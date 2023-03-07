Story Saved
New Delhi 28oCC
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
New Delhi 28oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

10 best Mikrotik routers to boost your internet connectivity

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Mar 07, 2023 19:10 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Being offline can be an anxious moment for Generation Z, so stay better connected to the web with these 10 Mikrotik WiFi routers.

product info
WiFi routers help improve internet connectivity manifold and are a must have in any household.

Our age is primarily online; we work and communicate with others through screens. That is why 5g sim cards exist; mobile networks might be slow. As a result, a Wireless network is required to go online faster. In addition, it is a central hub for all network devices, relaying data between them and the internet.

A router allows you to connect several devices to the internet and can make your network run better. As a result, you must invest in a wifi router to ensure smooth wireless connectivity. One of the finest brands to acquire your wifi router from is MikroTik. This article will list the top ten Mikrotik routers that can make your web surfing smoother.

Product list:

1. MikroTik hEX RB750Gr3

The MikroTik hEX RB750Gr3 is a versatile and practical choice for anyone wishing to set up a wired network. This device's five gigabit Ethernet ports enable rapid and dependable communication for various devices. The full-sized USB port adds convenience and versatility by facilitating data transfer and storage. This MikroTik router also includes the WPA2-Enterprise security standard, which provides greater network protection against illegal access. The control mechanism, via an application, makes managing the router and adjusting its settings straightforward and convenient. This simple router delivers a safe and dependable wired network solution for home or office use.

Specifications

Model: hEX RB750Gr3

Frequency: 5 GHz

Port: 5

Dimensions: 2.79 x 24.64 x 16.51 cm

ProsCons
5 Gigabits Ethernet portsNo built-in wireless function
Simple basic setup 
cellpic 44% off
Mikrotik hEX RB750Gr3, 5-Port gigabit Router USB Micro SD PoE in
4.6 (868)
4.6 (868)
44% off
6,129 10,999
Buy now

2. MikroTik hap Lite

This MikroTik wireless router is an excellent choice for individuals wishing to establish a safe and efficient wireless network. This device's Access Point Mode operates on the single-band 2.4 GHz Radio Frequency, allowing fast and stable wireless access. The wireless technology 802.11bgn ensures compatibility with various devices, including laptops, desktop computers, tablets, smart televisions, and smartphones. The 3 LAN ports provide several alternatives for connecting various devices while ensuring a robust and secure network. The device is also built extremely durable, making it an excellent choice for individuals looking for a durable and dependable wireless option.

Specifications

Model: Hap Lite

Frequency: 2.4 GHz

Port: 3

Dimensions: 19.6 x 13 x 6 cm

ProsCons
It can be used as a router, access point or wirelessNo gigabit ethernet
Compact build 
cellpic 50% off
Mikrotik hAP lite Wifi Router
4.1 (15)
4.1 (15)
50% off
2,990 5,999
Buy now

3. MikroTik RB3011UIAS-RM Router BOARD

The RB3011UiAS-RM is a multi-port router having a 1U rackmount enclosure, a touchscreen LCD, a serial console port, and PoE output functionality on the final Ethernet port. An IPQ-8064 high-performance ARM architecture CPU powers it with a nominal frequency of 1.4 GHz and 2 cores, and 1 GB of RAM.

This MikroTik router has 10 Gigabit Ethernet ports, an SFP cage, and a full-size USB 3.0 connector, making it an excellent solution for applications requiring high-speed connectivity and the capacity to connect external storage or 3G/4G modems. In addition, the RB3011 accepts passive PoE input and has a PoE output on port 10, with an input voltage range of 10-30V supported. The router also includes voltage and temperature monitors to help maintain consistent functioning.

Specifications

Model: RB3011UiAS-RM

Frequency: 2.4 and 5 GHz

Port: 10

Dimensions: ‎44.3 x 9.2 x 4.4 cm

ProsCons
LCD panelNo built-in wifi
10 Gigabit Ethernet ports 
cellpic 24% off
Mikrotik RB3011UIAS-RM RouterBOARD 10xGigabit Ethernet USB 3.0 LCD RB3011
4.7 (299)
4.7 (299)
24% off
22,888 29,999
Buy now

4. MikroTik hEX S Gigabit Ethernet Router

This MikroTik router is a high-performance Gigabit Ethernet router built for companies or individual purposes. This router can provide high-speed and dependable network access due to its 5x Gigabit Ethernet ports and one SFP port. In addition, it is powered by RouterOS L4, which offers powerful networking and security capabilities. Also, the hEX S is outfitted with a strong dual-core 880 MHz CPU and 256 MB RAM, allowing it to manage complicated network operations and traffic easily.

One of the hEX S's notable features is its support for IPsec hardware encryption, which adds extra protection to your network. In addition, this router is controlled by an application, making it simple to configure and use.

Specifications

Model: hex S

Frequency: 2.4 and 5 GHz

Port: 5+1

Dimensions: ‎11.3 x 8.9 x 2.8 cm

ProsCons
MemoryMemory is limited
Cost-effective router 
cellpic 24% off
MikroTik hEX S Gigabit Ethernet Router with SFP Port (RB760iGS)
4.7 (848)
4.7 (848)
24% off
7,569 9,999
Buy now

5. MikroTik RB750r2 Router Board hEX lite

The MikroTik RB750r2 (hEX light) is an attractive five-port Ethernet router ideal for Home and small office situations. It offers an exceptional combination of cost and features, making it an excellent alternative for budget-conscious users. The router runs the RouterOS operating system and supports WPA2-Enterprise security protocols, giving customers' networks and data high safety. In addition, its compact design allows it to be fit for any SOHO environment.

Specifications

Model: RB750r2 hEX lite

Frequency: 2.4 GHz

Port: 5

Dimensions: 8.9 x 11.3 x 2.8 cm

ProsCons
Have five ethernet portsCompatible connectivity technology is only Ethernet.
Compact and attractive design 
cellpic 33% off
Mikrotik RB750r2 Router Board hEX lite 5 Ports Router 5 X 10/100 PoE OSL4
4.4 (194)
4.4 (194)
33% off
4,650 6,900
Buy now

6. MikroTik hEX S RB760iGS Router

The MikroTik hEX S RB760iGS Router is a compact and simple device with a strong dual-core 880 MHz CPU and 256 MB RAM. Despite its small size, it has excellent hardware encryption capabilities, with an IPsec hardware encryption speed of up to 470 Mbps. This MikroTik router is intended for networks that do not require wireless connectivity. It has 5 Gigabit Ethernet ports, including an SFP port and a PoE output on the last port.

Specifications

Model: hEX S RB760iGS

Frequency: 2.4 GHz

Port: 5

Dimensions: ‎18 x 22 x 4 cm

ProsCons
Dual-core CPUCannot handle a full gigabit internet connection
multiple wireless and wired networking standards 
cellpic 31% off
Mikrotik hEX S RB760iGS Router 5xGbit LAN, 1xPOE, 1xSFP, 880Mhz CPU, USB
4.8 (14)
4.8 (14)
31% off
7,569 10,999
Buy now

7. MikroTik Router Board RB750UPr2 hEX PoE lite

The MikroTik Router Board RB750UPr2 hEX PoE lite is a compact and affordable router designed for home and small-business networks. It has 5 Gigabit Ethernet ports, 2-5 of which offer Power over Ethernet (PoE) output. In addition, it has a USB 2.0 port, which lets users connect a USB storage device or 3G/4G modem for internet connectivity. Besides, the router is perfectly fit for a SOHO environment.

Specifications

Model: RB750UPr2 hEX PoE lite

Frequency: 2.4 GHz

Port: 5

Dimensions: ‎21.4 x 12 x 6.8 cm

ProsCons
Supports power over EthernetThe casing is made of plastic
Compact and lightweight 
cellpic 51% off
Mikrotik RouterBoard RB750UPr2 hEX PoE lite is a Small 5 Port Router, 1 USB 2.0 Port and PoE Output. Ports 2-5 can Power Other PoE Capable Devices with The Same Voltage as Applied to The Unit
4.6 (4)
4.6 (4)
51% off
5,899 11,999
Buy now

8. MikroTik PowerBox Pro Router

The MikroTik PowerBox Pro Router is intended for use in various network configurations. It has 5 Gigabit Ethernet ports and 4 Power over Ethernet (PoE) output offerings. As a result, it is suitable for powering PoE-enabled devices, including wireless access points, cameras, and other network-enabled devices. This MikroTik router is driven by a strong 800 MHz CPU, allowing quick and efficient routing performance. It also supports RouterOS and has 128MB of RAM. In addition, the PowerBox has an SFP connection for fibre optic connectivity for high-speed data transfer.

Specifications

Brand: MikroTik

Model: Power Box Pro

Frequency: 800 MHz

Port: 5

Dimension: ‎12.5 x 5.2 x 22.5 cm

ProsCons
Outdoor router for mobile connectivityOnly ethernet connectivity allowed
Waterproof external casing 
cellpic 47% off
Mikrotik MikroTik PowerBox Pro Router, 5 Gigabit Ethernet Ports with PoE Output on 4 Ports and 1 SFP Port (RB960PGS-PB)
4.5 (9)
4.5 (9)
47% off
10,499 19,989
Buy now

9. MikroTik hAP ac³ Wireless Dual-Band Router

This MikroTik Wireless Router has 5 Gigabit Ethernet ports and is ideal for connecting multiple devices such as desktop PCs, laptops, and other network-enabled devices. The hAP ac3 has high-gain external antennas, which boost wireless coverage and signal strength. It has 256 MB RAM and a quad-core CPU. Furthermore, the router has 128 MB NAND and a full-size USB port that could be used for extra storage.

Specifications

Model: Hap AC3

Port: 5

Dimensions: 22 x 8 x 3 cm

ProsCons
Exceptional range of networkOne lithium-ion battery is required but not included in the product package.
High data transfer speed of 867 Mbps (max) 
cellpic 49% off
MikroTIK hAP ac³ Wireless Dual-Band Router with 5 Gigabit Ethernet Ports and External high gain Antennas for More Coverage, RBD53iG-5HacD2HnD
4.5 (154)
4.5 (154)
49% off
12,850 25,000
Buy now

10. MikroTik Router Board RB1100AHx4

The MikroTik Router Board RB1100AHx4 is a high-performance router designed for high-traffic networks. It has 13 Gigabit Ethernet ports and is excellent for a core router or high-bandwidth network configuration. The RB1100AHx4 is driven by a 1.4GHz quad-core CPU, which provides fast and efficient routing performance.

The device also contains a lot of RAM, so there's plenty of room for routing tables, firewall rules, and other vital data. In addition, the RB1100AHx4 supports IPsec hardware acceleration of up to 2.2 Gbps with AES 128.

Specifications

Model: RB1100AHx4

Frequency: 1.4 GHz

Port: 13

Dimensions: 21.5 x 5.5 x 46.5 cm

ProsCons
13 Ethernet ports for better connectivityLimited hardware warranty
High-throughput for using high bandwidth applications 
cellpic 36% off
Mikrotik RouterBoard RB1100AHx4 13x Gigabit Ethernet ports Router maximum throughput of up to 7.5Gbit
4.4 (34)
4.4 (34)
36% off
34,990 55,000
Buy now

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
hEX RB750Gr35 Gigabits Ethernet portsWPA-2 Enterprise Security protocolEasy to set up
Hap liteHas four fast Ethernet ports2.4 GHz Radio FrequencySupport Single Access point
RB3011UIAS-RM10-gigabit ports divided into two groupsBuilt-in LCD to provide real-time informationPowerful RAM to work even while using heavy apps
Hex S ethernet routerFaster connectivity with 5 Ethernet ports and one SFP portDual-core CPU for fast and responsive performanceCompact and lightweight design
Hex Lite5 ethernet portPerfect for the SOHO environmentSpeed of 100 Mbps 
Hex Shas a dual-core CPUIt has five Gigabit Ethernet ports It has an SFP port that can be used for Fiber optic connectivity.
Hex Pro LiteSupports USB 2.0 and POE output.Equipped with shielded ethernet portsRequires only 1 A current per port
Power Box Pr5- gigabit ethernet port, of which 4 are PoE800 MHz CPU128 MB RAM
HAP AC3128 MB NANDfull-size USB portSpeed of 867 Mbps
RB1100AHx4quad-core A15 cores CPUFrequency of 1.4GHzProvided with AES 128

Best overall

After careful consideration, the MikroTik HAP AC3 should acquire first place in the top 10 list. The router provides ample processing power and capacity for demanding networking workloads. It provides rapid and dependable wireless connectivity with a maximum speed of 867 Mbps. In addition, it provides a secure connection. Its combination of great performance and advanced features makes it a great product.

Best value for money

The HAP Lite is the most cost-effective MikroTik router since it is designed to be a basic yet functioning router with fewer features and capabilities than more complex models. It has a unique operating system, RouterOS, which offers fundamental routing and network services for the HAP Lite. The gadget contains five Ethernet ports, can be used as a basic switch to connect several devices and more.

How to find the perfect Mikrotik Router

A router would bolster your connectivity with the outside world. Therefore, consider its speed, bandwidth, range, number of ports and security features while shopping.

Make a budget and a list of the features you want ahead of time to avoid rushing into buying. Do consider the brand reputation and customer support. Choose a well-known brand with a proven track record of customer satisfaction.

Product Price
Mikrotik hEX RB750Gr3, 5-Port gigabit Router USB Micro SD PoE in ₹ 6,129
Mikrotik hAP lite Wifi Router ₹ 2,990
Mikrotik RB3011UIAS-RM RouterBOARD 10xGigabit Ethernet USB 3.0 LCD RB3011 ₹ 22,888
MikroTik hEX S Gigabit Ethernet Router with SFP Port (RB760iGS) ₹ 7,569
Mikrotik RB750r2 Router Board hEX lite 5 Ports Router 5 X 10/100 PoE OSL4 ₹ 4,650
Mikrotik hEX S RB760iGS Router 5xGbit LAN, 1xPOE, 1xSFP, 880Mhz CPU, USB ₹ 7,569
Mikrotik RouterBoard RB750UPr2 hEX PoE lite is a Small 5 Port Router, 1 USB 2.0 Port and PoE Output. Ports 2-5 can Power Other PoE Capable Devices with The Same Voltage as Applied to The Unit ₹ 5,899
Mikrotik MikroTik PowerBox Pro Router, 5 Gigabit Ethernet Ports with PoE Output on 4 Ports and 1 SFP Port (RB960PGS-PB) ₹ 10,499
MikroTIK hAP ac³ Wireless Dual-Band Router with 5 Gigabit Ethernet Ports and External high gain Antennas for More Coverage, RBD53iG-5HacD2HnD ₹ 12,850
Mikrotik RouterBoard RB1100AHx4 13x Gigabit Ethernet ports Router maximum throughput of up to 7.5Gbit ₹ 34,990

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Home Appliances Gadgets
RELATED STORIES
Top 10 picks for Wi-Fi 6 routers: Buying guide
Best 10 Smarten inverters to buy
Guide to affordable Bluetooth earphones: Top 10 picks under 1000
10 best Samsung monitors: Buyer’s guide
8 top hybrid solar inverters: A buyer’s guide

Get online faster with the 10 best Mikrotik Routers

What is MikroTik RouterOS?

What are the various MikroTik router models available?

What distinguishes MikroTik from other router manufacturers?

Can I connect the MikroTik router to other devices?

Are MikroTik routers simple to install?

View More
electronics FOR LESS