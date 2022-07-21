10 best gas geysers for the upcoming winter season

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Good quality gas geysers have become a requirement in every household. With the onset of winter, people prefer using heated water while taking a bath or cleaning. Gas geysers, much like the electric ones, heat the water coming from the tap. Gas geysers are a fast and efficient way of heating cold water. The latest and best gas geysers available today also cater to our fast-paced lifestyle since they help regulate water temperature at any time of the day. In this blog, let us go through various top-rated models of gas geysers that you can purchase as per your suitability.
So, let us explore the best gas geysers one by one.
Best available models of gas geysers:
1. Orient Techno-DX 5.5 litres Electric Gas Heater
The Orient Techno 5.5 Litres Heater has a metal body with an anti-rust powder coating. The stainless-steel burner provides a rapid water heating capacity of around 5.5 litres. Powered by LPG gas, there are three knobs for regulating the gas and water flow. The geyser has notable safety features like frame failure integration and anti-freezing equipment. Besides, it has a water heater indicator and a 20-minute heating timer.
|Pros
|Cons
|Price-effective gas geysers from a reputable brand
|5.5 litres capacity only
|The maximum water-heating temperature is 85°C
|Installation might not include free pipes
|Different knobs for settings
|Advanced features like child lock, anti-freezing
2. Bajaj Duetto Majesty 6 Litre Gas Heater
This model is among the top 10 models available in the market. Made of an anti-corrosive, powder-coated steel body, it can heat water up to 85°C. It has a 6-litre water holding capacity and separate knobs for temperature regulation. The geyser also has safety features like a child lock system and safety valves for optimum performance.
|Pros
|Cons
|Free installation offered by the brand
|Installation of pipes is separate
|Dry heat protection, burner setting, overheating protection
|Advanced combustion technology
|Prominent safety features like child lock, flame failure protection, oxygen depletion sensor
3. V-Guard Brio 6 Litre Gas Water Geyser with 9-Layer Advanced Safety
The V-Guard water heater has automatic water-controlled ignition and a copper heat exchange system. The gas geyser has knobs to regulate water temperature during summer and winter. The ultimate safety feature is the double solenoid valve, which is this model's USP. The 20-minute timer helps to keep the water heated for long hours despite breaking the circuit.
|Pros
|Cons
|Outstanding safety features
|Separate installation is required
|Quick heating
|Durable outer body with high-grade installations
|Good product within market rates
4. Surya 37-I Gas Heater
If you are looking for an economical gas geyser at a budget price, the Surya Heat X-I Gas Heater is the best choice of all. The outer body is made with anti-corrosive, powder-coated steel. The geyser has a water heating capacity of 6 litres, and the manufacturer guarantees the appliance's longevity. The geyser consumes approximately 3000-watt energy.
|Pros
|Cons
|Value for money
|Maintenance needed
|Durable, anti-corrosive body
|Thermostat knobs for settings
5. Hindware Eveto 6L ISI Gas Water Heater
Hindware is one of the oldest and most reputed electrical appliance manufacturer. This gas geyser is made with stainless steel. The copper-plated heat exchange material supports quick heating without delay. The product is durable, strong and high-performing. Prominent safety features like the child lock system make it suitable for use throughout the year.
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent safety features
|Overheating of wires can generate smell
|Helps regulate water temperature according to the season
|Consumes less energy
6. AO Smith 5-Star HSE-VAS-X-015 Heater White Colour-Variant
This model is an excellent gas water geyser with a whopping water heating capacity of 15 litres. The inner tank material is two times thicker, made with glass lining, and the outer body is made of coated metal. The glass coating prevents scale formation and increases the longevity of the heating element. The product is environmentally friendly with BEE 5-star rated Advanced PUF Technology for power saving.
|Pros
|Cons
|Value for money
|Serious hazards can result from improper installation
|Environmentally friendly
|Outstanding safety features
7. Bajaj Shakti Neo 25L Various Safety Systems
The Bajaj Shakti Neo Geyser comes with swirl flow technology. With a capacity of 25 litres, it's a perfect water heater for a wide range of needs. The outer metal body has weld-free joints, and the copper heating element keeps the water hot for longer hours. The titanium glass lining and enamel coating on the inner tank prevent corrosion.
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent product, durable
|Installation not provided by the company
|Titanium armour technology prevents corrosion and rusting of the inner tank
|8 bar pressure
|Child safety mode
8. AO Smith HAS-X1-015-RHS Gas Water Geyser
This 15-litre gas water geyser has an inner wall lined with blue diamond glass with anti-corrosion properties. It ensures the durability of the appliance. The multi-functional safety valves prevent damage and offer protection against wire overheating. The thermal cut-out system breaks the system from the power circuit as soon as the geyser starts heating.
|Pros
|Cons
|Big on performance, sleek and compact design
|Nothing as specific
|Strong heavy gauge alloy steel tanks
|Features like a thermostat, anode rod, inlet water diffuser, energy-efficient PUF injection technology
|7 yrs warranty on the inner tank
9. V-Guard 6 L Safeflo PRIME Gas Heater
This model of the gas geyser is made for ultra-low-pressure applications. Supported by LPG fuel, it comes with 6 litres capacity. The copper heat exchange system ensures safety while the knobs let you control temperature. It has a double solenoid valve and saves on electric consumption. The manufacturers request you to install the geyser in a well-ventilated space.
|Pros
|Cons
|Affordable water geyser with well-packed features
|The cumbersome process of installation
|Safety features
|Overheating protection
|Two years warranty
10. Longway Automatic Water Heater Emperor 5-Star 7 LTR
The gas geyser is energy efficient with thick and high-density PUF installation for greater heat retention. The product has dual overheat protection and 5-1 multi-function safety valves. It prevents excess pressure build-up and reverses the water flow by vacuum formation. A 5-star-rated with Advanced PUF Technology for power-saving makes it environmentally friendly.
|Pros
|Cons
|Environmentally safe, energy-efficient
|Installation not offered by the company
|5-in-1 multi-function safety valve
|The outer body has weld-free joints
|Glass coated heating element to prevent scale formation
|Advanced thermostat and thermal cut-out mechanism
|Product
|Price
|Orient Techno-DX 5.5 litres Electric Gas Heater
|Rs. 4,709
|Bajaj Duetto Majesty 6 Litre Gas Heater
|Rs. 5,399
|V-Guard Brio 6 Litre Gas Water Geyser with 9-Layer Advanced Safety
|Rs. 5,831
|Surya Readymade 37-I Gas Heater
|Rs. 4,845
|Hindware Eveto 6L ISI Gas Water Heater
|Rs. 4,370
|AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-015 Heater White Colour-Variant
|Rs. 7,349
|Bajaj Shakti Neo 25L Various Safety Systems
|Rs. 7,599
|AO Smith HAS-X1-015-RHS Gas Water Geyser
|Rs. 11,006
|V-Guard 6 L Safeflo PRIME Gas Heater
|Rs. 5,549
|Longway Automatic Water Heater Emperor 5-Star 7 LTR
|Rs. 3,999
Three features to consider while buying gas geysers:
While buying the best gas geysers, you should keep in mind the following factors,
Before you buy a model, consider the ratings. A 5-star-rated geyser will consume less power while heating water, although it can be slightly expensive.
However, it will ensure that you save money in the long run. You should always use energy-efficient products to reduce your monthly electric bill expenditure.
When purchasing a gas geyser, you should consider these features. It should have an automatic thermal cut-out system, safety valves for pressure settings, thermostat settings, glass-coated heating elements, anti-corrosion features & more. These combined increase the appliance's longevity and provide complete value for money.
Don't forget to check the warranty of the gas water geyser that you decide to buy. The manufacturer should offer a warranty on separate parts like the heating element, the tank & pipes. Also, ensure that the parts are easily available in case of replacement.
Best budget:
The Orient DX 5.5 Techno Water Heater is one of the best gas geysers and has much to offer within a budget price. It comes with rapid water heating technology and is powered by LPG. The metal body is sturdily built with an anti-rust powder coating.
The seasonal modes give you control over water temperature regulation. With a warranty of 2 years, the appliance also comes with prominent safety features like a safety lock, thermal cut-out system, auto-off timer & more.
Best overall:
The best product is the Orient Electric Techno-DX 5.5 heater. Supported by LPG gas, the appliance comes with a metal body that prevents rusting, corrosion & coatings.
You can use separate knobs for water temperature regulation with the changing seasons. The product also has safety features like child lock, anti-freezing & frame failure integration to prevent accidents.
The geyser is available at an affordable price and is suitable for household use. It also has a 20-minute timer to avert overheating.
How to find the best gas geyser?
Look for these specifications while buying gas geysers of premium quality:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. What to choose – an electric geyser or a gas geyser?
Gas geysers are the best choice if you are looking for good quality water heaters at economical prices. They do not consume excess power and offer advanced features for optimal functionality. The safety features installed in the models make them highly favourable when compared to an electric geyser.
2. What are the advantages of using gas geysers?
Gas geysers offer different advantages to the user compared to electric geysers. You get control over the level and rate of heating with access to knobs for water temperature regulation. The appliance is easy-to-use & maintain. You also save on huge electricity bills by using LPG-supported water heaters.
3. What features to consider while purchasing a gas geyser?
While looking for a gas geyser, you should check the total capacity of the tank, water heating capacity, whether it is energy efficient, the thermostat functionality & the warranty on the appliance.
4. What popular brands sell gas geysers in the market?
Some popular brands of gas geysers that people buy include Orient, Bajaj, V-Guard, AO Smith & more. You can check these appliances in physical stores or online shopping sites like Amazon, which offer attractive price deals and discounts.
5. Are gas geysers safe?
Besides being economical and energy-efficient, modern varieties of gas geysers are equipped with premium safety features like child lock systems, safety valves, double solenoid valves, oxygen depleting sensors, and more.
