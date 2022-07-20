10 best juicers for healthy living By Affiliate Desk

Published on Jul 21, 2022





Summary: Consuming five portions of fruits and veggies a day seems feasible; on paper, that is. In practice, however, it is another matter.

Bring home a juicer as nothing beats the freshness of home-made juices.

Vegetables and fruits are a crucial part of our diet. They mainly supply us with our daily dose of fibre, vitamins, and minerals. However, keeping track of our fruit and vegetable consumption in our hectic lives can be tricky and boring. Yes, boring, because let us be frank. Do you see yourself munching on cucumbers and carrots every day of the week? Not exactly. And that is where juices come to our rescue; they can be quite an interesting way to eat vegetables and fruits. So to make our task easy, let us check out some exciting best juicer options. How do you know which juicer is right for you? The market is flooded with juicer appliances of all shapes and sizes, each with promises to keep. How do you separate the wheat from the chaff? Here are some interesting juicer options with their specifications, pros, and cons to help you make an informed choice. 1. Timesoon Portable USB Juice Maker It is one of the best juicers, as it is portable. You can carry it to your school, office, or even on your camping trip. You can charge this wonder juicer conveniently with your laptop, in your car, or with USB drives, as it has a built-in 2000mAh rechargeable battery. Price: ₹ 790

Brand: Timesoon

Colour: Multiple choices

Material: Plastic

Dimensions: 18 x 12 x 9 cm

Weight: 350 gm

Capacity: 380 ml

Charging Time: Around 3hrs

Pros Cons Very easy and safe to clean You may have to cut your veggies and fruits into smaller chunks. Multi-functional The battery is not that great. Easy to use Good capacity of 380 ml

2. Warmex Juicer This wonderful juicer gives a lot more juice than the centrifugal juicer. You can juice nuts and leafy vegetables. The good thing about this juicer is that it has a dual-stage extraction process that leaves little wastage. It also comprises cold press technology for better taste and more nutrition. Price: ₹ 6,182

Brand: Warmex home appliance

Colour: Apple green or white

Material: Plastic

Dimensions: 23 x 19.5 x 38.5 cm

Weight: 2.55 kg

Capacity: Juice jar - 500 ml, Pulp jar - 700 ml

: Juice jar - 500 ml, Pulp jar - 700 ml Charging Time: NA

Pros Cons Juice output is great Small opening to put the items Ultra-Low noise level You may have to cut your veggies and fruits into smaller chunks. Easy to clean The low-speed squeezing action helps preserve healthy enzymes and delays the oxidation process.

3. Philips Viva Collection Juicer This amazing Philips juicer will get the most out of your fruits and veggies. The best part about this juicer is that there is no installation required as it comes ready to use. You will be glad to know that you also get a two years warranty from Philips. If you face any issue mentioned in the warranty, Philips will get it fixed for you. Price: ₹ 8,460

Brand: Phillips

Colour: Black

Material: Aluminium

Dimensions: 25.9 x 25.9 x 49.8 cm

Weight: 4220 g

Capacity: Juice jar - 500 ml

: Juice jar - 500 ml Charging Time: NA

Pros Cons Easy to clean There is a lot of juice leftover in the pulp. You can get 2 litres of juice in one go Relatively noisy No pre-cutting necessary as it has a huge feeding tube. Powerful motor

4.Kuvings Professional Cold Press Slow Juicer The patented JMCS technology of this juicer helps give maximum yield. It comes with additional accessories such as a smoothie strainer and sorbet strainer. It has a powerful high torque motor, so you can seamlessly juice even the hardest ingredient. Price: ₹ 17,900

Brand: Kuvings

Colour: Dark silver

Material: Plastic

Dimensions: 44.5 x 28 x 36 cm

Weight: 6.91 kg

: 6.91 kg Capacity : NA

: NA Charging Time: NA

Pros Cons Easy to clean with green cleaning tools Smoothie and ice cream making attachments to be bought separately Excellent Customer Support Relatively expensive Elegant and sturdy design. Durable and super quiet motor

5. Hestia Nutri-Max Cold Press Juicer It is one of the best juicers with one juicer, one pusher, one hopper, one juicing screw, a juicing bowl, two juice strainers, a cleaning brush, a rotation wiper, and two jars. The good part is that all its plastic parts are 100% BPA-free and created with superior quality. Price: ₹ 13,499

Brand: Hestia

Colour: Wine red

Material: Stainless steel

Dimensions: 15.2 x 20.3 x 36 cm

Weight: 7.5 kg

Capacity: 500 ml

: 500 ml Charging Time: NA

Pros Cons Easy-to-clean The jar quality is not that great. No oxidation Relatively expensive Dry pulp Retains maximum nutrients and vitamins

6. Rico Electric Juicer This juicer is excellent for the extraction of juices. It has a 100% copper motor, so there are no chances of rusting. The best part is its two-speed function for different fruits and vegetables that helps beet hard fruits and vegetables easily. Price: ₹ 3,500

Brand: Rico

Colour: White

Material: Polished ABS plastic and unbreakable PC

Dimensions: 12 x 12 x 12 cm

Weight: 2.7 kg

: 2.7 kg Capacity : NA

: NA Charging Time: NA

Pros Cons Easy-to-clean The plastic used is not that great. Stainless steel grating filter Poor customer service Dual-speed juicing setting Drip stoppage

7. Borosil Primus Juicer This lightweight and compact juicer is made from plastic; its body has SS plating for aesthetic appeal. It is easy to assemble and use, which makes it the first choice of people looking for juicers. Price: ₹ 3,977

Brand: Borosil

Colour: Silver cloud

Material: Plastic

Dimensions: 24 x 16 x 27 cm

Weight: 2280 g

: 2280 g Capacity : NA

: NA Charging Time: NA

Pros Cons Easy-to-clean A lot of wastage of fruits and vegetables Easy to store Sometimes seeds get mixed with the juice. Lightweight and compact Large feeding tube

8. Sujata Powermatic Plus Juicer Mixer Grinder Opt for this stainless steel juicer mesh for better juicing efficiency. It has a large pulp container, so you will not have to cut the fruits and vegetables into smaller pieces to get the juice. Price: ₹ 2,790

Brand: Havells

Colour: White

Material: Plastic

Dimensions: 32 x 37 x 32 cm

Weight: 32000 gm

: 32000 gm Capacity : NA

: NA Charging Time: NA

Pros Cons Five-year warranty on the motor The pulp contains juice residues Foldable Juicing Spout Sometimes seeds get mixed with the juice Lightweight and compact Large feeding Tube

9. Sujata Powermatic Plus Juicer Mixer Grinder This centrifugal juicer comes with double ball bearings for efficient functioning. Its honeycomb filter mesh provides a high juice yield and finer juice. It comes with transparent unbreakable jars making it durable while giving it a stylish yet elegant look. Price: ₹ 5,402

Brand: Sujata

Colour: White

Material: Plastic

Dimensions: 50 x 27 x 36 cm

Weight: 6200 gm

: 6200 gm Capacity : NA

: NA Charging Time: NA

Pros Cons Low maintenance Less juice output Durable Relatively expensive Shock Proof Retains the original flavour and aroma of juices

10. Prestige PCJ Centrifugal Juicer This wonderful juicer comes with a dual locking system to ensure less spillage. It is a centrifugal juicer that helps give concentrated pulp. Price: ₹ 3,298

Brand: Prestige

Colour: Silver

Material: ABS plastic plus stainless steel

Dimensions: 35 x 31 x 24 cm

Weight: 2731 gm

: 2731 gm Capacity : NA

: NA Charging Time: NA

Pros Cons Low maintenance Less juice output Durable After sale-service not too good Easy to assemble and operate Easy cleaning process

Price of best juicers at a glance:

Juicers Price Timesoon Portable Electric USB Juicemaker ₹ 7900 Warmex 200 Watts Electric health & Slow Juicer ₹ 6,182 Philips Viva Collection Juicer ₹ 8,460 Kuvings Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer ₹ 17,900 Hestia Nutri-Max Cold Press Juicer ₹ 13,499 Rico Electric Juicer ₹ 3,500 Borosil Primus Juicer ₹ 3,977 Havells Rigo Rigi Juicer ₹ 2,790 Sujata Powermatic Plus 900 watts Juicer Mixed Grinder ₹ 5,402 Prestige PCJ Centrifugal Juicer ₹ 3,298

Best value for money The Borosil juicer offers the best value for money. Do you wish to buy a powerful and high-performing juicer at a reasonable price? The Borosil Juicer mentioned in the list above is the perfect purchase. It is a lightweight, easy to use model. Best overall When it comes to naming the best juicers for healthy living, considering the overall features, the Sujata Powermatic Plus Juicer is the best choice. It has advanced features such as not leaving any residue of fruits or vegetables and is durable. It is one of the best and most well-known brands when it comes to juicers. So, if you have a good budget, opt for Sujata juicers. So, overall, the Sujata Powermatic Plus juicer wins the race in terms of overall features. How to find the perfect juicer? Finding the best juicers can be a daunting task. But, if you know your requirements, budget and features that you want, it can become pretty easy. Therefore, before buying a juicer, the first thing you need to do is prepare a list of features that you want. Once you know the features, you can look for them as per your budget in the market. You can easily find juicers in the nearest electronics stores around you or online. Compare the prices and choose the best deal for yourself. 3 best consumers

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Timesoon Juicer Portable Easy-to-clean Built-in 2000mAh rechargeable battery Warmex Juicer Cold press technology Dual-stage extraction process 200Watt DC motor Philips Juicer Gets the most out of your fruits and veggies Easy-to-clean 700-watt power motor Kuvings Juicer 12-year warranty on motor Easy to clean with green cleaning tools 240-watt power Hestia Juicer Retains maximum nutrients and vitamins Easy to use 240-watt power Rico Juicer ABS plastic and unbreakable PC Two-speed function for different fruits and vegetables 350-watt power Borosil Juicer Lightweight and compact Easy to store 500-watt power Havells Juicer A large pulp container Compact and stylish 500-watt power Sujata Juicer Double Ball bearings Low Maintenance 900-watt power Prestige Juicer Centrifugal juicer Easy cleaning process 500-watt power