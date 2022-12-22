Sign out
10 best robotic stand-alone vacuum cleaners

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 22, 2022 17:12 IST

Clean your house more efficiently and without any manual effort with these 10 best robotic standalone vacuum cleaners in 2022.

Robotic vacuum cleaners come with multiple cleaning modes, among other interesting features.

Robotic vacuum cleaners have become quite popular due to their efficiency and exceptional features like AI-mapped routes, multiple cleaning modes, strong suction power generation ability, self-charging, and so on.

Since there are so many different types of products available, finding the best one to suit your needs will take a lot of work. That's why we have prepared a list of the best 10 robotic cleaners that have become exceptionally preferred on the market, all thanks to their features and consistent performance.

Here are the 10 best robotic standalone vacuum cleaners.

1. Ecovacs Deebot robotic standalone vacuum cleaner

With 2x suction power and the specialised dToF technology, this is one of the best robotic standalone vacuum cleaners, which is ideal for almost all surface types one can find at the house. The dToF technology uses a laser to scan and map the entire house and even detect the presence of any dirt or debris to clean efficiently and remove everything from sight. Its detection power is up to 10 metres with about 4x accuracy.

Specifications

Surface compatibility: Carpet, wood, marble, and tile

Connectivity: Wireless

Unique feature: dToF and Ozmo

Power source: Battery powered

Colour: White

Coverage: 10 metres

App connectivity: Alexa and Google Assistant

ProsCons
Can accurately detect dust and debrisNo mopping brush under the vacuum disc is present
Cleans even the stubborn stains 
Perfectly maps the entire house 
ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, 2022 New Launch, Most Powerful Suction, Covers 2000+ Sq. Ft in One Charge, Advanced dToF Technology with OZMO Mopping (DEEBOT N8) - White
41,900
Buy now

2. Mi robotic standalone vacuum cleaner

If you want a vacuum cleaner with complete intelligent app control and automated recharge power at the station, this is the best robotic standalone vacuum cleaner from Mi that you can buy. It features 12 sensors with dual mopping action, owing to which it can easily detect dirt and debris accumulation and clean them from the floor and the side of the walls.

Specifications

Surface compatibility: Tile

Connectivity: wireless smart app

Special feature: Wet and dry cleaning, HEPA filters

Power source: 3200 mAh auto-rechargeable battery

Colour: Black

Sensors: 12

App connectivity: Google Assistant

ProsCons
Recharges itself automatically and resumes cleaningHigh-priced
LSD laser scanning and intelligent route mapping 
Can efficiently work with dry and wet surfaces 
Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P, Best-in-class Laser Navigation in 10-20K INR price band, Intelligent mapping, Robotic Floor Cleaner with 2 in 1 Mopping and Vacuum, App Control (WiFi, Alexa,GA), Strong suction
37% off
18,999 29,999
Buy now

3. Eureka Forbes robotic standalone vacuum cleaner

With dual functions, essentially dry vacuuming and wet mopping, this robotic standalone vacuum cleaner can offer maximum and most efficient cleaning functions. You will get a remote control that operates wirelessly with the vacuum disc. It features a long-lasting battery having a runtime of 90 minutes. You can set different cleaning commands and modes through the remote control and decide the cleaning schedules when you are not at home.

Specifications

Surface compatibility: carpet

Connectivity: wireless remote control

Special feature: spot cleaning and high-precision sensors

Power source: battery

Colour: Black

ProsCons
Has an excellent battery lifeNo compatibility with smart home assistant
Works continuously for 90 minutes 
Automatic adjustments in the suction power based on floor type 
Eureka Forbes Robo iVac with Powerful Suction 2 in 1 (Dry Suction+Mopping) Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Mapping Intelligent Laser Navigation+Remote Control,(Tiles,Carpets and Wooden Floors)(Black)
8% off
16,499 17,999
Buy now

4. iLIFE S5 Pro robotic standalone vacuum cleaner

With a 1500 Pascal suction power, this robot vacuum cleaner is the best, especially if you are looking for a product within the amicable budget range. It is one of the best robotic standalone vacuum cleaners and has both vacuuming and mopping options with a tangle-free passage for sucking in all the debris and dust particles from the floors. It features a 300 ml water tank that can be refilled again for a more efficient mopping function. Since it auto recharges itself, you won't have to worry about putting it on recharge every time the battery runs out of life.

Specifications

Surface compatibility: carpet, wood, marble

Connectivity: Wireless

Special feature: HEPA filters

Power source: battery and auto rechargeable

Colour: black with pink trims

App connectivity: Alexa and Google Assistant

ProsCons
Offers 110 minutes of runtimeThe dry tank has a lesser capacity
Offers 110 minutes of runtime 
Does not allow solid debris and dust to get tangled in the passage 
ILIFE S5 Pro (V5s Pro with Electrowall) Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Tangle-Free Suction , 2600mAh,1500Pa, Slim, Automatic Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Daily Schedule Cleaning, Low Pile Carpet
Check Price on Amazon

5. Ecovacs Deebot U2 Pro robotic standalone vacuum cleaner

Considered to be one of the top products of the brand, this is one of the best robotic standalone vacuum cleaners that feature anti-collision and anti-fall sensors. Therefore, it will be safe from colliding with hard surfaces or falling down the stairs while cleaning the floors of your house. It has dual cleaning functionality where it can vacuum and mop floors and other surfaces quickly and simultaneously.

Specifications

Surface compatibility: Carpet, marble, and wood

Connectivity: Wireless

Special feature: HEPA filters

Power source: battery

Colour: Black

ProsCons
Can be controlled using the mobile appLacks some of the advanced features
Senses obstacles and steers clear away from them 
Anti-fall sensor prevents any damage. 
ECOVACS Robot Vacuum Cleaner (DEEBOT U2 PRO)
60% off
24,900 61,900
Buy now

6. Inalsa robotic standalone vacuum cleaner

If you are looking for an elegant robotic vacuum cleaner, no other product will be as ideal as Inalsa. It has seven cleaning modes: gyro, perimeter, spiral, and returns. Since it features special and intelligent mapping software, it creates a route to manoeuvre around your house without colliding with any obstacles. It offers a suction pressure of 1800 Pa that clears all the debris and dust particles from the floor without any problem.

Specifications

Surface compatibility: Carpet

Connectivity: App control and remote control

Special feature: HEPA filters

Power source: Battery

Colour: Black

ProsCons
Has a powerful suction forceNot ideal for mopping
Comes with 7 cleaning modes 
Creates a cleaning route around your house 
Inalsa Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Homeland Gyro- 4in1 Function|Vacuum,Scrub,Mop & Sweep|1800Pa Strong Suction,Smart Navigation & 7 Cleaning Modes| 120 Min Runtime, Alexa & Google Assistant Connectivity
71% off
11,490 39,995
Buy now

7. Viomi SE robotic standalone vacuum cleaner

With a suction pressure of 2200 Pascal, an innovative water tank of capacity 200ML, and intelligent laser navigation for creating maps and routes around your home, this is one of the best robotic standalone vacuum cleaners, which is ideal for every kind of home. It has an air blower with a speed of 15,000 rotations per minute, improving cleaning efficiency and making your house spotless. Furthermore, the long-lasting battery can give a backup of 120 minutes per charge.

Specifications

Surface compatibility: hard floor

Connectivity: app control

Special feature: accurate and precise sensors

Power source: battery

Colour: Black

Coverage: up to the area of 2150 square feet

App connectivity: Alexa and Google Assistant

ProsCons
Create different zones of your house for a proper cleaning scheduleThe price is a bit high
Can map 5 floors simultaneously 
Dual cleaning mode for vacuuming and mopping 
VIOMI SE Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop with Intelligent Laser Navigation, 2200Pa Strong Suction, 200ml Smart Water Tank, 3200mAH Long Lasting Battery, Works with MiHome App (Black)
56% off
17,490 39,999
Buy now

8. iBell robotic standalone vacuum cleaner

Comes with five different cleaning modes; this standalone robotic vacuum cleaner can recharge itself automatically and intelligently turn around the edges. It is one of the best robotic standalone vacuum cleaners that are perfect for spot cleaning, blow drying, and removing every remnant of dust and debris on the floor. It comes with an anti-falling sensor to avoid accidental falls down the stairs.

Specifications

Surface compatibility: Hard floor and carpet

Connectivity: app and remote

Special feature: magnetic strips for restricted use

Power source: automatic rechargeable battery

Colour: red

Coverage:

App connectivity: Alexa and Google Assistant

ProsCons
Gives up battery backup power of 120 minutesSuction pressure could be more
Can be controlled through voice commands 
Moves around the edges without making noise 
IBELL Robot Vacuum Cleaner ( Red ), Upgraded, Super-Thin, Sweep & Mop, Automatic Self-Charging , Daily Schedule Cleaning, Ideal for Pet Hair,Hard Floor and Low Pile Carpet - 1 Year Warranty
44% off
11,271 20,000
Buy now

9. Milagrow Seagull Prime robotic standalone vacuum cleaner

It features a gyro mapping technology with the help of which the vacuum cleaner can move around your house, even the edges, and trace the route for efficient cleaning. Thanks to its strong suction power of 1500 Pa, it can remove different sizes of dust and debris particles easily. It has a self-charging station with an intelligent feature that automatically retreats to the station once the battery runs out of power.

Specifications

Surface compatibility: wood, tiles, carpet, and hard floor

Connectivity: app control and remote control

Unique feature: large bin and thin silhouette

Power source: self-charging battery

Colour: white

Coverage: 3.12 centimetres

App connectivity: Google Assistant and Alexa

ProsCons
Comes with an anti-collision systemA limited number of cleaning modes
Has three cleaning modes based on an AI mapping algorithm 
Long-lasting battery with an intelligent charging station 
MILAGROW Seagull Prime Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Remote Control, 1500Pa Autoboost Suction, Mapping, Slight Wet Mopping Without Water Tank, Scheduling, Self-Charge, 3 Cleaning Modes, APP (White)
48% off
12,400 23,990
Buy now

10. iLife B5 Max robotic standalone vacuum cleaner

This vacuum cleaner can generate a suction pressure of 2000s Pascal in the spot mode and easily clean every remnant of dust and debris. It vacuums and sucks all the residue into our 600 ML cyclone dustbin that can be emptied quickly. Once you connect it with the application, controlling it won't be a problem. You can see your cleaning history, schedule cleaning times, customise the suction pressure, check the water level in the tank, change cleaning modes, and so on.

Specifications

Surface compatibility: mosaic, wood, hard floor, vitrified tiles, and regular tiles

Connectivity: app control

Special feature: wet and dry cleaning mode with HEPA filters

Power source: battery

Colour: black and blue

App connectivity: Alexa and Google Assistant

ProsCons
Comes with three vacuum bags of 1000ML capacity for easier dust and debris removalCannot support 5G network
Customisable suction pressure according to cleaning mode 
Comes with a charging dock for the battery 
ILIFE B5 Max Robotic Vacuum,Wi-Fi Connected, 2300Pa Strong Suction, Path Pattern, Large Washable Dustbin, Vacuum Bags, Path Pattern Cleaning, Self-Charging
34% off
15,900 24,000
Buy now

Price of robotic vacuum cleaners at a glance:

ProductPrice
Ecovacs Deebot robotic standalone vacuum cleaner 41900
Mi robotic standalone vacuum cleaner 24999
Eureka Forbes robotic standalone vacuum cleaner 16499
iLIFE S5 Pro robotic standalone vacuum cleaner 13900
Ecovacs Deebot U2 Pro robotic standalone vacuum cleaner 21490
Inalsa robotic standalone vacuum cleaner 10495
Viomi SE robotic standalone vacuum cleaner 19990
iBell robotic standalone vacuum cleaner 11865
Milagrow Seagull Prime robotic standalone vacuum cleaner 11990
iLife B5 Max robotic standalone vacuum cleaner 15900

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Suction PressureRun timeSpecial feature
Ecovacs Deebot robotic standalone vacuum cleaner3000 Pa3 HoursdToF and Ozmo Technology
Mi robotic standalone vacuum cleaner2100 PaUp to 2 HoursWet and dry cleaning
Eureka Forbes robotic standalone vacuum cleaner600 PaUp to 2 HoursSpot cleaning
iLIFE S5 Pro robotic standalone vacuum cleaner1500 PaUp to 2 HoursFloating Suction
Ecovacs Deebot U2 Pro robotic standalone vacuum cleaner1500 PaUp to 2.5 HoursAnti Hair Tangle Brush
Inalsa robotic standalone vacuum cleaner1800 PaUp to 2 HoursGyro recognition
Viomi SE robotic standalone vacuum cleaner2200 PaUp to 2 Hours‎High Precision Sensors
iBell robotic standalone vacuum cleaner1300 PaUp to 2 HoursHair inlet
Milagrow Seagull Prime robotic standalone vacuum cleaner1500 Pa2 Hours3 cleaning modes
iLife B5 Max robotic standalone vacuum cleaner2300 Pa2 HoursHigh-efficiency filters

Best value for money

Inalsa robotic vacuum cleaner is the cheapest and the best value-for-money robotic vacuum cleaner, with outstanding features like smart navigation around your home, the strong suction power of 1800 Pascal, and seven different cleaning modes. It comes with a long-lasting battery having 120 minutes of runtime per charge. Once you connect it with Alexa or Google Assistant, you can even control it with your voice. It costs around Rs. 10,495.

Best overall

The best overall robotic vacuum cleaner is the Ecovacs Deebot N8. It has dual functionality, which means that it can vacuum and mop floors simultaneously. It has a coverage of 2000 square feet in one charge. The product comes with advanced dToF technology for intelligent mapping of your house and avoiding obstacles.

How to find the perfect robotic vacuum cleaner?

Finding the right robotic vacuum cleaner for your home is undoubtedly one of the biggest challenges. First and foremost, check whether the vacuum cleaner is compatible with the floor type you have in your home or not. Then, check the features like the suction pressure it can generate, compatibility with a mobile application and remote control, battery runtime, auto rechargeable battery or self-charging station, intelligent mapping, gyro navigation, and so on. Choose a vacuum cleaner with multiple or simultaneous mopping and vacuuming modes.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

How many cleaning modes should a robot vacuum cleaner have?

Choose a robotic vacuum cleaner with a minimum of two cleaning modes: dry vacuuming and wet mopping. This multi-purpose vacuum cleaner is perfect for every home.

 

What is the suction pressure in a robotic vacuum cleaner?

The suction pressure is generated by the motor inside the robotic vacuum cleaner that sucks all the debris and dust particles into the bin inside the cleaner. It is measured in kilopascal (kPa)

 

What type of floor surfaces are suitable for the robotic vacuum cleaner?

The robotic vacuum cleaner is usually compatible with floor surfaces like carpet, hard floors, tile, and wood.

 View More
