10 best MPPT solar inverters: Buyer’s guide

Solar inverter is the answer to our summer woes and its MPPT technology ensures it also functions well.

Solar inverters have become a primary need used for commercial and residential purposes. Previously, it was not used as much but has become in high demand in the market in recent years. Its benefits attract people’s attention to choose solar energy over others. MPPT (maximum power point tracking) is a feature that helps the solar inverter to find the point where the maximum power can consume to work efficiently, whatever the situation is. That is why a solar inverter with an MPPT controller is a must thing one should consider when buying such a device. But which Solar inverter will suit your need may create conflict in your mind because you need to know which features are best and must have an inverter. We created a list of the best MPPT Solar inverters to make it easy for you to choose the best product. They are available online, have some great features, and are guaranteed by the best companies. You can choose them by comparing the price and features you want in your inverter and deciding the best solar inverter you should buy. Let us inspect the top MPPT solar inverters from the following list. Product List 1. Smarten Superb 2500VA 2.5kVA 24 V 50 A MPPT Solar PCU Inverter Bring home the Smarten super solar inverter with a 50 Amp MPPT solar controller, which is 30% more efficient. This MPPT inverter supports solar panels up to 1800 watts. It is an easy-to-install inverter that comes with an LCD screen. To ensure its efficiency, this inverter has a real-time signal processor advanced DSP (digital signal processor) controller. Apart from these, it can enable/disable the grid charging whenever possible and charge the deep discharge battery at a lower voltage. You can use this solar inverter for your home or office purposes. Specification: Brand: Smarten Product dimension: ‎35 x 26 x 26 cm Colour: White & Black Battery capacity: 200 Amp hours Used for: Home, office

Pros. Cons This inverter provides good performance. It has no automatic function It has a standard battery capacity.

2. UTL Gamma Plus rMPPT Solar Hybrid Inverter Created based on an advanced technological system, this solar inverter is the best inverter you can install in your home. It has a built-in rMPPT charge controller that ensures 94% higher efficiency. Furthermore, this inverter is designated with a multi-coloured dynamic display that shows parameters like; battery voltage, input voltage, solar voltage, amount of solar power consumed etc. apart from these, this solar inverter prioritizes solar power over grid power that reduces the consumption of grid power. Specification: Brand: UTL Product dimension: 33.4 x 30.5 x 15.9 Centimeters Colour: Gold Battery capacity: 150 Amp hours Used for: Home

Pros. Cons. This inverter has perfect accuracy. This inverter has a lower battery density It has higher efficiency.

3. MuscleGrid Solar Sensation 2.5KVA (2500VA) MPPT 24V 50Amps Hybrid Solar Inverter Buy this hard build solar sensation to save money and protect the earth. MuscleGrid Solar Sensation hybrid solar inverter is the best choice for your home, which takes care of all the necessary things you want in your inverter. It’s built with hard metal so it ensures the flexible durability of this system. It's a microcontroller-based innovation that has advanced DSP-based technology for high efficiency. Apart from these, it has an alphanumeric display for better regulation of the system and has the potential to charge at a lower voltage. In addition, you can get this super-quality solar inverter at an affordable price with a 2-year warranty. Specification: Brand: MuscleGrid Product dimension: 38 x 40 x 25 cm Colour: Gunmetal Input Voltage: 24 Volts Used for: Home

Pros. Cons. This inverter has strong durability. With this inverter, one can face installation issues. It can charge at low voltage.

4.MuscleGrid Solar Legend 3KVA (3000VA) 70AMP True MPPT Solar Inverter Another MuscleGrid solar legend inverter for your perfect home suitability. This one comes with a big display with highly configurable switches. Based on AI technology, this inverter has built-in stabilizer support panels up to 2800W and a 70 AMP true MPPT charge controller to perform faster without interruption. It can be installed easily and stands for better durability. It will be best to use this inverter for residential purposes. Specification: Brand: MuscleGrid Product dimension: 55 x 30 x 36 Colour: Grey Input Voltage: 100 Volts Used for: Home

Pros Cons This inverter has a big display. This inverter is expensive.

5. Flin Energy FlinSlim MPPT Grey and Black Solar Inverter Check out the FlinSlim MPPT solar inverter with an attractive slim designation and lighter weight. It is an inverter of next-generation ion, highly efficient and easy to install. This solar inverter comes with 90 to 93% peak efficiency and an in-built MPPT solar charge controller for excellent solar system efficiency that allows you to save on your electricity bills. It offers great flexibility and directly connects with the solar panel to get free and fresh solar energy power. With the automatic feature of this system, it prioritizes solar power over grid power. Specification: Brand: Flin Energy Product dimension: 10 x 30 x 44 cm Colour: Grey and Black Input Voltage: 24 Volts Used for: Home

Pros. Cons This inverter is lighter and can be mounted on the wall This inverter has no low-voltage charging ability.

6. Statcon Energiaa Bullet 3024 - MPPT ~ 2.5 kVA Solar Inverter Buy the Statcon Energiaa Bullet 3024 powerful solar inverter that suits the home, office or shop anywhere you want. This MPPT inverter with battery work efficiently and saves electricity and money. This inverter runs on only two batteries and can take all the daily loads of your household. It supports quick charge, and the battery is durable and runs long. This easy-to-use solar inverter you can get online with a total of 24 months of warranty. Specification: Brand: Statcon Energiaa Product dimension: ‎35.7 x 41.5 x 18 cm Colour: Yellow Power source: Battery Used for: Home, office

Pros. Cons This inverter provides standard performance. This inverter runs on battery.

7. SDV Smarten Superb 4000 VA / 4kVA 48 Volt 50 Amp MPPT Solar PCU Inverter The Smarten MPPT wave solar inverter is considered one of the finest solar inverters you can buy for your home. This one comes with smart technology which works 30% more efficiently and is capable enough to run a water geyser, microwave oven, 1.5 tone air conditioner etc., for the flexibility of the inverting system, It has an advanced DSP (digital signal processor) controller that works as a real-time signal processor. Apart from these, it has an LCD and selectable 4 levels for battery depth of discharge, making this inverter the best choice for your home. Specification: Brand: SDV Product dimension: ‎ 53 x 36 x 58.5 cm Colour: White Input voltage: 48 Volts Used for: Home

Pros Cons This inverter provides excellent performance. This inverter comes with low VoC (open circuit voltage).

8. FlinMarvel MPPT 5.6kW Solar Inverter The next one on the list is the FlinMarvel 5.6kW Solar Inverter. This inverter would suit perfectly to your home as it comes with a big data display with a touch button for the smart regulation of the system and with the intelligent auto feature, this inverter gives priority the solar power over grid power. Designated with the MPPT-based charge controller, that ensures the system’s smooth function in any condition. Apart from these, it has a 6KW PV capacity, and you can use it without batteries. You can get this great-featured solar inverter easily online and install it at your home and it is suitable for using for residential purposes. Specification: Brand: Flin energy Product dimension: ‎ 46.8 x 29.5 x 14 cm Colour: White Voltage: 230 Volts Used for: Home

Pros. Cons This inverter provides excellent performance. This inverter is a bit expensive.

9. EAPRO 3500 MPPT 24V Inverter Check this solar inverter by EAPRO, a recognized company in the global market of solar inverters. Built based on modern technical designation, this unique solar inverter has a large dynamic display with multifunction buttons that promote easy and flexible system regulation. With the powerful MPPT charge controller, it has a 2160-watt load capacity. In addition, it can carry 9.5 AMP, which ensures you take all the heavy loads of your home, office, or any other places you wish to install. Specification: Brand: EAPRO Product dimension: ‎ 41 x 36.5 x 35.5 cm Colour: Yellow Voltage: 24 Volts Used for: Home, office

Pros. Cons. This inverter can take heavy loads. This inverter has no DSP controller.

10. Microtek MPPT Technology Based M-Sun Solar PCU Inverter This Microtek M-sun solar inverter comes with the latest technology that brought innovation into solar inverters. The MPPT technology of this solar system makes it more efficient in maintaining a smooth functional process. Designated with an LCD, this solar inverter operates on solar or grid power. Apart from these, running all sophisticated appliances comes with a pure shine wave output. As a PCU solar inverter, if you are looking for an inverter that will provide fresh energy with extra savings on your electricity bill, this inverter will be best suited for your needs. Specification: Brand: Microtek Product dimension: ‎ 25.5 x 52.7 x 42.6 cm Colour: Black Voltage: 48 Volts Used for: Home

Pros Cons This inverter performs excellently. This inverter can’t take too much load

Top 3 features for you

Products Feature 1 Features 2 Features 3 Smarten Superb 2500VA 2.5kVA 24 V 50 A MPPT Solar PCU Inverter This inverter has low-voltage battery charging ability. It can be installed easily. It performs excellently. UTL Gamma Plus rMPPT Solar Hybrid Inverter This inverter comes with a power full charge controller. It prefers solar power over grid power It has a dynamic display. MuscleGrid Solar Sensation 2.5KVA (2500VA) MPPT 24V 50Amps Hybrid Solar Inverter This inverter comes with excellent durability. It has a great innovative display. It saves electricity MuscleGrid Solar Legend 3KVA (3000VA) 70AMP True MPPT Solar Inverter It performs excellently without issues. It works with super efficiency It has a broader display. Flin Energy FlinSlim MPPT Grey and Black Solar Inverter This inverter comes with a very lightweight. It can be installed fast and easily. It is highly efficient power cells. Statcon Energiaa Bullet 3024 - MPPT ~ 2.5 kVA Solar Inverter This solar inverter is easy to install without hassle. It is beneficiary for saving energy. It charges quickly enough, SDV Smarten Superb 4000 VA / 4kVA 48 Volt 50 Amp MPPT Solar PCU Inverter This solar inverter performs excellently. It works more efficiently It has selectable battery charging features FlinMarvel MPPT 5.6kW Solar Inverter This inverter comes with an Excellent charge controller It is capable of use without batteries This inverter can carry a heavy load. EAPRO 3500 MPPT 24V Inverter This inverter can take a heavy load. It has a great display. It has an affordable price. Microtek MPPT Technology Based M-Sun Solar PCU Inverter This inverter comes with a great display. It has intelligent auto features This inverter has super efficiency