10 best Honeywell humidifiers that are worth your money

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 04, 2022 21:00 IST

Summary:

Living in a hot and humid environment can be challenging. Therefore, invest in the best Honeywell humidifier to create a comfortable environment inside.

Honeywell humidifiers help in controlling the quality of air to some extent.

There are a few things beyond your control, like humidity level, temperature, and air quality outside the house. But this isn't true regarding the inside of your house. Here, you have full- control over the air quality with various devices such as humidifiers.

So, Honeywell humidifiers are a must-have device for those who reside in dry regions with low natural humidity. Low humidity is one of the leading causes of various health issues and can even damage furniture. Therefore, a humidifier can help maintain the humidity level inside your home or office. So, check these 10 best Honeywell humidifiers available in the market.

1. Honeywell HUL535W Cool Mist Humidifier

This Honeywell cool mist humidifier ensures proper humidity levels between 40-60%. It can also help to relieve congestion and cough while keeping your nasal and throat passage hydrated. It comes compact, produces a cool mist, has a direction mist outlet and variable setting. It can also run up to 24 hours.

Specification

Price: Rs. 10,549

Capacity: 1 Gallon

Run Time: 24 hours

Power source: Corded electric

Weight:3.8 Pounds

Dimension: 21.6 x 21.6 x 34.3 cm

ProsCons
Budget-friendlyWater may leak from its bottom
Runs for up to 24 hoursNo control over the rate of mist
Operates silentlyIt makes noise after running for 6 months or more
Honeywell HUL535W Cool Mist Humidifier, White by Kaz, Inc.
44% off
10,549 18,999
Buy now

2. Honeywell HUL520W Mistmate Cool Mist Humidifier

This is a durable, long-lasting and the best Honeywell humidifier made of high-quality material. It is efficient in maintaining the humid level indoors. It comes in a convenient height and doesn't require a filter. It also features an auto shut-off function and ultra-quiet operation. It can run for up to 20 hours per filling.

Specification

Price: Rs. 9,377

Capacity: 05 gallons

Run time: 20 hours

Power source: Corded electric

Weight: 2.61 pounds

Dimension: 21.6 x 21.6 x 24.1 cm

ProsCons
No filters requiredHumidifying effect is problematic
Easy to fill the tankNot every easy to clean
Lightweight and compactHumidifying effect is not consistent
Honeywell HUL520W Mistmate Cool Mist Humidifier, White
30% off
9,618 13,739
Buy now

3. Honeywell HEV320W Cool Moisture Humidifier

This is the best Honeywell humidifier for those looking for an efficient humidifier that operates silently and has a break-resistant tank. It enables you to fill and clean the tank. This humidifier discharges invisible cool moisture and runs uninterruptedly for 18 hours and is ideal for small-sized rooms.

Specification

Price: Rs. 10,233

Capacity: 0.8 gallons

Run time: 18 hours

Power source: Power corded

Weight: 6 pounds

Dimension: 33.5 x 21.6 x 25.9 cm

ProsCons
Break-resistant water tankNot much durable
Easy to fill and cleanHumidifying effect is not effective
Quiet operationIt may produce noise after using it a few times
Honeywell HEV320W Cool Moisture Humidifier White
Check Price on Amazon

4. Honeywell Cool Mist Humidifier, HCM-710

This small and compact-sized house humidifier helps to maintain the humidity level throughout the house. It comes with 2 moisture output settings and discharges invisible cool moisture into the air. The flexibility of this device and installation make it ideal for any room. The self-regulating evaporative system enables it to run for up to 36 hours.

Specification

Price: Rs. 14,297

Capacity: 1 gallon

Run time: 36 hours

Power source: Corded electric

Weight: 5.49 Pounds

Dimension: 38.8 x 25.2 x 28.3 cm

ProsCons
Silent operationLow tank capacity
Self-regulating evaporative systemProduces some noise on full blast
Releases invisible cool moistureThe hygrometer does not rise above 38 degrees
Honeywell Easy to Care Cool Mist Humidifier, HCM-710
32% off
14,297 20,999
Buy now

5. Honeywell Designer Series Cool Mist Humidifier

Another best Honeywell humidifier includes this product which is popular for producing cool mist moisture. It does not require a filter and has an adjustable control for mist output. It has an illuminated water window. You can pour a few drops of aromatic oil into the water tank for added comfort.

Specifications

Price: Rs. 27,198

Capacity: 1.25 gallon

Run time: 24 hours

Power source: Corded electric

Weight: 6.6 Pounds

Dimension: 22.4 x 22.4 x 33.5 cm

ProsCons
Ultra-quiet operationLow tank capacity
adjustable control for mist outputEven on the lowest setting, dripping noise comes
Wide opening for filling and cleaningthe mist does not come for long enough
Honeywell Designer Series Cool Mist Humidifier, White
27,198
Buy now

6. Honeywell HEV685B Top Fill Console Humidifier

For large rooms, this is the best Honeywell humidifier. It has a 3-gallon tank that is easy to clean and fill. You can combine it with a humidistat. The filters have an anti-microbial function that inhibits the growth of bacteria. It maintains a humidity level of 40 to 60% and improves the quality of air.

Specification

Price: Rs. 37,341

Capacity: 1.5 Gallons

Run time: 24 hours

Power source: Corded electric

Weight: 13.7 pounds

Dimension: 59 x 39 x 41.6 cm

ProsCons
Has anti-microbial functionIt only runs on high-humidity settings
It is easy to set upDevice is heavy
Operates quietlyThe filter is not durable
Honeywell HEV685B Top Fill Console Humidifier, Black
37,341
Buy now

7. Honeywell Top Fill Tower Humidifier with Digital Humidistat

The Honeywell Top Fill Cool Moisture Tower Humidifier has an Easy-to-Fill design that encourages users to replenish their portable humidifier at the tank or faucet, improving accessibility overall. A precise measurement of ambient humidity levels is provided by including a Programmable LED Digital Humidistat.

Specification

Price: Rs. 26,255

Capacity: 1.5 Gallons

Run time: 12 hours

Power source: Corded electric

Weight: 12.5 pounds

Dimension: 25 x 22 x 62.8 cm

ProsCons
Auto shut-off featureIt is not lightweight
Space-saving tower designValves can be faulty
Great for large roomsNot easy to clean
Honeywell Top Fill Tower Humidifier with Digital Humidistat, Black
25% off
16,805.039 22,550
Buy now

8. Honeywell Home HE280A2001 HE280A Whole House Humidifier

The PerfectFLO water distribution tray, integrated with water-saving technology, allows this whole-home humidifier to consume less water than regular model humidifiers. This type often requires less maintenance than its rivals, and it also gives you the benefit of helping you save money, water, and energy.

Specifications

Price: Rs. 44,762

Capacity: 2 gallons

Run time: 24 hours

Power source: Corded electric

Weight: 14.2 Pounds

Dimension: 47 x 50.2 x 35.6 cm

ProsCons
Maintains proper humidity levelIt can leak sometimes
Less maintenance is requiredIt is expensive
Protects wood and floor furnishingsTransformer and solenoid can be faulty
Honeywell Home HE280A2001 HE280A Whole House Humidifier, White
25% off
44,762 59,999
Buy now

9. Honeywell HE205A1000/U Whole-Home Bypass Humidifier

With the Honeywell Home Whole-Home Bypass Humidifier's 17 GPD humidity output, you can lower your thermostat and save money on electricity. Depending on your needs, the Honeywell Home Whole Home Bypass Humidifier 12 GPD may provide up to 17 gallons of moisture per day into your home.

Specifications

Price: Rs. 44,883

Capacity: 17 gallons

Run time: 24 hours

Power source: Corded electric

Weight: 12 pounds

Dimension: 50.08 x 48.31 x 35 cm

ProsCons
Easy installationNot budget-friendly
Overall functioning is greatIt is heavyweight
Prevents excess moistureMaintenance is not easy
Honeywell HE205A1000/U Whole-Home Bypass Humidifier, 17 gal/Day Capacity, Gray
44,812.84
Buy now

10. Honeywell HE100A1000 TrueEASETM Small Basic Bypass Humidifier

The TrueEASE Humidifier Line is another best Honeywell humidifier whose rapid snap bypass direction adjustment makes installation simple. Modern models reduce water use by 30% to 50%. The pads are simple to change. By automatically closing the bypass when not in use, its advanced versions conserve energy.

Specifications

Price: Rs. 47,518

Capacity: 16 gallons

Run time: 24 hours

Power source: Corded electric

Weight: 12 pounds

Dimension: 61 x 45.7 x 33 cm

ProsCons
Versatile fitIt is expensive
Easy installationDifficult to maintain
Noise reduction featureDoes not come with a warranty
Honeywell HE100A1000 TrueEASETM Small Basic Bypass Humidifier
47,509.172
Buy now

Price of Honeywell humidifiers at a glance:

ProductPrice
Honeywell HUL535W Cool Mist HumidifierRs. 10,549
Honeywell HUL520W Mistmate Cool Mist HumidifierRs. 9,377
Honeywell HEV320W Cool Moisture HumidifierRs. 10,233
Honeywell Cool Mist Humidifier, HCM-710Rs. 14,297
Honeywell Designer Series Cool Mist HumidifierRs. 27,198
Honeywell HEV685B Top Fill Console HumidifierRs. 37,341
Honeywell Top Fill Tower Humidifier with Digital HumidistatRs. 26,255
Honeywell Home HE280A2001 HE280A Whole House HumidifierRs. 44,762
Honeywell HE205A1000/U Whole-Home Bypass HumidifierRs. 44,883
Honeywell HE100A1000 TrueEASETM Small Basic Bypass HumidifierRs. 47,518

Three best features for consumers:

 

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Honeywell HUL535W Cool Mist Humidifier1 gallon24 hours3.8 pounds
Honeywell HUL520W Mistmate Cool Mist Humidifier0.5 gallons20 hours2.61 pounds
Honeywell HEV320W Cool Moisture Humidifier0.8 gallon18 hours6 pounds
Honeywell Cool Mist Humidifier, HCM-7101 gallon36 hours5.49 pounds
Honeywell Designer Series Cool Mist Humidifier1.25 gallon24 hours6.6 pounds
Honeywell HEV685B Top Fill Console Humidifier1.5 gallons24 hours13.7 pounds
Honeywell Top Fill Tower Humidifier with Digital Humidistat1.5 gallons12 hours12.5 pounds
Honeywell Home HE280A2001 HE280A Whole House Humidifier2 gallons24 hours14.2 pounds
Honeywell HE205A1000/U Whole-Home Bypass Humidifier17 gallons24 hours12 pounds
Honeywell HE100A1000 TrueEASETM Small Basic Bypass Humidifier16 gallons24 hours12 pounds

Best value for money

For those looking for a budget-friendly Honeywell humidifier, the Honeywell HUL520W Mistmate Cool Mist Humidifier is the best option under 10000. It is affordable and works great in terms of lowering the humidity level of the air inside your home or office. It is lightweight and operates silently. Moreover, it does not require a filter, and it also has an auto shut-off feature. Also, filling the tank is easy.

Best overall

Overall, the Honeywell HUL535W Cool Mist Humidifier is the best Honeywell humidifier. At the price of Rs. 10,549, this humidifier is the most widely used product. It is cost-effective and needs less maintenance. Moreover, it runs 24 hours and is lightweight. This humidifier by Honeywell operates silently and produces a cool invisible mist through a directional outlet using variable settings. You can change the direction according to your preference.

How to find the best Honeywell humidifier

Humidifiers are essential indoor accessory that helps maintain a comfortable temperature by ensuring the correct humidity level in the air. To make your purchase decision easier, you may consider the following parameters:

Type of mist: In warmer climates, the cool mist humidifier effectively adds moisture to the air at room temperature. Although these humidifiers are often louder, they are simple to clean. Additionally, they have relatively minimal operational expenses. However, it's advisable to use distilled water in cool mist humidifiers, devoid of contaminants, since this prevents germs from migrating with the mist unless the humidifier has a high-end filter.

Humidifier Size and Capacity: Even though room humidifiers come in various sizes, they are all portable. The size of a humidifier may be determined in several ways, such as the size of the water holding tank, the daily water output, or the amount of space it can efficiently humidify.

Runtime: The capacity of the water tank is the first consideration when determining the amount of time a humidifier will operate between refills. Water tanks for portable room units range from one litre to five gallons or more. A 1-litre will need to be filled around every eight hours, whereas a 2-gallon will often operate for 12 or more hours on low.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best Honeywell humidifiers

What is the benefit of installing a humidifier?

Humidifiers make you and your family more comfortable and keep ideal humidity levels that preserve your home's furniture. You'll be able to modify humidity levels in your home by installing a whole-house humidifier.

 

How do humidifiers help with allergies?

To remove irritants and other pathogens like germs and viruses, humidifiers include revolving filter discs immersed in water. It eases allergy symptoms like inflammation, sore throat, congestion, and pain in the sinuses.

Where do you put a humidifier?

Always position a humidifier in a dry, firm, flat area. In case of a leak, keep it away from anything that might get damaged by water. The ideal location is on a desk or table, away from people. Placement should be closer to the room's centre and away from heating or ventilation systems. 

 View More
