10 best gaming TVs in 2023: Buyer's guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Mar 17, 2023 19:36 IST

Summary:

Are you looking for best gaming TV to take your gaming sessions to the next level? Then read on to see our top picks that come with the promise of providing you with enriching experience.

Gaming TVs come with better graphics and crystal clear visuals.

If you're looking for the ultimate gaming TV, the same criteria applies as if you were shopping for a TV to watch movies or stream content. It's important to find a television with amazing image quality, one that meets your budget requirements, and is an appropriate size for the space in your living room. Whether you're gaming on Xbox or Playstation, you'll want to ensure that your TV has the capability to provide crystal clear visuals and smooth performance. You'll also want to find a model that offers features such as HDR and 4k resolution which can elevate your gaming experience. Finally, consider the size of your living room when selecting a television; while having a bigger screen may be more visually appealing, make sure it won't overwhelm the room and is suitable for how far away you will be sitting. Ultimately, finding the best gaming TV requires some research but with patience and attention to detail, you can find one that fits both your lifestyle and budget.

1. Samsung 25-inch(62.23cm) 1920 x 1080 Pixels Gaming, 240Hz

Experience gaming on a whole new level with the Samsung Gaming Tv. Featuring an immersive 1920 x 1080 resolution and a Refresh Rate of up to 240 Hz, you'll be able to enjoy smooth, seamless visuals with virtually no motion blur. With Response Time of 1ms and HDR10 technology, game content is rendered in stunning detail for an incredibly realistic experience.

Specifications

Screen Size-25 Inches

Display Resolution Maximum-1,920 x 1,080 Pixels

Brand -Samsung

Refresh Rate -240 Hz

ProsCons
Superb image qualityNo HDR10+ support for Amazon Prime Video
Gaming homepage with GeForce Now pre-installed 
FreeSync Premium 
Samsung 25-inch(62.23cm) 1920 x 1080 Pixels Gaming, 240Hz, 1ms, IPS, Flat Monitor, FHD, HAS, HDR10, Nvidia G-Sync Compatible, Ultrawide Game View (LS25BG400EWXXL, Black)
4.3 (63)
55% off
20,099 45,000
Buy now

2. LG OLED TV OLED48C2PSA

This OLED TV is equipped with four 4K 120Hz-capable HDMI inputs and a dedicated Game Optimizer control panel, making it an ideal choice for anyone who takes their gaming seriously. We put it to the test and were impressed by the premium image quality that this model offers. It utilizes AI smarts more heavily than other TVs we've seen, resulting in a stunning 4K picture and superb up-scaling of HD - games look incredibly beautiful on this display. With deep blacks, vibrant hues, and almost three-dimensional levels of detail, this OLED truly impresses and deserves to be ogled.

Specifications

Sizes: 48-, 55-, 65- and 77-inch guises (OLED485C1, OLED55C1, OLED65C1, OLED77C1)

Input lag: 12.6ms (1080/60)Display type: OLED

Refresh rate : 120Hz

HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLGVRR: YesHDMI 2.1: Yes

ProsCons
LG Game OptimizerUI is a little sluggish
Comes with an amazing display 
LG 121 cm (48 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED48C2PSA (Black) (2022 Model)
4 (11)
33% off
103,990 154,990
Buy now

3. Samsung 4K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV QA65QN90BAKLXL

The Samsung is the perfect choice for gamers who demand superior performance. With a refresh rate of 120hz tv and advanced gaming modes, you can enjoy razor sharp visuals and smooth game play every time. Its 4K resolution ensures amazing picture clarity and an immersive gaming experience. This ultra HD TV also offers HDR technology which automatically adjusts picture settings to optimise contrast between light and dark images, delivering crystal clear images that are bursting with colour.

Specifications

Screen size: 43 to 85 inches

Resolution: 4K

HDR: Quantum HDR 32X

Panel type: Neo QLED

Refresh rate: 120Hz

VRR support: AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

ProsCons
AMD FreeSync Premium ProExpensive, especially at larger screen sizes
Google Duo video callingNo cloud gaming support
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV QA65QN90BAKLXL (Titan Black)
4 (18)
25% off
229,490 304,900
Buy now

4. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google

The Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV is the ultimate gaming experience for any enthusiast. It features a stunning 4K Ultra HD picture that ensures that all your games will look amazing with breathtaking details and vibrant colors. With Google TV, you can access your favorite streaming services such as Netflix, YouTube, Hulu and more.Sony gaming tv is the best choice for the gamers.

Specifications

Screen Size-55 Inches

Brand- Sony

Refresh rate: 120Hz

Supported Internet Services-Netflix, Zee5, Hoichoi, Amazon Prime Video, Voot, SonyLiv, Disney+Hotstar, & Many More

Display Technology -OLED

Product Dimensions -33D x 122.7W x 73.8H Centimeters

ProsCons
Dolby Vision and Dolby AtmosExpensive
Acoustic Surface Audio+ 
VRR support 
Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-55A80K (Black)
4.7 (439)
Get Price

5. Sony X90J

The Sony X90J is the ideal gaming TV for those seeking an immersive gaming experience. Featuring a 4K HDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate and low input lag, this also used as a gaming -monitor offers an incredibly realistic viewing experience. The X90J also has advanced features like Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) technology and full coverage of DCI-P3 color space for amazing clarity, dynamic colors, and smooth gameplay.

Specifications

Brand- Sony

Supported Internet Services-Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hungama, Hotstar

Display Technology- 4K UHD

Product Dimensions -71.1D x 123.3W x 7.2H Centimeters

ProsCons
Superb motion handling and upscalingNot as good at dark areas as OLED
Excellent, dynamic HDR images 
120Hz support (with VRR coming) 
Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) XR series 4K Ultra HD Smart Full Array LED Google TV XR-55X90J (Black) (2021 Model) | with Alexa Compatibility
4.7 (213)
43% off
91,900 159,900
Buy now

6. Acer ED320QR

Experience realistic gaming and cinematic entertainment with the Acer ED320QR gaming TV. Featuring an ultra-thin design, this 32” QHD display combines stunning visuals with accurate color performance and fast response times. The gaming TVoffers a comfortable viewing experience with its anti-glare panel and adjustable height stand to fit your preference. This gaming TV also meets PS5 tv requirements, so you can experience smooth gameplay without interruption.

Specifications

Screen Size-31.5 Inches

Display Resolution Maximum-1920 x 1080 Pixels

Brand -Acer

Special Feature-Curved Screen, Blue Light Filter, Wall Mountable, Tilt Adjustment, Flicker-Free

Refresh Rate- 165 Hz

ProsCons
A lot of telly-tech for the moneyLimited HDR brightest
Stylish and sturdy designVRR underperforms
Excellent performance 
Acer ED320QR 31.5 Inch Full HD (1920x1080 Pixels) VA Panel Curved Gaming LCD Monitor with LED Backlight with 165Hz Refresh Rate AMD Free Sync and 2 X HDMI 1 X Display Port, Eye Care Features, Black
4.2 (359)
43% off
16,555 29,000
Buy now

7. LG 24Gn650 Ultragear Gaming 24 Inch

Discover a new level of gaming with the LG 24Gn650. Enjoy vibrant visuals from its Full HD 1080p display and ultra-fast response time for lag-free gaming. This LG Gaming TV features NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible technology to give you smooth and uninterrupted gameplay. It also has advanced picture settings, a customizable game mode, and dedicated gaming controls so you can personalize your experience.

Specifications

Screen Size-60.4 Centimetres

Display Resolution Maximum-1920 x 1080 Pixels

Brand- LG

Special Feature-Anti Glare Screen, Adaptive Sync, Frameless, Flicker-Free, High Dynamic Range

Refresh Rate -144 Hz

ProsCons
Plenty of streaming appNo G-Sync or FreeSync support
Dedicated game optimizerNo Dolby Vision or Dolby Atmos
Great picture qualityNot very premium looking in its design and build
LG 24Gn650 Ultragear Gaming 24 Inch (60 Cm) LCD 1920 x 1080 Pixels IPS Full Hd - 144Hz, 1Ms, G-Sync Compatible, Freesync Premium, Srgb 99%, Hdmi X 2, Display Port, HP Out, HDR 10 (Black)
4.5 (812)
38% off
15,249 24,500
Buy now

8. OnePlus X 27 27-inch Quad

Introducing the OnePlus X 27 27-Inch display, the ultimate gaming experience. With its blazingly fast refresh rate and lightning-quick response time, you can take your gaming to a whole new level. The incredible display size also allows for maximum immersion as you get closer to the action than ever before. What's more, with its low input lag and vibrant colors, you'll feel like it's all happening right in front of you in real life.

Specifications

Screen Size-27 Inches

Display Resolution Maximum-2560 x 1440 Pixels

Brand -OnePlus

Special Feature-Flicker Free

Refresh Rate -165 Hz

ProsCons
Easy to use Gaming HubCluttered interface
Has excellent positive reviews 
OnePlus X27 27-inch Quad HD LCD Monitor LED Backlit IPS Panel with HDR400, Type-C connectivity with 65W Charging, Flicker Free Gaming Monitor (AMD Free Sync, Response Time: 1 ms, 165Hz Refresh Rate)
2.1 (4)
30% off
27,999 39,999
Buy now

9. Viewsonic Omni Curved Gaming Led

The Viewsonic Omni Curved Gaming LED is the perfect choice for gamers looking to take their gaming experience to the next level. With its 1800R curve, this gaming TV provides an immersive viewing experience with wider fields of view and vibrant colors. Featuring HDR10 support, 4K UHD resolution, and an ultra-fast response time of just 1ms, you can enjoy smooth and realistic gameplay without any tearing or stuttering.

Specifications

Screen Size-32 Inches

Display Resolution Maximum-1920 x 1080

Brand View-Sonic

Special Feature-Adaptive Sync

Refresh Rate- 240 Hz

ProsCons
Good performanceNo Dolby Atmos
Game Bar mode 
Viewsonic Omni Curved Gaming Led Monitor Vx3219-Pc-Mhd 32Inch (81.28Cm), Superclear Va Panel, 300 Nits, Full Hd 1920 x 1080 Pixels, 240Hz, 1Ms, 1500R Curve, Dual Speakers, Hdmi 2.0 X 2, Dp Port, Black
4.1 (100)
50% off
19,499 39,300
Buy now

10. ZEBRONICS 60.4cms 24 inch gaming TV

Take your gaming tv to the next level with the Zebrionics 60.4cms 24 inch gaming TV. With its immersive 24-inch display, you can experience a wide range of games in crystal clear detail. Engineered for gamers, this gaming TV features a cutting-edge refresh rate of up to 144 Hz and AMD FreeSync technology for responsive visuals, making it one of the most advanced gaming TV on the market.

Specifications

Display Resolution Maximum-1920 X 1080 (FHD) Pixels

Brand- ZEBRONICS

Special Feature-Built In Speakers

Refresh Rate-165 Hz

ProsCons
Four 4k 120Hz HDMI 2.1 inputsNo Dolby Atmos support
Unrivaled black levelsRisk of screen burn-in
Desk-friendly form factor 
Astounding, bright HDR 

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Samsung 25-inch Gaming TVGreat input lagHigh Audio and Video QualitySuperb motion handling and upscaling
LG OLED TV OLED48C2PSABudget-friendlyEasy to use Gaming Hub120Hz support (with VRR coming)
Samsung Q9 TVSlim designInsanely brightBrighter next-gen 'OLED evo' panel
Samsung Galaxy F62AffordableStrong performanceAffordable
Sony Bravia 139 cm XR Series Great display qualityPositive reviews Extremely fast response time
Acer ED320QRImpressive performanceSupports FreeSync Premium ProGreat image processing
LG 24Gn650 Ultragear Gaming 24 InchUnrivalled black levelsComplete HDR supportHDMI 2.1 at 43 inches
OnePlus X27 27-inch Quad HD gaming TVDesk-friendly form factorPhenomenally low input lagStunning display
Viewsonic Omni Curved Gaming LedSolid designDolby Vision supportVery strong image quality
ZEBRONICS 60.4cms 24inch gaming TVAmazing contrast and local dimmingExcellent, dynamic HDR imagesLots of ports

Best overall product

When it comes to finding the perfect TV for gaming, the SamsungQA65QN90BAKLXL can't be beaten. It features advanced AMD FreeSync Premium Pro VRR technology which effectively eliminates any screen tearing and stuttering so you can enjoy a smooth visual experience. Moreover, this state-of-the-art TV also boasts Samsung's Object Tracking Sound+ technology that ensures rich and realistic audio which follows the on-screen action, providing a truly immersive and exciting gaming experience like no other.

Best value for money

You can now experience immersive and stunning visuals with the ZEBRONICS 60.4cms 24inch. This gaming TV is packed with features that are sure to delight gamers, providing an excellent value for money. With its high-quality resolution of 1920x1080 pixels, you will have crystal clear images right in front of you. Furthermore, the refresh rate of up to 144Hz lets you have a smooth gaming experience without any lags or stutters while playing your favorite titles.

How to find the perfect best gaming TV?

When considering TVs for gaming, I carefully evaluated each model's price to ensure it fit within my budget. Additionally, I considered the size of the TV to make sure it would fit in the space I had designated for gaming. Furthermore, I looked for TVs with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support and a high native refresh rate in order to ensure smooth and responsive visuals during gameplay. When selecting a TV, I also wanted models with plenty of connection options so that multiple consoles could be connected at once. Last but not least, I sought out models with dedicated gaming modes that would boost input response times and reduce input lag - creating a smoother overall gaming experience.

Product Price
Samsung 25-inch(62.23cm) 1920 x 1080 Pixels Gaming, 240Hz, 1ms, IPS, Flat Monitor, FHD, HAS, HDR10, Nvidia G-Sync Compatible, Ultrawide Game View (LS25BG400EWXXL, Black) ₹ 20,099
LG 121 cm (48 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED48C2PSA (Black) (2022 Model) ₹ 103,990
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV QA65QN90BAKLXL (Titan Black) ₹ 229,490
Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-55A80K (Black)
Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) XR series 4K Ultra HD Smart Full Array LED Google TV XR-55X90J (Black) (2021 Model) | with Alexa Compatibility ₹ 91,900
Acer ED320QR 31.5 Inch Full HD (1920x1080 Pixels) VA Panel Curved Gaming LCD Monitor with LED Backlight with 165Hz Refresh Rate AMD Free Sync and 2 X HDMI 1 X Display Port, Eye Care Features, Black ₹ 16,555
LG 24Gn650 Ultragear Gaming 24 Inch (60 Cm) LCD 1920 x 1080 Pixels IPS Full Hd - 144Hz, 1Ms, G-Sync Compatible, Freesync Premium, Srgb 99%, Hdmi X 2, Display Port, HP Out, HDR 10 (Black) ₹ 15,249
OnePlus X27 27-inch Quad HD LCD Monitor LED Backlit IPS Panel with HDR400, Type-C connectivity with 65W Charging, Flicker Free Gaming Monitor (AMD Free Sync, Response Time: 1 ms, 165Hz Refresh Rate) ₹ 27,999
Viewsonic Omni Curved Gaming Led Monitor Vx3219-Pc-Mhd 32Inch (81.28Cm), Superclear Va Panel, 300 Nits, Full Hd 1920 x 1080 Pixels, 240Hz, 1Ms, 1500R Curve, Dual Speakers, Hdmi 2.0 X 2, Dp Port, Black ₹ 19,499

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Home Appliances Gadgets
Best Gaming TV

Is LED or OLED better for gaming?

When considering the best gaming TVs, it can be hard to choose. Generally, OLED panels have better technology and provide a better picture. The LG OLED C-series and G-series are popular for their excellent picture quality, colors, and contrasts. However, one potential downside is that burn-in on OLED TVs may cause some concern.

What size TV is best for gaming?

When shopping for the best gaming TV, size matters. To make sure you get the right size for your room, consider factors like viewing distance and size of the room. A good rule of thumb is to go no smaller than 43 inches and no larger than 75 inches. This will ensure you get a TV that is proportionate to your space.

Is a 4K TV good for gaming?

The answer is yes: all games will look better on a 4K TV. No matter what console you use, 4K TVs offer superior image quality and colors, greater contrast, and sharper images compared to HD/1080p TVs.

 View More
