10 Best home theatre systems to buy

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Nov 01, 2022 21:34 IST
Summary:

This comprehensive post elucidates the top 10 best home theatre systems that won't make a hole in your pocket, but improve your binge-watching experience. Want to achieve a truly theatre-like experience within the four walls of your house? Here are the ten best home theatre systems.

product info
Best home theatre systems

Everyone loves watching their favourite shows and movies on a giant screen with a solid speaker system. And if you ever get a chance to invest in one of the best home theatre systems, there's no point in ignoring the offer.

Unlike today's exclusive systems, the first home theatres in the 1920s were built with 16mm projectors. But technological improvements have led to further modifications in features and other aspects. Based on these criteria, this post presents the ten best home theatre systems.

Best 10 home theatre systems

1. Sony HT-S20R Home Theatre System

It features 5.1 channels of real surround sound, an external subwoofer, and rear speakers. All these features combine to work with its 3-ch soundbar. Thank these technologies once you start enjoying the immersive, cinematic, and dynamic sound quality. The 400W power output is perfectly fine to make your experience worthwhile. Additional features include Bluetooth connectivity, a USB Playback option, an easy sound Mode, HDMI Arc & optical connectivity.

Specifications

  • Price: 17,990
  • Product dimension: ‎8.6 x 76 x 5.2 cm
  • Connectivity technology: Bluetooth, USB, auxiliary, wireless
  • Special feature: Wireless, bluetooth, surround sound system
  • Weight: 13 kg
ProsCons
Excellent Sound QualityThe rear speakers' sound could have been better
Dolby Digital technology implementedA bit pricy for the first-timers
Soundbars come with subwooferBass quality could have been better
A compact design 
cellpic
Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity)
33% off 15,990 23,990
Buy now

2. Akai HA-TS50 Home Theatre

Calling this Akai product one of the best home theatre systems is not an exaggeration. Immerse into a great experience with special features like a subwoofer, radio, and built-in microphone. Interestingly, this product is compatible with Bluetooth-enabled iPhone and iPod devices. But don't worry; Android users can also connect it to their phones and enjoy wireless audio streaming.

Specifications

  • Price: 3,990
  • Product dimension: 14.5 x 24 x 63 cm
  • Connector technology: Wireless bluetooth
  • Special feature: Subwoofer, radio, built-in microphone
  • Weight: 7 kg 370 g
ProsCons
The sound quality is excellentThe quality of the wireless mic isn't satisfactory
Extremely budget-friendlyThe mic is not functional at times
Additional features include Subwoofer, Radio, Built-in MicrophoneNot great for karaoke
cellpic
Akai HA-TS50 50W Bluetooth Tower Speaker Wooden Cabinet Subwoofer Echo Sound Control Full Control Remote Led Display USB FM Party Speaker Home Theatre Extreme bass Karaoke Support. (HA-TS50)
50% off 3,990 7,990
Buy now

3. TRONICA Series

With a 7.1 speaker system that includes seven speakers &1 subwoofer, this TRONICA home theatre system offers powerful sound quality. It's excellent for watching movies and shows, gaming, and streaming music. All the system has an integrated power amp (60 watts), and the LED-illuminated subs display multi-coloured flashing lights. This fully-loaded system supports wireless music streaming through new Bluetooth technology and features SD Slot, USB Port, AUX support, FM, and Remote Control.

Specifications

  • Price: Rs. 2,799
  • Product dimension: ‎26 x 20 x 16 cm
  • Connectivity technology: Auxiliary, bluetooth, wireless, USB
  • Special feature: Bluetooth, wireless, surround sound system
  • Weight: ‎4 kg 800 g
ProsCons
A great value for money, thus it's one of the best home theatre systemsPower cable quality is not that great
Great bass qualityThe mic is not functional at times
Good sound quality at this budgetNot great for karaoke
Decent LED Lights 
cellpic
TRONICA Series 7.1 Channel Home Theatre System – Bluetooth, USB,FM, SD, RCA Inputs,AUX, LED TV Supported 4 Inch Active Subwoofer, 3” Passive Radiator, Vivid Lights, Wireless Remote
28% off 2,869 4,000
Buy now

4. F&D F6000X

F&D F6000X is one of the best home theatre systems with connector types, like Bluetooth, Auxiliary, and USB. A special feature you can get with this variant is the radio. With 135W output, this impressive home theatre system aims to deliver an impressive experience.

Specifications

  • Price: Rs. 13,999
  • Product dimension: ‎48 x 59 x 32 cm
  • Connectivity technology: Auxiliary, bluetooth, USB
  • Special feature: Radio
  • Weight: ‎13 kg 800 g
ProsCons
Heart-thumping bass soundAt times, the speakers may make distorting noise
A sophisticated designNo HDMI connectivity
The sound quality is greatThe remote control is excellent, although it lacks the equaliser support
Extremely durable (can last a decade) 
cellpic
F&D F6000X Powerful 135W Bluetooth Home Audio Speaker & Home Theater System (5.1, Black)
12% off 13,999 15,990
Buy now

5. Panasonic SC-HT150GW-K

This brand-new home theatre system offers 2.1 ch, Deep Bass. With around 30W power output, the system improves your experience. Immerse into an intriguing binge-watching activity with this system that comes with Bluetooth connectivity. Play your favourite music through wireless Bluetooth connectivity. It brings a USB option to allow you to plug & play your favourite tracks. The best part is that you can connect your television with one cable.

Specifications

  • Price: Rs. 3,812
  • Product dimension: ‎22.7 x 17 x 20.1 cm
  • Connectivity technology: Auxiliary, ‎bluetooth, wireless, USB
  • Special features: ‎Surround sound system
  • Weight: 2.7 kg
ProsCons
1-year warrantyNo display, so understanding the working status becomes difficult
Excellent sound qualityAn equaliser is not that great
The sound quality is great 
Bluetooth connectivity is excellent 
cellpic
Panasonic SC-HT150GW-K 30 W, 2.1 ch Bluetooth Home Theatre  (Black, 2.1 Channel)
22% off 3,890 4,990
Buy now

6. OBAGE DT-31

It seems that the manufacturers have walked the extra mile to introduce this system in the market. Amongst all the best home theatre systems in the market, OBAGE DT-31 features an exclusive V-shape sound signature that improves your listening experience. Its bass quality is deep. Besides, it produces clear vocals too.

Specifications

  • Price: Rs. 5,999
  • Product dimension: ‎31 x 16 x 46 cm
  • Connectivity technology: Bluetooth, USB
  • Special feature: Optical input supported
  • Weight: ‎15 kg 600 g
ProsCons
Can cover around 200 sq. ft. of closed rooms with excellent acousticsA few challenges with the connectivity setup
A well-balanced bass-treble controlThe Remote is not of premium quality
Super clear vocalsWhen Bluetooth pairing is made, there occurs a sound (which most customers don't like)
Not Booming BaseThe power switch is tight
Bluetooth connectivity is speedy 
The quality of knob dials is excellent 
Great wood depth choice 
Rubber bush at the speakers' bottom 
Excellent customer support services 
cellpic
OBAGE DT-31 100 Watts Dual Tower Home Theatre System with Optical in, Bluetooth 5.0,USB,FM,AUX
40% off 5,999 10,000
Buy now

7. Panasonic SC-HT550GW-K

With easy PC and TV connectivity options, Panasonic SC-HT550GW-K stands as the seventh best home theatre system on this list. If you want your device to feature a lead indicator, go for this product. Its speakers are wall-mountable and feature a sophisticated design philosophy. This 5.1-inch home theatre comes packed with 150W output.

Specifications

  • Price: Rs. 10,790
  • Product dimension: ‎31.8 x 24 x 38.5 cm
  • Connectivity technology: Wireless, bluetooth, USB
  • Special features: ‎Wireless, bluetooth
  • Weight: ‎8 kg 600 g
ProsCons
Its subwoofer is of big sizeThe indicator on its woofer may not blink for the bass adjustments at times
Deep base soundAt times, both red and blue lights blink simultaneously
It is one of the best home theatre systems as it comes with wall-mountedIt does not have a display
Extremely sturdy 
A stylish design 
An excellent pick within Rs. 15,000 
cellpic
Panasonic SC-HT550GW-K 150 W Bluetooth Home Theatre (Black, 5.1 Channel)
20% off 10,858 13,490
Buy now

8. Obage ST-777

With a Karaoke-supported mic (wired) and Bass-Treble control, Obage ST-777 features everything that defines the best home theatre systems. A standing ovation to the manufacturers who have implemented great features:

Specifications

  • Price: Rs. 7,699
  • Product dimension: ‎30.48 x 24.77 x 73.66 cm
  • Connectivity technology: ‎ Auxiliary, bluetooth, USB
  • Special features: Bluetooth, wireless
  • Weight: ‎14 kg
ProsCons
Excellent sound qualityA constant low humming when you turn on the speaker
Durable designRCA cables create noise when used
Speakers are of great qualityNo stereo
Bluetooth reception is greatFM channels are noisy
When connected via the optical cable, the sound gets improvedSupplied cables are of poor quality
cellpic
Obage ST-777 100 Watts Single Tower Home Theatre System Tri-Amped with Karaoke, Bluetooth 5.0, Optical in, FM, USB, AUX
23% off 7,699 10,000
Buy now

9. AKAI Jazz MS4680

If you believe in music therapy, you can invest in quality home theatre systems. Not only music, but AKAI Jazz MS4680 is also an amalgamation of wonderful features that improve your movie-watching experience. With changing multi-colour LED lights and EQ control high bass, this product takes the movie-watching experience a notch higher.

Specifications

  • Price: Rs. 4,990
  • Product dimension: ‎48.79 x 40.5 x 39 cm
  • Connectivity technology: Auxiliary, bluetooth, USB
  • Special feature: Subwoofer
  • Weight: ‎9 kg 310 g
ProsCons
The sound quality is excellentThe design could have been better
Bluetooth connectivity is greatCustomer support service could have been better
Different sound modesWired mic
Value for money, thus it's one of the best home theatre systems 
cellpic
AKAI Jazz MS4680 80W RMS 4.1 Channel Multimedia Speakers Home Theater System with High Bass and Supporting Bluetooth 5.0, USB, AUX, FM & Remote Control(Black)
38% off 4,990 7,990
Buy now

10. Tronica Super King

If you plan to renovate your small drawing room, invest in Tronica Super King. The stereo speaker is for small rooms to experience improved sound quality. With a volume controller, this product delivers intricate and clear sound and also has a completely functional remote control system.

Specifications

  • Price: Rs. 2,445
  • Product dimension: ‎36 x 31 x 26 cm
  • Connectivity technology: Auxiliary, bluetooth
  • Special feature: Radio, SD card, subwoofer
  • Weight: ‎4 kg 900 g
ProsCons
Clear soundThe cable length could have been improved
Excellent base and music 
Value for money 

Best 3 important features for consumers

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Sony HT-S20R Home Theatre System8.6 x 76 x 5.2 cmBluetooth, USB, Auxiliary, wirelessWireless, Bluetooth, Surround Sound System
Akai HA-TS50 Home TheatreWireless BluetoothWireless BluetoothSubwoofer, Radio, Built-in Microphone
TRONICA Series26 x 20 x 16 cmAuxiliary, Bluetooth, wireless, USBBluetooth, Wireless, Surround Sound System
F&D F6000X48 x 59 x 32 cmAuxiliary, Bluetooth, USBRadio
Panasonic SC-HT150GW-K22.7 x 17 x 20.1 cmAuxiliary, Bluetooth, wireless, USBSurround Sound System
OBAGE DT-3131 x 16 x 46 cmBluetooth, USBOptical Input supported
Panasonic SC-HT550GW-K31.8 x 24 x 38.5 cmWireless, Bluetooth, USBWireless, Bluetooth
AKAI Jazz MS468030.48 x 24.77 x 73.66 cmAuxiliary, Bluetooth, USBBluetooth, wireless
AKAI Jazz MS468048.79 x 40.5 x 39 cmAuxiliary, Bluetooth, USBSubwoofer
Tronica Super King36 x 31 x 26 cmAuxiliary, BluetoothRadio, SD Card, Subwoofer

Best value for money

Akai HA-TS50 offers great value for money because of its features like a subwoofer, built-in microphone, and radio. The best part is it is priced at Rs. 3,990 only.

Best overall

Considering the sound quality – the Sony HT-S20R model is the best overall. To combine convenience with affordability, the manufacturers have introduced soundbars with a subwoofer.

This system features Dolby Audio. But the secret lies in the placements. Discover the most dramatic corner of your room, and there you have it. Enjoy premium quality surround sound from its 5.1 separate audio channels with Dolby Digital technology. Thus, calling it one of the best home theatre systems under 20000 is not an exaggeration.

How to find the best home theatre systems un

Consider the following parameters when buying the best home theatre systems:

  • Speakersplay a critical role in offering excellent audio performance, and a subwoofer produces low frequencies.
  • Spacein your room is another critical aspect when choosing the proper home theatre. If your room is small, you can select bookshelf-sized speakers.
  • Surround Sound Processingis another quintessential feature. If you want to invest in a pricier model, look for Dolby Digital technology.

Other aspects you need to consider before selecting a great home theatre system are:

  • USB connectivity
  • A wired or wireless mic
  • Remote control
  • Build quality
  • Power
  • Product weight and more

Best home theatre systems price list

S.noProductPrice
1.Sony HT-S20R Home Theatre System 17,990
2.Akai HA-TS50 Home Theatre 3,990
3.TRONICA SeriesRs. 2,799
4.F&D F6000XRs. 13,999
5.Panasonic SC-HT150GW-KRs. 3,812
6.OBAGE DT-31Rs. 5,999
7.Panasonic SC-HT550GW-KRs. 10,790
8.Obage ST-777Rs. 7,699
9.AKAI Jazz MS4680Rs. 4,990
10.Tronica Super KingRs. 2,445

