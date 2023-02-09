10 best electric water heaters: Buying guide

In winter months, an electric water heater is a must.

Have you ever felt out of sorts and wanted a warm water bath after? The rejuvenated feeling is palpable, and you see the world in a different hue. This ecstatic change can be due to the electric water heater in your washroom. Though a taken-for-granted electrical device, it is very important to our lives. Available in a range of sizes, colors, wattage, and types, a model exists that suits the specific requirement and lifestyles. This article will describe the top 10 best electric water heaters and enable you to select the most suitable item. There is a range of offerings in a wide price band. 1. Crompton IHL 152 - B00HZIOGWX A conventional immersion-type water heater has a copper heating element inside a nickel-plated outer body. This makes it anti-corrosive. Fits on the rim of a bucket with a holding pin and has a LED indicator for " power on". A plastic top makes the heater shockproof. Fitted with a water level indicator, this model has the minimum requirements included. An inexpensive choice if you are on a tight budget. Specifications: Brand: Crompton Model: IHL 152 Type: Immersion Rod Power: 1500 Watts Heating element: Copper

Pros Cons Inexpensive No Warranty Provides minimum features

2. Rico IRPRD 1500 Watt - B0123P3PWE With a stainless-steel heating element, the marked difference from the other models is its safety aspect. It incorporates superior electrical insulation between the heating element and the outer housing. This gives it a shockproof feature, enabling its use in a plastic or metal bucket. In addition, a purple/ white colored top gives it an aesthetic appeal. Considering the important safety aspect, it is a value for money. Specifications: Brand: Rico Model: IRPRO 1500W Type: Immersion Rod Power: 1500 Watts Heating element: Stainless Steel

Pros Cons 1 Year Warranty IS certified

3. CSI International Instant Geyser - B0836JGZ74 This striking, portable, compact model is a continuous heating type, where the heating is instant with the flow of water. With a holding capacity of 1 liter and a high heating rate of 3000 Watts, this model has the required in-built safety features. A non-corrosion tank with a copper heating element is more adapted to beauty salons, kitchens, hospitals, wash areas, etc. Not requiring any plumbing like the fixed wall-mounted Geysers, this hot water electric heater is an item with an attractive price. Specifications: Brand: CSI International Manufacturer: CSI International Type: Instant Geyser Heating element: Copper Power consumption: 3000 Watts Dimensions/ Weight: 13 x 13 x 13 cms/ 950 grams

Pros Cons Portable and no plumbing High power consumption 1 Year Warranty

4. Crompton InstaBliss 3L - B09WMTJPG7 This instant water heater holds 3 liters of water in an attractive ivory-colored smooth finish. Powered with a 3000-watt heater, it is quick, and hot water is ready in a jiffy. With a copper heating element and a max operating pressure of 6.5 bar, it is suitable for high-rise buildings. A non-corrosive stainless-steel tank and 4 layers of safety add to its special features. Specifications: Brand: Crompton Type: Instant water heater Model: AIWH-3LINSTBLISS Heating element: Copper Power consumption: 3000 Watts Dimensions/ Weight: 19 x 18.5 x 37.5 cms/ 2480 grams

Pros Cons 4 levels of safety Inlet NRV (non-return valve) not included ISI certified

5. Bajaj Flora 3L - BO75NMF7HP Designed with a futuristic white color look, this instant water heater incorporates a temperature control knob. This offers the flexibility of setting the temperature of the water you need. The neon indicators blend with the look of the product. The heater houses a stainless-steel corrosion-free tank with a capacity of 3 liters and power consumption of 3000 watts. The Stainless-steel inlet & outlet hose pipes and an inlet NRV (non-return valve) are included in the supply. A warranty of 2 years for the product and 5 years for the tank makes this model worth its price. Specifications: Brand: Bajaj Type: Instant water heater Model: 3LFLR24CONN Tank: Stainless Steel Power consumption: 3000 Watts Weight: 2 Kg 760 gms

Pros Cons Temperature control knob ISI Certification is not available. Accessories included in the supply

6. Havells Instiano 3- Litre Instant Geyser - B078JDNZJ8 This item is high on aesthetics in a stunning white/blue color and blue to amber color changing LED temperature indicator. It can be used in multi-storied buildings with a maximum pressure of 0.65 Mpa(6.41 bar). A fire-retardant cable and a multi-function valve to protect against over-pressure are added safety features. The model is high on quality and safety aspects and carries an IS certification (ISI mark). Specifications: Brand: Havells Type: Instant Geyser Model: Instanio Tank: Stainless Steel Power consumption: 3000 Watts Weight: 3 Kg

Pros Cons High on quality and safety Warranty not clear IS certified (ISI mark)

7. Orient Electric Classic 15L - BOB4F4NZ19 Housed in a classy white outer metallic body, this 15-liter wall-mounted Geyser is compact with a temperature indicator dial. Specifically designed to operate at 8 bar water pressure, it can be used in high-rise buildings. With a 5-star BEE(Bureau of Energy Efficiency), this extremely energy-efficient model has a Glassline tank, which makes it suitable for hard water ( borewell water). This item is among the top electric water heater. Specifications: Brand: Orient Electric Model: ‎SWDR15VMGM2-EC Type: Storage type Geyser Heating element: Stainless Steel Dimensions/ Weight: 33.1 x 37 x 48 cms / 8.9 Kgs

Pros Cons 5-star BEE rating Warranty not clear Suitable for High - rise buildings and hard water A pressure relief valve is not always included

8.Bajaj New Shakti Neo plus 15L - BO9N3BFP4M White-colored with a superb finish, this Geyser has a long-life stainless-steel tank with titanium armor technology. Designed to operate at a maximum pressure of 8 bar, it can be used in high-rise buildings. It is highly efficient, with a 4-star BEE (Bureau of Energy Efficiency) rating. With a temperature indicator and adjustable temperature thermostat, it has all the safety features required. A multi-function valve for safety is included in the supply. This model is the best water heater and is value for money. Specifications: Brand: Bajaj Electric Model: ‎New Shakti Neo Type: Storage type Geyser Power: 2000 Watts Dimensions/ Weight: 33.1 x 37 x 48 cms / 8.9 Kgs

Pros Cons 4-star BEE rating Warranty not clear Suitable for High - rise buildings

9. Hindware Smart Elicio pro 15L - B09BJYH6ZV A Hi-tech model in the true sense of the word. Apart from all the best features you could think of that are required in a geyser, this model is to be connected to the internet. Therefore, it is a smart appliance and could be classified as an IOT (Internet of things)device. Being Wi-Fi enabled, it accepts commands from Alexa and is interfaced with your smartphone offering a variety of data. A truly futuristic design catering to the needs of tech-savvy individuals in addition to being an energy-efficient electric heater. Specifications: Brand: Hindware Atlantic Model no: HSWHEL15WD2VGL Type: Storage type Geyser/ 15-liter capacity Interface: Wi-Fi enabled Dimensions/ Weight: 32 x 34.5 x 51 cms/ 9 Kg 600 grams

Pros Cons 5-star BEE rating Warranty not clear Wi-Fi enabled

10. Crompton Arno Neo 25 - L - B08GSQNR61 With a capacity of 25 liters, this model is more suitable for larger families or places where the usage could be high. Its 5-star BEE(Bureau of Energy Efficiency) rating could save considerable power in the long run. With a 3-level safety incorporating a thermostat, automatic thermal cutout, and multi-function valve, this item is designed to accept hard water (borewell water). The 8-bar pressure withstand characteristic enables it to be used in high-rise buildings. Specifications: Brand: Crompton Model: ‎ASWH - 3025 Type: Storage type Geyser Power: 2000 Watts Dimensions/ Weight: 36 x 37.5 x 54.2 cms / 9 Kg 500 grams

Pros Cons 5-star BEE rating Warranty not clear Suitable for high multi-storied flats

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Crompton-on IHL 152 Copper heating element Nickel plated body Inexpensive Rico IRPRD 1500 Watt Stainless steel heating element Superior insulation Value for money CSI International Instant-t Geyser-r Portable No plumbing required 1-year Warranty. Crompton InstaBli-ss 3L Copper heating element 4 level-ls of safety ISI certified Bajaj Flora 3L Stainless steel tank Temperature setting possible 2-year Warranty. Havells Instian-o 3- Liter Instant Geyser It can be used in a multi-storied building Good quality ISI certified Orient Electric Classic 15L Stainless steel heating element 5-star BEE rating Suitable for high rise building Bajaj New Shakti Neo plus 15L Stainless steel tank with titanium armour 4-star BEE High level of safety Hind-ware Smart Elicio pro 15L Wi-Fi enabled Accepts comm-and from Alexa Euro design Futuristic model Crompton Arno Neo 25 - L 25 Liters tank capacity 5-star BEE rating It can be used with hard water