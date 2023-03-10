Sign out
10 best Samsung double-door fridges: Buyer's guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Mar 10, 2023 15:08 IST

Summary:

This article discusses some of the best double-door Samsung refrigerators that are available on Amazon in India that are also frost-free. The refrigerators featured here are the most attractive and modular as well.

A Samsung double-door fridge not only performs well it looks amazing too.

Samsung is one of the leading manufacturers when it comes to refrigerators. It is known for its innovation, quality, durability, and extensive service network are some of the advantages of buying Samsung refrigerators. The latest innovations in Samsung refrigerators include a Samsung double-door fridge that lets you see what's inside your refrigerator without opening the door, saving power and keeping food fresher longer. Apart from that, there's also a double-door refrigerator that offers extra space and enhanced effects of cooling.

1. Samsung 253 L 3-Star Double Door Refrigerator

Samsung 253 L3 refrigerator is a smart choice. As it features a great build-up quality that is provided with a premium finish is an added advantage. The Samsung refrigerator double door has an automatic defrost feature that prevents additional ice formation. The shelf is made of splash-proof tempered Glass to increase the loading capacity. In addition, a smart connect inverter that supports home inverter and solar power use is adopted. More interesting is the Power Cool feature. With the push of a button, the refrigerator automatically pumps cold air into the compartment, cooling your food instantly.

Specifications:

Product dimension: 55.5 x 63.7 x 154.5 Centimeters

Weight: 46 kg

Capacity: 253 litres

Model: ‎RT28A3453S8/HL

Voltage: ‎230 Volts

Shelf type: ‎Toughened Glass

Number of shelves: 3

Special feature: bigger shelves

ProsCons
Automatic defrost technologyInstallation service could be improved
Spill-proof touched Glass 
Greater energy efficiency 
Samsung 253 L 3 Star with Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (RT28A3453S8/HL, Elegant Inox)- 2022 Model
4.4 (5,761)
Get Price

2. Samsung 345 L3 Star Frost Free Refrigerator

Samsung 345 L3 is a premium quality frost-free refrigerator. It is perfect for small families. The digital inverter compressor used in the refrigerator ensures efficient cooling operation and adjusts airflow as needed. This Samsung frost-free refrigerator also offers 5 different storage modes, making it perfect for various uses. In addition, the double refrigerator uses an automatic defrost function to reduce and stop ice formation. It also has Power Cool and Power Freeze functions that cool all items instantly. Finally, despite its high power and energy requirements, it is relatively efficient, as indicated by his BEE rating of 3 stars.

Specifications:

Product dimension: 67.2 x 60 x 171.5 Centimeters

Weight: 59 kg

Capacity: 257 litres

Model: ‎RT28A3453S8/HL

Voltage: ‎230 Volts

Shelf type: ‎Toughened Glass

Number of shelves: 3

Special feature: Twin cooling plus technology

ProsCons
Higher powerPower consumption
Different modes for different needs 
Relatively efficient 
Samsung 345L 3 Star Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT37T4513S8/HL, Elegant Inox, Convertible 5In 1)
4.3 (2,586)
Get Price

3. Samsung 275 L 3 Star Double Door Refrigerator

Another standard refrigerator with good quality is Samsung 275 L3 star with Inverter double door refrigerator. It is a 3-star 2-door frost-free refrigerator that has outstanding features like no other. It is an automatic defrosting refrigerator that does not freeze. A tempered glass shelf makes it even more elegant. It is perfect for families of 5 or more.

Specifications:

Product dimension: 55.5 x 63.7 x 163.5 Centimeters

Weight: 50 kg

Capacity: ‎275 litres

Model: ‎RT30T3743S9/HL

Voltage: ‎230 Volts

Shelf type: ‎Toughened Glass

Number of shelves: 4

Special feature: Digital inverter that automatically adjusts speed according to cooling needs.

ProsCons
Automatic adjustment of speed according to cooling demandThe fridge exterior may heat up
Durable build and premium finish  
Efficient cooling features 
Samsung 275 L 3 Star with Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (RT30T3743S9/HL, Refined Inox, Convertible)
4.3 (1,739)
Get Price

4. Samsung 324 L3 Frost-Free Refrigerator

Samsung's 324L, 3-star, 2-door, frost-free inverter refrigerator comes in sleek Inox style. It has an automatic defrost function to prevent freezing. With a deodorizing function, it keeps the inside of the refrigerator fresh even after a long-term power outage. Noisier, more energy efficient and more durable than any other brand. The 5-in-1 convertible mode allows you to change the temperature according to your needs and desires. Inverter, Power Freeze and Power cooler are some of the special features of this refrigerator.

Specifications:

Product dimension: 60 x 67.2 x 163.5 Centimeters

Weight: 56 kg

Capacity: ‎324 litres

Model: ‎RT34T4513S8/HL

Voltage: ‎220 Volts

Shelf type: ‎Toughened Glass

Number of shelves: 4

Special feature: Greater energy efficiency

ProsCons
Great build qualityThe storage tank is relatively small
Shelves can bear heavy loads. 
Highly economical in the long run 
Samsung 324 L 3 Star Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT34T4513S8/HL, Convertible 5In 1, Elegant Inox)
4.3 (2,242)
Get Price

5. Samsung 415 L 3 Double Door Refrigerator

The Samsung 415 L3 refrigerator is one of the absolute frontrunners in this price range. You get great build quality, and this refrigerator has insane features. It has five different operating modes, all with Twin Cooling technology for long-lasting freshness. The refrigerator's interior also has LED lighting, making storing food easy even in dimly lit rooms. Additionally, the digital inverter technology used in the refrigerator consumes 50% less power and runs completely silently.

Specifications:

Product dimension: 66.8 x 67.5 x 178.5 Centimeters

Weight: 71 kg

Capacity: ‎415 litres

Model: ‎RT42B553ES8/HL

Voltage: ‎230 Volts

Shelf type: Glass

Number of shelves: ‎4

Special feature: Equipped with Door Alarm

ProsCons
Five different modes based on user requirementsNo door lock
Efficient cooling technology 
Multi storage box 
Samsung 415 L 3 Star Frost-Free Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (RT42B553ES8/HL Convertible 5In1, Elegant Inox, 2022 Model)
4.3 (218)
Get Price

6. Samsung 244 L3 Double Door Refrigerator

Samsung's 244 Liter 3-Star Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator blows powerful cold air into every corner of the refrigerator with a button, instantly chilling food and drinks inside. The easy-to-use digital display makes it easy to access and control refrigerator functions. It has a fresh food compartment where you can store dairy, groceries, fruit and more to keep them fresh for longer. Refrigerator shelves slide easily for quick access and easy access to food placed deep inside. A built-in deodorizer keeps the air from going through a carbon filter to keep odours out of your refrigerator.

Specifications:

Product dimension: 63.7 x 55.5 x 154.5 Centimeters

Weight: 46 kg

Capacity: ‎244 litres

Model: ‎RT28T3523S8/HL

Voltage: ‎220 Volts

Shelf type: ‎Toughened Glass

Number of shelves: 4

Special feature: Compatible with solar energy

ProsCons
Can instantly cool your food items Can heat up when defrosting
Plenty of power supply options 
Inverter Compressor technology helps deal with power fluctuations. 
Samsung 244L 3 Star Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28T3523S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox, Curd Maestro, 2022 Model)
4.3 (891)
Get Price

7. Samsung 465 L3 Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

The Samsung 465L 3 Star Frost-Free Double Door Digital Inverter Fridge gives you more storage space to store your food and drinks. Equipped with a digital display for easy access to all the refrigerators, it offers quick and intuitive control. Its attractive horizontal curve design has a stylish and elegant appearance that goes well with other home appliances. In addition, smart Connect technology automatically connects this refrigerator to a home inverter during power outages for uninterrupted refrigerator performance.

Specifications:

Product dimension: 70 x 72.6 x 178.5 Centimeters

Weight: 78 kg

Capacity: 465 litres

Model: ‎RT47B623ESL/TL

Voltage: 220 volts

Shelf type: ‎Tempered Glass

Number of shelves: 4

Special feature: frost free technology

ProsCons
Excellent space utilization No door lock
Decent design and aesthetics 
Loaded with premium features 
Samsung 465L 3 Star Frost-Free Double Door Digital Inverter Refrigerator (RT47B623ESL/TL, Steel, 2022 Model)
5 (4)
28% off
51,290 70,990
Buy now

8. Samsung 236 L 2 Double Door Refrigerator

The Samsung 236 L 2 double-door refrigerator has a freezer compartment where you can put items that need to be frozen quickly. It gives the refrigerator a sleek, modern look and features a chrome bar handle that makes it easy to open and close the refrigerator. The antimicrobial seal prevents the growth of harmful bacteria and keeps all food items hygienically stored. It comes with a large vegetable box to store plenty of vegetables and fruits.

Specifications:

Product dimension: 63.7 x 55.5 x 154.5 Centimeters

Weight: 46 kg

Capacity: 236 litres

Model: ‎RT28C3452CU/HL

Voltage: 230 volts

Shelf type: ‎Toughened Glass

Number of shelves: ‎3

Special feature: Equipped with deodorizing filter

ProsCons
Good coolingSingle compartment for fruits and vegetables
Antimicrobial seal 
Samsung 236 L 2 Star Digital Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3452CU/HL, Blue, Camellia Blue)
4.2 (143)
Get Price

9. Samsung 314 L 2 Double Door Refrigerator

Samsung 314 L 2 double-door refrigerator is a multi-flow, power-cool refrigerator. In addition, the key features include a twin cooling function that is a highlight feature as it maintains high humidity levels and prevents odours from mixing within fridges. Furthermore, it has an external display and big bottle guards.

Specifications:

Product dimension: 60 x 67.2 x 163.5 Centimeters

Weight: 55 kg

Capacity: ‎314 litres

Model: ‎RT34A4622BX/HL

Voltage: ‎230 Volts

Shelf type: ‎Toughened Glass

Number of Shelves: ‎3

Special feature: Equipped with Curd Maestro technology to make homemade curd

ProsCons
Twin cooling plusUtility drawers are less
Convertible 5 in 1 
Energy efficiency 
Samsung 314 L 2 Star Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT34A4622BX/HL, Luxe black, 2022 Model)
4.2 (600)
Get Price

10. Samsung 670L 2 Double Door Refrigerator

The Samsung 670L 2 Star frost-free refrigerator comes with a digital inverter. This refrigerator uses Direct Cool technology to cool items efficiently and economically. The refrigerator has a capacity of 670 litres, perfect for a family of 2-3 people. In addition, the shelf is perfect for carrying heavy loads thanks to its leak-proof tempered glass material. The refrigerator works perfectly without ballast and is immune to voltage fluctuations.

Specifications:

Product dimension: 78.8 x 83.6 x 186.2 Centimeters

Weight: 97 kg 500 g

Capacity: 670 litres

Model: ‎RT65B7058BS/TL

Voltage: 220 Volts

Shelf type: ‎Tempered Glass

Number of Shelves: 4

Special feature: The freezer compartment is large

ProsCons
Shelves can bear heavy loads.Energy efficiency is low
Great build quality 
Decent build quality 
Samsung 670L 2 Star Frost-Free Double Door Digital Inverter Refrigerator (RT65B7058BS/TL, Black Inox, 2022 Model)
3.4 (10)
28% off
68,740 95,990
Buy now

Top 3 features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Samsung 2535 Star BEE RatingDurable construction and top-notch qualitydecent build quality
Samsung 345very much economical in the long runexcellent build qualityShelves can carry heavy loads
Samsung 275Perfect for small familiesConnects to both home inverter and solar powerefficient cooling
Samsung 324energy efficientInstantly cools foodDigital inverter compressor technology helps manage power fluctuations
Samsung 415five different modes based on user needsHigh-efficiency cooling technologySilent operation
Samsung 244many power optionspace is hugeDelicate design and aesthetics
Samsung 465Loaded with premium featuresexcellent use of spaceLightweight and easy to move 
Samsung 236Ice does not need to be cleaned manuallyGreat for large familieslarger shelf
Samsung 314Auto clean functionfreezer is bigIndividual access to the freezer
Samsung 67020-year warranty on the compressorenergy saverPrevent freezing in the freezer compartment

Best overall product

The Samsung 236 L 2 Star Digital Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator is a great choice for the best Samsung refrigerator with the best overall product. Samsung already offers some excellent entries across all price points. This refrigerator is powered by Samsung's digital inverter technology that minimizes power consumption while maintaining proper cooling. Despite being a single-door refrigerator, the design makes it easy to find extra space up to 10L.

Best value for money

The Samsung 244 L3 is the best value for the money. It also features a smart connection that will keep the food in your fridge fresh even during multiple power outages. In addition, the fridge connects to your home inverter with minimal power consumption.

How to find the perfect Samsung double-door fridge?

Buying a refrigerator is a big investment. With all the options available, buying a new one can be overwhelming. The first step is to find the features you want in a double-door refrigerator. That can use less energy to save money and reduce your environmental impact. For that, you can opt for energy star certified refrigerators. All Samsung double door refrigerator is certified with energy star.

Product Price
Samsung 253 L 3 Star with Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (RT28A3453S8/HL, Elegant Inox)- 2022 Model
Samsung 345L 3 Star Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT37T4513S8/HL, Elegant Inox, Convertible 5In 1)
Samsung 275 L 3 Star with Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (RT30T3743S9/HL, Refined Inox, Convertible)
Samsung 324 L 3 Star Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT34T4513S8/HL, Convertible 5In 1, Elegant Inox)
Samsung 415 L 3 Star Frost-Free Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (RT42B553ES8/HL Convertible 5In1, Elegant Inox, 2022 Model)
Samsung 244L 3 Star Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28T3523S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox, Curd Maestro, 2022 Model)
Samsung 465L 3 Star Frost-Free Double Door Digital Inverter Refrigerator (RT47B623ESL/TL, Steel, 2022 Model) ₹ 51,290
Samsung 236 L 2 Star Digital Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3452CU/HL, Blue, Camellia Blue)
Samsung 314 L 2 Star Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT34A4622BX/HL, Luxe black, 2022 Model)
Samsung 670L 2 Star Frost-Free Double Door Digital Inverter Refrigerator (RT65B7058BS/TL, Black Inox, 2022 Model) ₹ 68,740

How to clean a double-door refrigerator?

Tips for keeping your refrigerator for a long time

  • keep the door closed
  • set the right temperature
  • wipe the condenser coil

What are two important things to consider when choosing and using a refrigerator?

The important factors to consider while choosing a refrigerator that will give you years of satisfaction includes 

  • refrigerator function
  •  and energy efficiency.

What is Twin Cooling Technology?

The twin cooling system in Samsung refrigerators provides freezer control with two independent evaporators and precise electronic controls. This keeps the refrigerator and freezer at the right temperature and prevents food odours.

