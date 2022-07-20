Sign out
10 best juicers for healthy living

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jul 21, 2022 13:59 IST

Summary:

Consuming five portions of fruits and veggies a day seems feasible; on paper, that is. In practice, however, it is another matter. 

Bring home a juicer as nothing beats the freshness of home-made juices.

Vegetables and fruits are a crucial part of our diet. They mainly supply us with our daily dose of fibre, vitamins, and minerals. However, keeping track of our fruit and vegetable consumption in our hectic lives can be tricky and boring.

Yes, boring, because let us be frank. Do you see yourself munching on cucumbers and carrots every day of the week?

Not exactly.

And that is where juices come to our rescue; they can be quite an interesting way to eat vegetables and fruits. So to make our task easy, let us check out some exciting best juicer options.

How do you know which juicer is right for you?

The market is flooded with juicer appliances of all shapes and sizes, each with promises to keep. How do you separate the wheat from the chaff?

Here are some interesting juicer options with their specifications, pros, and cons to help you make an informed choice.

1. Timesoon Portable USB Juice Maker

It is one of the best juicers, as it is portable. You can carry it to your school, office, or even on your camping trip. You can charge this wonder juicer conveniently with your laptop, in your car, or with USB drives, as it has a built-in 2000mAh rechargeable battery.

  • Price: 790
  • Brand: Timesoon
  • Colour: Multiple choices
  • Material: Plastic
  • Dimensions: 18 x 12 x 9 cm
  • Weight: 350 gm
  • Capacity: 380 ml
  • Charging Time: Around 3hrs

 ProsCons 
 Very easy and safe to cleanYou may have to cut your veggies and fruits into smaller chunks.
 Multi-functionalThe battery is not that great.
 Easy to use 
 Good capacity of 380 ml 
TIMESOON Portable Electric USB Juice Maker Stainless BLED Blender Grinder Mixer, Egg Multifunctional Rechargeable Bottle with 6 Blades Sets Knife Pan (MULTI) (MULTI)
60% off
790 1,999
Buy now

2. Warmex Juicer

This wonderful juicer gives a lot more juice than the centrifugal juicer. You can juice nuts and leafy vegetables. The good thing about this juicer is that it has a dual-stage extraction process that leaves little wastage. It also comprises cold press technology for better taste and more nutrition.

  • Price: 6,182
  • Brand: Warmex home appliance
  • Colour: Apple green or white
  • Material: Plastic
  • Dimensions: 23 x 19.5 x 38.5 cm
  • Weight: 2.55 kg
  • Capacity: Juice jar - 500 ml, Pulp jar - 700 ml
  • Charging Time: NA

ProsCons
Juice output is greatSmall opening to put the items
Ultra-Low noise levelYou may have to cut your veggies and fruits into smaller chunks.
Easy to clean 
The low-speed squeezing action helps preserve healthy enzymes and delays the oxidation process. 
Warmex Home Appliances 200 Watts Electric Health & Slow Juicer HJ 11 with Cold Press Technology & 45RPM with Dual Stage Extraction Process and Single On/Off Button with Reverse Function
34% off
6,182 9,303
Buy now

3. Philips Viva Collection Juicer

This amazing Philips juicer will get the most out of your fruits and veggies. The best part about this juicer is that there is no installation required as it comes ready to use. You will be glad to know that you also get a two years warranty from Philips. If you face any issue mentioned in the warranty, Philips will get it fixed for you.

  • Price: 8,460
  • Brand: Phillips
  • Colour: Black
  • Material: Aluminium
  • Dimensions: 25.9 x 25.9 x 49.8 cm
  • Weight: 4220 g
  • Capacity: Juice jar - 500 ml
  • Charging Time: NA

ProsCons
Easy to cleanThere is a lot of juice leftover in the pulp.
You can get 2 litres of juice in one goRelatively noisy
No pre-cutting necessary as it has a huge feeding tube.Powerful motor
Philips Viva Collection HR1863/20 2-Litre Juicer (Black/Silver), 800 W
18% off
8,460 10,295
Buy now

4.Kuvings Professional Cold Press Slow Juicer

The patented JMCS technology of this juicer helps give maximum yield. It comes with additional accessories such as a smoothie strainer and sorbet strainer. It has a powerful high torque motor, so you can seamlessly juice even the hardest ingredient.

  • Price: 17,900
  • Brand: Kuvings
  • Colour: Dark silver
  • Material: Plastic
  • Dimensions: 44.5 x 28 x 36 cm
  • Weight: 6.91 kg
  • Capacity: NA
  • Charging Time: NA

 ProsCons
 Easy to clean with green cleaning toolsSmoothie and ice cream making attachments to be bought separately
 Excellent Customer SupportRelatively expensive
 Elegant and sturdy design. 
 Durable and super quiet motor 

5. Hestia Nutri-Max Cold Press Juicer

It is one of the best juicers with one juicer, one pusher, one hopper, one juicing screw, a juicing bowl, two juice strainers, a cleaning brush, a rotation wiper, and two jars. The good part is that all its plastic parts are 100% BPA-free and created with superior quality.

  • Price: 13,499
  • Brand: Hestia
  • Colour: Wine red
  • Material: Stainless steel
  • Dimensions: 15.2 x 20.3 x 36 cm
  • Weight: 7.5 kg
  • Capacity: 500 ml
  • Charging Time: NA

ProsCons
Easy-to-cleanThe jar quality is not that great.
No oxidationRelatively expensive
Dry pulp 
Retains maximum nutrients and vitamins 
Hestia Appliances Nutri-Max Cold Press Juicer, Longest Warranty | 240 Watts Powerful Motor | Patented Auger for Maximum Juice Extraction | Juicer Strainer+Smoothie Strainer+Sorbet Strainer | Wine-Red
40% off
14,299 23,990
Buy now

6. Rico Electric Juicer

This juicer is excellent for the extraction of juices. It has a 100% copper motor, so there are no chances of rusting. The best part is its two-speed function for different fruits and vegetables that helps beet hard fruits and vegetables easily.

  • Price: 3,500
  • Brand: Rico
  • Colour: White
  • Material: Polished ABS plastic and unbreakable PC
  • Dimensions: 12 x 12 x 12 cm
  • Weight: 2.7 kg
  • Capacity: NA
  • Charging Time: NA

ProsCons
Easy-to-cleanThe plastic used is not that great.
Stainless steel grating filterPoor customer service
Dual-speed juicing setting 
Drip stoppage 
Rico Electric Juicer for All Fruits and Vegetables with Japanese Technology | ISI Marked Juicer | 2 Year Replacement Warranty I Fully Automatic | Made In India (JE1401)
3,500
Buy now

7. Borosil Primus Juicer

This lightweight and compact juicer is made from plastic; its body has SS plating for aesthetic appeal. It is easy to assemble and use, which makes it the first choice of people looking for juicers.

  • Price: 3,977
  • Brand: Borosil
  • Colour: Silver cloud
  • Material: Plastic
  • Dimensions: 24 x 16 x 27 cm
  • Weight: 2280 g
  • Capacity: NA
  • Charging Time: NA

ProsCons
Easy-to-cleanA lot of wastage of fruits and vegetables
Easy to storeSometimes seeds get mixed with the juice.
Lightweight and compact 
Large feeding tube 
Borosil Primus BJU50SSB11 500-Watt Juicer (Silver)
13% off
3,977 4,590
Buy now

8. Sujata Powermatic Plus Juicer Mixer Grinder

Opt for this stainless steel juicer mesh for better juicing efficiency. It has a large pulp container, so you will not have to cut the fruits and vegetables into smaller pieces to get the juice.

  • Price: 2,790
  • Brand: Havells
  • Colour: White
  • Material: Plastic
  • Dimensions: 32 x 37 x 32 cm
  • Weight: 32000 gm
  • Capacity: NA
  • Charging Time: NA

 ProsCons
 Five-year warranty on the motorThe pulp contains juice residues
 Foldable Juicing SpoutSometimes seeds get mixed with the juice
Lightweight and compact 
 Large feeding Tube 
Sujata Powermatic Plus 900 Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder
34% off
5,409 8,163
Buy now

9. Sujata Powermatic Plus Juicer Mixer Grinder

This centrifugal juicer comes with double ball bearings for efficient functioning. Its honeycomb filter mesh provides a high juice yield and finer juice. It comes with transparent unbreakable jars making it durable while giving it a stylish yet elegant look.

  • Price: 5,402
  • Brand: Sujata
  • Colour: White
  • Material: Plastic
  • Dimensions: 50 x 27 x 36 cm
  • Weight: 6200 gm
  • Capacity: NA
  • Charging Time: NA

ProsCons
Low maintenanceLess juice output
DurableRelatively expensive
Shock Proof 
Retains the original flavour and aroma of juices 
Sujata Powermatic Plus 900 Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder
34% off
5,409 8,163
Buy now

10. Prestige PCJ Centrifugal Juicer

This wonderful juicer comes with a dual locking system to ensure less spillage. It is a centrifugal juicer that helps give concentrated pulp.

  • Price: 3,298
  • Brand: Prestige
  • Colour: Silver
  • Material: ABS plastic plus stainless steel
  • Dimensions: 35 x 31 x 24 cm
  • Weight: 2731 gm
  • Capacity: NA
  • Charging Time: NA

ProsCons
Low maintenanceLess juice output
DurableAfter sale-service not too good
Easy to assemble and operate 
Easy cleaning process 
Prestige PCJ 7.0 500-Watt Centrifugal Juicer
30% off
3,298 4,745
Buy now

Price of best juicers at a glance:

 JuicersPrice 
 Timesoon Portable Electric USB Juicemaker 7900 
 Warmex 200 Watts Electric health & Slow Juicer 6,182
 Philips Viva Collection Juicer 8,460
 Kuvings Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer 17,900 
 Hestia Nutri-Max Cold Press Juicer 13,499
 Rico Electric Juicer 3,500
 Borosil Primus Juicer 3,977 
 Havells Rigo Rigi Juicer 2,790
 Sujata Powermatic Plus 900 watts Juicer Mixed Grinder 5,402
 Prestige PCJ Centrifugal Juicer 3,298 

Best value for money

The Borosil juicer offers the best value for money. Do you wish to buy a powerful and high-performing juicer at a reasonable price?

The Borosil Juicer mentioned in the list above is the perfect purchase. It is a lightweight, easy to use model.

Best overall

When it comes to naming the best juicers for healthy living, considering the overall features, the Sujata Powermatic Plus Juicer is the best choice. It has advanced features such as not leaving any residue of fruits or vegetables and is durable.

It is one of the best and most well-known brands when it comes to juicers. So, if you have a good budget, opt for Sujata juicers.

So, overall, the Sujata Powermatic Plus juicer wins the race in terms of overall features.

How to find the perfect juicer?

Finding the best juicers can be a daunting task. But, if you know your requirements, budget and features that you want, it can become pretty easy. Therefore, before buying a juicer, the first thing you need to do is prepare a list of features that you want.

Once you know the features, you can look for them as per your budget in the market. You can easily find juicers in the nearest electronics stores around you or online. Compare the prices and choose the best deal for yourself.

3 best consumers

 ProductFeature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 
 Timesoon Juicer Portable Easy-to-clean Built-in 2000mAh rechargeable battery
 Warmex Juicer Cold press technology Dual-stage extraction process 200Watt DC motor
 Philips Juicer Gets the most out of your fruits and veggies Easy-to-clean 700-watt power motor
 Kuvings Juicer 12-year warranty on motor Easy to clean with green cleaning tools 240-watt power
 Hestia Juicer Retains maximum nutrients and vitamins Easy to use 240-watt power
 Rico Juicer ABS plastic and unbreakable PC Two-speed function for different fruits and vegetables 350-watt power
 Borosil Juicer Lightweight and compact Easy to store 500-watt power
 Havells Juicer A large pulp container Compact and stylish 500-watt power
Sujata Juicer Double Ball bearings Low Maintenance 900-watt power
Prestige Juicer Centrifugal juicer  Easy cleaning process 500-watt power

FAQs

1. Which is the best juicer in terms of the motor?

After the analysis, we can say that the Sujata juicers have the best motor. It is very durable and has 900-watt power, which is the maximum amongst the others in the price range. You can run it for continuous 90 minutes, and there will be no heating or damage.

2. When it comes to warranty, which juicer is the best?

Kuvings is the best pick when it comes to giving a warranty. You will be amazed to know that it offers a 12-year warranty on the motor, which no other brand offers. Also, it provides various other features, such as a product that is easy to clean and lightweight.

3. What are the items that you should not put in the juicer?

To keep your juicer last longer, you should never put kale, pears, pineapple, avocado, apples, etc., in the juicer as a whole. It is advisable always to cut them into smaller pieces and then mix them.

4. What features to look for in a juicer?

Various features to look for in the best juicer are:

  • Its warranty period
  • Ability to juice leafy greens
  • The time to assemble, disassemble, and clean a juicer
  • The time to make juice
  • Juice yield
  • Your budget

5. Is it important to clean the juicer after every use?

Irrespective of the type of juicer, you must clean the juicer after every use. The tiny remaining bits of the pulp can become harder when they dry, making it even more difficult to clean later.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

