10 best gaming TVs in 2023: Buyer's guide

If you're looking for the ultimate gaming TV, the same criteria applies as if you were shopping for a TV to watch movies or stream content. It's important to find a television with amazing image quality, one that meets your budget requirements, and is an appropriate size for the space in your living room. Whether you're gaming on Xbox or Playstation, you'll want to ensure that your TV has the capability to provide crystal clear visuals and smooth performance. You'll also want to find a model that offers features such as HDR and 4k resolution which can elevate your gaming experience. Finally, consider the size of your living room when selecting a television; while having a bigger screen may be more visually appealing, make sure it won't overwhelm the room and is suitable for how far away you will be sitting. Ultimately, finding the best gaming TV requires some research but with patience and attention to detail, you can find one that fits both your lifestyle and budget.
1. Samsung 25-inch(62.23cm) 1920 x 1080 Pixels Gaming, 240Hz
Experience gaming on a whole new level with the Samsung Gaming Tv. Featuring an immersive 1920 x 1080 resolution and a Refresh Rate of up to 240 Hz, you'll be able to enjoy smooth, seamless visuals with virtually no motion blur. With Response Time of 1ms and HDR10 technology, game content is rendered in stunning detail for an incredibly realistic experience.
Specifications
Screen Size-25 Inches
Display Resolution Maximum-1,920 x 1,080 Pixels
Brand -Samsung
Refresh Rate -240 Hz
|Pros
|Cons
|Superb image quality
|No HDR10+ support for Amazon Prime Video
|Gaming homepage with GeForce Now pre-installed
|FreeSync Premium
2. LG OLED TV OLED48C2PSA
This OLED TV is equipped with four 4K 120Hz-capable HDMI inputs and a dedicated Game Optimizer control panel, making it an ideal choice for anyone who takes their gaming seriously. We put it to the test and were impressed by the premium image quality that this model offers. It utilizes AI smarts more heavily than other TVs we've seen, resulting in a stunning 4K picture and superb up-scaling of HD - games look incredibly beautiful on this display. With deep blacks, vibrant hues, and almost three-dimensional levels of detail, this OLED truly impresses and deserves to be ogled.
Specifications
Sizes: 48-, 55-, 65- and 77-inch guises (OLED485C1, OLED55C1, OLED65C1, OLED77C1)
Input lag: 12.6ms (1080/60)Display type: OLED
Refresh rate : 120Hz
HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLGVRR: YesHDMI 2.1: Yes
|Pros
|Cons
|LG Game Optimizer
|UI is a little sluggish
|Comes with an amazing display
3. Samsung 4K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV QA65QN90BAKLXL
The Samsung is the perfect choice for gamers who demand superior performance. With a refresh rate of 120hz tv and advanced gaming modes, you can enjoy razor sharp visuals and smooth game play every time. Its 4K resolution ensures amazing picture clarity and an immersive gaming experience. This ultra HD TV also offers HDR technology which automatically adjusts picture settings to optimise contrast between light and dark images, delivering crystal clear images that are bursting with colour.
Specifications
Screen size: 43 to 85 inches
Resolution: 4K
HDR: Quantum HDR 32X
Panel type: Neo QLED
Refresh rate: 120Hz
VRR support: AMD FreeSync Premium Pro
|Pros
|Cons
|AMD FreeSync Premium Pro
|Expensive, especially at larger screen sizes
|Google Duo video calling
|No cloud gaming support
4. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google
The Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV is the ultimate gaming experience for any enthusiast. It features a stunning 4K Ultra HD picture that ensures that all your games will look amazing with breathtaking details and vibrant colors. With Google TV, you can access your favorite streaming services such as Netflix, YouTube, Hulu and more.Sony gaming tv is the best choice for the gamers.
Specifications
Screen Size-55 Inches
Brand- Sony
Refresh rate: 120Hz
Supported Internet Services-Netflix, Zee5, Hoichoi, Amazon Prime Video, Voot, SonyLiv, Disney+Hotstar, & Many More
Display Technology -OLED
Product Dimensions -33D x 122.7W x 73.8H Centimeters
|Pros
|Cons
|Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
|Expensive
|Acoustic Surface Audio+
|VRR support
5. Sony X90J
The Sony X90J is the ideal gaming TV for those seeking an immersive gaming experience. Featuring a 4K HDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate and low input lag, this also used as a gaming -monitor offers an incredibly realistic viewing experience. The X90J also has advanced features like Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) technology and full coverage of DCI-P3 color space for amazing clarity, dynamic colors, and smooth gameplay.
Specifications
Brand- Sony
Supported Internet Services-Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hungama, Hotstar
Display Technology- 4K UHD
Product Dimensions -71.1D x 123.3W x 7.2H Centimeters
|Pros
|Cons
|Superb motion handling and upscaling
|Not as good at dark areas as OLED
|Excellent, dynamic HDR images
|120Hz support (with VRR coming)
6. Acer ED320QR
Experience realistic gaming and cinematic entertainment with the Acer ED320QR gaming TV. Featuring an ultra-thin design, this 32” QHD display combines stunning visuals with accurate color performance and fast response times. The gaming TVoffers a comfortable viewing experience with its anti-glare panel and adjustable height stand to fit your preference. This gaming TV also meets PS5 tv requirements, so you can experience smooth gameplay without interruption.
Specifications
Screen Size-31.5 Inches
Display Resolution Maximum-1920 x 1080 Pixels
Brand -Acer
Special Feature-Curved Screen, Blue Light Filter, Wall Mountable, Tilt Adjustment, Flicker-Free
Refresh Rate- 165 Hz
|Pros
|Cons
|A lot of telly-tech for the money
|Limited HDR brightest
|Stylish and sturdy design
|VRR underperforms
|Excellent performance
7. LG 24Gn650 Ultragear Gaming 24 Inch
Discover a new level of gaming with the LG 24Gn650. Enjoy vibrant visuals from its Full HD 1080p display and ultra-fast response time for lag-free gaming. This LG Gaming TV features NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible technology to give you smooth and uninterrupted gameplay. It also has advanced picture settings, a customizable game mode, and dedicated gaming controls so you can personalize your experience.
Specifications
Screen Size-60.4 Centimetres
Display Resolution Maximum-1920 x 1080 Pixels
Brand- LG
Special Feature-Anti Glare Screen, Adaptive Sync, Frameless, Flicker-Free, High Dynamic Range
Refresh Rate -144 Hz
|Pros
|Cons
|Plenty of streaming app
|No G-Sync or FreeSync support
|Dedicated game optimizer
|No Dolby Vision or Dolby Atmos
|Great picture quality
|Not very premium looking in its design and build
8. OnePlus X 27 27-inch Quad
Introducing the OnePlus X 27 27-Inch display, the ultimate gaming experience. With its blazingly fast refresh rate and lightning-quick response time, you can take your gaming to a whole new level. The incredible display size also allows for maximum immersion as you get closer to the action than ever before. What's more, with its low input lag and vibrant colors, you'll feel like it's all happening right in front of you in real life.
Specifications
Screen Size-27 Inches
Display Resolution Maximum-2560 x 1440 Pixels
Brand -OnePlus
Special Feature-Flicker Free
Refresh Rate -165 Hz
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to use Gaming Hub
|Cluttered interface
|Has excellent positive reviews
9. Viewsonic Omni Curved Gaming Led
The Viewsonic Omni Curved Gaming LED is the perfect choice for gamers looking to take their gaming experience to the next level. With its 1800R curve, this gaming TV provides an immersive viewing experience with wider fields of view and vibrant colors. Featuring HDR10 support, 4K UHD resolution, and an ultra-fast response time of just 1ms, you can enjoy smooth and realistic gameplay without any tearing or stuttering.
Specifications
Screen Size-32 Inches
Display Resolution Maximum-1920 x 1080
Brand View-Sonic
Special Feature-Adaptive Sync
Refresh Rate- 240 Hz
|Pros
|Cons
|Good performance
|No Dolby Atmos
|Game Bar mode
10. ZEBRONICS 60.4cms 24 inch gaming TV
Take your gaming tv to the next level with the Zebrionics 60.4cms 24 inch gaming TV. With its immersive 24-inch display, you can experience a wide range of games in crystal clear detail. Engineered for gamers, this gaming TV features a cutting-edge refresh rate of up to 144 Hz and AMD FreeSync technology for responsive visuals, making it one of the most advanced gaming TV on the market.
Specifications
Display Resolution Maximum-1920 X 1080 (FHD) Pixels
Brand- ZEBRONICS
Special Feature-Built In Speakers
Refresh Rate-165 Hz
|Pros
|Cons
|Four 4k 120Hz HDMI 2.1 inputs
|No Dolby Atmos support
|Unrivaled black levels
|Risk of screen burn-in
|Desk-friendly form factor
|Astounding, bright HDR
Best 3 features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Samsung 25-inch Gaming TV
|Great input lag
|High Audio and Video Quality
|Superb motion handling and upscaling
|LG OLED TV OLED48C2PSA
|Budget-friendly
|Easy to use Gaming Hub
|120Hz support (with VRR coming)
|Samsung Q9 TV
|Slim design
|Insanely bright
|Brighter next-gen 'OLED evo' panel
|Samsung Galaxy F62
|Affordable
|Strong performance
|Affordable
|Sony Bravia 139 cm XR Series
|Great display quality
|Positive reviews
|Extremely fast response time
|Acer ED320QR
|Impressive performance
|Supports FreeSync Premium Pro
|Great image processing
|LG 24Gn650 Ultragear Gaming 24 Inch
|Unrivalled black levels
|Complete HDR support
|HDMI 2.1 at 43 inches
|OnePlus X27 27-inch Quad HD gaming TV
|Desk-friendly form factor
|Phenomenally low input lag
|Stunning display
|Viewsonic Omni Curved Gaming Led
|Solid design
|Dolby Vision support
|Very strong image quality
|ZEBRONICS 60.4cms 24inch gaming TV
|Amazing contrast and local dimming
|Excellent, dynamic HDR images
|Lots of ports
Best overall product
When it comes to finding the perfect TV for gaming, the SamsungQA65QN90BAKLXL can't be beaten. It features advanced AMD FreeSync Premium Pro VRR technology which effectively eliminates any screen tearing and stuttering so you can enjoy a smooth visual experience. Moreover, this state-of-the-art TV also boasts Samsung's Object Tracking Sound+ technology that ensures rich and realistic audio which follows the on-screen action, providing a truly immersive and exciting gaming experience like no other.
Best value for money
You can now experience immersive and stunning visuals with the ZEBRONICS 60.4cms 24inch. This gaming TV is packed with features that are sure to delight gamers, providing an excellent value for money. With its high-quality resolution of 1920x1080 pixels, you will have crystal clear images right in front of you. Furthermore, the refresh rate of up to 144Hz lets you have a smooth gaming experience without any lags or stutters while playing your favorite titles.
How to find the perfect best gaming TV?
When considering TVs for gaming, I carefully evaluated each model's price to ensure it fit within my budget. Additionally, I considered the size of the TV to make sure it would fit in the space I had designated for gaming. Furthermore, I looked for TVs with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support and a high native refresh rate in order to ensure smooth and responsive visuals during gameplay. When selecting a TV, I also wanted models with plenty of connection options so that multiple consoles could be connected at once. Last but not least, I sought out models with dedicated gaming modes that would boost input response times and reduce input lag - creating a smoother overall gaming experience.
|Product
|Price
|Samsung 25-inch(62.23cm) 1920 x 1080 Pixels Gaming, 240Hz, 1ms, IPS, Flat Monitor, FHD, HAS, HDR10, Nvidia G-Sync Compatible, Ultrawide Game View (LS25BG400EWXXL, Black)
|₹ 20,099
|LG 121 cm (48 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED48C2PSA (Black) (2022 Model)
|₹ 103,990
|Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV QA65QN90BAKLXL (Titan Black)
|₹ 229,490
|Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-55A80K (Black)
|Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) XR series 4K Ultra HD Smart Full Array LED Google TV XR-55X90J (Black) (2021 Model) | with Alexa Compatibility
|₹ 91,900
|Acer ED320QR 31.5 Inch Full HD (1920x1080 Pixels) VA Panel Curved Gaming LCD Monitor with LED Backlight with 165Hz Refresh Rate AMD Free Sync and 2 X HDMI 1 X Display Port, Eye Care Features, Black
|₹ 16,555
|LG 24Gn650 Ultragear Gaming 24 Inch (60 Cm) LCD 1920 x 1080 Pixels IPS Full Hd - 144Hz, 1Ms, G-Sync Compatible, Freesync Premium, Srgb 99%, Hdmi X 2, Display Port, HP Out, HDR 10 (Black)
|₹ 15,249
|OnePlus X27 27-inch Quad HD LCD Monitor LED Backlit IPS Panel with HDR400, Type-C connectivity with 65W Charging, Flicker Free Gaming Monitor (AMD Free Sync, Response Time: 1 ms, 165Hz Refresh Rate)
|₹ 27,999
|Viewsonic Omni Curved Gaming Led Monitor Vx3219-Pc-Mhd 32Inch (81.28Cm), Superclear Va Panel, 300 Nits, Full Hd 1920 x 1080 Pixels, 240Hz, 1Ms, 1500R Curve, Dual Speakers, Hdmi 2.0 X 2, Dp Port, Black
|₹ 19,499
When considering the best gaming TVs, it can be hard to choose. Generally, OLED panels have better technology and provide a better picture. The LG OLED C-series and G-series are popular for their excellent picture quality, colors, and contrasts. However, one potential downside is that burn-in on OLED TVs may cause some concern.
When shopping for the best gaming TV, size matters. To make sure you get the right size for your room, consider factors like viewing distance and size of the room. A good rule of thumb is to go no smaller than 43 inches and no larger than 75 inches. This will ensure you get a TV that is proportionate to your space.
The answer is yes: all games will look better on a 4K TV. No matter what console you use, 4K TVs offer superior image quality and colors, greater contrast, and sharper images compared to HD/1080p TVs.
When it comes to finding the absolute best screen type for presenting games, it can be a tough question to answer. However, many people would likely agree that a QLED or OLED screen is likely the best option. QLED screens are known for their superior brightness and contrast levels, while OLED screens are renowned for their ability to display deeper blacks and vibrant colors. Both types of screens provide top-notch visuals with excellent picture quality, making them ideal for gaming purposes.
