10 best nonstick pans for every kitchen situation: Buyer's guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Mar 20, 2023 18:43 IST

Summary:

If you are looking for good nonstick pans in India, then you have come to the right place. This article also gives information on best-value products.

Nonstick pans help reduce our daily oil consumption.

Are you tired of struggling to cook with traditional pans? Do you dread the thought of scrubbing away burnt-on food for hours after every meal? If so, it's time to upgrade to a nonstick pan. With its sleek and smooth surface, a nonstick pan provides the perfect environment for cooking up a storm without the hassle of sticking and scraping. Say goodbye to burnt pancakes and scrambled eggs and hello to easy flipping, effortless cleaning, and deliciously cooked meals. Let's explore the wonders of the nonstick pan and why it should be a staple in every kitchen.

Product list

1. Prestige Omega Select Plus Aluminium Non-Stick Fry Pan

Prestige non-stick pan has a superior ability to avoid scratches and corrosion on the surface of the nonstick pan to make it durable. This prestige pan comes with three layers of Teflon non-stick remainder-free coating, which is metal spoon friendly and uses less oil. It comes with sturdy bakelite riveted handles with grip spots that provide with a comfortable hold on the cookware while cooking and make the handle long-lasting. It makes cooking safer and healthier. Prestige's new and improved coating ensures its durability and poses no harm to food. It is the perfect cookware for your smart kitchen.

Specifications:

Brand: Prestige

Material: Aluminium

Special Feature: Gas Stovetop Compatible

Colour: Black

Capacity: 0.75 litres

Product Care Instructions: Hand Washes Only

ProsCons
Resist scratches and corrosion on the non-stick surfaceNo induction base
Metal spoon-friendly nonstick coating 
Makes cooking safer and your health better 

2. Prestige Omega Deluxe Granite Fry Pan with Lid

Prestige aluminium omega fry pan comes with a glass lid that can be used to cover and keep the essential nutrients and moisture of food. It has a durable Granite finish which is metal spoon friendly. This fry pan is suitable to use with induction and gas stoves. Its non-stick layer coating gives it a perfect finish. It has 2 years warranty which includes manufacturing defects covered in it. It comes with a non-stick coating, making it easy to clean and use by enhancing its durability.

Specifications:

Brand: Prestige

Material: Aluminum

Special Feature: Gas Stovetop Compatible; Dishwasher-Safe

Colour: Black

Capacity: 2.1 litres

Item Weight: 3.31 Pounds

ProsCons
Comes with a glass lid Haven’t any other variant depending on size, capacity, colour.
Induction and Gas stove compatible 

3. Hawkins Futura Nonstick Frying Pan

Futura nonstick pan comes with an extra thickness which helps you cook without burning with minimum heat control. This frypan deports heat quickly and evenly, so there is no need for high heat. The strong plastic handle stays comfortable and cool. The surface of this cooking pan is made of PFOA-free with a unique patented process by which high-quality nonstick coating is locked firmly into the tough hard surface. Thus fry pan can be used on induction, gas, electric or halogen stoves.

Specifications

Manufacturer ‎: Hawkins

Country of Origin: ‎India

Material: PFOA Free Non-stick coating

Item Weight: 800 g

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 7.4cm x 39.2cm x 23.6 Centimeters

ProsCons
The tight-fitting lid and thick base ensure excellent heat retentionA frying pan is not dishwasher safe.
with this hard anodized cookware, you get a free wooden spatula 

4. Carote Non-Stick Deep Frying Pan, Granite Kadai with Lid

Carote non-stick pan is swiss ILAG Granitec PFOA-free nonstick technology for healthy cooking with less or even no oil fat. The pan comes with high quality, making it easy to clean and perfect for cooking with less oil. Its wood-effect Bakelite handle is coated with soft-touch silicone. This non-stick pan’s rivetless design reduces heat conduction. It has even heat distribution which is perfect for stir fries with energy-saving heat storage technology and comfortable to use with gas, electric, induction, and oven safe up to 160A degree celsius.

Specifications

Brand: Carote

Material: Non-stick

Colour: Deep Frying Pan

Capacity: 4.3 liters

Product Care Instructions: Hand Wash, no mental utensils and hard materials used

Maximum Temperature: 160 Degrees Celsius

ProsCons
Cooking with little or even no oil or fatNot induction friendly
Bakelite handle with a wood look that is coated in 'soft-touch' silicone 
Reduce the risk of exposure to controversial chemicals 

5. Vinod Zest Non-Stick Frypan with Triple Riveted Bakelite Handle

Vinod non-stick pan has 3mm thick virgin aluminium which provides even heat distribution and saves food from burning. This pan comes with triple-layered swiss technology; its non-stick coating makes it scratch-proof and metal spoon friendly. PFOA-free ensures a fully non-toxic coating that protects food from burning with less oil. This Vinod pan comes with a Triple riveted virgin bakelite handle which is heat-resistant and durable.

Specifications

Brand: Vinod

Material: Aluminium

Special Feature: Dishwasher Safe, Non Stick,

Colour: Blue

Capacity: 3 Millilitres

Compatible Devices: Gas

ProsCons
100% virgin aluminium guarantees consistent heating and prevents food scorchingThe handle feels heavier than the surface area of the pan, which could lead to an unbalanced frying pan
Triple-layered with Swiss technology 
Triple riveted virgin bakelite handle is heat resistant and durable 

6. Cello Aluminium Non-Stick Grill Pan Square Black

The nonstick coating on the Cello aluminium pan makes it great for grilling paneer, sandwiches, and other foods without worrying about them sticking. It has a cosy handle making handling it on the burner simple and cool. Its ergonomic design makes cooking incredibly convenient. It has a one-year warranty against manufacturing flaws.

Specifications

Brand: Cello

Material: Aluminum

Special Feature: Non Stick

Colour: Maroon

Capacity: 1.8 litres

Compatible Devices: Gas

ProsCons
Sturdy handles used for longer lifeNot useful for Microwave Oven or Induction
Ideal for vegetables, grilling paneer,, cheese sandwiches and more 
Great alternative to outdoor grills 

7. Nirlon Non-Stick PFOA Free, Non-Toxic, Food Grade Quality Aluminium Fry Pan

Nirlon comes with a wide variety of kitchenware collections that are engineered with high-quality material. This pan witnesses a whole new and unique range of utensils that provides a hassle-free experience with comfortable cooking and easy cleaning. It has a beautiful finish and is all about cosy, regulated cooking. It is made with 100% virgin aluminium which is one of and most reputed aluminium producers in Asia. Using this pan, you will enjoy oil-free and healthy cooking with imported food-grade non-stick coating.

Specifications

Brand: Nirlon

Material: Aluminum

Special Feature: Gas Stovetop Compatible, Scratch Resistant, Dishwasher Safe, Pre-Seasoned

Colour: Red

Capacity: 1 Liter

ProsCons
Made from 100% virgin Aluminum,It does not work with induction stoves
Oil-free and healthy cooking 
A cool bakelite handle with a smooth and solid grip. 

8. Bergner Senator Diecast Aluminium Non-Stick Square Grill Pan

Bergner pan is crafted with fine diecast aluminium, perfect for slow cooking and ensuring that the essential minerals in the food will remain intact. This pan comes with a PFOA-free coating that protects you from chemical side effects. The pan's material is made with cast aluminium, which makes the best heat distribution and energy efficient and durable. The 5 layers of C3 marble coating of this non-stick pan help you to enjoy cooking in minimum oil and prepare meals quickly.

Specifications

Brand: Bergner

Material: Aluminum

Special Feature: Dishwasher Safe

Colour: Black

Product Care Instructions: Hand Washes Only

Item Weight: 776 Grams

ProsCons
It is made of cast aluminium that enables the best heat distributionExpensive 
It is easy to care. Convenient to clean 
Comfortable grip and easy handling while cooking 

9. AmazonBasics Ceramic Non-Stick Pan

Amazon non-stick pan is featured with a 31.7 m skillet with a dual riveted silicone handle to provide a cool-touch comfort grip whenever you cook. This pan is dishwasher safe and a perfect choice for all stovetops. It is built to last with durable, lightweight aluminium and a hard nano ceramic coating. It is oven-safe up to 150 degrees. The skillet’s non-stick coating easily releases food and rinses away residue quickly during cleaning.

Specifications:

Brand: Amazon Basics

Material: Aluminium

Colour: Red

Product Care Instructions: Dishwasher Safe

Item Weight: 2.53 Pounds

ProsCons
Silicone handle provides a cool-touch comfort gripDoes not work with induction
Dishwasher safe 
Suitable for all stove tops 

10. Milton ProCook Black Pearl Induction Fry Pan with Glass Lid

Milton non-stick pan is made with 3 layers of food-grade non-stick coating with scratch and wear resistance. Its high hardness improves cooking performance and durability. It comes with a premium Bakelite handle which is a poor conductor of heat, so it would not burn food even when exposed to high heat. It is perfect for cooking on induction gas. The non-stick coating of this pan requires less oil to survive your daily use.

Specifications

Brand: Milton

Material: Aluminium

Special Feature: Dishwasher Safe

Colour: Gray

Capacity: 1.4 litres

Compatible Devices: Smooth Surface Induction

ProsCons
Non-stick coating requires less oil 
Suitable for cooking on induction, Gas 
Comes with Premium Bakelite Handle 

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Prestige Omega Select Plus Non-Stick Fry PanPoses no harm to food with new & improved coating ensures durabilityBakelite handles with grab areas and sturdy rivetsMetal Spoon Friendly Non-Stick Coating
Prestige Omega Deluxe Granite Pan with LidComes with a glass lid used to cover and retain the essential

Durable Granite finish

Metal spoon friendly

Induction and Gas stove compatible

Coating type: Non-Stick

Hawkins Futura Nonstick PanNon-stick surface free of PFOA is sealed onto durable hard anodized aluminum.Plastic handle is stay-cool and comfortableIt comes with a stainless steel lid
Carote Non-Stick Pan, Granite Kadai with Lid

For healthy cooking

Comes with PFOA-free non-stick Swiss ILAG Granitec technology

Five layers of ILAG Granitec coating Bakelite handle with a wood look that has silicone 'soft-touch' coating
Vinod Zest Non-Stick panscratch-proof and metal spoon friendly non-stick coating,Triple layered with Swiss technology, PFOA Free which comes with fully non toxic coatingsoriginal bakelite handle with three rivets, strong and heat resistant
Cello Non-Stick Grill Pan Square BlackHandle stays comfortably cool on the stovetopErgonomic design gives super convenience in cookingSturdy handles used for longer life
Nirlon Non Stick PFOA Free, Non-Toxic, Fry Pansmooth and firm grip with cool bakelite handle and double rivetsProvide cooking a wide variety of vegetables by sautéing, shallow frying or stir-frying

healthy and Oil-free cooking with imported, non-stick coating

food grade

BERGNER Senator Diecast Non-Stick Square Grill Pan

Protection from any harmful chemicals

With PFOA free coating

Cast aluminum enables best heat distribution and retention making it energy-efficient and durableComes with 5-layer Greblon C3 non-stick marble coating
AmazonBasics Ceramic Non-Stick Pandual-riveted silicone handle provides a cool-touch comfort grip

Suitable for all stove tops and

Dishwasher safe

PFOA-free skillet is oven safe up to 150 degrees and non-stick 
Milton ProCook Black Pearl Induction Pan with Glass Lid3 Layer Food Quality Non-Stick Coating with High Hardness, Scratch, and Wear ResistanceComes with Premium Bakelite HandleSuitable for cooking on induction ononon, Gas. Tough and durable

Best overall product

This is a very difficult task to pick any one nonstick pan among the list as all non-stick pans are budget friendly and loaded with features but the Hawkins Futura Non-stick pan stands as the best overall product which is made with high quality hard anodized material which has a nonstick coating over it. This coating helps in the even distribution of heat which makes it ideal cookware for every kitchen. This pan is easy to clean and wash which makes it long-lasting.

Best value for money

With suggestion, Carote Non-Stick Deep Frying Pan, Granite Kadai with Lid is the best value product as this pan is designed to heat quickly and distribute heat evenly without hot spots because of its thick aluminium coating. With these many features and a reasonable price, this stands as the best value for money.

How to find the perfect non-stick pans?

Examine the level of safety before locating the perfect pan. Avoid using nonstick cooking surfaces with coatings made of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), a carcinogenic substance. Check all the materials used after that because nonstick pans are made of aluminium, which is light but heats up quickly.

Product Price

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Home Appliances
nonstick pans

Are scratched nonstick pans safe to use?

If you see scratches, the nonstick Teflon surface has been compromised and the chemicals could be flaking off into your food, which is not good. 

When should I replace my non-stick pan?

 A good rule of thumb is to replace them approximately every five years.Check your pans periodically, and be careful to stop using them if they begin to appear warped, discoloured, or scratched.

Is nonstick cookware safe?

 Yes, nonstick cookware is safe to use, as long as it is used and maintained correctly. When overheated or damaged, nonstick coatings can release harmful fumes or chemicals, so it's important to follow the manufacturer's instructions carefully and avoid using metal utensils or high heat.

 View More
