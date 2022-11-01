10 Best home theatre systems to buy

Best home theatre systems

Everyone loves watching their favourite shows and movies on a giant screen with a solid speaker system. And if you ever get a chance to invest in one of the best home theatre systems, there's no point in ignoring the offer. Unlike today's exclusive systems, the first home theatres in the 1920s were built with 16mm projectors. But technological improvements have led to further modifications in features and other aspects. Based on these criteria, this post presents the ten best home theatre systems. Best 10 home theatre systems 1. Sony HT-S20R Home Theatre System It features 5.1 channels of real surround sound, an external subwoofer, and rear speakers. All these features combine to work with its 3-ch soundbar. Thank these technologies once you start enjoying the immersive, cinematic, and dynamic sound quality. The 400W power output is perfectly fine to make your experience worthwhile. Additional features include Bluetooth connectivity, a USB Playback option, an easy sound Mode, HDMI Arc & optical connectivity. Specifications Price: ₹ 17,990

17,990 Product dimension: ‎8.6 x 76 x 5.2 cm

Connectivity technology: Bluetooth, USB, auxiliary, wireless

Special feature: Wireless, bluetooth, surround sound system

Weight: 13 kg

Pros Cons Excellent Sound Quality The rear speakers' sound could have been better Dolby Digital technology implemented A bit pricy for the first-timers Soundbars come with subwoofer Bass quality could have been better A compact design

2. Akai HA-TS50 Home Theatre Calling this Akai product one of the best home theatre systems is not an exaggeration. Immerse into a great experience with special features like a subwoofer, radio, and built-in microphone. Interestingly, this product is compatible with Bluetooth-enabled iPhone and iPod devices. But don't worry; Android users can also connect it to their phones and enjoy wireless audio streaming. Specifications Price: ₹ 3,990

3,990 Product dimension: 14.5 x 24 x 63 cm

Connector technology: Wireless bluetooth

Special feature: Subwoofer, radio, built-in microphone

Weight: 7 kg 370 g

Pros Cons The sound quality is excellent The quality of the wireless mic isn't satisfactory Extremely budget-friendly The mic is not functional at times Additional features include Subwoofer, Radio, Built-in Microphone Not great for karaoke

3. TRONICA Series With a 7.1 speaker system that includes seven speakers &1 subwoofer, this TRONICA home theatre system offers powerful sound quality. It's excellent for watching movies and shows, gaming, and streaming music. All the system has an integrated power amp (60 watts), and the LED-illuminated subs display multi-coloured flashing lights. This fully-loaded system supports wireless music streaming through new Bluetooth technology and features SD Slot, USB Port, AUX support, FM, and Remote Control. Specifications Price: Rs. 2,799

Product dimension: ‎26 x 20 x 16 cm

Connectivity technology: Auxiliary, bluetooth, wireless, USB

Special feature: Bluetooth, wireless, surround sound system

Weight: ‎4 kg 800 g

Pros Cons A great value for money, thus it's one of the best home theatre systems Power cable quality is not that great Great bass quality The mic is not functional at times Good sound quality at this budget Not great for karaoke Decent LED Lights

4. F&D F6000X F&D F6000X is one of the best home theatre systems with connector types, like Bluetooth, Auxiliary, and USB. A special feature you can get with this variant is the radio. With 135W output, this impressive home theatre system aims to deliver an impressive experience. Specifications Price: Rs. 13,999

Product dimension: ‎48 x 59 x 32 cm

Connectivity technology: Auxiliary, bluetooth, USB

Special feature: Radio

Weight: ‎13 kg 800 g

Pros Cons Heart-thumping bass sound At times, the speakers may make distorting noise A sophisticated design No HDMI connectivity The sound quality is great The remote control is excellent, although it lacks the equaliser support Extremely durable (can last a decade)

5. Panasonic SC-HT150GW-K This brand-new home theatre system offers 2.1 ch, Deep Bass. With around 30W power output, the system improves your experience. Immerse into an intriguing binge-watching activity with this system that comes with Bluetooth connectivity. Play your favourite music through wireless Bluetooth connectivity. It brings a USB option to allow you to plug & play your favourite tracks. The best part is that you can connect your television with one cable. Specifications Price: Rs. 3,812

Product dimension: ‎22.7 x 17 x 20.1 cm

Connectivity technology: Auxiliary, ‎bluetooth, wireless, USB

Special features: ‎Surround sound system

Weight: 2.7 kg

Pros Cons 1-year warranty No display, so understanding the working status becomes difficult Excellent sound quality An equaliser is not that great The sound quality is great Bluetooth connectivity is excellent

6. OBAGE DT-31 It seems that the manufacturers have walked the extra mile to introduce this system in the market. Amongst all the best home theatre systems in the market, OBAGE DT-31 features an exclusive V-shape sound signature that improves your listening experience. Its bass quality is deep. Besides, it produces clear vocals too. Specifications Price: Rs. 5,999

Product dimension: ‎31 x 16 x 46 cm

Connectivity technology: Bluetooth, USB

Special feature: Optical input supported

Weight: ‎15 kg 600 g

Pros Cons Can cover around 200 sq. ft. of closed rooms with excellent acoustics A few challenges with the connectivity setup A well-balanced bass-treble control The Remote is not of premium quality Super clear vocals When Bluetooth pairing is made, there occurs a sound (which most customers don't like) Not Booming Base The power switch is tight Bluetooth connectivity is speedy The quality of knob dials is excellent Great wood depth choice Rubber bush at the speakers' bottom Excellent customer support services

7. Panasonic SC-HT550GW-K With easy PC and TV connectivity options, Panasonic SC-HT550GW-K stands as the seventh best home theatre system on this list. If you want your device to feature a lead indicator, go for this product. Its speakers are wall-mountable and feature a sophisticated design philosophy. This 5.1-inch home theatre comes packed with 150W output. Specifications Price: Rs. 10,790

Product dimension: ‎31.8 x 24 x 38.5 cm

Connectivity technology: Wireless, bluetooth, USB

Special features: ‎Wireless, bluetooth

Weight: ‎8 kg 600 g

Pros Cons Its subwoofer is of big size The indicator on its woofer may not blink for the bass adjustments at times Deep base sound At times, both red and blue lights blink simultaneously It is one of the best home theatre systems as it comes with wall-mounted It does not have a display Extremely sturdy A stylish design An excellent pick within Rs. 15,000

8. Obage ST-777 With a Karaoke-supported mic (wired) and Bass-Treble control, Obage ST-777 features everything that defines the best home theatre systems. A standing ovation to the manufacturers who have implemented great features: Specifications Price: Rs. 7,699

Product dimension: ‎30.48 x 24.77 x 73.66 cm

Connectivity technology: ‎ Auxiliary, bluetooth, USB

Special features: Bluetooth, wireless

Weight: ‎14 kg

Pros Cons Excellent sound quality A constant low humming when you turn on the speaker Durable design RCA cables create noise when used Speakers are of great quality No stereo Bluetooth reception is great FM channels are noisy When connected via the optical cable, the sound gets improved Supplied cables are of poor quality

9. AKAI Jazz MS4680 If you believe in music therapy, you can invest in quality home theatre systems. Not only music, but AKAI Jazz MS4680 is also an amalgamation of wonderful features that improve your movie-watching experience. With changing multi-colour LED lights and EQ control high bass, this product takes the movie-watching experience a notch higher. Specifications Price: Rs. 4,990

Product dimension: ‎48.79 x 40.5 x 39 cm

Connectivity technology: Auxiliary, bluetooth, USB

Special feature: Subwoofer

Weight: ‎9 kg 310 g

Pros Cons The sound quality is excellent The design could have been better Bluetooth connectivity is great Customer support service could have been better Different sound modes Wired mic Value for money, thus it's one of the best home theatre systems

10. Tronica Super King If you plan to renovate your small drawing room, invest in Tronica Super King. The stereo speaker is for small rooms to experience improved sound quality. With a volume controller, this product delivers intricate and clear sound and also has a completely functional remote control system. Specifications Price: Rs. 2,445

Product dimension: ‎36 x 31 x 26 cm

Connectivity technology: Auxiliary, bluetooth

Special feature: Radio, SD card, subwoofer

Weight: ‎4 kg 900 g

Pros Cons Clear sound The cable length could have been improved Excellent base and music Value for money

Best 3 important features for consumers

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Sony HT-S20R Home Theatre System 8.6 x 76 x 5.2 cm Bluetooth, USB, Auxiliary, wireless Wireless, Bluetooth, Surround Sound System Akai HA-TS50 Home Theatre Wireless Bluetooth Wireless Bluetooth Subwoofer, Radio, Built-in Microphone TRONICA Series 26 x 20 x 16 cm Auxiliary, Bluetooth, wireless, USB Bluetooth, Wireless, Surround Sound System F&D F6000X 48 x 59 x 32 cm Auxiliary, Bluetooth, USB Radio Panasonic SC-HT150GW-K 22.7 x 17 x 20.1 cm Auxiliary, Bluetooth, wireless, USB Surround Sound System OBAGE DT-31 31 x 16 x 46 cm Bluetooth, USB Optical Input supported Panasonic SC-HT550GW-K 31.8 x 24 x 38.5 cm Wireless, Bluetooth, USB Wireless, Bluetooth AKAI Jazz MS4680 30.48 x 24.77 x 73.66 cm Auxiliary, Bluetooth, USB Bluetooth, wireless AKAI Jazz MS4680 48.79 x 40.5 x 39 cm Auxiliary, Bluetooth, USB Subwoofer Tronica Super King 36 x 31 x 26 cm Auxiliary, Bluetooth Radio, SD Card, Subwoofer

Best value for money Akai HA-TS50 offers great value for money because of its features like a subwoofer, built-in microphone, and radio. The best part is it is priced at Rs. 3,990 only. Best overall Considering the sound quality – the Sony HT-S20R model is the best overall. To combine convenience with affordability, the manufacturers have introduced soundbars with a subwoofer. This system features Dolby Audio. But the secret lies in the placements. Discover the most dramatic corner of your room, and there you have it. Enjoy premium quality surround sound from its 5.1 separate audio channels with Dolby Digital technology. Thus, calling it one of the best home theatre systems under 20000 is not an exaggeration. How to find the best home theatre systems un Consider the following parameters when buying the best home theatre systems: Speakers play a critical role in offering excellent audio performance, and a subwoofer produces low frequencies.

play a critical role in offering excellent audio performance, and a subwoofer produces low frequencies. Space in your room is another critical aspect when choosing the proper home theatre. If your room is small, you can select bookshelf-sized speakers.

in your room is another critical aspect when choosing the proper home theatre. If your room is small, you can select bookshelf-sized speakers. Surround Sound Processingis another quintessential feature. If you want to invest in a pricier model, look for Dolby Digital technology. Other aspects you need to consider before selecting a great home theatre system are: USB connectivity

A wired or wireless mic

Remote control

Build quality

Power

Product weight and more Best home theatre systems price list

S.no Product Price 1. Sony HT-S20R Home Theatre System ₹ 17,990 2. Akai HA-TS50 Home Theatre ₹ 3,990 3. TRONICA Series Rs. 2,799 4. F&D F6000X Rs. 13,999 5. Panasonic SC-HT150GW-K Rs. 3,812 6. OBAGE DT-31 Rs. 5,999 7. Panasonic SC-HT550GW-K Rs. 10,790 8. Obage ST-777 Rs. 7,699 9. AKAI Jazz MS4680 Rs. 4,990 10. Tronica Super King Rs. 2,445