10 Best home theatre systems to buy

Best home theatre systems
Everyone loves watching their favourite shows and movies on a giant screen with a solid speaker system. And if you ever get a chance to invest in one of the best home theatre systems, there's no point in ignoring the offer.
Unlike today's exclusive systems, the first home theatres in the 1920s were built with 16mm projectors. But technological improvements have led to further modifications in features and other aspects. Based on these criteria, this post presents the ten best home theatre systems.
Best 10 home theatre systems
1. Sony HT-S20R Home Theatre System
It features 5.1 channels of real surround sound, an external subwoofer, and rear speakers. All these features combine to work with its 3-ch soundbar. Thank these technologies once you start enjoying the immersive, cinematic, and dynamic sound quality. The 400W power output is perfectly fine to make your experience worthwhile. Additional features include Bluetooth connectivity, a USB Playback option, an easy sound Mode, HDMI Arc & optical connectivity.
Specifications
- Price: ₹17,990
- Product dimension: 8.6 x 76 x 5.2 cm
- Connectivity technology: Bluetooth, USB, auxiliary, wireless
- Special feature: Wireless, bluetooth, surround sound system
- Weight: 13 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent Sound Quality
|The rear speakers' sound could have been better
|Dolby Digital technology implemented
|A bit pricy for the first-timers
|Soundbars come with subwoofer
|Bass quality could have been better
|A compact design
|
2. Akai HA-TS50 Home Theatre
Calling this Akai product one of the best home theatre systems is not an exaggeration. Immerse into a great experience with special features like a subwoofer, radio, and built-in microphone. Interestingly, this product is compatible with Bluetooth-enabled iPhone and iPod devices. But don't worry; Android users can also connect it to their phones and enjoy wireless audio streaming.
Specifications
- Price: ₹3,990
- Product dimension: 14.5 x 24 x 63 cm
- Connector technology: Wireless bluetooth
- Special feature: Subwoofer, radio, built-in microphone
- Weight: 7 kg 370 g
|Pros
|Cons
|The sound quality is excellent
|The quality of the wireless mic isn't satisfactory
|Extremely budget-friendly
|The mic is not functional at times
|Additional features include Subwoofer, Radio, Built-in Microphone
|Not great for karaoke
3. TRONICA Series
With a 7.1 speaker system that includes seven speakers &1 subwoofer, this TRONICA home theatre system offers powerful sound quality. It's excellent for watching movies and shows, gaming, and streaming music. All the system has an integrated power amp (60 watts), and the LED-illuminated subs display multi-coloured flashing lights. This fully-loaded system supports wireless music streaming through new Bluetooth technology and features SD Slot, USB Port, AUX support, FM, and Remote Control.
Specifications
- Price: Rs. 2,799
- Product dimension: 26 x 20 x 16 cm
- Connectivity technology: Auxiliary, bluetooth, wireless, USB
- Special feature: Bluetooth, wireless, surround sound system
- Weight: 4 kg 800 g
|Pros
|Cons
|A great value for money, thus it's one of the best home theatre systems
|Power cable quality is not that great
|Great bass quality
|The mic is not functional at times
|Good sound quality at this budget
|Not great for karaoke
|Decent LED Lights
|
4. F&D F6000X
F&D F6000X is one of the best home theatre systems with connector types, like Bluetooth, Auxiliary, and USB. A special feature you can get with this variant is the radio. With 135W output, this impressive home theatre system aims to deliver an impressive experience.
Specifications
- Price: Rs. 13,999
- Product dimension: 48 x 59 x 32 cm
- Connectivity technology: Auxiliary, bluetooth, USB
- Special feature: Radio
- Weight: 13 kg 800 g
|Pros
|Cons
|Heart-thumping bass sound
|At times, the speakers may make distorting noise
|A sophisticated design
|No HDMI connectivity
|The sound quality is great
|The remote control is excellent, although it lacks the equaliser support
|Extremely durable (can last a decade)
|
5. Panasonic SC-HT150GW-K
This brand-new home theatre system offers 2.1 ch, Deep Bass. With around 30W power output, the system improves your experience. Immerse into an intriguing binge-watching activity with this system that comes with Bluetooth connectivity. Play your favourite music through wireless Bluetooth connectivity. It brings a USB option to allow you to plug & play your favourite tracks. The best part is that you can connect your television with one cable.
Specifications
- Price: Rs. 3,812
- Product dimension: 22.7 x 17 x 20.1 cm
- Connectivity technology: Auxiliary, bluetooth, wireless, USB
- Special features: Surround sound system
- Weight: 2.7 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|1-year warranty
|No display, so understanding the working status becomes difficult
|Excellent sound quality
|An equaliser is not that great
|The sound quality is great
|
|Bluetooth connectivity is excellent
|
6. OBAGE DT-31
It seems that the manufacturers have walked the extra mile to introduce this system in the market. Amongst all the best home theatre systems in the market, OBAGE DT-31 features an exclusive V-shape sound signature that improves your listening experience. Its bass quality is deep. Besides, it produces clear vocals too.
Specifications
- Price: Rs. 5,999
- Product dimension: 31 x 16 x 46 cm
- Connectivity technology: Bluetooth, USB
- Special feature: Optical input supported
- Weight: 15 kg 600 g
|Pros
|Cons
|Can cover around 200 sq. ft. of closed rooms with excellent acoustics
|A few challenges with the connectivity setup
|A well-balanced bass-treble control
|The Remote is not of premium quality
|Super clear vocals
|When Bluetooth pairing is made, there occurs a sound (which most customers don't like)
|Not Booming Base
|The power switch is tight
|Bluetooth connectivity is speedy
|
|The quality of knob dials is excellent
|
|Great wood depth choice
|
|Rubber bush at the speakers' bottom
|
|Excellent customer support services
|
7. Panasonic SC-HT550GW-K
With easy PC and TV connectivity options, Panasonic SC-HT550GW-K stands as the seventh best home theatre system on this list. If you want your device to feature a lead indicator, go for this product. Its speakers are wall-mountable and feature a sophisticated design philosophy. This 5.1-inch home theatre comes packed with 150W output.
Specifications
- Price: Rs. 10,790
- Product dimension: 31.8 x 24 x 38.5 cm
- Connectivity technology: Wireless, bluetooth, USB
- Special features: Wireless, bluetooth
- Weight: 8 kg 600 g
|Pros
|Cons
|Its subwoofer is of big size
|The indicator on its woofer may not blink for the bass adjustments at times
|Deep base sound
|At times, both red and blue lights blink simultaneously
|It is one of the best home theatre systems as it comes with wall-mounted
|It does not have a display
|Extremely sturdy
|
|A stylish design
|
|An excellent pick within Rs. 15,000
|
8. Obage ST-777
With a Karaoke-supported mic (wired) and Bass-Treble control, Obage ST-777 features everything that defines the best home theatre systems. A standing ovation to the manufacturers who have implemented great features:
Specifications
- Price: Rs. 7,699
- Product dimension: 30.48 x 24.77 x 73.66 cm
- Connectivity technology: Auxiliary, bluetooth, USB
- Special features: Bluetooth, wireless
- Weight: 14 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent sound quality
|A constant low humming when you turn on the speaker
|Durable design
|RCA cables create noise when used
|Speakers are of great quality
|No stereo
|Bluetooth reception is great
|FM channels are noisy
|When connected via the optical cable, the sound gets improved
|Supplied cables are of poor quality
9. AKAI Jazz MS4680
If you believe in music therapy, you can invest in quality home theatre systems. Not only music, but AKAI Jazz MS4680 is also an amalgamation of wonderful features that improve your movie-watching experience. With changing multi-colour LED lights and EQ control high bass, this product takes the movie-watching experience a notch higher.
Specifications
- Price: Rs. 4,990
- Product dimension: 48.79 x 40.5 x 39 cm
- Connectivity technology: Auxiliary, bluetooth, USB
- Special feature: Subwoofer
- Weight: 9 kg 310 g
|Pros
|Cons
|The sound quality is excellent
|The design could have been better
|Bluetooth connectivity is great
|Customer support service could have been better
|Different sound modes
|Wired mic
|Value for money, thus it's one of the best home theatre systems
|
10. Tronica Super King
If you plan to renovate your small drawing room, invest in Tronica Super King. The stereo speaker is for small rooms to experience improved sound quality. With a volume controller, this product delivers intricate and clear sound and also has a completely functional remote control system.
Specifications
- Price: Rs. 2,445
- Product dimension: 36 x 31 x 26 cm
- Connectivity technology: Auxiliary, bluetooth
- Special feature: Radio, SD card, subwoofer
- Weight: 4 kg 900 g
|Pros
|Cons
|Clear sound
|The cable length could have been improved
|Excellent base and music
|
|Value for money
|
Best 3 important features for consumers
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Sony HT-S20R Home Theatre System
|8.6 x 76 x 5.2 cm
|Bluetooth, USB, Auxiliary, wireless
|Wireless, Bluetooth, Surround Sound System
|Akai HA-TS50 Home Theatre
|Wireless Bluetooth
|Wireless Bluetooth
|Subwoofer, Radio, Built-in Microphone
|TRONICA Series
|26 x 20 x 16 cm
|Auxiliary, Bluetooth, wireless, USB
|Bluetooth, Wireless, Surround Sound System
|F&D F6000X
|48 x 59 x 32 cm
|Auxiliary, Bluetooth, USB
|Radio
|Panasonic SC-HT150GW-K
|22.7 x 17 x 20.1 cm
|Auxiliary, Bluetooth, wireless, USB
|Surround Sound System
|OBAGE DT-31
|31 x 16 x 46 cm
|Bluetooth, USB
|Optical Input supported
|Panasonic SC-HT550GW-K
|31.8 x 24 x 38.5 cm
|Wireless, Bluetooth, USB
|Wireless, Bluetooth
|AKAI Jazz MS4680
|30.48 x 24.77 x 73.66 cm
|Auxiliary, Bluetooth, USB
|Bluetooth, wireless
|Tronica Super King
|36 x 31 x 26 cm
|Auxiliary, Bluetooth
|Radio, SD Card, Subwoofer
Best value for money
Akai HA-TS50 offers great value for money because of its features like a subwoofer, built-in microphone, and radio. The best part is it is priced at Rs. 3,990 only.
Best overall
Considering the sound quality – the Sony HT-S20R model is the best overall. To combine convenience with affordability, the manufacturers have introduced soundbars with a subwoofer.
This system features Dolby Audio. But the secret lies in the placements. Discover the most dramatic corner of your room, and there you have it. Enjoy premium quality surround sound from its 5.1 separate audio channels with Dolby Digital technology. Thus, calling it one of the best home theatre systems under 20000 is not an exaggeration.
How to find the best home theatre systems un
Consider the following parameters when buying the best home theatre systems:
- Speakersplay a critical role in offering excellent audio performance, and a subwoofer produces low frequencies.
- Spacein your room is another critical aspect when choosing the proper home theatre. If your room is small, you can select bookshelf-sized speakers.
- Surround Sound Processingis another quintessential feature. If you want to invest in a pricier model, look for Dolby Digital technology.
Other aspects you need to consider before selecting a great home theatre system are:
- USB connectivity
- A wired or wireless mic
- Remote control
- Build quality
- Power
- Product weight and more
Best home theatre systems price list
|S.no
|Product
|Price
|1.
|Sony HT-S20R Home Theatre System
| ₹17,990
|2.
|Akai HA-TS50 Home Theatre
| ₹3,990
|3.
|TRONICA Series
|Rs. 2,799
|4.
|F&D F6000X
|Rs. 13,999
|5.
|Panasonic SC-HT150GW-K
|Rs. 3,812
|6.
|OBAGE DT-31
|Rs. 5,999
|7.
|Panasonic SC-HT550GW-K
|Rs. 10,790
|8.
|Obage ST-777
|Rs. 7,699
|9.
|AKAI Jazz MS4680
|Rs. 4,990
|10.
|Tronica Super King
|Rs. 2,445
