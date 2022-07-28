10 best kitchen chimneys: A buyer's guide

Summary:
When you live in your home and preparing meals requires more effort than just popping the bread in the toaster, a kitchen chimney is a necessity. A chimney has become a necessary kitchen component for all hygienic and safety requirements. Every kitchen, whether modular or not, requires kitchen chimneys. There are plenty of options available in the market. Here is a guide about a few options so that you may get the appropriate chimney.
1. Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr auto clean chimney
Elica is a well-known brand in the chimney business with the latest technology and stylish features. The chimney’s design complements the kitsch decor and enhances the kitchen’s appearance. Due to its several functions, it is a kitchen addition you just must have. This chimney uses little energy and operates quietly. Every Indian kitchen style is compatible with the Elica chimney’s standard proportions. The LED display and touch screen in the chimney is built for simplicity of use.
Specifications
Material: Glass
Brand: Elica
Special Feature:Auto Clean, Touch Control, Auto Clean, Touch Control
Item Dimensions LxWxH:90 x 56.5 x 51 centimetres
Item Weight:16110 grams
|Pros
|Cons
|Sleek style
|The purchase price does not include installation fees.
|Standard fitment measurements
|Has an automatic cleaning function
2. Eurodomo 60 cm 1200 m³/hr auto-clean curved glass kitchen chimney
The dimensions of this kitchen chimney are 48 x 60 x 60 cm, its weight is a mere 10 kg, and its decibel level is under 58 dB. The device has a 180-watt operating voltage and features such as touch control and auto clean. It is compatible with a 2-4 burner stove and features a curved glass body. The size of the filter surface is 52 x 30 square cm. The chimney’s built-in baffle filter is appropriate for Indian cooking.
Specifications
Mounting type: Wall mount
Material: Glass
Brand: Eurodomo
Special Feature: Auto Clean, Touch Control
Item dimensions LxWxH: 48 x 60 x 60 centimetres
|Pros
|Cons
|The aesthetics are superb and elegant
|The installation fee (given by the brand) is often expensive
|There is barely any operational noise
3. Faber 90 cm 1200 m3/hr heat auto clean chimney
In India, Faber is by far the most sought-after kitchen chimney. They are renowned for being the top chimney manufacturers in the Indian market. The Faber kitchen chimney lowers noise and filth from the kitchen while having better suction power. You may forget about gases and smells when cooking with a suction capability of 1500 m3/hour. Your kitchen will smell clean after the chimney. Faber chimneys are made of three layer baffle filters to effectively catch grease and oil due to the higher oil and spice content of Indian cuisine.
Specifications
Mounting type: Wall mount
Material: Glass
Brand Faber:
Special Feature: Light, Auto Clean, Touch Control
Item dimensions LxWxH: 48 x 90 x 60 centimetres
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful suction
|There are some issues with customer care
|Less noise
|Exact charger for installation
4. Whirlpool 60 cm 1100 m³/HR auto-clean curved glass kitchen chimney
This chimney, which comes in black colour, and is 60 x 48.09 x 47.09 cm, weighs 11.95 kg, and only makes noises up to 58 dB. The chimney’s size is appropriate for one 2-4 burner stove and has a suction capability of 1100 m3/hr, making it appropriate for kitchens larger than 200 square feet.
Specifications
Mounting type:Wall mount
Material: Glass
Brand: Whirlpool
Item dimensions LxWxH: 60 x 48.1 x 47.1 centimetres
Item weight: 11950 grams
|Pros
|Cons
|Portable and simple to install
|Costly installation fee
|Minimal operating noise
|Comparatively poor suction power versus other products
5. Inalsa auto clean, motion sensor kitchen chimney- 60 cm
With a curved glass top, the Inalsa gas wall-mounted kitchen chimney looks quite stylish.. Your kitchen will seem different with this modern chimney. The chimney hood, which increases the chimney’s efficiency, is the finest feature of the design. Dust-free cooking is made possible by Inalsa Chimney, which also keeps dirt out of the kitchen. It contains two LED bulbs, which will help you with ample light for cooking. In addition, it includes an auto-clean feature that cleans the chimney and collects all the oil and dirt in the oil collector.
Specifications
Mounting type:Wall mount
Material: Steel
Brand: Inalsa
Item dimensions LxWxH: 50 x 60 x 64.4 centimetres
Item weight: 7,900 grams
|Pros
|Cons
|Auto-cleaning motion, censoring function and elegant style
|Suction power is lower compared to other chimneys in the range.
|7 years warranty
|Simple to use touch panel
6. V-Guard A20 90cm kitchen chimney
The kitchen design chimney by V-Guard has a polished aluminium body and a curved glass canopy. The A20 chimney provides your kitchen design with a new look and complements the Indian décor. This kitchen chimney is one of the best in line because of its 1200 CFM suction power. Its typical dimensions fit most of the kitchen. The chimney may be installed following the cooking area’s measurement. In addition, the chimney has a motion sensor and is touch-sensitive.
Specifications
Mounting type: Wall mount
Finish type: Metallic
Brand: V-Guard
Item dimensions LxWxH: 88 x 43 x 52.2 centimetres
|Pros
|Cons
|Touch controls, motion sensors, and filter baffle
|Poor after-sales service
|Powerful suction
7. Kaff ACE BF 60 | heavy duty baffle filter
The dimensions of this product are 64 x 41 x 52.5 cm. A great advantage of purchasing this chimney is that its maximum level of noise generation is just up to 54 dB. It has a double baffle filter that provides a smoke-free cooking experience. The product consumes 1 KW of energy per year and weighs 11.7 kg. A 2-4 burner stove may fit in the chimney or a corner wall-mounting pyramid chimney. A medium-sized kitchen, measuring around 175 square feet, can be suctioned by this chimney at a rate of 1000 m3/hour.
Specifications
Mounting type:Wall mount
Material: Steel
Brand: Kaff
Special feature: Heavy Duty Baffle Filter, Designed Max Airflow:1000 Nm3/h
Item dimensions LxWxH: 64 x 41 x 52.5 centimetres
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful oil collector and filter
|Lower suction power
|Great fabrication
8. GLEN Senza 60 cm 1050 m3/hr filterless auto clean chimney
This chimney measures 60 x 47 x 43 cm, weighs 11.9 kg, and includes motion sensor touch control and auto-clean functions. It uses 146 KW/hr of energy annually and has a maximum noise level of 58 dB. A mid-size kitchen up to 200 square feet may use this chimney’s suction capability of 1050 m3/hr. You do not need to cleanse the chimney, as it has filters and requires less maintenance.
Specifications
Mounting Type: Wall Mount
Finish Type: GPSP Painted/Glass
Material: Stainless Steel
Brand: Glen
Special Feature: Auto Clean
|Pros
|Cons
|Worth the money
|Low suction power relative to the cost
|Efficient touch and motion controls
9. BLOWHOT 60 Cms ariel chimney
This chimney, offered in black colour in the Indian market, is 66 x 23 x 54 cm in size and operates quietly at 59 dB. A baffle filter built into this chimney directs smoke away from the kitchen and toward the outlet. In addition, the chimney is equipped with two LED lighting that makes cooking at night a breeze. It is perfect for a stove with 2-4 cooktops. Also, this chimney comes with push control and auto-cleaning functions. The product is lightweight at about 7 kg.
Specifications
Mounting Type: Wall Mount
Brand: BLOWHOT
Item Dimensions LxWxH: 66 x 23 x 54 Centimeters
Controls Type: Push Button
|Pros
|Cons
|Minimal operating noise
|Comparatively weak suction power versus other products
|Exceptionally light
10. Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr filterless auto clean chimney
This motion sensor-controlled, self-cleaning chimney is sold for ₹11,499 in the Indian market, and is only available in black colour. The chimney weighs only 10.1 kg and measures 60 x 41.2 x 44.2 cm. Elica Chimney’s filter-free technology offers a strong suction capability and helps keep your kitchen smoke-free by capturing toxic smoke and greasy odours. In addition, it guarantees operations with less noise (58 dB).
Specifications
Mounting type: Wall mount
Material: Glass
Brand: Elica
Special feature: Motion Sensor Control and Touch Control, Auto Clean
Item dimensions LxWxH: 60 x 56.5 x 55.5 centimetres
|Pros
|Cons
|The motion sensor works effectively
|The company neglects in delivering an installation kit.
|The operation is quiet
|The official service and installation fees are often high.
|Product
|Price
|Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto Clean Chimney
|₹26,990
|Eurodomo 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney
|₹24,490
|Faber 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Heat Auto Clean Chimney
|₹31,990
|Whirlpool 60 cm 1100 m³/HR Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney
|₹25,990
|Inalsa Auto Clean, Motion Sensor Kitchen Chimney- 60 cm
|₹29,000
|V-Guard A20 90cm Kitchen Chimney
|₹24,990
|Kaff ACE BF 60
|₹18,990
|GLEN Senza 60 cm 1050 m3/hr Filterless Auto clean Chimney
|₹20,990
|BLOWHOT 60 Cms Ariel Chimney
|₹12,990
|Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Auto Clean Chimney
|₹23,990
Best value for money
The V-Guard A20 90cm Kitchen Chimney, with 1200m3/hr Suction, Intelligent Auto Clean, curved glass, baffle filter, motion sensor controls, oil collector tray, and LED light in stainless steel gives the best value for money. It offers a 45% reduction off the MRP, and its characteristics make it the greatest bargain available.
Best overall
In the market, there are several chimneys for Indian kitchens. You can choose your selection based on your needs. However, there are a lot of things to think about while purchasing a chimney for a kitchen. The size of the kitchen, the installation space, and the type of chimney are key considerations when purchasing an Indian kitchen chimney. In addition, chimneys come in a wide range of pricing points and varieties. Find a chimney that fits your budget. However, for safer and healthier cooking, it is advised to only choose appropriate chimneys from high-quality companies. Given a choice, we would choose theEurodomo 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney due to its features and the discounted price offered for the top-notch items.
How to choose the best chimney
FAQs
1. What is the finest hardware chimney?
The best hardware chimney in the market is the Eurodomo 60 cm 1200 m³/hr auto-clean curved glass kitchen chimney. It provides excellent functionality and performance effectiveness.
2. How do we pick a chimney?
Before searching for one chimney to buy online, you should be completely informed of the following: type of filter, mount kind, suction power, duct/ductless and auto-clean
3. Is a filter or a filterless chimney preferable?
Although it also requires considerable care, filters are suitable for heavy, smokey and oil particles.
4. Are auto-cleaning chimneys better?
Yes, auto-cleaning chimneys are better than manual ones because they are more reliable, save time, and require less maintenance.
5. Which sized chimney is better?
The size of your chimney should be ideally bigger than your stove. This will help in ensuring that the smoke gets absorbed better. For a double burner stove, a 60 cm chimney is good, and for bigger stoves, a 90 cm chimney is a good option.
