10 best Inalsa air fryers to make your health better, food crisper

Summary:
Using an air fryer is a healthier option than deep frying food since using the air fryer can reduce the fat, calories, and harmful components in your food and can be used for frying not only potatoes, meats, etc. but other nutritious foods as well. There are several varieties of air fryers available in the market today with their varied usefulness, price range, and types.
Below are listed the top 10 Inalsa air fryers that you can choose from.
Product List
1. INALSA Air Fryer Fry-Light-1400W that features a Cooking Pan Capacity of 4.2L
The speciality of this air fryer is that it heats up in 2–3 minutes, and functions better than a conventional oven. It can enable you to consume fewer calories while saving money at the same time. This air fryer comes with a family-size basket of 2.9 L and a 4.2 L cooking pan capacity.
Specifications
Dimension: 36.5W x 32H x 29D Centimetres
Capacity: 4.2 Litres
Colour: Black/Grey
Recommended uses for the product: Roast, Broil, Steam, Reheat
Material: ABS Body
Wattage: 1400 Watts
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to use
|It’s higher on the price side
|Easy to clean
|Temperature Control which allows cooking at a temperature of 200 degrees or more
2. INALSA Air Fryer Digital 4L Nutri Fry - 1400W that supports a Smart Air Crisp Technology
This air fryer features Air Crisp Technology with a unique starfish design pan that ensures uniform frying without flipping the food. Additionally, it has multiple features including a touch screen, timer, and temperature control function for convenience.
Specifications
Model no: Nutri Fry Digita
Dimension: 27.8 x 36 x 33 Centimeters
Weight: 4 kg 800 g
Included components: Instruction Manual cum Warranty Card, Food Separator, Main Unit, Cooking Pan, Recipe Booklet for reference
Generic Name: NUTRI FRY DIGITAL
ASIN: B08N6P8G5K
|Pros
|Cons
|Crisped fry every time with healthier dishes
|Requires careful handling
|Touch handle allows you to safely remove fried foods from the air fryer without burning your hands
|Fast cooking
3. INALSA Air Fryer Oven Aero Crisp that comes with a huge capacity of 12L
This air fryer acts as a calorie killer and uses the circulation of hot air to cook food in minimal oil for 99% oil reduction. It offers 10 preset menus with time settings and temperature control to cook food quickly. Further, its 1500 w powerful Air System Technology enables fast cooking without compromising taste or quality.
Specifications
Dimension: 38D x 38W x 43H Centimeters
Colour: Black
Capacity: 12 L
Recommended uses for the product: Bake, Defrost, Reheat
Wattage: 1500 Watts
Volts: 220 Volts
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to use
|Defrosting and boiling cannot be done in this air fryer oven
|Versatility
|It’s high on the price side
|Touch screen function
4. INALSA Mellerware Air Fryer 4L MWAF 02- 1400W that comes with a Smart Rapid Air Technology
This appliance can replace any appliance in your kitchen and can make you a professional chef to enable you to cook any item such as French fries, chicken, pudding, donuts, etc. It is user-friendly and comes with a 4L food basket capacity so that you can prepare a huge quantity of tasteful meals.
Specifications
Dimension: 27.8 x 36 x 33 Centimeters
Colour: Teal
Recommended uses for the product: Roast, Broil, Steam, Reheat
Weight: 4800 grams
Included components: Main Unit, Food Separator, Cooking Pan, Recipe Book, Instruction Manual Warranty Card
Generic name: MWAF 02-Manual
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to use
|Sometimes the result of cooking with this air fryer is uneven due to not uniform dissipation of heat
|Easy to clean
|Value for money
5. INALSA Air Fryer Digital 6.5 L Sous Chef-1650 Watt
This air fryer’s digital 8 preset program lets you cook frozen potatoes, natural potatoes, chicken, fish, all kinds of vegetables, and much more. It comes with a high-quality LED Display and smart touch control. Further, it has a 5.5 L basket capacity and a 6.5 L pan capacity for preparing large-quantity meals.
Specifications
Dimension: 29.2D x 40.5W x 34.2H Centimeters
Colour: Black/Silver
Capacity: 6.5 L
Recommended uses for the product: Bake, Reheat
Model Name: Sous Chef
Included Components: 1N Air Fryer Unit, 1N Cooking Basket, 1N Cooking Pan, 1N Recipe Booklet, 1N Instruction Manual cum Warranty card
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to use
|A bit heavy
|Easy to clean
|Touch Screen feature
6. INALSA Air Fryer 2.3 L Crispy Fry-1200W
This air fryer uses rapid air technology to cook healthy, low-fat food using minimal oil while providing great taste. It uses 85% less oil than other frying appliances and can use power of 1200 W. Furthermore, it has a specially designed cooking pan for better cooking results.
Specifications
Dimension: 23.7D x 28.7W x 27.8H Centimeters
Colour: Black
Capacity: 2.3 L
Recommended uses for the product: Roast, Broil, Steam, Reheat
Model Name: Crispy Fry
Included components: Food Basket and Cooking Pan
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to use
|The size of the basket could have been bigger
|Easy to clean
|Budget-friendly and efficient
7. INALSA Air Fryer Digital Compact Touch 1000W with a high-quality Smart Air Crisp Technology
This air fryer cooks a low-fat, healthy version of your food with the air crisp technology and delivers much healthier food with a great crispy fried taste and texture. With its digital touch control panel, you can adjust the temperature and cook your meal efficiently.
Specifications
Special feature: Programmable
Colour: Black
Capacity: 2.4 L
Recommended uses for the product: Roast, Broil, Steam, Reheat
Model no: Compact Touch
Included components: Main Unit, Cooking Pan, Food Separator
|Pros
|Cons
|Price value is affordable
|Due to its size of 2.4 L, it is suitable for a small family
|Easy to use and clean
If the temperature is not set correctly,
you don’t get the best dish
|Can fry food without using oil
8. INALSA Mellerware Air Fryer Digital 4L MWAF 01- 1400W that comes with a Smart Air Crisp Technology
This air fryer comes with a premium air system technology that runs with hot air at high speed while its constant temperature fries minimal oil for providing much healthier frying with less than 99% oil.
Specifications
Special feature: Temperature Control
Dimension: 0.28D x 5.08W x 0.33H Meters
Colour: Teal
Recommended uses for the product: Roast, Broil, Steam, Reheat
Model No: MWAF 01-Digital
Included components: Main Unit, Food Separator, Cooking Pan, Recipe Book, Instruction Manual Warranty Card
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to use and clean
|Higher on the pricey side
|Touch screen feature
|Results in worthy dishes after cooking
9. INALSA Air Fryer 2.5 L Inox-1200W
The inox air fryer uses rapid air technology to cook a low-fat and healthy version of your food using little or no oil. Further, its knob can be used to adjust the timer and temperature according to your cooking needs. Additionally, it has a large 2.5 L family-size basket that serves the whole family.
Specifications
Dimension: 23.7 x 29.7 x 30 Centimeters
Colour: Black
Capacity: 2.5 L
Included components: 1N Air Fryer Unit, 1N Recipe Booklet, 1N Instruction Manual cum Warranty Card, 1N Cooking Pan, 1N Food Separator
Model no: Inalsa
Recommended uses for the product: Roast, Broil, Steam, Reheat
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to use
|Can’t be used for all items
|Easy to clean
|Comes with a temperature control feature
10. Inalsa Air Fryer 2.3 L Crispy Fry-1200W that comes with a Smart Rapid Air Technology
This high-quality fryer uses rapid air technology to cook healthy, low-fat food using little or no oil while ensuring that the food tastes delicious. Further, it is designed to cook all types of dishes including curries, beef, chicken, and even desserts. It fulfills instant cravings with 1400 W of power.
Specification
Special feature: Temperature control
Recommended uses for the product: Bake
Brand: Inalsa
Wattage: 1400 w
ASIN: B08K9MGX7B
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to use
|Slightly higher on the price side
|Easy to clean and efficient cooking
Top 3 features of these products
|Products
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Inalsa Air Fryer Fry-Light-1400W
|Temperature control to cook at a temperature of 200 degrees or more
|Heat protection
|Cooks faster and gets heated in 2-3 min
|InalsaAir Fryer Digital 4L Nutri Fry - 1400W
|Comes with 8 preset programs
|Digital touch screen function
|Timer and temperature control system
|Inalsa Air Fryer Oven Aero Crisp
|Acts as a calorie killer
|Offers 10 preset menus
|LED Display feature
|Inalsa Mellerware Air Fryer 4L MWAF 02- 1400W
|With 1400 W power, gets heated in 2-3 min
|Comes with a 4L basket
|Cooks low-fat and healthy food
|Inalsa Air Fryer Digital 6.5 L Sous Chef-1650 Watt
|8 Preset programs let you cook all dishes
|Comes with LED Display
|Feature of cool touch handle
|InalsaAir Fryer 2.3 L Crispy Fry-1200W
|Cooks healthy, low-fat food using little or no oil
|Gets heated in 2-3 min
|Has a 2.3 L capacity
|Inalsa Air Fryer Digital Compact Touch 1000W
|Digital touch control panel
|With its 100 W power, gets heated in 2-3 min
|Feature of 8 preset menus
|InalsaMellerware Air Fryer Digital 4L MWAF 01- 1400W
|Digital touch screen
|4 L capacity to make up to 900 g of potatoes to 5/66 servings
|Using 1400 W of power, it can cook faster
|Inalsa Air Fryer 2.5 L Inox-1200W
|Cooks low-fat, healthy food
|Comes with a 2.5 L family-size basket
|Temperature control feature
|Inalsa Air Fryer 2.3 L Crispy Fry-1200W
|Heats up in 2-3 min
|Fulfills instant craving with1400 W power
|Fast heating
Best overall product
From among the afforested 10 Inalsa air fryers, the one which can be selected as the best to use is INALSA Mellerware Air Fryer Digital 4L MWAF 01- 1400W as it comes in an affordable price range and yields innumerable benefits. It yields healthier meals and comes with a 4L food basket capacity.
Best value for money
INALSA Air Fryer 2.3 L Crispy Fry-1200W w is the best value for money in this list as its price is low for its superior features and reliability. It uses 85% less oil than other frying appliances and has a 2.3 L capacity to serve an entire family on any occasion.
How to find the perfect Inalsa Air Fryer
Before choosing an air fryer, you need to be aware of its features, usability, and price range so that you have ample clarity while selecting the one that suits you the best. Further, you can read reviews about the product online to decide which one suits your needs and uses.
|Product
|Price
|INALSA Air Fryer Fry-Light-1400W with 4.2L Cooking Pan Capacity, Timer Selection and Fully Adjustable Temperature Control|Free Recipe book|2 Year Warranty (Black/Silver)
|₹ 4,795
|INALSA Air Fryer Digital 4.2L Nutri Fry - 1400W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|8-Preset Menu, Touch Control & Digital Display|Variable Temperature & Timer Control|Free Recipe book|2 Yr Warranty,Black)
|₹ 6,378
|INALSA Air Fryer Oven Aero Crisp with 12L Capacity | Digital Display and Stainless Steel |10 Preset Program | Rotisserie Function and 1500 Watt |Free Recipe book|2 Year Warranty(Black)
|₹ 9,263
|INALSA Mellerware Air Fryer 4L MWAF 02-1400W with Smart Rapid Air Technology|Timer Selection And Fully Adjustable Temperature Control, (Teal), Medium (MWAF 02-Manual)
|₹ 4,610
|INALSA Air Fryer Digital 6.5 L Sous Chef-1650 Watt with 8 Preset Programs, Variable Temperature Control & Auto Shake Reminder|Free Recipe book|2 Year Warranty(Black/Silver)
|₹ 7,828
|INALSA Air Fryer 2.3 L Crispy Fry-1200W with Smart Rapid Air Technology, Timer Selection And Fully Adjustable Temperature Control,Free Recipe book,2 year warranty(Black)
|₹ 3,780
|INALSA Air Fryer Digital Compact Touch 1000W with Smart AirCrisp Technology| 8-Preset Menu, Touch Control & Digital Display|Variable Temperature & Timer Control|Free Recipe book,2 Year Warranty
|₹ 3,999
|INALSA Mellerware Air Fryer Digital 4L MWAF 01- 1400W with Smart AirCrisp Technology| 8-Preset Menu, Touch Control & Digital Display| Variable Temp& Timer Control,(Teal), Medium (MWAF 01-Digital)
|₹ 5,811
|INALSA Air Fryer 2.5 L Inox-1200W with Power & Heating Light Indicator And 30min Timer with Bell Ring|Free Recipe book, 2 Year Warranty(Black)
|₹ 4,098
|Inalsa Air Fryer 2.3 L Crispy Fry-1200W With Smart Rapid Air Technology, Timer Selection And Fully A & Inalsa Air Fryer Fry-Light-1400W With 4.2L Cooking Pan Capacity, Timer Selection
|₹ 8,575
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
All the air fryers come with baskets of varying sizes. You can choose the basket's capacity by determining the quantity of food you wish to prepare in one go. Further, the average number of servings and the quantity of food required per serving can be helpful.
Inalsa air fryers provide several features like cooking faster, a touch screen function to adjust the timer, and temperature control settings that are easy to handle.
These fryers are the best for preparing low-fat and healthy meals and have multiple features, including low-fat meal preparation.
Yes, these air fryers can cook diverse meals, including chicken, fish, curries, potatoes, etc.