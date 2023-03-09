10 best LCD panels for enriching viewing experience

What is meant by Engineered wood?
It refers to mass timber, composite wood, or hand-crafted wood, which have various environmental benefits and is prepared from wood derivates.
Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Whether you are planning to give your living space a classy look or searching for an appropriate LCD panel to suit the décor and television theme perfectly, choosing the best LCD panel is necessary to add glamour to your modern bedroom or living room needs. But probably you have no idea about the product you want to choose. Don’t worry, we have listed some best LCD panels for the colourful display of your room which is worth it, and you can choose the best which suits your needs, dimensions and price affordability.
1. Vcreate Store Engineered Wood LCD panel
The product is explicitly designed to cater to the needs of perfect home décor. The V Create Store engineered wood LCD panel delivers high-quality material and fulfils storage needs. The LCD panel is aesthetic and adds value to your ambience. You must assemble the product according to the manual book and place your television according to the wall mount dimension and size.
Specifications
Brand: Generic
Product Dimensions: 45 x 182 x 203 cm
Material: Engineered Wood
Colour: Brown
Special Feature: The product comes with two NOS shutters.
|Pros
|Cons
|The panel can be fitted anywhere according to your requirements.
|The storage space could be enlarged.
2. Redwud Ryder Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Unit
The Redwud Ryder Wood Unit or tv panel is made of high-quality particle board and natural grain wood finish. The LCD panel has been beautifully designed, considering the storage needs and the overall aesthetic appeal. The product comes with a wall mounting fitting, which is sturdy and highly durable. Also, the panel provides a good storage facility and flat surfaces for appealing interior décor.
Specifications
Brand: Redwud
Product Dimensions: 25 x 130 x 112 cm
Material: Engineered Wood
Colour: Walnut
Special Feature: You get a dedicated product warranty.
|Pros
|Cons
|The product installation is easy.
|The product finishing is average.
|You can quickly assemble the tv units.
3. BLUEWUD Rowlet Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Unit
The BLUEWUD Rowlet LCD panel for television is designed and crafted beautifully according to the living room décor. The panel’s material is made with high-quality and durable wood, which is robust and perfectly balances the overall look of your house. The storage facility allows you to keep antique pieces over flat surfaces adding grace to your living room ambience. It is one of the best LCD panels in the market with a unique wenge white colour and a reasonable price.
Specifications
Brand: BLUEWUD
Product Dimensions: 43 x 181 x 148 cm
Material: Engineered Wood
Colour: Wenge and White
Special Feature: The panel has a good cable management system.
|Pros
|Cons
|The material is lightweight and only consumes a little of your living room space.
|The television cannot be fitted on the backboard.
|Organisation becomes easy with this tv panel.
4. V Create Store LCD Panel for Bedroom
This V Create’s eccentric LCD panel will make you fall in love with its unique, sleek and elegant design. You need to analyse the dimensions and place the assembled board accordingly. The panel has three open shelve systems: top, side and base panel. The product has a minimalistic and compact design and can fit anywhere, and if you wish to place it in a concise space, the LCD panel is a must-buying option for all your requirements.
Specifications
Brand: V Create Store
Product Dimensions: 30 x 121 x 66 cm
Material: Engineered Wood
Colour: Brown
Special Feature: The panel comes with a symmetric division of the space.
|Pros
|Cons
|The product incorporates a premium wood quality.
|There should be more colour variations.
5. DAS Engineered Wood TV Entertainment
The DAS-engineered LCD panel wooden is the best choice you can make while considering the product's aesthetic appeal. It means the alluring and modern panel design is worth it, and you get it reasonably priced. From storage facility to outstanding durability and from excellent wire management to structured and pre-laminated wood material, the product is everything you require today for a modular living space or bedroom décor.
Specifications
Brand: DAS
Product Dimensions: 25 x 132 x 103 cm
Material: Engineered Wood
Colour: Black and White
Special Feature: The parts and shelves are pre-drilled and the installation is easy.
|Pros
|Cons
|The product offers value for money at the features offered.
|Assembling is complex.
6. G Fine Furniture Wooden Entertainment TV Unit
The G Fine Wooden LCD panel design and quality are top-notch. It blends well with the ambience of your bedroom or living room, wherever it suits perfectly. The product offers multiple layouts and colour variations for the LCD panel, and you can select the one that suits the walls and overall theme of the appliances and antique pieces kept in the surrounding. The LCD panel design is crafted with engineered wood, and you get storage facilities.
Specifications
Brand: G Fine Furniture
Product Dimensions: 45 x 175 x 50 cm
Material: Engineered Wood
Colour: Warm Chestnut 2
Special Feature: The panel is sturdy and has solid wood for better stability.
|Pros
|Cons
|The product assembling is super easy.
|The handle's dimensions are uneven.
|The wooden LCD panel has a classic and flawless finish.
7. Anikaa Charley Engineered Wood Wall Mount TV Unit
Anikaa's range of LCD panels is designed distinctively with incredible compositions adding grace to the overall television setup and living room décor. It has a pre-laminated particle board suitable for a 52-inches television. Moreover, the tv panel has diverse storage options that save space and enhance the environment's ambience with its classy design. You get 2 slabs of 130 cm, two shelves of 32.7 cm and four shelves of 12 cm in width.
Specifications
Brand: Anikaa
Product Dimensions: 155 x 25 x 115 cm
Material: Engineered Wood
Colour: Wenge White
Special Feature: The product has great colour combinations.
|Pros
|Cons
|The television fits perfectly well, and there are no hassles for installation.
|The product is DIY but needs to be more lightweight.
8. Kundi Engineered Wood Floating TV Stand
The Kundi LCD panel comes with six shelves and a compartment setup to place the antiques of your house in one place. It has a modern, classy, and lustrous design making it a perfect match for all your décor needs at home. The LCD panel fits well on every wall design and surface and enriches your viewing experience. The storage shelf/tv stand gives you the facility for media consoles.
Specifications
Brand: Kundi
Product Dimensions: 84 x 80 x 25 cm
Material: Engineered Wood
Colour: Brown
Special Feature: The material quality is excellent.
|Pros
|Cons
|The product is extremely durable.
|The paint quality could be better.
|The screw holes are in line to provide for better product assembly.
9. MACWUD Nicco Engineered Wood Wall Mount TV Entertainment Unit
MACWUD Wall mount consists of top counterparts for ample storage facility, wall mount design for less space consumption, and six open shelves to keep the décor items or antique units for an enhanced LCD panel setup and design. The panel can be used for various purposes like placing Setup boxes, gaming consoles, remotes, and video players. The LCD panel wooden is durable and top-grade, best suited for living room placement.
Specifications
Brand: MACWUD
Product Dimensions: 23 x 105 x 60 cm
Material: Engineered Wood
Colour: Wenge and White
Special Feature: The product guarantees a one-year warranty.
|Pros
|Cons
|The product is affordable.
|There could be more diversified storage features.
|The panel has an elegant and classic finish.
10. AAROORA ARAGVI Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Unit
The product is for you if you are searching for a high-grade engineered material with an absolute wenge finish. A perfectly aesthetic design is all you get with an aptly balanced LCD panel that suits your décor requirements and gives you a designated storage option. You can place it in multiple places and use it for various purposes. It can be converted into a kitchen accessory or a bedroom interior, whichever suits your house the best.
Specifications
Brand: AAROORA
Product Dimensions: 30 x 90 x 90 cm
Material: Engineered Wood
Colour: Wenge
Special Feature: The lcd panel provides a secure lock system for the antique elements.
|Pros
|Cons
|The lateral open gaps save the space effectively.
|There could have been better colour options.
|The product is solid and durable.
Top 3 features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Vcreate Stotre Engineered Wood LCD panel
|The product is aesthetic.
|It has two NOS shutters.
|The high-quality wood material is used.
|Redwud Ryder Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Unit
|Its panel has good durability.
|Product installation is easy.
|The panel has a natural wood-grade finish.
|BLUEWUD Rowlet Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Unit
|Durable wood is used.
|The cable management is excellent.
|You get a well-maintained and organised setup.
|V Create Store LCD Panel for Bedroom
|You get a symmetric space division.
|The product has a compact design.
|It has three proper open shelves.
|DAS Engineered Wood TV Entertainment
|The product has a reasonable price.
|It has an outstanding wire management system.
|The product has a pre-laminated finish.
|G Fine Furniture Wooden Entertainment TV Unit
|There are different colour variations.
|The product is sturdy and durable.
|It has a proper storage facility.
|Anikaa Charley Engineered Wood Wall Mount TV Unit
|The wood quality is excellent.
|It has storage options.
|The product installation is easy.
|Kundi Engineered Wood Floating TV Stand
|The panel is durable.
|Assembling of unit is easy.
|It has a excellent aesthetic quality.
|MACWUD Nicco Engineered Wood Wall Mount TV Entertainment Unit
|The product comes with a year warranty.
|It has ample storage facility.
|The panel has a classic finish.
|AAROORA ARAGVI Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Unit
|You get a lock system.
|It only consumes a little space.
|The panel is robust.
Best overall product
We want to go for G Fine Furniture Wooden Entertainment TV Unit. It provides an antique and ancient feel with its classy touch and design. From storage space to diversified colour variations and layouts, you get everything. Moreover, the product has good durability, sturdiness and robust construction. If you are willing to purchase a good quality LCD panel and budget is not an issue, you can opt for this wooden LCD panel and enjoy its premium feel.
Value for money
The product that offers the best value for money is MACWUD Nicco Engineered Wood Wall Mount TV Entertainment Unit because you get the best features within a great price range. You get many premium and exquisite features in your budget, and you don't have to worry about product quality, durability, and aesthetic appeal. The quality is top-notch, and you get a different product with a warranty guarantee.
How to find the best LCD panel?
Finding the best LCD panel is challenging if you have yet to consider other factors that might influence your buying decision. The first and foremost thing to consider is the customer review for the product you are willing to buy. It implies that you get an idea about the product's performance in the market. Watch product reviews on YouTube, which opens up various possibilities so that you can make a perfect decision.
|Product
|Price
|Vcreate Stotre Engineered Wood LCD Panel for Bedroom Area Open Shelf with 2 NOS Shutter and Size is : 72"X18"X80"
|₹ 7,340
|Redwud Ryder Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Unit TV Cabinet with Wall Shelves Wall Mounted TV Unit TV Cabinet with Shelf (Walnut) - Ideal for Upto 42"
|₹ 3,869
|BLUEWUD Rowlet Engineered Wood Tv Entertainment Unit Cabinet with Storage, Wenge & White, for Upto 50"
|₹ 13,439
|V Create Store LCD Panel for Bedroom on Floor and TV Rooms with 3 Open Shelfs & TV Entertainment Unit
|₹ 4,269
|DAS Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Unit Black ; White ,1 Door
|₹ 3,955
|G Fine Furniture Wooden Entertainment TV Unit | Living Room Furniture with Cabinet, 2 Shelf & 4 Drawers Storage | Sheesham Wood, Warm Chestnut
|₹ 25,499
|Anikaa Charley Engineered Wood Wall Mount TV Unit/TV Stand/Wall Set Top Box Stand/TV Cabinet/TV Entertainment Unit (Wenge/White)(Ideal for Upto 55")(D.I.Y)
|₹ 4,049
|Kundi Engineered Wood Floating TV Stand Wall Mounted Media Console Entertainment Storage Shelf (White and Black)
|MACWUD Nicco Engineered Wood Wall Mount TV Entertainment Unit/with Set Top Box Stand- Wenge/White (Ideal up to 32") Tv Screen
|₹ 2,399
|AAROORA ARAGVI Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Unit Wall Mounted Showcase Cabinet for Set Box (Wenge & White)
|₹ 2,199
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
It refers to mass timber, composite wood, or hand-crafted wood, which have various environmental benefits and is prepared from wood derivates.
The product is suitable for high-moisture environments wherein you get high-product durability and ensured product quality.
It depends on the size compatibility and requirements. It would be best if you analysed precisely whether the panel suits your home space or fits your home décor.
The wooden panels provide better product durability, finish, quality, and water resistance.
The LCD panels enhance your living space's overall look, making it more cherishing and aesthetic.