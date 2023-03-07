10 best Mikrotik routers to boost your internet connectivity By Affiliate Desk

Published on Mar 07, 2023 19:10 IST





Summary: Being offline can be an anxious moment for Generation Z, so stay better connected to the web with these 10 Mikrotik WiFi routers.

WiFi routers help improve internet connectivity manifold and are a must have in any household.

Our age is primarily online; we work and communicate with others through screens. That is why 5g sim cards exist; mobile networks might be slow. As a result, a Wireless network is required to go online faster. In addition, it is a central hub for all network devices, relaying data between them and the internet. A router allows you to connect several devices to the internet and can make your network run better. As a result, you must invest in a wifi router to ensure smooth wireless connectivity. One of the finest brands to acquire your wifi router from is MikroTik. This article will list the top ten Mikrotik routers that can make your web surfing smoother. Product list: 1. MikroTik hEX RB750Gr3 The MikroTik hEX RB750Gr3 is a versatile and practical choice for anyone wishing to set up a wired network. This device's five gigabit Ethernet ports enable rapid and dependable communication for various devices. The full-sized USB port adds convenience and versatility by facilitating data transfer and storage. This MikroTik router also includes the WPA2-Enterprise security standard, which provides greater network protection against illegal access. The control mechanism, via an application, makes managing the router and adjusting its settings straightforward and convenient. This simple router delivers a safe and dependable wired network solution for home or office use. Specifications Model: hEX RB750Gr3 Frequency: 5 GHz Port: 5 Dimensions: 2.79 x 24.64 x 16.51 cm

Pros Cons 5 Gigabits Ethernet ports No built-in wireless function Simple basic setup

2. MikroTik hap Lite This MikroTik wireless router is an excellent choice for individuals wishing to establish a safe and efficient wireless network. This device's Access Point Mode operates on the single-band 2.4 GHz Radio Frequency, allowing fast and stable wireless access. The wireless technology 802.11bgn ensures compatibility with various devices, including laptops, desktop computers, tablets, smart televisions, and smartphones. The 3 LAN ports provide several alternatives for connecting various devices while ensuring a robust and secure network. The device is also built extremely durable, making it an excellent choice for individuals looking for a durable and dependable wireless option. Specifications Model: Hap Lite Frequency: 2.4 GHz Port: 3 Dimensions: 19.6 x 13 x 6 cm

Pros Cons It can be used as a router, access point or wireless No gigabit ethernet Compact build

3. MikroTik RB3011UIAS-RM Router BOARD The RB3011UiAS-RM is a multi-port router having a 1U rackmount enclosure, a touchscreen LCD, a serial console port, and PoE output functionality on the final Ethernet port. An IPQ-8064 high-performance ARM architecture CPU powers it with a nominal frequency of 1.4 GHz and 2 cores, and 1 GB of RAM. This MikroTik router has 10 Gigabit Ethernet ports, an SFP cage, and a full-size USB 3.0 connector, making it an excellent solution for applications requiring high-speed connectivity and the capacity to connect external storage or 3G/4G modems. In addition, the RB3011 accepts passive PoE input and has a PoE output on port 10, with an input voltage range of 10-30V supported. The router also includes voltage and temperature monitors to help maintain consistent functioning. Specifications Model: RB3011UiAS-RM Frequency: 2.4 and 5 GHz Port: 10 Dimensions: ‎44.3 x 9.2 x 4.4 cm

Pros Cons LCD panel No built-in wifi 10 Gigabit Ethernet ports

4. MikroTik hEX S Gigabit Ethernet Router This MikroTik router is a high-performance Gigabit Ethernet router built for companies or individual purposes. This router can provide high-speed and dependable network access due to its 5x Gigabit Ethernet ports and one SFP port. In addition, it is powered by RouterOS L4, which offers powerful networking and security capabilities. Also, the hEX S is outfitted with a strong dual-core 880 MHz CPU and 256 MB RAM, allowing it to manage complicated network operations and traffic easily. One of the hEX S's notable features is its support for IPsec hardware encryption, which adds extra protection to your network. In addition, this router is controlled by an application, making it simple to configure and use. Specifications Model: hex S Frequency: 2.4 and 5 GHz Port: 5+1 Dimensions: ‎11.3 x 8.9 x 2.8 cm

Pros Cons Memory Memory is limited Cost-effective router

5. MikroTik RB750r2 Router Board hEX lite The MikroTik RB750r2 (hEX light) is an attractive five-port Ethernet router ideal for Home and small office situations. It offers an exceptional combination of cost and features, making it an excellent alternative for budget-conscious users. The router runs the RouterOS operating system and supports WPA2-Enterprise security protocols, giving customers' networks and data high safety. In addition, its compact design allows it to be fit for any SOHO environment. Specifications Model: RB750r2 hEX lite Frequency: 2.4 GHz Port: 5 Dimensions: 8.9 x 11.3 x 2.8 cm

Pros Cons Have five ethernet ports Compatible connectivity technology is only Ethernet. Compact and attractive design

6. MikroTik hEX S RB760iGS Router The MikroTik hEX S RB760iGS Router is a compact and simple device with a strong dual-core 880 MHz CPU and 256 MB RAM. Despite its small size, it has excellent hardware encryption capabilities, with an IPsec hardware encryption speed of up to 470 Mbps. This MikroTik router is intended for networks that do not require wireless connectivity. It has 5 Gigabit Ethernet ports, including an SFP port and a PoE output on the last port. Specifications Model: hEX S RB760iGS Frequency: 2.4 GHz Port: 5 Dimensions: ‎18 x 22 x 4 cm

Pros Cons Dual-core CPU Cannot handle a full gigabit internet connection multiple wireless and wired networking standards

7. MikroTik Router Board RB750UPr2 hEX PoE lite The MikroTik Router Board RB750UPr2 hEX PoE lite is a compact and affordable router designed for home and small-business networks. It has 5 Gigabit Ethernet ports, 2-5 of which offer Power over Ethernet (PoE) output. In addition, it has a USB 2.0 port, which lets users connect a USB storage device or 3G/4G modem for internet connectivity. Besides, the router is perfectly fit for a SOHO environment. Specifications Model: RB750UPr2 hEX PoE lite Frequency: 2.4 GHz Port: 5 Dimensions: ‎21.4 x 12 x 6.8 cm

Pros Cons Supports power over Ethernet The casing is made of plastic Compact and lightweight

8. MikroTik PowerBox Pro Router The MikroTik PowerBox Pro Router is intended for use in various network configurations. It has 5 Gigabit Ethernet ports and 4 Power over Ethernet (PoE) output offerings. As a result, it is suitable for powering PoE-enabled devices, including wireless access points, cameras, and other network-enabled devices. This MikroTik router is driven by a strong 800 MHz CPU, allowing quick and efficient routing performance. It also supports RouterOS and has 128MB of RAM. In addition, the PowerBox has an SFP connection for fibre optic connectivity for high-speed data transfer. Specifications Brand: MikroTik Model: Power Box Pro Frequency: 800 MHz Port: 5 Dimension: ‎12.5 x 5.2 x 22.5 cm

Pros Cons Outdoor router for mobile connectivity Only ethernet connectivity allowed Waterproof external casing

9. MikroTik hAP ac³ Wireless Dual-Band Router This MikroTik Wireless Router has 5 Gigabit Ethernet ports and is ideal for connecting multiple devices such as desktop PCs, laptops, and other network-enabled devices. The hAP ac3 has high-gain external antennas, which boost wireless coverage and signal strength. It has 256 MB RAM and a quad-core CPU. Furthermore, the router has 128 MB NAND and a full-size USB port that could be used for extra storage. Specifications Model: Hap AC3 Port: 5 Dimensions: 22 x 8 x 3 cm

Pros Cons Exceptional range of network One lithium-ion battery is required but not included in the product package. High data transfer speed of 867 Mbps (max)

10. MikroTik Router Board RB1100AHx4 The MikroTik Router Board RB1100AHx4 is a high-performance router designed for high-traffic networks. It has 13 Gigabit Ethernet ports and is excellent for a core router or high-bandwidth network configuration. The RB1100AHx4 is driven by a 1.4GHz quad-core CPU, which provides fast and efficient routing performance. The device also contains a lot of RAM, so there's plenty of room for routing tables, firewall rules, and other vital data. In addition, the RB1100AHx4 supports IPsec hardware acceleration of up to 2.2 Gbps with AES 128. Specifications Model: RB1100AHx4 Frequency: 1.4 GHz Port: 13 Dimensions: 21.5 x 5.5 x 46.5 cm

Pros Cons 13 Ethernet ports for better connectivity Limited hardware warranty High-throughput for using high bandwidth applications

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 hEX RB750Gr3 5 Gigabits Ethernet ports WPA-2 Enterprise Security protocol Easy to set up Hap lite Has four fast Ethernet ports 2.4 GHz Radio Frequency Support Single Access point RB3011UIAS-RM 10-gigabit ports divided into two groups Built-in LCD to provide real-time information Powerful RAM to work even while using heavy apps Hex S ethernet router Faster connectivity with 5 Ethernet ports and one SFP port Dual-core CPU for fast and responsive performance Compact and lightweight design Hex Lite 5 ethernet port Perfect for the SOHO environment Speed of 100 Mbps Hex S has a dual-core CPU It has five Gigabit Ethernet ports It has an SFP port that can be used for Fiber optic connectivity. Hex Pro Lite Supports USB 2.0 and POE output. Equipped with shielded ethernet ports Requires only 1 A current per port Power Box Pr 5- gigabit ethernet port, of which 4 are PoE 800 MHz CPU 128 MB RAM HAP AC3 128 MB NAND full-size USB port Speed of 867 Mbps RB1100AHx4 quad-core A15 cores CPU Frequency of 1.4GHz Provided with AES 128

Best overall After careful consideration, the MikroTik HAP AC3 should acquire first place in the top 10 list. The router provides ample processing power and capacity for demanding networking workloads. It provides rapid and dependable wireless connectivity with a maximum speed of 867 Mbps. In addition, it provides a secure connection. Its combination of great performance and advanced features makes it a great product. Best value for money The HAP Lite is the most cost-effective MikroTik router since it is designed to be a basic yet functioning router with fewer features and capabilities than more complex models. It has a unique operating system, RouterOS, which offers fundamental routing and network services for the HAP Lite. The gadget contains five Ethernet ports, can be used as a basic switch to connect several devices and more. How to find the perfect Mikrotik Router A router would bolster your connectivity with the outside world. Therefore, consider its speed, bandwidth, range, number of ports and security features while shopping. Make a budget and a list of the features you want ahead of time to avoid rushing into buying. Do consider the brand reputation and customer support. Choose a well-known brand with a proven track record of customer satisfaction.