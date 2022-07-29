Story Saved
10 best kitchen chimneys: A buyer's guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Jul 28, 2022 11:35 IST
This article will throw light on the 10 best kitchen chimneys in India, how to choose the best chimney for your home, which is the best value-for-money one and some buying tips.

A kitchen without a chimney today would be considered unhygienic and unsafe.

When you live in your home and preparing meals requires more effort than just popping the bread in the toaster, a kitchen chimney is a necessity. A chimney has become a necessary kitchen component for all hygienic and safety requirements. Every kitchen, whether modular or not, requires kitchen chimneys. There are plenty of options available in the market. Here is a guide about a few options so that you may get the appropriate chimney.

1. Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr auto clean chimney

Elica is a well-known brand in the chimney business with the latest technology and stylish features. The chimney’s design complements the kitsch decor and enhances the kitchen’s appearance. Due to its several functions, it is a kitchen addition you just must have. This chimney uses little energy and operates quietly. Every Indian kitchen style is compatible with the Elica chimney’s standard proportions. The LED display and touch screen in the chimney is built for simplicity of use.

Specifications

Material: Glass

Brand: Elica

Special Feature:Auto Clean, Touch Control, Auto Clean, Touch Control

Item Dimensions LxWxH:90 x 56.5 x 51 centimetres

Item Weight:16110 grams

ProsCons
Sleek styleThe purchase price does not include installation fees.
Standard fitment measurements 
Has an automatic cleaning function 
cellpic
Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto Clean Chimney (WD HAC Touch BF 90, 2 Baffle Filters, Touch Control, Black)
41% off
16,000 26,990
Buy now

2. Eurodomo 60 cm 1200 m³/hr auto-clean curved glass kitchen chimney

The dimensions of this kitchen chimney are 48 x 60 x 60 cm, its weight is a mere 10 kg, and its decibel level is under 58 dB. The device has a 180-watt operating voltage and features such as touch control and auto clean. It is compatible with a 2-4 burner stove and features a curved glass body. The size of the filter surface is 52 x 30 square cm. The chimney’s built-in baffle filter is appropriate for Indian cooking.

Specifications

Mounting type: Wall mount

Material: Glass

Brand: Eurodomo

Special Feature: Auto Clean, Touch Control

Item dimensions LxWxH: 48 x 60 x 60 centimetres

ProsCons
The aesthetics are superb and elegantThe installation fee (given by the brand) is often expensive
There is barely any operational noise 
cellpic
Eurodomo 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney (Hood Classy HC TC BK 60, Baffle Filter, Touch Control, Black
47% off
12,990 24,490
Buy now

3. Faber 90 cm 1200 m3/hr heat auto clean chimney

In India, Faber is by far the most sought-after kitchen chimney. They are renowned for being the top chimney manufacturers in the Indian market. The Faber kitchen chimney lowers noise and filth from the kitchen while having better suction power. You may forget about gases and smells when cooking with a suction capability of 1500 m3/hour. Your kitchen will smell clean after the chimney. Faber chimneys are made of three layer baffle filters to effectively catch grease and oil due to the higher oil and spice content of Indian cuisine.

Specifications

Mounting type: Wall mount

Material: Glass

Brand Faber:

Special Feature: Light, Auto Clean, Touch Control

Item dimensions LxWxH: 48 x 90 x 60 centimetres

ProsCons
Powerful suctionThere are some issues with customer care 
Less noiseExact charger for installation
cellpic
Faber 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Heat Auto Clean Chimney (Hood Crest Plus HC SC BK 90, Filterless, Touch & Gesture Control, Black)
20% off
19,963 24,990
Buy now

4. Whirlpool 60 cm 1100 m³/HR auto-clean curved glass kitchen chimney

This chimney, which comes in black colour, and is 60 x 48.09 x 47.09 cm, weighs 11.95 kg, and only makes noises up to 58 dB. The chimney’s size is appropriate for one 2-4 burner stove and has a suction capability of 1100 m3/hr, making it appropriate for kitchens larger than 200 square feet.

Specifications

Mounting type:Wall mount

Material: Glass

Brand: Whirlpool

Item dimensions LxWxH: 60 x 48.1 x 47.1 centimetres

Item weight: 11950 grams

ProsCons
Portable and simple to installCostly installation fee
Minimal operating noiseComparatively poor suction power versus other products
cellpic
Whirlpool 60 cm 1100 m³/HR Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney (CG 601 HAC HOOD, Baffle Filter, Touch Control, Black)
Buy now

5. Inalsa auto clean, motion sensor kitchen chimney- 60 cm

With a curved glass top, the Inalsa gas wall-mounted kitchen chimney looks quite stylish.. Your kitchen will seem different with this modern chimney. The chimney hood, which increases the chimney’s efficiency, is the finest feature of the design. Dust-free cooking is made possible by Inalsa Chimney, which also keeps dirt out of the kitchen. It contains two LED bulbs, which will help you with ample light for cooking. In addition, it includes an auto-clean feature that cleans the chimney and collects all the oil and dirt in the oil collector.

Specifications

Mounting type:Wall mount

Material: Steel

Brand: Inalsa

Item dimensions LxWxH: 50 x 60 x 64.4 centimetres

Item weight: 7,900 grams

ProsCons
Auto-cleaning motion, censoring function and elegant styleSuction power is lower compared to other chimneys in the range.
7 years warranty 
Simple to use touch panel 
cellpic
Inalsa Auto Clean, Motion Sensor Kitchen Chimney- 60 cm (Prima 60BKMAC, 1 Baffle Filter, Touch Control, Curved Glass, Delay Power Off, Black)
Buy now

6. V-Guard A20 90cm kitchen chimney

The kitchen design chimney by V-Guard has a polished aluminium body and a curved glass canopy. The A20 chimney provides your kitchen design with a new look and complements the Indian décor. This kitchen chimney is one of the best in line because of its 1200 CFM suction power. Its typical dimensions fit most of the kitchen. The chimney may be installed following the cooking area’s measurement. In addition, the chimney has a motion sensor and is touch-sensitive.

Specifications

Mounting type: Wall mount

Finish type: Metallic

Brand: V-Guard

Item dimensions LxWxH: 88 x 43 x 52.2 centimetres

ProsCons
Touch controls, motion sensors, and filter bafflePoor after-sales service
Powerful suction 
cellpic
V-Guard A20 90cm Kitchen Chimney with 1200m³/hr Suction, Intelligent Auto Clean, Curved Glass, Baffle Filter, Motion Sensor Controls, Oil Collector Tray, LED Light (Stainless Steel) (90)
Buy now

7. Kaff ACE BF 60 | heavy duty baffle filter

The dimensions of this product are 64 x 41 x 52.5 cm. A great advantage of purchasing this chimney is that its maximum level of noise generation is just up to 54 dB. It has a double baffle filter that provides a smoke-free cooking experience. The product consumes 1 KW of energy per year and weighs 11.7 kg. A 2-4 burner stove may fit in the chimney or a corner wall-mounting pyramid chimney. A medium-sized kitchen, measuring around 175 square feet, can be suctioned by this chimney at a rate of 1000 m3/hour.

Specifications

Mounting type:Wall mount

Material: Steel

Brand: Kaff

Special feature: Heavy Duty Baffle Filter, Designed Max Airflow:1000 Nm3/h

Item dimensions LxWxH: 64 x 41 x 52.5 centimetres

ProsCons
Powerful oil collector and filterLower suction power
Great fabrication 
cellpic
Kaff ACE BF 60 | Heavy Duty Baffle Filter| | Black Curved Tempered Glass | Matt Black Rust Free Coating | Soft Push Button Control
18,990
Buy now

8. GLEN Senza 60 cm 1050 m3/hr filterless auto clean chimney

This chimney measures 60 x 47 x 43 cm, weighs 11.9 kg, and includes motion sensor touch control and auto-clean functions. It uses 146 KW/hr of energy annually and has a maximum noise level of 58 dB. A mid-size kitchen up to 200 square feet may use this chimney’s suction capability of 1050 m3/hr. You do not need to cleanse the chimney, as it has filters and requires less maintenance.

Specifications

Mounting Type: Wall Mount

Finish Type: GPSP Painted/Glass

Material: Stainless Steel

Brand: Glen

Special Feature: Auto Clean

ProsCons
Worth the moneyLow suction power relative to the cost
Efficient touch and motion controls 
cellpic
GLEN 60 cm 1050m3/hr Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney Filterless Motion Sensor Touch Controls (Senza Black)
35% off
13,595 20,995
Buy now

9. BLOWHOT 60 Cms ariel chimney

This chimney, offered in black colour in the Indian market, is 66 x 23 x 54 cm in size and operates quietly at 59 dB. A baffle filter built into this chimney directs smoke away from the kitchen and toward the outlet. In addition, the chimney is equipped with two LED lighting that makes cooking at night a breeze. It is perfect for a stove with 2-4 cooktops. Also, this chimney comes with push control and auto-cleaning functions. The product is lightweight at about 7 kg.

Specifications

Mounting Type: Wall Mount

Brand: BLOWHOT

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 66 x 23 x 54 Centimeters

Controls Type: Push Button

ProsCons
Minimal operating noiseComparatively weak suction power versus other products
Exceptionally light 
cellpic
BLOWHOT 60 Cms Ariel Chimney 800 m3/h Suction, Push Control, BAFFLE FILTER Chimney for Modular Kitchen (Black)
58% off
5,490 12,990
Buy now

10. Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr filterless auto clean chimney

This motion sensor-controlled, self-cleaning chimney is sold for 11,499 in the Indian market, and is only available in black colour. The chimney weighs only 10.1 kg and measures 60 x 41.2 x 44.2 cm. Elica Chimney’s filter-free technology offers a strong suction capability and helps keep your kitchen smoke-free by capturing toxic smoke and greasy odours. In addition, it guarantees operations with less noise (58 dB).

Specifications

Mounting type: Wall mount

Material: Glass

Brand: Elica

Special feature: Motion Sensor Control and Touch Control, Auto Clean

Item dimensions LxWxH: 60 x 56.5 x 55.5 centimetres

ProsCons
The motion sensor works effectivelyThe company neglects in delivering an installation kit.
The operation is quietThe official service and installation fees are often high.
cellpic
Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Auto Clean Chimney (WDFL 606 HAC MS NERO, Motion Sensor Control, Black)
46% off
12,990 23,990
Buy now

Price of best kitchen chimneys at a glance:

ProductPrice
 Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto Clean Chimney  26,990
 Eurodomo 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney   24,490
 Faber 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Heat Auto Clean Chimney   31,990
 Whirlpool 60 cm 1100 m³/HR Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney   25,990
 Inalsa Auto Clean, Motion Sensor Kitchen Chimney- 60 cm   29,000
 V-Guard A20 90cm Kitchen Chimney   24,990
 Kaff ACE BF 60   18,990
 GLEN Senza 60 cm 1050 m3/hr Filterless Auto clean Chimney   20,990
 BLOWHOT 60 Cms Ariel Chimney   12,990
Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Auto Clean Chimney  23,990

Best value for money

The V-Guard A20 90cm Kitchen Chimney, with 1200m3/hr Suction, Intelligent Auto Clean, curved glass, baffle filter, motion sensor controls, oil collector tray, and LED light in stainless steel gives the best value for money. It offers a 45% reduction off the MRP, and its characteristics make it the greatest bargain available.

Best overall

In the market, there are several chimneys for Indian kitchens. You can choose your selection based on your needs. However, there are a lot of things to think about while purchasing a chimney for a kitchen. The size of the kitchen, the installation space, and the type of chimney are key considerations when purchasing an Indian kitchen chimney. In addition, chimneys come in a wide range of pricing points and varieties. Find a chimney that fits your budget. However, for safer and healthier cooking, it is advised to only choose appropriate chimneys from high-quality companies. Given a choice, we would choose theEurodomo 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney due to its features and the discounted price offered for the top-notch items.

How to choose the best chimney

  1. Select the category: The market offers two different types of models: ducted and ductless. A ducted chimney is, as the name suggests, a chimney with a connected channel. The ductless chimney recycles the air inside the kitchen space. The duct chimney is preferable to the ductless chimney in terms of proficiency.
  2. Decide on a mounting: There are three different mounting bracket styles for kitchen chimneys: flush mount, island mount, and wall mount. The most common and affordable chimney types are wall mount chimneys.
  3. Choose the correct size: There are now two sizes available for kitchen chimneys: 60 cm and 90 cm. A stove with two to four burners can use a chimney that is 60 cm high. However, 90 cm variants work well with 3 to 5 burner stoves.
  4. Select a feasible design: Choose a chimney as per your needs. For a chimney, you can choose from plain glass, curved glass, angular, pyramidal, and box-shaped designs.
  5. Filtration and suction technology: Smoke removal from the kitchen is more effective with more suction force. We advise selecting a chimney with a 1000 m3/hr minimum capacity. The power of the engine determines how much energy a kitchen chimney uses.
  6. Additional crucial elements: Lighting systems are included with items from brands. In addition, there are two different kinds of systems for them: gesture control and touch control. A lighting system is included with almost every brand's goods. In addition, there are two different kinds of process control for them. A built-in, detachable oil collection is a standard feature of most premium kitchen chimneys. To keep the kitchen chimney clean, it catches the oil residues on the wall. You should pick the best kitchen chimney for performance-based suction power, durability, quality, and customer reviews.
  7. Customer feedback and grievances: Since criticism appears to be the finest facilitator, you should go into customer evaluations, and complaints submitted online on various shopping platforms. Browse YouTube to locate legitimate reviews. Finally, go for products that have received the best positive reviews
  8. Warranty: The length of a device’s warranty is important for maintaining it, so choose products with a warranty, so you won't have to worry about paying money for servicing anytime soon.

FAQs

1. What is the finest hardware chimney?

The best hardware chimney in the market is the Eurodomo 60 cm 1200 m³/hr auto-clean curved glass kitchen chimney. It provides excellent functionality and performance effectiveness.

2. How do we pick a chimney?

Before searching for one chimney to buy online, you should be completely informed of the following: type of filter, mount kind, suction power, duct/ductless and auto-clean

3. Is a filter or a filterless chimney preferable?

Although it also requires considerable care, filters are suitable for heavy, smokey and oil particles.

4. Are auto-cleaning chimneys better?

Yes, auto-cleaning chimneys are better than manual ones because they are more reliable, save time, and require less maintenance.

5. Which sized chimney is better?

The size of your chimney should be ideally bigger than your stove. This will help in ensuring that the smoke gets absorbed better. For a double burner stove, a 60 cm chimney is good, and for bigger stoves, a 90 cm chimney is a good option.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

