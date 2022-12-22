10 best robotic stand-alone vacuum cleaners

Robotic vacuum cleaners come with multiple cleaning modes, among other interesting features.

Robotic vacuum cleaners have become quite popular due to their efficiency and exceptional features like AI-mapped routes, multiple cleaning modes, strong suction power generation ability, self-charging, and so on. Since there are so many different types of products available, finding the best one to suit your needs will take a lot of work. That's why we have prepared a list of the best 10 robotic cleaners that have become exceptionally preferred on the market, all thanks to their features and consistent performance. Here are the 10 best robotic standalone vacuum cleaners. 1. Ecovacs Deebot robotic standalone vacuum cleaner With 2x suction power and the specialised dToF technology, this is one of the best robotic standalone vacuum cleaners, which is ideal for almost all surface types one can find at the house. The dToF technology uses a laser to scan and map the entire house and even detect the presence of any dirt or debris to clean efficiently and remove everything from sight. Its detection power is up to 10 metres with about 4x accuracy. Specifications Surface compatibility: Carpet, wood, marble, and tile Connectivity: Wireless Unique feature: dToF and Ozmo Power source: Battery powered Colour: White Coverage: 10 metres App connectivity: Alexa and Google Assistant

Pros Cons Can accurately detect dust and debris No mopping brush under the vacuum disc is present Cleans even the stubborn stains Perfectly maps the entire house

2. Mi robotic standalone vacuum cleaner If you want a vacuum cleaner with complete intelligent app control and automated recharge power at the station, this is the best robotic standalone vacuum cleaner from Mi that you can buy. It features 12 sensors with dual mopping action, owing to which it can easily detect dirt and debris accumulation and clean them from the floor and the side of the walls. Specifications Surface compatibility: Tile Connectivity: wireless smart app Special feature: Wet and dry cleaning, HEPA filters Power source: 3200 mAh auto-rechargeable battery Colour: Black Sensors: 12 App connectivity: Google Assistant

Pros Cons Recharges itself automatically and resumes cleaning High-priced LSD laser scanning and intelligent route mapping Can efficiently work with dry and wet surfaces

3. Eureka Forbes robotic standalone vacuum cleaner With dual functions, essentially dry vacuuming and wet mopping, this robotic standalone vacuum cleaner can offer maximum and most efficient cleaning functions. You will get a remote control that operates wirelessly with the vacuum disc. It features a long-lasting battery having a runtime of 90 minutes. You can set different cleaning commands and modes through the remote control and decide the cleaning schedules when you are not at home. Specifications Surface compatibility: carpet Connectivity: wireless remote control Special feature: spot cleaning and high-precision sensors Power source: battery Colour: Black

Pros Cons Has an excellent battery life No compatibility with smart home assistant Works continuously for 90 minutes Automatic adjustments in the suction power based on floor type

4. iLIFE S5 Pro robotic standalone vacuum cleaner With a 1500 Pascal suction power, this robot vacuum cleaner is the best, especially if you are looking for a product within the amicable budget range. It is one of the best robotic standalone vacuum cleaners and has both vacuuming and mopping options with a tangle-free passage for sucking in all the debris and dust particles from the floors. It features a 300 ml water tank that can be refilled again for a more efficient mopping function. Since it auto recharges itself, you won't have to worry about putting it on recharge every time the battery runs out of life. Specifications Surface compatibility: carpet, wood, marble Connectivity: Wireless Special feature: HEPA filters Power source: battery and auto rechargeable Colour: black with pink trims App connectivity: Alexa and Google Assistant

Pros Cons Offers 110 minutes of runtime The dry tank has a lesser capacity Offers 110 minutes of runtime Does not allow solid debris and dust to get tangled in the passage

5. Ecovacs Deebot U2 Pro robotic standalone vacuum cleaner Considered to be one of the top products of the brand, this is one of the best robotic standalone vacuum cleaners that feature anti-collision and anti-fall sensors. Therefore, it will be safe from colliding with hard surfaces or falling down the stairs while cleaning the floors of your house. It has dual cleaning functionality where it can vacuum and mop floors and other surfaces quickly and simultaneously. Specifications Surface compatibility: Carpet, marble, and wood Connectivity: Wireless Special feature: HEPA filters Power source: battery Colour: Black

Pros Cons Can be controlled using the mobile app Lacks some of the advanced features Senses obstacles and steers clear away from them Anti-fall sensor prevents any damage.

6. Inalsa robotic standalone vacuum cleaner If you are looking for an elegant robotic vacuum cleaner, no other product will be as ideal as Inalsa. It has seven cleaning modes: gyro, perimeter, spiral, and returns. Since it features special and intelligent mapping software, it creates a route to manoeuvre around your house without colliding with any obstacles. It offers a suction pressure of 1800 Pa that clears all the debris and dust particles from the floor without any problem. Specifications Surface compatibility: Carpet Connectivity: App control and remote control Special feature: HEPA filters Power source: Battery Colour: Black

Pros Cons Has a powerful suction force Not ideal for mopping Comes with 7 cleaning modes Creates a cleaning route around your house

7. Viomi SE robotic standalone vacuum cleaner With a suction pressure of 2200 Pascal, an innovative water tank of capacity 200ML, and intelligent laser navigation for creating maps and routes around your home, this is one of the best robotic standalone vacuum cleaners, which is ideal for every kind of home. It has an air blower with a speed of 15,000 rotations per minute, improving cleaning efficiency and making your house spotless. Furthermore, the long-lasting battery can give a backup of 120 minutes per charge. Specifications Surface compatibility: hard floor Connectivity: app control Special feature: accurate and precise sensors Power source: battery Colour: Black Coverage: up to the area of 2150 square feet App connectivity: Alexa and Google Assistant

Pros Cons Create different zones of your house for a proper cleaning schedule The price is a bit high Can map 5 floors simultaneously Dual cleaning mode for vacuuming and mopping

8. iBell robotic standalone vacuum cleaner Comes with five different cleaning modes; this standalone robotic vacuum cleaner can recharge itself automatically and intelligently turn around the edges. It is one of the best robotic standalone vacuum cleaners that are perfect for spot cleaning, blow drying, and removing every remnant of dust and debris on the floor. It comes with an anti-falling sensor to avoid accidental falls down the stairs. Specifications Surface compatibility: Hard floor and carpet Connectivity: app and remote Special feature: magnetic strips for restricted use Power source: automatic rechargeable battery Colour: red Coverage: App connectivity: Alexa and Google Assistant

Pros Cons Gives up battery backup power of 120 minutes Suction pressure could be more Can be controlled through voice commands Moves around the edges without making noise

9. Milagrow Seagull Prime robotic standalone vacuum cleaner It features a gyro mapping technology with the help of which the vacuum cleaner can move around your house, even the edges, and trace the route for efficient cleaning. Thanks to its strong suction power of 1500 Pa, it can remove different sizes of dust and debris particles easily. It has a self-charging station with an intelligent feature that automatically retreats to the station once the battery runs out of power. Specifications Surface compatibility: wood, tiles, carpet, and hard floor Connectivity: app control and remote control Unique feature: large bin and thin silhouette Power source: self-charging battery Colour: white Coverage: 3.12 centimetres App connectivity: Google Assistant and Alexa

Pros Cons Comes with an anti-collision system A limited number of cleaning modes Has three cleaning modes based on an AI mapping algorithm Long-lasting battery with an intelligent charging station

10. iLife B5 Max robotic standalone vacuum cleaner This vacuum cleaner can generate a suction pressure of 2000s Pascal in the spot mode and easily clean every remnant of dust and debris. It vacuums and sucks all the residue into our 600 ML cyclone dustbin that can be emptied quickly. Once you connect it with the application, controlling it won't be a problem. You can see your cleaning history, schedule cleaning times, customise the suction pressure, check the water level in the tank, change cleaning modes, and so on. Specifications Surface compatibility: mosaic, wood, hard floor, vitrified tiles, and regular tiles Connectivity: app control Special feature: wet and dry cleaning mode with HEPA filters Power source: battery Colour: black and blue App connectivity: Alexa and Google Assistant

Pros Cons Comes with three vacuum bags of 1000ML capacity for easier dust and debris removal Cannot support 5G network Customisable suction pressure according to cleaning mode Comes with a charging dock for the battery

Price of robotic vacuum cleaners at a glance:

Product Price Ecovacs Deebot robotic standalone vacuum cleaner ₹ 41900 Mi robotic standalone vacuum cleaner ₹ 24999 Eureka Forbes robotic standalone vacuum cleaner ₹ 16499 iLIFE S5 Pro robotic standalone vacuum cleaner ₹ 13900 Ecovacs Deebot U2 Pro robotic standalone vacuum cleaner ₹ 21490 Inalsa robotic standalone vacuum cleaner ₹ 10495 Viomi SE robotic standalone vacuum cleaner ₹ 19990 iBell robotic standalone vacuum cleaner ₹ 11865 Milagrow Seagull Prime robotic standalone vacuum cleaner ₹ 11990 iLife B5 Max robotic standalone vacuum cleaner ₹ 15900

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Suction Pressure Run time Special feature Ecovacs Deebot robotic standalone vacuum cleaner 3000 Pa 3 Hours dToF and Ozmo Technology Mi robotic standalone vacuum cleaner 2100 Pa Up to 2 Hours Wet and dry cleaning Eureka Forbes robotic standalone vacuum cleaner 600 Pa Up to 2 Hours Spot cleaning iLIFE S5 Pro robotic standalone vacuum cleaner 1500 Pa Up to 2 Hours Floating Suction Ecovacs Deebot U2 Pro robotic standalone vacuum cleaner 1500 Pa Up to 2.5 Hours Anti Hair Tangle Brush Inalsa robotic standalone vacuum cleaner 1800 Pa Up to 2 Hours Gyro recognition Viomi SE robotic standalone vacuum cleaner 2200 Pa Up to 2 Hours ‎High Precision Sensors iBell robotic standalone vacuum cleaner 1300 Pa Up to 2 Hours Hair inlet Milagrow Seagull Prime robotic standalone vacuum cleaner 1500 Pa 2 Hours 3 cleaning modes iLife B5 Max robotic standalone vacuum cleaner 2300 Pa 2 Hours High-efficiency filters

Best value for money Inalsa robotic vacuum cleaner is the cheapest and the best value-for-money robotic vacuum cleaner, with outstanding features like smart navigation around your home, the strong suction power of 1800 Pascal, and seven different cleaning modes. It comes with a long-lasting battery having 120 minutes of runtime per charge. Once you connect it with Alexa or Google Assistant, you can even control it with your voice. It costs around Rs. 10,495. Best overall The best overall robotic vacuum cleaner is the Ecovacs Deebot N8. It has dual functionality, which means that it can vacuum and mop floors simultaneously. It has a coverage of 2000 square feet in one charge. The product comes with advanced dToF technology for intelligent mapping of your house and avoiding obstacles. How to find the perfect robotic vacuum cleaner? Finding the right robotic vacuum cleaner for your home is undoubtedly one of the biggest challenges. First and foremost, check whether the vacuum cleaner is compatible with the floor type you have in your home or not. Then, check the features like the suction pressure it can generate, compatibility with a mobile application and remote control, battery runtime, auto rechargeable battery or self-charging station, intelligent mapping, gyro navigation, and so on. Choose a vacuum cleaner with multiple or simultaneous mopping and vacuuming modes.