an IOT (Internet of things)device. Being Wi-Fi enabled, it accepts commands from Alexa and is interfaced with your smartphone offering a variety of data. A truly futuristic design catering to the needs of tech-savvy individuals in addition to being an energy-efficient electric heater.

Specifications:

Brand: Hindware Atlantic

Model no: HSWHEL15WD2VGL

Type: Storage type Geyser/ 15-liter capacity

Interface: Wi-Fi enabled

Dimensions/ Weight: 32 x 34.5 x 51 cms/ 9 Kg 600 grams

ProsCons
5-star BEE ratingWarranty not clear
Wi-Fi enabled 
Hindware Smart Appliances Elicio Ipro 15 L Water Heater| 5-star Rated | Free Installation | Glasslined Tank Geyser | Smart Water Heater works with Alexa & Ok Google
4.2 (19)
43% off
7,799 13,790
Buy now

10. Crompton Arno Neo 25 - L - B08GSQNR61

With a capacity of 25 liters, this model is more suitable for larger families or places where the usage could be high. Its 5-star BEE(Bureau of Energy Efficiency) rating could save considerable power in the long run. With a 3-level safety incorporating a thermostat, automatic thermal cutout, and multi-function valve, this item is designed to accept hard water (borewell water). The 8-bar pressure withstand characteristic enables it to be used in high-rise buildings.

Specifications:

Brand: Crompton

Model: ‎ASWH - 3025

Type: Storage type Geyser

Power: 2000 Watts

Dimensions/ Weight: 36 x 37.5 x 54.2 cms / 9 Kg 500 grams

ProsCons
5-star BEE ratingWarranty not clear
Suitable for high multi-storied flats 
Crompton Arno Neo 25-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety (Grey)
4.1 (14,908)
26% off
6,999 9,500
Buy now

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Crompton-on IHL 152Copper heating elementNickel plated bodyInexpensive
Rico IRPRD 1500 WattStainless steel heating elementSuperior insulationValue for money
CSI International Instant-t Geyser-r PortableNo plumbing required1-year Warranty.
Crompton InstaBli-ss 3LCopper heating element4 level-ls of safetyISI certified
Bajaj Flora 3LStainless steel tankTemperature setting possible2-year Warranty.
Havells Instian-o 3- Liter Instant Geyser It can be used in a multi-storied buildingGood qualityISI certified
Orient Electric Classic 15LStainless steel heating element5-star BEE ratingSuitable for high rise building
Bajaj New Shakti Neo plus 15LStainless steel tank with titanium armour4-star BEEHigh level of safety
Hind-ware Smart Elicio pro 15LWi-Fi enabled Accepts comm-and from Alexa

Euro design

Futuristic model

Crompton Arno Neo 25 - L25 Liters tank capacity5-star BEE ratingIt can be used with hard water

Best overall product

The range on offer for an electric water heater is huge. Firstly, you must make up your mind and finalize your requirements. As seen from this article, the available models cover the maximum possible needs of a wide stratum of individuals. But if a selection has to be made, then our choice would be Bajaj New shakti Neo plus 15 L. With a four-star energy efficiency rating, safety features, and good design, its 15-liter capacity is good enough for a single or a small family. Added to this is the competitive pricing.

Best value for money

Slno 6 Havells Instanto 3 liter instant geyser with a suggested retail price of 3599 is IS ( Indian standards) certified. Its safety features and aesthetics give it an edge over the other models in the same category.

How do you find the best electric water heater?

As a first step, please read through this article. It will help you choose the models that are appropriate for your lifestyle. Then, YouTube videos, browsing the product's website, and chatting with friends and colleagues help. Finally, as seeing is believing, looking at the physical product in a showroom goes a long way. You could ask a few questions and clarify your doubts.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Home Appliances
Best electric water heaters

Is it possible to get a slight electric shock when bathing in the washroom with an electric heater?

Yes. This could happen if you buy cheap electric water heaters. Buying a branded item with safety features will solve this problem. In addition, you could install an ELCB (Earth leakage circuit breaker) in the electrical circuit. Please get in touch with the electrician who comes for installation about this. Also, ensure that the Earth pin in the 3-pin plug is connected to the earth. Again, the electrician who comes for installation should ensure this as this is a part of safety guidelines for electrical appliances.

How do I know I chose the best product?

Your choice is correct if your principal requirements have been satisfied and other features like safety have been duly considered. 

Are accessories like inlet/ outlet pipes, and NRV (non-return valve ) at the inlet shipped with all the geysers?

No. Please read the scope of supply under the item description. For most models, this will have to be procured by the customer

 View More
