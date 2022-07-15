10 best pedestal fans in India: Complete buying guide

Mobility and ease of use are the biggest attractions with regard to pedestal fans.

With the rising temperature, adequate cooling is essential in any household. The pedestal fans have been an integral part of our lives. The pedestal fans give the much-crucial powerful cooling in the Indian heat. When looking for a pedestal fan, it is important that you are buying the best pedestal fan in the market with the best features. The new pedestal fans come with more features and better efficiency. One of the advantages of pedestal fans is that they are mobile and comparatively lightweight. Pedestal fans can be used in open living areas and kitchens. This is what makes pedestal fans more versatile and widely used. Explore our top 10 options of Best Pedestal Fans and choose the most suitable one yourself. List of top 10 Best Pedestal Fans 1. Usha Mist Air Icy 400mm Pedestal Fan The Usha Mist Air Icy 400 mm Pedestal Fan is a powerful pedestal fan with a copper motor made for High air delivery in Indian conditions. The fan is Aerodynamically designed to produce high air delivery with low noise. It spins at a speed of 1280 RPM with its semi-transparent PP blades. The speed and air direction of the fan are adjustable with its tilt-back feature, height-adjustment option, and adjustable motor speed. ● Brand - Usha ● Mounting Type - Free Standing ● Power Source - Corded Electric ● Number of Blades - 3 ● Motor Speed - 3-speed setting ● Warranty - 2 years ● Material - Plastic ● Power Consumption - 55 watts

Pros Cons The fan features thermal overload protection that prevents any damage if any voltage fluctuations happen. The fan tends to heat up when used for long durations The fan gives a uniform and jerk-free oscillation with its pull/push knob on the motor. The build quality of the fan is not sturdy Easy to assemble with step by step instruction manual.

2. Crompton HighSpeed Torpedo 450 mm Pedestal Fan The Crompton Storm 450 mm High-Speed Pedestal Fan features HighSpeed Torpedo Pedestal Fans with 2100 RPM high speed with three-speed settings. The fan has a powerful 50-watt motor with ergonomically shaped blades that provides effective cooling in hot, humid weather. The plastic body and base of the fan have an appealing modern style. Also, the Crompton Storm 450 mm High-Speed Pedestal Fan has Thermal Overload Protection for protection and durability. ● Brand - Crompton ● Mounting Type - Free Standing ● Power Source - Corded Electric ● Number of Blades - 3 ● Motor Speed - 3-speed setting ● Warranty - 2 years ● Material - Aluminium ● Power Consumption - 50 watts

Pros Cons Thermal overload protection mode added for safety and durability. The fan is heavy and weighs 8.4 kgs. The Polypropylene blades and Corrosion-resistant guards make the operation noiseless. The fan is more expensive comparatively.

3. Bajaj Esteem 400 mm Pedestal Fan The Bajaj Esteem 400mm Pedestal Fan is a pedestal fan with a 400mm sweep with 1320 RPM. The fan provides high air delivery and robust performance with a copper motor. The design is lightweight and compact with noiseless operation. The fan also features an overall thermal protection mode with a 55 Watts motor for safety and durability. ● Brand - Bajaj ● Mounting Type - Free Standing ● Power Source - Corded Electric ● Number of Blades - 3 ● Motor Speed - 3-speed setting ● Warranty - 2 years ● Material - Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene ● Power Consumption - 55 watts

Pros Cons The fan features a noiseless operation with a 55 Watts motor. The fan has a very basic design. The copper motor gives the fan robust performance and durability. The fan lacks durability and sturdiness. The fan is less expensive and value for money.

4. AmazonBasics High Speed 55 Watt Oscillating Pedestal Fan, 400mm Sweep Length The AmazonBasics High Speed 55 Watt Oscillating Pedestal Fan, 400mm Sweep Length is a hard plastic pedestal fan with 400mm blades and a speed of 1456 RPM. The fan is easy to assemble and install with the instruction manual. The fan is lightweight and provides minimum noise levels. The fan also meets international standards and comes with a jerk-free smooth oscillation. The fan comes with 2 years warranty that covers manufacturing defects. ● Brand - Amazon Basics ● Mounting Type - Free Standing ● Power Source - Corded Electric ● Number of Blades - 3 ● Motor Speed - 3-speed setting ● Warranty - 2 years ● Material - Plastic ● Power Consumption - 55 watts

Pros Cons 3-speed options with a High speed of 1456 RPM with aerodynamically designed blades. The process of assembling is comparatively difficult. Tested for performance, safety, and durability. Features automated oscillation function covering 78 degrees. The brand is not widely renowned

5. iBELL CHROME10 5 Leaf Pedestal Fan with Timer, High-Speed Motor The iBell Chrome 10 5 Leaf is a 55-watt 5 Leaf Pedestal fan with a 406 mm air sweep that ensures high air delivery. The fan comes with a one-year warranty and a one-year extendable warranty on registering. The fan also features a timer function and height adjusting option. The grill has a powder finish that ensures zero rusting and gives a luxurious look to the fan. ● Brand - IBell ● Mounting Type - Free Standing ● Power Source - Corded Electric ● Number of Blades - 5 ● Motor Speed - 3-speed setting ● Warranty - 2 years ● Material - Stainless Steel ● Power Consumption - 55 watts

Pros Cons 5 leaf pedestal fan with motor power at 55W and high air throw Blades are of a plastic material which is not very durable Powder-coated metal grills Comparatively bulky. (Weighs 13 kg 200 g) Strong body for more life and more base stability

6. V-Guard Esfera Pedestal Fan with Remote and Timer; Speed: 1300 RPM, Sweep: 400mm, and Power Consumption: 52W V-Guard Esfera Pedestal Fan is a high-performance pedestal fan made for Indian weather with 1300 RPM Speed and 40 cm Sweep that gives a 65 m³/min air delivery. Its CRNO Lamination Embedded Motor and In-built Overheat and Overload Protector make the fan safe and efficient with noiseless operation. ● Brand - V-Guard ● Mounting Type - Free Standing ● Power Source - Corded Electric ● Number of Blades - 3 ● Motor Speed - 3-speed setting ● Warranty - up to 2 years ● Material - Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene ● Power Consumption - 52 watts

Pros Cons Durable, Strong ABS body with a strong copper motor. The fan is bulky. (Weighs 8 kg 280 g) Aerodynamically blade design for durability & high air delivery. V-Guard is one of the top competitors in the market. Comes with a remote control and timer function.

7. ORIENT Electric Tornado Pedestal Fan, 450 mm ORIENT Electric Tornado Pedestal Fan, 450 mm, is a powerful pedestal fan with 1325 RPM and a power consumption of 90 W. The fan has three changeable speed settings and weighs 8 Kg 580 g. ● Brand - Orient ● Mounting Type - Free Standing ● Power Source - Corded Electric ● Number of Blades - 3 ● Motor Speed - 3-speed setting ● Warranty - up to 2 years ● Material - Copper ● Power Consumption - 90 watts

Pros Cons Durable body made with copper. Consumes more energy comparatively. High air delivery of 1325 RPM. It weighs 8 kg 580 g making the fan bulky.

8. Anchor by Panasonic Rapido 400mm High-Speed Pedestal Fan Anchor by Panasonic Rapido 400mm High-Speed Pedestal Fan is one of the premium 30 watts pedestal fans with a high-quality motor, powerful air delivery and noiseless performance. The fan gives complete control of airflow, circulation, and volume. ● Brand - Panasonic ● Mounting Type - Free Standing ● Power Source - Corded Electric ● Number of Blades - 3 ● Motor Speed - 3-speed setting ● Warranty - up to 2 years ● Material - Plastic ● Power Consumption - 120 watts

Pros Cons Durable body and noiseless performance. Consumes more energy comparatively. High air delivery of 2000 RPM. Comparatively lightweight. (Weighs 6 kg 930 g)

9. Havells Sprint LED 400mm Pedestal Fan. Havells Sprint LED 400mm Pedestal Fan is 50 watts low voltage performance pedestal fan. The fan has a strong motor for better air delivery and performance. The fan runs with minimum noise and features jerk-free oscillation. The fan has a glossy outer finish and is made of plastic. The fan has a sweep area of 400 mm and is available in white and blue. ● Brand - Havells ● Mounting Type - Free Standing ● Power Source - Corded Electric ● Number of Blades - 3 ● Motor Speed - 3-speed setting ● Warranty - up to 2 years ● Material - Plastic ● Power Consumption - 50 watts

Pros Cons Low voltage performance with a power consumption of 50 watts. Not completely Noiseless. Comparatively lightweight. (Weighs 6 kg 840 g) Lacks remote control.

10. V-Guard Finesta Remote 400mm Pedestal Fan V-Guard Finesta Remote 400mm Pedestal Fan is a 55-watt, highly durable pedestal fan with a 400 mm sweep and elegant design. The fan features an Inbuilt thermal overload protector for added safety. The fan also comes with a remote control making it easy to operate. ● Brand - V-Guard ● Mounting Type - Free Standing ● Power Source - Corded Electric ● Number of Blades - 3 ● Motor Speed - 3-speed setting ● Warranty - 1 year ● Material - Plastic ● Power Consumption - 55 watts

Pros Cons Inbuilt thermal overload protector for added safety and durability. Do not have wheels on the base for easy portability. Comes with remote control.

Price of pedestal fans at a glance:

Product Price Usha Mist Air Icy 400mm Pedestal Fan ₹ 3,050 Crompton HighSpeed Torpedo 450 mm Pedestal Fan ₹ 6,799 Bajaj Esteem 400 mm Pedestal Fan ₹ 3,630 AmazonBasics High Speed 55 Watt Oscillating Pedestal Fan, 400mm Sweep Length ₹ 3,300 iBELL CHROME10 5 Leaf Pedestal Fan with Timer, High-Speed Motor ₹ 4,150 V-Guard Esfera Pedestal Fan with Remote and Timer; Speed: 1300 RPM, Sweep: 400mm, and Power Consumption: 52W ₹ 3,615 ORIENT Electric Tornado Pedestal Fan, 450 mm ₹ 5,890 Anchor by Panasonic Rapido 400mm High-Speed Pedestal Fan ₹ 3,500 Havells Sprint LED 400mm Pedestal Fan ₹ 4,625 V-Guard Finesta Remote 400mm Pedestal Fan ₹ 3,815