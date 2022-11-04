10 best Honeywell humidifiers that are worth your money

Honeywell humidifiers help in controlling the quality of air to some extent.

There are a few things beyond your control, like humidity level, temperature, and air quality outside the house. But this isn't true regarding the inside of your house. Here, you have full- control over the air quality with various devices such as humidifiers. So, Honeywell humidifiers are a must-have device for those who reside in dry regions with low natural humidity. Low humidity is one of the leading causes of various health issues and can even damage furniture. Therefore, a humidifier can help maintain the humidity level inside your home or office. So, check these 10 best Honeywell humidifiers available in the market. 1. Honeywell HUL535W Cool Mist Humidifier This Honeywell cool mist humidifier ensures proper humidity levels between 40-60%. It can also help to relieve congestion and cough while keeping your nasal and throat passage hydrated. It comes compact, produces a cool mist, has a direction mist outlet and variable setting. It can also run up to 24 hours. Specification Price: Rs. 10,549 Capacity: 1 Gallon Run Time: 24 hours Power source: Corded electric Weight:3.8 Pounds Dimension: 21.6 x 21.6 x 34.3 cm

Pros Cons Budget-friendly Water may leak from its bottom Runs for up to 24 hours No control over the rate of mist Operates silently It makes noise after running for 6 months or more

2. Honeywell HUL520W Mistmate Cool Mist Humidifier This is a durable, long-lasting and the best Honeywell humidifier made of high-quality material. It is efficient in maintaining the humid level indoors. It comes in a convenient height and doesn't require a filter. It also features an auto shut-off function and ultra-quiet operation. It can run for up to 20 hours per filling. Specification Price: Rs. 9,377 Capacity: 05 gallons Run time: 20 hours Power source: Corded electric Weight: 2.61 pounds Dimension: 21.6 x 21.6 x 24.1 cm

Pros Cons No filters required Humidifying effect is problematic Easy to fill the tank Not every easy to clean Lightweight and compact Humidifying effect is not consistent

3. Honeywell HEV320W Cool Moisture Humidifier This is the best Honeywell humidifier for those looking for an efficient humidifier that operates silently and has a break-resistant tank. It enables you to fill and clean the tank. This humidifier discharges invisible cool moisture and runs uninterruptedly for 18 hours and is ideal for small-sized rooms. Specification Price: Rs. 10,233 Capacity: 0.8 gallons Run time: 18 hours Power source: Power corded Weight: 6 pounds Dimension: 33.5 x 21.6 x 25.9 cm

Pros Cons Break-resistant water tank Not much durable Easy to fill and clean Humidifying effect is not effective Quiet operation It may produce noise after using it a few times

4. Honeywell Cool Mist Humidifier, HCM-710 This small and compact-sized house humidifier helps to maintain the humidity level throughout the house. It comes with 2 moisture output settings and discharges invisible cool moisture into the air. The flexibility of this device and installation make it ideal for any room. The self-regulating evaporative system enables it to run for up to 36 hours. Specification Price: Rs. 14,297 Capacity: 1 gallon Run time: 36 hours Power source: Corded electric Weight: 5.49 Pounds Dimension: 38.8 x 25.2 x 28.3 cm

Pros Cons Silent operation Low tank capacity Self-regulating evaporative system Produces some noise on full blast Releases invisible cool moisture The hygrometer does not rise above 38 degrees

5. Honeywell Designer Series Cool Mist Humidifier Another best Honeywell humidifier includes this product which is popular for producing cool mist moisture. It does not require a filter and has an adjustable control for mist output. It has an illuminated water window. You can pour a few drops of aromatic oil into the water tank for added comfort. Specifications Price: Rs. 27,198 Capacity: 1.25 gallon Run time: 24 hours Power source: Corded electric Weight: 6.6 Pounds Dimension: 22.4 x 22.4 x 33.5 cm

Pros Cons Ultra-quiet operation Low tank capacity adjustable control for mist output Even on the lowest setting, dripping noise comes Wide opening for filling and cleaning the mist does not come for long enough

6. Honeywell HEV685B Top Fill Console Humidifier For large rooms, this is the best Honeywell humidifier. It has a 3-gallon tank that is easy to clean and fill. You can combine it with a humidistat. The filters have an anti-microbial function that inhibits the growth of bacteria. It maintains a humidity level of 40 to 60% and improves the quality of air. Specification Price: Rs. 37,341 Capacity: 1.5 Gallons Run time: 24 hours Power source: Corded electric Weight: 13.7 pounds Dimension: 59 x 39 x 41.6 cm

Pros Cons Has anti-microbial function It only runs on high-humidity settings It is easy to set up Device is heavy Operates quietly The filter is not durable

7. Honeywell Top Fill Tower Humidifier with Digital Humidistat The Honeywell Top Fill Cool Moisture Tower Humidifier has an Easy-to-Fill design that encourages users to replenish their portable humidifier at the tank or faucet, improving accessibility overall. A precise measurement of ambient humidity levels is provided by including a Programmable LED Digital Humidistat. Specification Price: Rs. 26,255 Capacity: 1.5 Gallons Run time: 12 hours Power source: Corded electric Weight: 12.5 pounds Dimension: 25 x 22 x 62.8 cm

Pros Cons Auto shut-off feature It is not lightweight Space-saving tower design Valves can be faulty Great for large rooms Not easy to clean

8. Honeywell Home HE280A2001 HE280A Whole House Humidifier The PerfectFLO water distribution tray, integrated with water-saving technology, allows this whole-home humidifier to consume less water than regular model humidifiers. This type often requires less maintenance than its rivals, and it also gives you the benefit of helping you save money, water, and energy. Specifications Price: Rs. 44,762 Capacity: 2 gallons Run time: 24 hours Power source: Corded electric Weight: 14.2 Pounds Dimension: 47 x 50.2 x 35.6 cm

Pros Cons Maintains proper humidity level It can leak sometimes Less maintenance is required It is expensive Protects wood and floor furnishings Transformer and solenoid can be faulty

9. Honeywell HE205A1000/U Whole-Home Bypass Humidifier With the Honeywell Home Whole-Home Bypass Humidifier's 17 GPD humidity output, you can lower your thermostat and save money on electricity. Depending on your needs, the Honeywell Home Whole Home Bypass Humidifier 12 GPD may provide up to 17 gallons of moisture per day into your home. Specifications Price: Rs. 44,883 Capacity: 17 gallons Run time: 24 hours Power source: Corded electric Weight: 12 pounds Dimension: 50.08 x 48.31 x 35 cm

Pros Cons Easy installation Not budget-friendly Overall functioning is great It is heavyweight Prevents excess moisture Maintenance is not easy

10. Honeywell HE100A1000 TrueEASETM Small Basic Bypass Humidifier The TrueEASE Humidifier Line is another best Honeywell humidifier whose rapid snap bypass direction adjustment makes installation simple. Modern models reduce water use by 30% to 50%. The pads are simple to change. By automatically closing the bypass when not in use, its advanced versions conserve energy. Specifications Price: Rs. 47,518 Capacity: 16 gallons Run time: 24 hours Power source: Corded electric Weight: 12 pounds Dimension: 61 x 45.7 x 33 cm

Pros Cons Versatile fit It is expensive Easy installation Difficult to maintain Noise reduction feature Does not come with a warranty

Price of Honeywell humidifiers at a glance:

Product Price Honeywell HUL535W Cool Mist Humidifier Rs. 10,549 Honeywell HUL520W Mistmate Cool Mist Humidifier Rs. 9,377 Honeywell HEV320W Cool Moisture Humidifier Rs. 10,233 Honeywell Cool Mist Humidifier, HCM-710 Rs. 14,297 Honeywell Designer Series Cool Mist Humidifier Rs. 27,198 Honeywell HEV685B Top Fill Console Humidifier Rs. 37,341 Honeywell Top Fill Tower Humidifier with Digital Humidistat Rs. 26,255 Honeywell Home HE280A2001 HE280A Whole House Humidifier Rs. 44,762 Honeywell HE205A1000/U Whole-Home Bypass Humidifier Rs. 44,883 Honeywell HE100A1000 TrueEASETM Small Basic Bypass Humidifier Rs. 47,518

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Honeywell HUL535W Cool Mist Humidifier 1 gallon 24 hours 3.8 pounds Honeywell HUL520W Mistmate Cool Mist Humidifier 0.5 gallons 20 hours 2.61 pounds Honeywell HEV320W Cool Moisture Humidifier 0.8 gallon 18 hours 6 pounds Honeywell Cool Mist Humidifier, HCM-710 1 gallon 36 hours 5.49 pounds Honeywell Designer Series Cool Mist Humidifier 1.25 gallon 24 hours 6.6 pounds Honeywell HEV685B Top Fill Console Humidifier 1.5 gallons 24 hours 13.7 pounds Honeywell Top Fill Tower Humidifier with Digital Humidistat 1.5 gallons 12 hours 12.5 pounds Honeywell Home HE280A2001 HE280A Whole House Humidifier 2 gallons 24 hours 14.2 pounds Honeywell HE205A1000/U Whole-Home Bypass Humidifier 17 gallons 24 hours 12 pounds Honeywell HE100A1000 TrueEASETM Small Basic Bypass Humidifier 16 gallons 24 hours 12 pounds

Best value for money For those looking for a budget-friendly Honeywell humidifier, the Honeywell HUL520W Mistmate Cool Mist Humidifier is the best option under 10000. It is affordable and works great in terms of lowering the humidity level of the air inside your home or office. It is lightweight and operates silently. Moreover, it does not require a filter, and it also has an auto shut-off feature. Also, filling the tank is easy. Best overall Overall, the Honeywell HUL535W Cool Mist Humidifier is the best Honeywell humidifier. At the price of Rs. 10,549, this humidifier is the most widely used product. It is cost-effective and needs less maintenance. Moreover, it runs 24 hours and is lightweight. This humidifier by Honeywell operates silently and produces a cool invisible mist through a directional outlet using variable settings. You can change the direction according to your preference. How to find the best Honeywell humidifier Humidifiers are essential indoor accessory that helps maintain a comfortable temperature by ensuring the correct humidity level in the air. To make your purchase decision easier, you may consider the following parameters: Type of mist: In warmer climates, the cool mist humidifier effectively adds moisture to the air at room temperature. Although these humidifiers are often louder, they are simple to clean. Additionally, they have relatively minimal operational expenses. However, it's advisable to use distilled water in cool mist humidifiers, devoid of contaminants, since this prevents germs from migrating with the mist unless the humidifier has a high-end filter. Humidifier Size and Capacity: Even though room humidifiers come in various sizes, they are all portable. The size of a humidifier may be determined in several ways, such as the size of the water holding tank, the daily water output, or the amount of space it can efficiently humidify. Runtime: The capacity of the water tank is the first consideration when determining the amount of time a humidifier will operate between refills. Water tanks for portable room units range from one litre to five gallons or more. A 1-litre will need to be filled around every eight hours, whereas a 2-gallon will often operate for 12 or more hours on low.