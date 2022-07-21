10 best juicers for healthy living

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Vegetables and fruits are a crucial part of our diet. They mainly supply us with our daily dose of fibre, vitamins, and minerals. However, keeping track of our fruit and vegetable consumption in our hectic lives can be tricky and boring.
Yes, boring, because let us be frank. Do you see yourself munching on cucumbers and carrots every day of the week?
Not exactly.
And that is where juices come to our rescue; they can be quite an interesting way to eat vegetables and fruits. So to make our task easy, let us check out some exciting best juicer options.
How do you know which juicer is right for you?
The market is flooded with juicer appliances of all shapes and sizes, each with promises to keep. How do you separate the wheat from the chaff?
Here are some interesting juicer options with their specifications, pros, and cons to help you make an informed choice.
1. Timesoon Portable USB Juice Maker
It is one of the best juicers, as it is portable. You can carry it to your school, office, or even on your camping trip. You can charge this wonder juicer conveniently with your laptop, in your car, or with USB drives, as it has a built-in 2000mAh rechargeable battery.
|Pros
|Cons
|Very easy and safe to clean
|You may have to cut your veggies and fruits into smaller chunks.
|Multi-functional
|The battery is not that great.
|Easy to use
|Good capacity of 380 ml
2. Warmex Juicer
This wonderful juicer gives a lot more juice than the centrifugal juicer. You can juice nuts and leafy vegetables. The good thing about this juicer is that it has a dual-stage extraction process that leaves little wastage. It also comprises cold press technology for better taste and more nutrition.
|Pros
|Cons
|Juice output is great
|Small opening to put the items
|Ultra-Low noise level
|You may have to cut your veggies and fruits into smaller chunks.
|Easy to clean
|The low-speed squeezing action helps preserve healthy enzymes and delays the oxidation process.
3. Philips Viva Collection Juicer
This amazing Philips juicer will get the most out of your fruits and veggies. The best part about this juicer is that there is no installation required as it comes ready to use. You will be glad to know that you also get a two years warranty from Philips. If you face any issue mentioned in the warranty, Philips will get it fixed for you.
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to clean
|There is a lot of juice leftover in the pulp.
|You can get 2 litres of juice in one go
|Relatively noisy
|No pre-cutting necessary as it has a huge feeding tube.
|Powerful motor
4.Kuvings Professional Cold Press Slow Juicer
The patented JMCS technology of this juicer helps give maximum yield. It comes with additional accessories such as a smoothie strainer and sorbet strainer. It has a powerful high torque motor, so you can seamlessly juice even the hardest ingredient.
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to clean with green cleaning tools
|Smoothie and ice cream making attachments to be bought separately
|Excellent Customer Support
|Relatively expensive
|Elegant and sturdy design.
|Durable and super quiet motor
5. Hestia Nutri-Max Cold Press Juicer
It is one of the best juicers with one juicer, one pusher, one hopper, one juicing screw, a juicing bowl, two juice strainers, a cleaning brush, a rotation wiper, and two jars. The good part is that all its plastic parts are 100% BPA-free and created with superior quality.
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy-to-clean
|The jar quality is not that great.
|No oxidation
|Relatively expensive
|Dry pulp
|Retains maximum nutrients and vitamins
6. Rico Electric Juicer
This juicer is excellent for the extraction of juices. It has a 100% copper motor, so there are no chances of rusting. The best part is its two-speed function for different fruits and vegetables that helps beet hard fruits and vegetables easily.
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy-to-clean
|The plastic used is not that great.
|Stainless steel grating filter
|Poor customer service
|Dual-speed juicing setting
|Drip stoppage
7. Borosil Primus Juicer
This lightweight and compact juicer is made from plastic; its body has SS plating for aesthetic appeal. It is easy to assemble and use, which makes it the first choice of people looking for juicers.
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy-to-clean
|A lot of wastage of fruits and vegetables
|Easy to store
|Sometimes seeds get mixed with the juice.
|Lightweight and compact
|Large feeding tube
8. Sujata Powermatic Plus Juicer Mixer Grinder
Opt for this stainless steel juicer mesh for better juicing efficiency. It has a large pulp container, so you will not have to cut the fruits and vegetables into smaller pieces to get the juice.
|Pros
|Cons
|Five-year warranty on the motor
|The pulp contains juice residues
|Foldable Juicing Spout
|Sometimes seeds get mixed with the juice
|Lightweight and compact
|Large feeding Tube
9. Sujata Powermatic Plus Juicer Mixer Grinder
This centrifugal juicer comes with double ball bearings for efficient functioning. Its honeycomb filter mesh provides a high juice yield and finer juice. It comes with transparent unbreakable jars making it durable while giving it a stylish yet elegant look.
|Pros
|Cons
|Low maintenance
|Less juice output
|Durable
|Relatively expensive
|Shock Proof
|Retains the original flavour and aroma of juices
10. Prestige PCJ Centrifugal Juicer
This wonderful juicer comes with a dual locking system to ensure less spillage. It is a centrifugal juicer that helps give concentrated pulp.
|Pros
|Cons
|Low maintenance
|Less juice output
|Durable
|After sale-service not too good
|Easy to assemble and operate
|Easy cleaning process
|Juicers
|Price
|Timesoon Portable Electric USB Juicemaker
|₹7900
|Warmex 200 Watts Electric health & Slow Juicer
|₹6,182
|Philips Viva Collection Juicer
|₹8,460
|Kuvings Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer
|₹17,900
|Hestia Nutri-Max Cold Press Juicer
|₹13,499
|Rico Electric Juicer
|₹3,500
|Borosil Primus Juicer
|₹3,977
|Havells Rigo Rigi Juicer
|₹2,790
|Sujata Powermatic Plus 900 watts Juicer Mixed Grinder
|₹5,402
|Prestige PCJ Centrifugal Juicer
|₹3,298
Best value for money
The Borosil juicer offers the best value for money. Do you wish to buy a powerful and high-performing juicer at a reasonable price?
The Borosil Juicer mentioned in the list above is the perfect purchase. It is a lightweight, easy to use model.
Best overall
When it comes to naming the best juicers for healthy living, considering the overall features, the Sujata Powermatic Plus Juicer is the best choice. It has advanced features such as not leaving any residue of fruits or vegetables and is durable.
It is one of the best and most well-known brands when it comes to juicers. So, if you have a good budget, opt for Sujata juicers.
So, overall, the Sujata Powermatic Plus juicer wins the race in terms of overall features.
How to find the perfect juicer?
Finding the best juicers can be a daunting task. But, if you know your requirements, budget and features that you want, it can become pretty easy. Therefore, before buying a juicer, the first thing you need to do is prepare a list of features that you want.
Once you know the features, you can look for them as per your budget in the market. You can easily find juicers in the nearest electronics stores around you or online. Compare the prices and choose the best deal for yourself.
3 best consumers
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Timesoon Juicer
|Portable
|Easy-to-clean
|Built-in 2000mAh rechargeable battery
|Warmex Juicer
|Cold press technology
|Dual-stage extraction process
|200Watt DC motor
|Philips Juicer
|Gets the most out of your fruits and veggies
|Easy-to-clean
|700-watt power motor
|Kuvings Juicer
|12-year warranty on motor
|Easy to clean with green cleaning tools
|240-watt power
|Hestia Juicer
|Retains maximum nutrients and vitamins
|Easy to use
|240-watt power
|Rico Juicer
|ABS plastic and unbreakable PC
|Two-speed function for different fruits and vegetables
|350-watt power
|Borosil Juicer
|Lightweight and compact
|Easy to store
|500-watt power
|Havells Juicer
|A large pulp container
|Compact and stylish
|500-watt power
|Sujata Juicer
|Double Ball bearings
|Low Maintenance
|900-watt power
|Prestige Juicer
|Centrifugal juicer
|Easy cleaning process
|500-watt power
1. Which is the best juicer in terms of the motor?
After the analysis, we can say that the Sujata juicers have the best motor. It is very durable and has 900-watt power, which is the maximum amongst the others in the price range. You can run it for continuous 90 minutes, and there will be no heating or damage.
2. When it comes to warranty, which juicer is the best?
Kuvings is the best pick when it comes to giving a warranty. You will be amazed to know that it offers a 12-year warranty on the motor, which no other brand offers. Also, it provides various other features, such as a product that is easy to clean and lightweight.
3. What are the items that you should not put in the juicer?
To keep your juicer last longer, you should never put kale, pears, pineapple, avocado, apples, etc., in the juicer as a whole. It is advisable always to cut them into smaller pieces and then mix them.
4. What features to look for in a juicer?
Various features to look for in the best juicer are:
5. Is it important to clean the juicer after every use?
Irrespective of the type of juicer, you must clean the juicer after every use. The tiny remaining bits of the pulp can become harder when they dry, making it even more difficult to clean later.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.