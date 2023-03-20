10 best nonstick pans for every kitchen situation: Buyer's guide

Are scratched nonstick pans safe to use?
If you see scratches, the nonstick Teflon surface has been compromised and the chemicals could be flaking off into your food, which is not good.

Are you tired of struggling to cook with traditional pans? Do you dread the thought of scrubbing away burnt-on food for hours after every meal? If so, it's time to upgrade to a nonstick pan. With its sleek and smooth surface, a nonstick pan provides the perfect environment for cooking up a storm without the hassle of sticking and scraping. Say goodbye to burnt pancakes and scrambled eggs and hello to easy flipping, effortless cleaning, and deliciously cooked meals. Let's explore the wonders of the nonstick pan and why it should be a staple in every kitchen.
1. Prestige Omega Select Plus Aluminium Non-Stick Fry Pan
Prestige non-stick pan has a superior ability to avoid scratches and corrosion on the surface of the nonstick pan to make it durable. This prestige pan comes with three layers of Teflon non-stick remainder-free coating, which is metal spoon friendly and uses less oil. It comes with sturdy bakelite riveted handles with grip spots that provide with a comfortable hold on the cookware while cooking and make the handle long-lasting. It makes cooking safer and healthier. Prestige's new and improved coating ensures its durability and poses no harm to food. It is the perfect cookware for your smart kitchen.
Brand: Prestige
Material: Aluminium
Special Feature: Gas Stovetop Compatible
Colour: Black
Capacity: 0.75 litres
Product Care Instructions: Hand Washes Only
|Pros
|Cons
|Resist scratches and corrosion on the non-stick surface
|No induction base
|Metal spoon-friendly nonstick coating
|Makes cooking safer and your health better
2. Prestige Omega Deluxe Granite Fry Pan with Lid
Prestige aluminium omega fry pan comes with a glass lid that can be used to cover and keep the essential nutrients and moisture of food. It has a durable Granite finish which is metal spoon friendly. This fry pan is suitable to use with induction and gas stoves. Its non-stick layer coating gives it a perfect finish. It has 2 years warranty which includes manufacturing defects covered in it. It comes with a non-stick coating, making it easy to clean and use by enhancing its durability.
Brand: Prestige
Material: Aluminum
Special Feature: Gas Stovetop Compatible; Dishwasher-Safe
Colour: Black
Capacity: 2.1 litres
Item Weight: 3.31 Pounds
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes with a glass lid
|Haven’t any other variant depending on size, capacity, colour.
|Induction and Gas stove compatible
3. Hawkins Futura Nonstick Frying Pan
Futura nonstick pan comes with an extra thickness which helps you cook without burning with minimum heat control. This frypan deports heat quickly and evenly, so there is no need for high heat. The strong plastic handle stays comfortable and cool. The surface of this cooking pan is made of PFOA-free with a unique patented process by which high-quality nonstick coating is locked firmly into the tough hard surface. Thus fry pan can be used on induction, gas, electric or halogen stoves.
Manufacturer : Hawkins
Country of Origin: India
Material: PFOA Free Non-stick coating
Item Weight: 800 g
Item Dimensions LxWxH: 7.4cm x 39.2cm x 23.6 Centimeters
|Pros
|Cons
|The tight-fitting lid and thick base ensure excellent heat retention
|A frying pan is not dishwasher safe.
|with this hard anodized cookware, you get a free wooden spatula
4. Carote Non-Stick Deep Frying Pan, Granite Kadai with Lid
Carote non-stick pan is swiss ILAG Granitec PFOA-free nonstick technology for healthy cooking with less or even no oil fat. The pan comes with high quality, making it easy to clean and perfect for cooking with less oil. Its wood-effect Bakelite handle is coated with soft-touch silicone. This non-stick pan’s rivetless design reduces heat conduction. It has even heat distribution which is perfect for stir fries with energy-saving heat storage technology and comfortable to use with gas, electric, induction, and oven safe up to 160A degree celsius.
Brand: Carote
Material: Non-stick
Colour: Deep Frying Pan
Capacity: 4.3 liters
Product Care Instructions: Hand Wash, no mental utensils and hard materials used
Maximum Temperature: 160 Degrees Celsius
|Pros
|Cons
|Cooking with little or even no oil or fat
|Not induction friendly
|Bakelite handle with a wood look that is coated in 'soft-touch' silicone
|Reduce the risk of exposure to controversial chemicals
5. Vinod Zest Non-Stick Frypan with Triple Riveted Bakelite Handle
Vinod non-stick pan has 3mm thick virgin aluminium which provides even heat distribution and saves food from burning. This pan comes with triple-layered swiss technology; its non-stick coating makes it scratch-proof and metal spoon friendly. PFOA-free ensures a fully non-toxic coating that protects food from burning with less oil. This Vinod pan comes with a Triple riveted virgin bakelite handle which is heat-resistant and durable.
Brand: Vinod
Material: Aluminium
Special Feature: Dishwasher Safe, Non Stick,
Colour: Blue
Capacity: 3 Millilitres
Compatible Devices: Gas
|Pros
|Cons
|100% virgin aluminium guarantees consistent heating and prevents food scorching
|The handle feels heavier than the surface area of the pan, which could lead to an unbalanced frying pan
|Triple-layered with Swiss technology
|Triple riveted virgin bakelite handle is heat resistant and durable
6. Cello Aluminium Non-Stick Grill Pan Square Black
The nonstick coating on the Cello aluminium pan makes it great for grilling paneer, sandwiches, and other foods without worrying about them sticking. It has a cosy handle making handling it on the burner simple and cool. Its ergonomic design makes cooking incredibly convenient. It has a one-year warranty against manufacturing flaws.
Brand: Cello
Material: Aluminum
Special Feature: Non Stick
Colour: Maroon
Capacity: 1.8 litres
Compatible Devices: Gas
|Pros
|Cons
|Sturdy handles used for longer life
|Not useful for Microwave Oven or Induction
|Ideal for vegetables, grilling paneer,, cheese sandwiches and more
|Great alternative to outdoor grills
7. Nirlon Non-Stick PFOA Free, Non-Toxic, Food Grade Quality Aluminium Fry Pan
Nirlon comes with a wide variety of kitchenware collections that are engineered with high-quality material. This pan witnesses a whole new and unique range of utensils that provides a hassle-free experience with comfortable cooking and easy cleaning. It has a beautiful finish and is all about cosy, regulated cooking. It is made with 100% virgin aluminium which is one of and most reputed aluminium producers in Asia. Using this pan, you will enjoy oil-free and healthy cooking with imported food-grade non-stick coating.
Brand: Nirlon
Material: Aluminum
Special Feature: Gas Stovetop Compatible, Scratch Resistant, Dishwasher Safe, Pre-Seasoned
Colour: Red
Capacity: 1 Liter
|Pros
|Cons
|Made from 100% virgin Aluminum,
|It does not work with induction stoves
|Oil-free and healthy cooking
|A cool bakelite handle with a smooth and solid grip.
8. Bergner Senator Diecast Aluminium Non-Stick Square Grill Pan
Bergner pan is crafted with fine diecast aluminium, perfect for slow cooking and ensuring that the essential minerals in the food will remain intact. This pan comes with a PFOA-free coating that protects you from chemical side effects. The pan's material is made with cast aluminium, which makes the best heat distribution and energy efficient and durable. The 5 layers of C3 marble coating of this non-stick pan help you to enjoy cooking in minimum oil and prepare meals quickly.
Brand: Bergner
Material: Aluminum
Special Feature: Dishwasher Safe
Colour: Black
Product Care Instructions: Hand Washes Only
Item Weight: 776 Grams
|Pros
|Cons
|It is made of cast aluminium that enables the best heat distribution
|Expensive
|It is easy to care. Convenient to clean
|Comfortable grip and easy handling while cooking
9. AmazonBasics Ceramic Non-Stick Pan
Amazon non-stick pan is featured with a 31.7 m skillet with a dual riveted silicone handle to provide a cool-touch comfort grip whenever you cook. This pan is dishwasher safe and a perfect choice for all stovetops. It is built to last with durable, lightweight aluminium and a hard nano ceramic coating. It is oven-safe up to 150 degrees. The skillet’s non-stick coating easily releases food and rinses away residue quickly during cleaning.
Brand: Amazon Basics
Material: Aluminium
Colour: Red
Product Care Instructions: Dishwasher Safe
Item Weight: 2.53 Pounds
|Pros
|Cons
|Silicone handle provides a cool-touch comfort grip
|Does not work with induction
|Dishwasher safe
|Suitable for all stove tops
10. Milton ProCook Black Pearl Induction Fry Pan with Glass Lid
Milton non-stick pan is made with 3 layers of food-grade non-stick coating with scratch and wear resistance. Its high hardness improves cooking performance and durability. It comes with a premium Bakelite handle which is a poor conductor of heat, so it would not burn food even when exposed to high heat. It is perfect for cooking on induction gas. The non-stick coating of this pan requires less oil to survive your daily use.
Brand: Milton
Material: Aluminium
Special Feature: Dishwasher Safe
Colour: Gray
Capacity: 1.4 litres
Compatible Devices: Smooth Surface Induction
|Pros
|Cons
|Non-stick coating requires less oil
|Suitable for cooking on induction, Gas
|Comes with Premium Bakelite Handle
Top 3 features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Prestige Omega Select Plus Non-Stick Fry Pan
|Poses no harm to food with new & improved coating ensures durability
|Bakelite handles with grab areas and sturdy rivets
|Metal Spoon Friendly Non-Stick Coating
|Prestige Omega Deluxe Granite Pan with Lid
|Comes with a glass lid used to cover and retain the essential
Durable Granite finish
Metal spoon friendly
Induction and Gas stove compatible
Coating type: Non-Stick
|Hawkins Futura Nonstick Pan
|Non-stick surface free of PFOA is sealed onto durable hard anodized aluminum.
|Plastic handle is stay-cool and comfortable
|It comes with a stainless steel lid
|Carote Non-Stick Pan, Granite Kadai with Lid
For healthy cooking
Comes with PFOA-free non-stick Swiss ILAG Granitec technology
|Five layers of ILAG Granitec coating
|Bakelite handle with a wood look that has silicone 'soft-touch' coating
|Vinod Zest Non-Stick pan
|scratch-proof and metal spoon friendly non-stick coating,Triple layered with Swiss technology,
|PFOA Free which comes with fully non toxic coatings
|original bakelite handle with three rivets, strong and heat resistant
|Cello Non-Stick Grill Pan Square Black
|Handle stays comfortably cool on the stovetop
|Ergonomic design gives super convenience in cooking
|Sturdy handles used for longer life
|Nirlon Non Stick PFOA Free, Non-Toxic, Fry Pan
|smooth and firm grip with cool bakelite handle and double rivets
|Provide cooking a wide variety of vegetables by sautéing, shallow frying or stir-frying
healthy and Oil-free cooking with imported, non-stick coating
food grade
|BERGNER Senator Diecast Non-Stick Square Grill Pan
Protection from any harmful chemicals
With PFOA free coating
|Cast aluminum enables best heat distribution and retention making it energy-efficient and durable
|Comes with 5-layer Greblon C3 non-stick marble coating
|AmazonBasics Ceramic Non-Stick Pan
|dual-riveted silicone handle provides a cool-touch comfort grip
Suitable for all stove tops and
Dishwasher safe
|PFOA-free skillet is oven safe up to 150 degrees and non-stick
|Milton ProCook Black Pearl Induction Pan with Glass Lid
|3 Layer Food Quality Non-Stick Coating with High Hardness, Scratch, and Wear Resistance
|Comes with Premium Bakelite Handle
|Suitable for cooking on induction ononon, Gas. Tough and durable
Best overall product
This is a very difficult task to pick any one nonstick pan among the list as all non-stick pans are budget friendly and loaded with features but the Hawkins Futura Non-stick pan stands as the best overall product which is made with high quality hard anodized material which has a nonstick coating over it. This coating helps in the even distribution of heat which makes it ideal cookware for every kitchen. This pan is easy to clean and wash which makes it long-lasting.
Best value for money
With suggestion, Carote Non-Stick Deep Frying Pan, Granite Kadai with Lid is the best value product as this pan is designed to heat quickly and distribute heat evenly without hot spots because of its thick aluminium coating. With these many features and a reasonable price, this stands as the best value for money.
How to find the perfect non-stick pans?
Examine the level of safety before locating the perfect pan. Avoid using nonstick cooking surfaces with coatings made of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), a carcinogenic substance. Check all the materials used after that because nonstick pans are made of aluminium, which is light but heats up quickly.
|Product
|Price
|Prestige Omega Select Plus Aluminium Non-Stick Fry Pan, 18cm, Black (Small Size)-(non induction)
|₹ 570
|Prestige Aluminium Omega Deluxe Granite Fry Pan with Lid, 26 cm,Black
|₹ 1,324
|Hawkins Futura Nonstick Frying Pan 22 cm, 3.05 mm Thick with SS lid Induction Compatible
|₹ 1,260
|CAROTE Non Stick Deep Frying Pan, Granite Kadai with Lid, Induction Wok, Saute Pan, Biriyani Pot, 28cm/4.3L
|₹ 1,799
|Vinod Zest Non-Stick Frypan 26 cm Diamater, 3mm Thickness with Triple Riveted Bakelite Handle (Gas Stove Compatible), PFOA/Heavy Metals Free, 2 Years Warranty - Blue
|₹ 995
|Cello Aluminium Non Stick Grill Pan Square Black- Gas Stove Compatible Only , Maroon
|₹ 564
|Nirlon Non Stick PFOA Free, Non-Toxic, Food Grade Quality Aluminium Fry Pan/Frying Pan/Pasta Pan 24cm Diameter with Steel Lid LPG Stove Compatible Only [3_mm_Classic_FP_12]
|₹ 613
|BERGNER Senator Diecast Aluminium Non-Stick Square Grill Pan (Black, 24cm)
|₹ 1,099
|Amazon Basics Ceramic Non-Stick 32 cm Pan, Turquoise
|₹ 1,519
|Milton Pro Cook Black Pearl Induction Fry Pan with Glass Lid, 22 cm / 1.4 Litre
|₹ 930
A good rule of thumb is to replace them approximately every five years.Check your pans periodically, and be careful to stop using them if they begin to appear warped, discoloured, or scratched.
Yes, nonstick cookware is safe to use, as long as it is used and maintained correctly. When overheated or damaged, nonstick coatings can release harmful fumes or chemicals, so it's important to follow the manufacturer's instructions carefully and avoid using metal utensils or high heat.
It's not recommended to use metal utensils with a nonstick pan, as they can scratch the nonstick coating and damage it. Instead, use silicone, plastic, or wooden utensils that won't scratch the surface.