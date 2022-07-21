10 best gas geysers for the upcoming winter season By Affiliate Desk

Published on Jul 21, 2022 13:34 IST





Summary: From long-term functioning to boiling the water within a short period, here is all you can expect from the latest gas geyser models in the market.

Winters are few months away but investing in a good geyser in advance is a good idea.

Good quality gas geysers have become a requirement in every household. With the onset of winter, people prefer using heated water while taking a bath or cleaning. Gas geysers, much like the electric ones, heat the water coming from the tap. Gas geysers are a fast and efficient way of heating cold water. The latest and best gas geysers available today also cater to our fast-paced lifestyle since they help regulate water temperature at any time of the day. In this blog, let us go through various top-rated models of gas geysers that you can purchase as per your suitability. So, let us explore the best gas geysers one by one. Best available models of gas geysers: 1. Orient Techno-DX 5.5 litres Electric Gas Heater The Orient Techno 5.5 Litres Heater has a metal body with an anti-rust powder coating. The stainless-steel burner provides a rapid water heating capacity of around 5.5 litres. Powered by LPG gas, there are three knobs for regulating the gas and water flow. The geyser has notable safety features like frame failure integration and anti-freezing equipment. Besides, it has a water heater indicator and a 20-minute heating timer. Price – ₹ 4709

4709 Rating - 4.1/5

4.1/5 Manufacturer - ‎Orient

‎Orient Country of Origin – India

India Product Dimension - ‎ 29 x 14 x 49 cm

29 x 14 x 49 cm Item Weight - 4.75 kg

4.75 kg Capacity - 5.5 litres

5.5 litres Type - LPG Water Heater

LPG Water Heater Warranty -2 years

Pros Cons Price-effective gas geysers from a reputable brand 5.5 litres capacity only The maximum water-heating temperature is 85°C Installation might not include free pipes Different knobs for settings Advanced features like child lock, anti-freezing

2. Bajaj Duetto Majesty 6 Litre Gas Heater This model is among the top 10 models available in the market. Made of an anti-corrosive, powder-coated steel body, it can heat water up to 85°C. It has a 6-litre water holding capacity and separate knobs for temperature regulation. The geyser also has safety features like a child lock system and safety valves for optimum performance. Price - ₹ 5,399

5,399 Rating - 3.9/5

3.9/5 Manufacturer - Bajaj Electricals Limited

- Bajaj Electricals Limited Country of Origin - India

- India Product Dimension - ‎56 x 33 x 19 cm

‎56 x 33 x 19 cm Item Weight - 5.2 kg

- 5.2 kg Capacity - 6 litres

6 litres Type - LPG Water Heater

LPG Water Heater Warranty - 2 years

Pros Cons Free installation offered by the brand Installation of pipes is separate Dry heat protection, burner setting, overheating protection Advanced combustion technology Prominent safety features like child lock, flame failure protection, oxygen depletion sensor

3. V-Guard Brio 6 Litre Gas Water Geyser with 9-Layer Advanced Safety The V-Guard water heater has automatic water-controlled ignition and a copper heat exchange system. The gas geyser has knobs to regulate water temperature during summer and winter. The ultimate safety feature is the double solenoid valve, which is this model's USP. The 20-minute timer helps to keep the water heated for long hours despite breaking the circuit. Price - ₹ 5,660

5,660 Rating - 3.9/ 5

3.9/ 5 Manufacturer - ‎V-Guard Industries Limited

- ‎V-Guard Industries Limited Country of Origin - India

- India Product Dimension - ‎30 x 14 x 44 cm

‎30 x 14 x 44 cm Item Weight - 6 kg

- 6 kg Capacity - 6 litres

6 litres Type - Instant Water Gas Geyser

Instant Water Gas Geyser Warranty - 2 Years

Pros Cons Outstanding safety features Separate installation is required Quick heating Durable outer body with high-grade installations Good product within market rates

4. Surya 37-I Gas Heater If you are looking for an economical gas geyser at a budget price, the Surya Heat X-I Gas Heater is the best choice of all. The outer body is made with anti-corrosive, powder-coated steel. The geyser has a water heating capacity of 6 litres, and the manufacturer guarantees the appliance's longevity. The geyser consumes approximately 3000-watt energy. Price - Rs4,845

Rs4,845 Rating - 3.8/5

3.8/5 Manufacturer - Surya Roshni Limited

- Surya Roshni Limited Country of Origin - India

- India Product Dimension - ‎10 x 22 x 15 cm

‎10 x 22 x 15 cm Weight - 6 kg

- 6 kg Capacity - 6 litres

6 litres Type - Gas Water Heater

Gas Water Heater Warranty - 2 years

Pros Cons Value for money Maintenance needed Durable, anti-corrosive body Thermostat knobs for settings

5. Hindware Eveto 6L ISI Gas Water Heater Hindware is one of the oldest and most reputed electrical appliance manufacturer. This gas geyser is made with stainless steel. The copper-plated heat exchange material supports quick heating without delay. The product is durable, strong and high-performing. Prominent safety features like the child lock system make it suitable for use throughout the year. Price - ₹ 4,370

4,370 Rating - 3.7/5

3.7/5 Manufacturer - ‎Hindware

- ‎Hindware Country of Origin - India

- India Product Dimension - ‎55 x 34 x 18 cm

‎55 x 34 x 18 cm Item Weight – 7.8 kg

– 7.8 kg Capacity - 6 litres

6 litres Type - ISI Gas Water Heater

ISI Gas Water Heater Warranty - 2 years

Pros Cons Excellent safety features Overheating of wires can generate smell Helps regulate water temperature according to the season Consumes less energy

6. AO Smith 5-Star HSE-VAS-X-015 Heater White Colour-Variant This model is an excellent gas water geyser with a whopping water heating capacity of 15 litres. The inner tank material is two times thicker, made with glass lining, and the outer body is made of coated metal. The glass coating prevents scale formation and increases the longevity of the heating element. The product is environmentally friendly with BEE 5-star rated Advanced PUF Technology for power saving. Price – ₹ 7,349

7,349 Rating - 4.3/5

4.3/5 Manufacturer - ‎ A.O. Smith India Water Products Private Limited

- ‎ A.O. Smith India Water Products Private Limited Country of Origin - India

- India Product Dimension - ‎33.8 x 33.8 x 44 cm

‎33.8 x 33.8 x 44 cm Item Weight - 11.8 kg

- 11.8 kg Capacity - 15 litres

15 litres Type - Gas Water Heater

Gas Water Heater Warranty - 2 years

Pros Cons Value for money Serious hazards can result from improper installation Environmentally friendly Outstanding safety features

7. Bajaj Shakti Neo 25L Various Safety Systems The Bajaj Shakti Neo Geyser comes with swirl flow technology. With a capacity of 25 litres, it's a perfect water heater for a wide range of needs. The outer metal body has weld-free joints, and the copper heating element keeps the water hot for longer hours. The titanium glass lining and enamel coating on the inner tank prevent corrosion. Price – ₹ 7,599

7,599 Rating – 4.2/5

4.2/5 Manufacturer - ‎Bajaj Electricals Limited

- ‎Bajaj Electricals Limited Country of Origin - India

- India Product Dimension - ‎38.3 x 36.1 x 52.3 cm

‎38.3 x 36.1 x 52.3 cm Item Weight – 12.8 kg

– 12.8 kg Capacity - 25 litres

25 litres Type - Gas Water Heater

Gas Water Heater Warranty - 2 Years

Pros Cons Excellent product, durable Installation not provided by the company Titanium armour technology prevents corrosion and rusting of the inner tank 8 bar pressure Child safety mode

8. AO Smith HAS-X1-015-RHS Gas Water Geyser This 15-litre gas water geyser has an inner wall lined with blue diamond glass with anti-corrosion properties. It ensures the durability of the appliance. The multi-functional safety valves prevent damage and offer protection against wire overheating. The thermal cut-out system breaks the system from the power circuit as soon as the geyser starts heating. Price - ₹ 11,006

11,006 Rating - 4.4/5

4.4/5 Manufacturer - ‎A.O. Smith

- ‎A.O. Smith Country of Origin - India

- India Product Dimension - ‎60.4 x 10 x 32 cm

‎60.4 x 10 x 32 cm Item Weight – 13.58 kg

– 13.58 kg Capacity - 15 litres

15 litres Type - Storage Gas Geyser

Storage Gas Geyser Warranty - 2 years

Pros Cons Big on performance, sleek and compact design Nothing as specific Strong heavy gauge alloy steel tanks Features like a thermostat, anode rod, inlet water diffuser, energy-efficient PUF injection technology 7 yrs warranty on the inner tank

9. V-Guard 6 L Safeflo PRIME Gas Heater This model of the gas geyser is made for ultra-low-pressure applications. Supported by LPG fuel, it comes with 6 litres capacity. The copper heat exchange system ensures safety while the knobs let you control temperature. It has a double solenoid valve and saves on electric consumption. The manufacturers request you to install the geyser in a well-ventilated space. Price – Rs5,549

Rs5,549 Rating - 3.8/ 5

3.8/ 5 Manufacturer - ‎ V-Guard Industries Limited

- ‎ V-Guard Industries Limited Country of Origin - India

- India Product Dimension - ‎52.3 x 38.5 x 19.1 cm

‎52.3 x 38.5 x 19.1 cm Item Weight - 6.3 kg

- 6.3 kg Capacity - 6 litres

6 litres Type - Gas Water Heater

Gas Water Heater Warranty - 2 Years

Pros Cons Affordable water geyser with well-packed features The cumbersome process of installation Safety features Overheating protection Two years warranty

10. Longway Automatic Water Heater Emperor 5-Star 7 LTR The gas geyser is energy efficient with thick and high-density PUF installation for greater heat retention. The product has dual overheat protection and 5-1 multi-function safety valves. It prevents excess pressure build-up and reverses the water flow by vacuum formation. A 5-star-rated with Advanced PUF Technology for power-saving makes it environmentally friendly. Price – Rs 3,999

Rs 3,999 Rating - 3.7/ 5

3.7/ 5 Manufacturer - ‎Global Enterprises

- ‎Global Enterprises Country of Origin - India

- India Product Dimension - ‎31 x 15 x 49 cm

‎31 x 15 x 49 cm Item Weight - 6 kg

- 6 kg Capacity - 7 litres

7 litres Type - Gas Water Heater

Gas Water Heater Warranty - 2 Years

Pros Cons Environmentally safe, energy-efficient Installation not offered by the company 5-in-1 multi-function safety valve The outer body has weld-free joints Glass coated heating element to prevent scale formation Advanced thermostat and thermal cut-out mechanism

Price of best gas geysers at a glance:

Product Price Orient Techno-DX 5.5 litres Electric Gas Heater Rs. 4,709 Bajaj Duetto Majesty 6 Litre Gas Heater Rs. 5,399 V-Guard Brio 6 Litre Gas Water Geyser with 9-Layer Advanced Safety Rs. 5,831 Surya Readymade 37-I Gas Heater Rs. 4,845 Hindware Eveto 6L ISI Gas Water Heater Rs. 4,370 AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-015 Heater White Colour-Variant Rs. 7,349 Bajaj Shakti Neo 25L Various Safety Systems Rs. 7,599 AO Smith HAS-X1-015-RHS Gas Water Geyser Rs. 11,006 V-Guard 6 L Safeflo PRIME Gas Heater Rs. 5,549 Longway Automatic Water Heater Emperor 5-Star 7 LTR Rs. 3,999