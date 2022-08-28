Story Saved
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022
10 best Micromax mobile phones under 10,000

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Aug 26, 2022 21:00 IST
Micromax mobile phones under 10,000 come with great features that cater to everything a customer needs in a good phone. Here are 10 best in this category.

Micromax mobile phones under 10,000 are budget-friendly.

This festive season, you should purchase one of the Best Microsoft Phones Under 10,000. The best part about Microsoft is that they make both keypads and touchscreen phones for their customers. So, if you are someone who would go for a keypad phone, you are at the right place. The list has both types, a keypad and a touchscreen. If you are ready to buy a phone, it’s time to see what the list contains.

Top 10 Microsoft mobile phones under 10,000

1) Micromax in 2C (Brown, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

Micromax in 2C has 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM and is expandable up to 256GB. The device has a stunning Unisoc T610 processor and a 5000 mAh battery only for Rs. 7,498. Its 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera allow you to take beautiful pictures of your latest vacation.

Specifications:

· Brand: Micromax

· Network Service Provider: Unlocked for all carriers

· Cellular Technology: GSM

· Model Name: IN 2C

· Operating System: Android

ProsCons
Good battery backupGets heated up while charging
Provides value for moneyHas a slow processor
cellpic
Micromax in 2C (Brown, 32 GB)  (3 GB RAM)
29% off 7,499 10,499
Buy now

2) Micromax in 1b (Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Micromax in 1b (Blue, 64 GB) (4GB RAM) has 5000 mAh li-polymer battery with a 16.56 HD+ display. MediaTek Helio G35 (MT6765V/WB) Processor is brilliant and has an aluminosilicate cover glass. The device is currently available at Rs. 8,499 only on Amazon. Grab the phone before it gets out of stock.

Specifications:

· Brand: MICROMAX IN MOBILE

· Network Service Provider: Unlocked for all carriers

· Cellular Technology: 4G Volte, 4G, 3G, 2G

· Model Name: IN IB

· Operating System: Android 10 Go Edition

ProsCons
Excellent for zoom meetingsThe camera flash is not working properly
Has beautiful built quality, design, and displayThe processor is slow at times
cellpic
Micromax in 1b (Blue, 64 GB)  (4 GB RAM)
19% off 8,498 10,499
Buy now

3) Micromax Canvas 2 Q4310 (Chrome Black, 16GB)

Micromax Canvas 2 Q4310 has1080P at 30FPS recording capability and a 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor with 3050mAH lithium-ion battery. The device is reliable and has a 1-year manufacturer warranty, and the best part is that it is available just for Rs. 8,999 on Amazon right now. It is budget-friendly and easy to use, so order it before it gets out of stock.

Specifications:

· Brand: MICROMAX

· Memory storage capacity: 16 GB

· Connectivity technologies: 4G LTE, 3G, GMS, UMTS, TDD

· Model Name: Canvas 2

· Operating System: Android

ProsCons
Good performance and high-quality displayHas a heating problem
Provides value for moneyLacks speed even after its 3GB RAM
cellpic
Micromax Canvas 2 Q4310 (Chrome Black, 16GB)
25% off 8,999 11,999
Buy now

4) (Renewed) Micromax Canvas Infinity HS2 (Black, 32GB)

This renewed Micromax Canvas Infinity HS2 has a 32GB internal memory that is expandable up to 128 GB with a 2900mAH lithium-ion battery and 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor. You can buy it from Amazon for Rs. 9,999.

Specifications:

· Brand: Micromax

· Memory storage capacity: 32 GB

· Cellular Technology: 4G

· Model Name: Canvas infinity

· Operating System: Android

ProsCons
Has brilliant colour and finishHas a poor speaker system
Has a sleek and clean designThe power button requires a hard press to work
cellpic
(Renewed) Micromax Canvas Infinity HS2 (Black, 32GB)
29% off 9,999 13,999
Buy now

5) Micromax X512 Anniversary Edition

Micromax X512 Anniversary Edition was launched on 20 July 2017. The device has stunning features and adequate specifications at an introductory price of Rs. 1,112. It has a single camera setup that captures amazing pictures and offers other advanced features that allow you to watch movies and play games.

Specifications:

· Brand: Micromax

· Network Service Provider: Unlocked for all carriers

· Cellular Technology: GSM

· Model Name: X512

· Operating System: SPREADTRUM

ProsCons
Available in contrasting coloursHas connectivity issues
The product design is magnificentSIM slot has trouble working efficiently
cellpic
Micromax X512 Anniversary Edition 1750 mAh, Torch Blink on Call, Auto Call Recording Phone (Blue)
38% off 1,112 1,799
Buy now

6) Micromax J22 Purple (Dual Sim, 1000 mAh Battery)

Micromax J22 Purple has a 1.8 MHz Processor with 32 MB RAM and a 32 MB Inbuilt Memory. It has a dedicated Memory Card Slot and a 2.4-inch display only for Rs. 1,225. It also has a 1000 mAh battery and a Dual SIM, making it user-friendly and affordable.

Specifications:

· Brand: Micromax

· Network Service Provider: Unlocked for all carriers

· Cellular Technology: 2G

· Model Name: J22

· Operating System: SPREADTRUM

ProsCons
Has excellent RAM as compared to competitorsIs not waterproof
Excellent battery capacityUnlock feature is slow as compared to other brands.
cellpic
Micromax J22 Purple (Dual Sim, 1000 mAh Battery, 6.1cm (2.4”) Screen)
23% off 1,225 1,599
Buy now

7) Micromax X818 Blue

Micromax X818 Blue has a 7.1 cm (2.8”) Screen and 1450mAh Battery with Power Saving Mode. Its other advanced features include Wireless FM Radio and a Digital Camera with an Auto-Call Recording Folder. You will get this stunning package just for Rs. 1,470 on Amazon.

Specifications:

· Brand: Micromax

· Network Service Provider: Unlocked for all carriers

· Cellular Technology: 2G

· Model Name: X818

· Operating System: SPREADTRUM

ProsCons
Value for moneySound is low for ringtones
Has an automatic-call recorderAverage packaging
cellpic
Micromax X818 Blue
33% off 1,468 2,199
Buy now

8) Micromax X412 (Black + Red)

Micromax X412 has 32 MB RAM, 32 MB ROM with a 4.5 cm (1.77 inches) Display, and an 800 mAh Battery just for Rs. 950. It has a dual SIM configuration, allowing you to choose voice and data plans separately for both SIMS. The phone is lightweight, making it easier to carry around places.

Specifications:

· Brand: Micromax

· Network Service Provider: Unlocked for all carriers

· Cellular Technology: 2G

· Model Name: X412

· Operating System: SPREADTRUM

ProsCons
Very compact and sturdyHas no GPS
Offers excellent signal reception qualitiesThe screen size is relatively small
cellpic
Micromax X412 (Black + Red)
42% off 870 1,499
Buy now

9) Micromax X708 Black+Grey

Micromax X708 has a 6.1cm (2.4”) Screen and 1450 mAh Battery with power-saving mode. Its other features include FM radio, a digital camera, and an Auto Call Recording Folder. It is currently available at Rs. 1,275 only on Amazon.

Specifications:

· Brand: Micromax

· Network Service Provider: Unlocked for all carriers

· Cellular Technology: 2G

· Model Name: X708

· Operating System: SPREADTRUM

ProsCons
Nice design and excellent performance.Has a buggy software
Comes with a good speaker sound with a fast responseHas a slow fingerprint reader
cellpic
Micromax X708 Black+Grey
29% off 1,274 1,799
Buy now

Price of Micromax mobile phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
 Micromax in 2C (Brown, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) Rs. 7,498
 Micromax in 1b (Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Rs. 8,499
 Micromax Canvas 2 Q4310 (Chrome Black, 16GB)Rs.8,999 
 (Renewed) Micromax Canvas Infinity HS2 (Black, 32GB) Rs. 9,999
 Micromax X512 Anniversary Edition Rs. 1,112
 Micromax J22 Purple (Dual Sim, 1000 mAh Battery) Rs. 1,225
 Micromax X818 Blue Rs. 1,470
 Micromax X412 (Black + Red) Rs. 870
 Micromax X708 Black+Grey Rs. 1,275

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Micromax in 2C (Brown, 32 GB) (3GB RAM)The device has a rapid Type-C chargingOffers stunning features like panorama, burst mode, timelapse, and much more.Boasting a massive 5000 mAh long-lasting battery
Micromax in 1b (Blue, 64GB) (4GB RAM)It has a reverse charging facilityOffers other advanced features like gyro, proximity sensor, and an ambient light sensorHas a fingerprint sensor, face unlock, 10 W charger, and Dual Volte support.
Micromax Canvas 2 Q4310Has a geomagnetic sensor and a music playerOffers amazing features like an accelerometer, video player, and fingerprint sensor.Also has a wireless display and an LCD technology
(Renewed) Micromax Canvas Infinity HS2(Black, 32GB)The device has a Light sensor, a Gravity sensor, and a Magnetic sensor,Its other advanced features are GPS, FM Radio, Video Player, Music Player, Proximity sensorIt provides a Dual SIM, Fingerprint sensor, E-mail, Accelerometer
Microsoft X512 Anniversary EditionIt has Dual_Sim, Radio, CameraIt allows users to play games and has a300 limited phone book entriesThe device has other facilities like Calculator, Stopwatch, Calendar, Alarm
Microsoft J22 Purple(Dual Sim, 1000 mAh Battery)Provides a Dual Sim and FM radio for calling and entertainment purposes.Has a wireless display feature and a bright torchThe phone has an advanced call recording feature as well
Micromax X818 BlueIt has an FM Radio and a stunning CameraHas Dual sim facilityExcellent build quality
Micromax X412 (Black + Red)Enjoy dazzling visuals on the best-quality displayLoud and crystal-clear soundMusic player and FM radio are available
Micromax X708 (Black+ grey)Battery backup is excellentBluetooth is accessible with a good quality cameraHas advanced rear camera

Best value for money Micromax phone from the list

Out of all the smartphones mentioned in the list, Micromax X412 (Black + Red)is the most affordable and reliable one. It is easy to use and has an attractive design with contrasting colours.

Micromax X412 (Black + Red)2 XL is one of the low-price mobile phones mentioned in the list; still, it provides the best value compared to other devices.

Best overall Device from the list

(Renewed) Micromax Canvas Infinity HS2 (Black, 32GB) is one of the best overall devices on the list. It has everything a person is looking for in a smartphone. Micromax Canvas Infinity has brilliant colour & finishes fresh android OS updates without any bloatware.

Its outdoor display brightness feature is pretty cool, and as for safety, there is a message lock and a contact lock option which ensures that all your messages and contacts are protected.

The challenge of finding the best Google mobile phone

Out of all the mobile phones mentioned above, choosing the one that fulfils all your requirements is challenging. You may feel devastated because you don't know whether your choice is right or wrong. You could end up choosing the wrong device or purchasing an overpriced one.

Setting your priorities straight is the first step toward making the right and optimised decisions. This way, you will become financially aware and prevent yourself from purchasing things you don't need. You buy things on impulse and then regret them later.

To purchase the best keypad mobile phone, these are the features that you should keep in mind, such as display, processor, RAM, storage, battery capacity, operating system, and rear camera.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

