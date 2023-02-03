10 best food processors: A complete guide By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Check out the best food processors known for their durability and performance. Our top 10 list includes the most reliable and efficient food processors in the market, perfect for any kitchen.

A food processor is essential to any kitchen today as it chops, mixes, blends and make all kinds of puree, making life simple.

A food processor is a kitchen appliance that makes food preparation a breeze. It can chop, mix, blend, and puree ingredients quickly and efficiently, saving you time and effort in the kitchen. While choosing a food processor, it's essential to look for one that is durable and performs well. In this blog, we have presented 10 of the best food processors on the market that offer a perfect combination of durability and performance to help you make an informed decision when shopping for one. Product List 1. Atomberg MG1 Mixer Grinder The Atomberg MG1 Mixer Grinder is a powerful kitchen appliance with a BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) motor and slow mode function. The BLDC motor provides high torque and speed, making it an excellent choice for heavy-duty grinding and mixing tasks. The slow mode function allows you to start the mixer grinder gradually, preventing ingredients from spilling and making the grinding process more efficient. The Atomberg MG1 comes with 3 jars: a 1.5-litre liquidising jar, a 1.2-litre grinding jar, and a 400-ml chopper jar. The jars are made from high-quality stainless steel, ensuring durability and longevity. Specifications: Number of Speeds: 4 Voltage: 230 Wattage: 485

Pros Cons Power saving technology Plastic body LED detector

2. Philips 1000 Watt Mixer Grinder The Philips Domestic Appliances 1000 Watt Mixer Grinder is a versatile kitchen appliance that features four stainless steel, multipurpose jars that are leak-proof, ensuring that ingredients stay inside the jar while grinding. The mixer grinder has a 3-speed control function that allows you to adjust the speed of the motor according to your grinding needs. The pulse function is ideal for quick bursts of power, perfect for tasks like chopping and grinding. Specifications: Number of Speeds: 3 Voltage: 230 Volts Wattage: 1000

Pros Cons Noise level Sometimes emits a burning smell Good powered motor

3. USHA Thunderbolt 800-Watt Copper Motor Mixer Grinder The USHA Thunderbolt 800-Watt Copper Motor Mixer Grinder is a stylish and sleek kitchen appliance with a copper motor for enhanced performance and durability. The mixer grinder has a modern design that will complement any kitchen decor and is designed to make food preparation easier and more efficient. The USHA Thunderbolt comes with three jars - a 1.5-litre wet jar, a 0.5-litre multipurpose jar, and a 0.5-litre grinding jar. The jars are made from high-quality materials and are designed to withstand the rigours of daily use. Specifications: Number of Speeds: 3 Voltage: 230 (AC) Wattage: 800

Pros Cons Fully copper motor Lock feature could be improved Good performance

4. INALSA Food Processor The INALSA Food Processor is a powerful kitchen appliance with an 800-watt motor. It has a 1.4-litre main bowl capacity, making it suitable for small to medium-sized households. The processor has 2-speed settings, allowing you to adjust the speed according to the task at hand, and it also comes with a pulse function for added control. The appliance comes with 7 accessories, including blades and attachments, that expand its versatility and make it easy to perform various tasks, such as chopping, blending, and grinding. With its powerful motor and multiple functions, the INALSA Food Processor is a valuable addition to any kitchen. Specifications: Number of Speeds: 2 Wattage: 800 Bowl Capacity: 1.4 litres

Pros Cons Child safe High noise level Easy maintenance

5. Morphy Richards Icon Superb The Morphy Richards Icon Superb is a versatile kitchen appliance that comes with 11 different attachments, making it suitable for a wide range of cooking tasks. With its child lock feature, you can ensure added safety in the kitchen, especially if you have children around. The appliance has a 16-in-1 function, meaning that it can perform multiple functions such as blending, chopping, grating, and more. Additionally, the appliance is equipped with 6 stainless steel blades that are durable and can easily handle tough ingredients. Specifications: Number of Speeds: 3 Wattage: 1000 Bowl Capacity: 3.2 litres

Pros Cons Unique slicing blade Poor quality of blade Quadra flow technology

6. Ezyhome Food Processor The Ezyhome Food Processor is a reliable kitchen appliance with a shock-proof ABS body, making it durable and resistant to accidental drops. It has a high-speed motor that delivers powerful performance, allowing you to quickly and easily complete various cooking tasks. The appliance also features a powerful motor and torque, ensuring that it can easily handle even the toughest ingredients. Whether you're looking to chop, blend, or grind, the Ezyhome Food Processor is a great choice for your kitchen. Specifications: Wattage: 400 Watts Number of Speeds: 2 Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Pros Cons Two speed controls Complaints regarding not receiving warranty card Lightweight

7. Usha FP 3811 Food Processor The Usha FP 3811 Food Processor is a powerful kitchen appliance that comes with a 1000-watt copper motor, providing the strength and durability you need for various cooking tasks. The appliance has 13 accessories, making it a versatile choice for your kitchen. You can use the attachments for tasks like chopping, blending, and grating. The Usha FP 3811 Food Processor is designed to make cooking faster and easier, allowing you to spend less time in the kitchen and more time doing the things you love. Specifications: Wattage: 1000 Bowl Capacity: 3.5 litres Item Weight: 11760 Grams

Pros Cons 100% copper motor Heavy in weight Safety lock

8. Bajaj FX-1000 Food Processor The Bajaj FX-1000 Food Processor is a powerful kitchen appliance that features a 1000-watt copper motor, delivering the strength and speed you need for various cooking tasks. With its powerful motor, you can easily juice, grind, puree, and mix ingredients to create delicious meals. The appliance operates at 18000 RPM, providing fast and efficient performance. The Bajaj FX-1000 Food Processor is designed to make cooking faster and easier, giving you the convenience and versatility you need in the kitchen. Specifications: Wattage: 1000 Number of Speeds: 3 Material: ABS

Pros Cons Intuitive operation Burning smell experienced by customers Fast dough kneading technology

9. Usha Colt Plus MG 3772 750-Watt Copper Motor Mixer Grinder The Usha Colt Plus MG 3772 is a 750-watt mixer grinder with a high-torque copper motor. It features a 4-fin hardened stainless steel Techno Blade which provides efficient grinding and blending. With a high RPM of 20000+, this mixer grinder can handle tough ingredients and easily handle large quantities. The combination of the powerful motor and sharp blades make this mixer grinder ideal for various cooking and food preparation tasks. Specifications: Number of Speeds: 3 Voltage: 230 Wattage: 750

Pros Cons Large bowl None Movable tilt head

10. iBELL 4600M PLUS Stand Mixer The iBELL 4600M PLUS Stand Mixer is a versatile kitchen appliance with a tilt-up head for easy access to the mixer bowl. It is powered by a 100% copper motor with a maximum output of 1300W, providing powerful and efficient mixing. The mixer offers 10-speed control, allowing you to select the right speed for your needs. The large 6L stainless steel bowl rotates in a planetary motion, ensuring thorough mixing of ingredients. The mixer is designed for multipurpose use, including whipping, kneading, and egg beating. Whether you're making cakes, bread, or pasta, the iBELL 4600M PLUS Stand Mixer is an excellent choice for any home cook. Specifications: Number of Speeds: 10 Capacity: 6 litres Voltage: 220

Pros Cons Large bowl None Movable tilt head

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Atomberg MG1 Mixer Grinder High Power Multi-functional Durable Philips Domestic Appliances 1000 Watt Mixer Grinder 1000 Watt Power Multiple Attachments Auto shut-off USHA Thunderbolt 800-Watt Copper Motor Mixer Grinder 800 Watt Copper Motor 3 Stainless Steel Jars Auto shut-off INALSA Food Processor Multiple Attachments Large Capacity Bowl High Power Morphy Richards Icon Superb Multiple Attachments Large Capacity Bowl Compact Design Ezyhome Food Processor Multiple Attachments Large Capacity Bowl High Power Usha FP 3811 Food Processor Large Capacity Bowl Multiple Attachments High Power Bajaj FX-1000 High Power Multiple Attachments Compact Design Usha Colt Plus MG 3772 High Power Multiple Attachments Durable iBELL 4600MPLUS Stand Mixer High Power Multiple Attachments Durable

Best overall product The Usha FP 3811 Food Processor is the best overall product in the market due to its combination of large capacity bowl, multiple attachments, and high power capabilities. These features make it a versatile and efficient kitchen appliance that can handle various food preparation tasks. The large capacity bowl allows for processing larger quantities of food, while the multiple attachments offer versatility in performing different tasks. The high power also ensures quick and efficient food processing, making the Usha FP 3811 Food Processor a great choice for any kitchen. Best value for money The Atomberg MG1 Mixer Grinder is the best value-for-money product in the market due to its combination of high power, multi-functional capabilities, and durable design. With its high power, the Atomberg MG1 can efficiently handle various food preparation tasks. Its multi-functional design allows it to be used for various purposes, making it a versatile addition to any kitchen. The durable design of the Atomberg MG1 also ensures that it will last for many years, making it a great investment. With its combination of high power, multi-functional capabilities, and durable design, the Atomberg MG1 Mixer Grinder offers great value for money. How to find the best food processor? Here are some factors to consider when finding the best food processor: Power: A high-powered motor is important for efficient food processing. Consider the wattage of the motor when choosing a food processor. Capacity: Consider the bowl's size and the food processor's maximum capacity. Attachments: Different food processors come with different attachments, such as blades, discs, and other accessories. Make sure the attachments included are what you need for your desired tasks. Ease of use: Look for a food processor with an intuitive and user-friendly design, such as easy-to-clean parts, a compact design, and a comfortable handle. Price: Food processors range in price from budget-friendly to high-end. Consider your budget and your specific needs when choosing a food processor. Brand reputation: Consider purchasing from a well-known and reputable brand with a good track record of producing high-quality food processors. Warranty: A good warranty can give you peace of mind when purchasing a food processor.

Product Price

