10 best kitchen chimneys: A buyer's guide

A kitchen without a chimney today would be considered unhygienic and unsafe.

When you live in your home and preparing meals requires more effort than just popping the bread in the toaster, a kitchen chimney is a necessity. A chimney has become a necessary kitchen component for all hygienic and safety requirements. Every kitchen, whether modular or not, requires kitchen chimneys. There are plenty of options available in the market. Here is a guide about a few options so that you may get the appropriate chimney. 1. Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr auto clean chimney Elica is a well-known brand in the chimney business with the latest technology and stylish features. The chimney’s design complements the kitsch decor and enhances the kitchen’s appearance. Due to its several functions, it is a kitchen addition you just must have. This chimney uses little energy and operates quietly. Every Indian kitchen style is compatible with the Elica chimney’s standard proportions. The LED display and touch screen in the chimney is built for simplicity of use. Specifications Material: Glass Brand: Elica Special Feature:Auto Clean, Touch Control, Auto Clean, Touch Control Item Dimensions LxWxH:90 x 56.5 x 51 centimetres Item Weight:16110 grams

Pros Cons Sleek style The purchase price does not include installation fees. Standard fitment measurements Has an automatic cleaning function

2. Eurodomo 60 cm 1200 m³/hr auto-clean curved glass kitchen chimney The dimensions of this kitchen chimney are 48 x 60 x 60 cm, its weight is a mere 10 kg, and its decibel level is under 58 dB. The device has a 180-watt operating voltage and features such as touch control and auto clean. It is compatible with a 2-4 burner stove and features a curved glass body. The size of the filter surface is 52 x 30 square cm. The chimney’s built-in baffle filter is appropriate for Indian cooking. Specifications Mounting type: Wall mount Material: Glass Brand: Eurodomo Special Feature: Auto Clean, Touch Control Item dimensions LxWxH: 48 x 60 x 60 centimetres

Pros Cons The aesthetics are superb and elegant The installation fee (given by the brand) is often expensive There is barely any operational noise

3. Faber 90 cm 1200 m3/hr heat auto clean chimney In India, Faber is by far the most sought-after kitchen chimney. They are renowned for being the top chimney manufacturers in the Indian market. The Faber kitchen chimney lowers noise and filth from the kitchen while having better suction power. You may forget about gases and smells when cooking with a suction capability of 1500 m3/hour. Your kitchen will smell clean after the chimney. Faber chimneys are made of three layer baffle filters to effectively catch grease and oil due to the higher oil and spice content of Indian cuisine. Specifications Mounting type: Wall mount Material: Glass Brand Faber: Special Feature: Light, Auto Clean, Touch Control Item dimensions LxWxH: 48 x 90 x 60 centimetres

Pros Cons Powerful suction There are some issues with customer care Less noise Exact charger for installation

4. Whirlpool 60 cm 1100 m³/HR auto-clean curved glass kitchen chimney This chimney, which comes in black colour, and is 60 x 48.09 x 47.09 cm, weighs 11.95 kg, and only makes noises up to 58 dB. The chimney’s size is appropriate for one 2-4 burner stove and has a suction capability of 1100 m3/hr, making it appropriate for kitchens larger than 200 square feet. Specifications Mounting type:Wall mount Material: Glass Brand: Whirlpool Item dimensions LxWxH: 60 x 48.1 x 47.1 centimetres Item weight: 11950 grams

Pros Cons Portable and simple to install Costly installation fee Minimal operating noise Comparatively poor suction power versus other products

5. Inalsa auto clean, motion sensor kitchen chimney- 60 cm With a curved glass top, the Inalsa gas wall-mounted kitchen chimney looks quite stylish.. Your kitchen will seem different with this modern chimney. The chimney hood, which increases the chimney’s efficiency, is the finest feature of the design. Dust-free cooking is made possible by Inalsa Chimney, which also keeps dirt out of the kitchen. It contains two LED bulbs, which will help you with ample light for cooking. In addition, it includes an auto-clean feature that cleans the chimney and collects all the oil and dirt in the oil collector. Specifications Mounting type:Wall mount Material: Steel Brand: Inalsa Item dimensions LxWxH: 50 x 60 x 64.4 centimetres Item weight: 7,900 grams

Pros Cons Auto-cleaning motion, censoring function and elegant style Suction power is lower compared to other chimneys in the range. 7 years warranty Simple to use touch panel

6. V-Guard A20 90cm kitchen chimney The kitchen design chimney by V-Guard has a polished aluminium body and a curved glass canopy. The A20 chimney provides your kitchen design with a new look and complements the Indian décor. This kitchen chimney is one of the best in line because of its 1200 CFM suction power. Its typical dimensions fit most of the kitchen. The chimney may be installed following the cooking area’s measurement. In addition, the chimney has a motion sensor and is touch-sensitive. Specifications Mounting type: Wall mount Finish type: Metallic Brand: V-Guard Item dimensions LxWxH: 88 x 43 x 52.2 centimetres

Pros Cons Touch controls, motion sensors, and filter baffle Poor after-sales service Powerful suction

7. Kaff ACE BF 60 | heavy duty baffle filter The dimensions of this product are 64 x 41 x 52.5 cm. A great advantage of purchasing this chimney is that its maximum level of noise generation is just up to 54 dB. It has a double baffle filter that provides a smoke-free cooking experience. The product consumes 1 KW of energy per year and weighs 11.7 kg. A 2-4 burner stove may fit in the chimney or a corner wall-mounting pyramid chimney. A medium-sized kitchen, measuring around 175 square feet, can be suctioned by this chimney at a rate of 1000 m3/hour. Specifications Mounting type:Wall mount Material: Steel Brand: Kaff Special feature: Heavy Duty Baffle Filter, Designed Max Airflow:1000 Nm3/h Item dimensions LxWxH: 64 x 41 x 52.5 centimetres

Pros Cons Powerful oil collector and filter Lower suction power Great fabrication

8. GLEN Senza 60 cm 1050 m3/hr filterless auto clean chimney This chimney measures 60 x 47 x 43 cm, weighs 11.9 kg, and includes motion sensor touch control and auto-clean functions. It uses 146 KW/hr of energy annually and has a maximum noise level of 58 dB. A mid-size kitchen up to 200 square feet may use this chimney’s suction capability of 1050 m3/hr. You do not need to cleanse the chimney, as it has filters and requires less maintenance. Specifications Mounting Type: Wall Mount Finish Type: GPSP Painted/Glass Material: Stainless Steel Brand: Glen Special Feature: Auto Clean

Pros Cons Worth the money Low suction power relative to the cost Efficient touch and motion controls

9. BLOWHOT 60 Cms ariel chimney This chimney, offered in black colour in the Indian market, is 66 x 23 x 54 cm in size and operates quietly at 59 dB. A baffle filter built into this chimney directs smoke away from the kitchen and toward the outlet. In addition, the chimney is equipped with two LED lighting that makes cooking at night a breeze. It is perfect for a stove with 2-4 cooktops. Also, this chimney comes with push control and auto-cleaning functions. The product is lightweight at about 7 kg. Specifications Mounting Type: Wall Mount Brand: BLOWHOT Item Dimensions LxWxH: 66 x 23 x 54 Centimeters Controls Type: Push Button

Pros Cons Minimal operating noise Comparatively weak suction power versus other products Exceptionally light

10. Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr filterless auto clean chimney This motion sensor-controlled, self-cleaning chimney is sold for ₹11,499 in the Indian market, and is only available in black colour. The chimney weighs only 10.1 kg and measures 60 x 41.2 x 44.2 cm. Elica Chimney’s filter-free technology offers a strong suction capability and helps keep your kitchen smoke-free by capturing toxic smoke and greasy odours. In addition, it guarantees operations with less noise (58 dB). Specifications Mounting type: Wall mount Material: Glass Brand: Elica Special feature: Motion Sensor Control and Touch Control, Auto Clean Item dimensions LxWxH: 60 x 56.5 x 55.5 centimetres

Pros Cons The motion sensor works effectively The company neglects in delivering an installation kit. The operation is quiet The official service and installation fees are often high.

Price of best kitchen chimneys at a glance:

Product Price Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto Clean Chimney ₹ 26,990 Eurodomo 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney ₹ 24,490 Faber 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Heat Auto Clean Chimney ₹ 31,990 Whirlpool 60 cm 1100 m³/HR Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney ₹ 25,990 Inalsa Auto Clean, Motion Sensor Kitchen Chimney- 60 cm ₹ 29,000 V-Guard A20 90cm Kitchen Chimney ₹ 24,990 Kaff ACE BF 60 ₹ 18,990 GLEN Senza 60 cm 1050 m3/hr Filterless Auto clean Chimney ₹ 20,990 BLOWHOT 60 Cms Ariel Chimney ₹ 12,990 Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Auto Clean Chimney ₹ 23,990