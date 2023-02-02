10 best Samsung washing machines for high-performance cleaning By Affiliate Desk

Published on Feb 02, 2023 13:32 IST





Summary: Samsung washing machines, front loading or top loading, are known for their reliability and good quality cleaning.

Samsung washing machines are known for being electricity and water efficient.

Washing machines are an absolute delight to have in homes. Not only does it convert your dirty laundry to fresh, clean clothes without much effort on your end, but it also takes less than 30 minutes in the process. From top loader washing machines to front load ones, all of them are available at your disposal with just a click of a button. With unique designs and new features popping up, these fully automatic washing machines are here to help relieve your stress of not having neatly scrubbed clothes. Here are the top 10 Samsung washing machines that are studied and maintained in a list for you to choose from. 1. Samsung 8 Kg Inverter 5 star Fully-Automatic Top Load Eco bubble Washing Machine This washing machine model works entirely based on digital inverter technology and, thus, gives a durable, silent, and efficient performance with low noise. With its Eco bubble feature, it is said to get the clothes load clean using 73 percent less energy in a bid to give more savings. It has a large capacity to accommodate lots of clothes, including comforters. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Access location: Top Load Capacity: 8 Kilograms Colour: Lavender Gray Voltage: 220 V Material: Stainless Steel Energy efficiency: 5 star rating

Pros Cons Eco bubble feature Takes longer to clean.

2. Samsung 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine This Samsung model cleans clothes with increased efficiency and washing powder. The double storm system is a powerful tool that cleans the tiny spots and stains with a scrub board and gentle ridges. It also has a magic filter that protects the drainage part of the washing machine from getting clogged. Its air turbo drying system is also perfect, as it circulates more external air as possible. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Access location: Top Load Capacity: 8.5 Kilograms Colour: Light Grey Voltage: 220 V Material: Stainless Steel Energy efficiency: 5-star rating

Pros Cons Auto restart is good. Noisy during full load cleaning

3. Samsung 6.5 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine With a digital inverter motor and a warranty period of 20 years on the motor, this model has it all. It also comes with a child safety lock and an eco-tub clean. It has a noise spinning level of 59 dB, which is lower than many, and can be installed free-standing. Long-lasting performance and gentle fabric care add to the profile of this Samsung top loader washing machine. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Access location: Top Load Capacity: 6.5 Kilograms Colour: Imperial Silver Voltage: 220 V Material: Stainless Steel Energy efficiency: 5 star rating

Pros Cons Reduced noise level Deep cleaning issues

4. Samsung 8 Kg 5 Star AI Control Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine This Front load model has the hygiene steam wash cleaning features and an impressive maximum rotational speed of 1400 rpm. It is of superior quality and has energy efficiency features. It gives a long-lasting performance with deep cleaning as well. A quick wash, super eco wash, and silent wash options are available on the control. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Product dimensions: 55D x 60W x 85H Centimeters Access location: Front Load Capacity: 8 Kilograms Colour: Black Caviar Voltage: 220 V Material: Steel Energy efficiency: 5-star rating

Pros Cons Intelligent (AI control) washing High price costs

5. Samsung 6.5 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine The best feature of this product is that it does not require extensive installation. It is certified 5 by the BEE and is of the highest quality. It includes a lint filter and an air turbo drying system to increase its utilisation. This Samsung top loader washing machine also features a buzzer to indicate the end of the wash cycle. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Access location: Top Load Product dimensions: 45D x 75W x 93H Centimeters Capacity: 6.5 Kilograms Colour: Blue Voltage: 220 V Material: ‎Fibralon Energy efficiency: Energy star (5)

Pros Cons Low noise and lint filter Defective during delivery

6. Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine It has a gentle fabric care feature that protects the clothes from getting damaged. It also has a magic filter that effectively filtration and keeps your washer fresh. The quick wash mode is an absolute favourite among the many reviews Samsung washing machines received. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Access location: Top Load Product dimensions: 54D x 56.8W x 92.6H Centimeters Capacity: 7 Kilograms Colour: Imperial Silver Voltage: 220 V Material: Steel

Pros Cons Quick wash mode No built-in heater

7. Samsung 9 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine It comes with an energy-efficient system and hygienic steam to dry clothes. It also includes a digital inverter technology that utilizes new advancements to perform more effectively. It also has a built-in heater and includes a delay at the end feature. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Access location: Front Load Capacity: 9 Kilograms Product dimensions: 55D x 60W x 85H Centimeters Colour: Inox Voltage: 220 V Material: Stainless Steel Energy efficiency: 5 star rating

Pros Cons Inverter technology Not stackable

8. Samsung 6.0 Kg Inverter 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine The cycle options included in this model are a quick wash, a built-in heater, and an inverter. It is completely automatic and moves at a speed of 1000 rpm. The powerful hygiene steam tumbler keeps the machine and clothes clean. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Access location: Front Load Capacity: 8 Kilograms Colour: White Voltage: 220 V Material: Plastic Energy efficiency: 5-star rating

Pros Cons Built-in Heater Low capacity

9. Samsung 7 Kg Inverter 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine This Samsung model has the magic filter, diamond drum, and eco tub clean with long-lasting performance, what more is to it? Well, it also comes with a soft closing door that does not hamper your movements and all while maintaining silence. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Access location: Top Load Product dimensions: 56.6D x 54W x 98.8H Centimeters Capacity: 8 Kilograms Colour: Lavender Gray Voltage: 220 V Material: Stainless Steel Energy efficiency: 5-star rating

Pros Cons Eco bubble technology No manual connection

10. Samsung 9.0 5-star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Present with a washing machine unit and a hose drain, it is quite effective with its newest functioning. The 9.0 model has bubble storm, intensive wash, and super speed options that make it more reliable. Power tub cleaning and extensive cleaning are also available. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Access location: Top Load Product dimensions: 56.8D x 54W x 100.8H Centimeters Capacity: 9 Kilograms Colour: Lavender Gray Voltage: 230 V Material: Stainless Plastic

Pros Cons Bubble storm -

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung 8 Kg Inverter 5 star Fully-Automatic Top Load Eco bubble Washing Machine Diamond drum 8 kilograms capacity Eco bubble feature Samsung 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Magic filter system Auto restart Double storm Samsung 6.5 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Wobble technology Reduced noise levels Eco tub clean Samsung 8 Kg 5 Star AI Control Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine Low noise production Intelligent washing Energy conservation Samsung 6.5 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Rust Proof body Air turbo drying Buzzer and lint filter Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Spin cycle Fully automatic Superior quality drum Samsung 9 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine Digital inverter technology Built-in heater Delay end Samsung 6.0 Kg Inverter 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine Powerful filtration Gentle fabric care Built-in heater Samsung 7 Kg Inverter 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Eco Bubble Washing Machine Soft closing door Durable performance Saves energy and water Samsung 9.0 5 star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Bubble storm Heavy load Delay end

Best overall product With so many options, it becomes difficult to find one laptop with it all. The best overall product, in our opinion, would be Samsung 6.0 Kg Inverter 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine. Despite its lower capacity, it has many options like a quick wash, hygienic clean steam, and gentle fabric care. The heater included is made of ceramic and protects itself from any damage. Best value money There are many options that lie in the affordable range of Samsung washing machines. But what seals the deal is the Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine. It is more durable and uses 19 percent less water. It is not only completely automated, but also has various option settings based on the choice of interest. How to find the perfect washing machine model? When looking for the perfect washing machine, many factors must be considered. Main viewpoints must include price rates, load capacity, energy consumption, drying systems, and installation. Apart from these, it is equally important to check the ratings and reviews of the products. Please be aware that we do not intend to disparage other brands or models with this list. Prices of the best washing machine at the glance;

Product Price Samsung 8 Kg Inverter 5 star Fully-Automatic Top Load Eco bubble Washing Machine Rs. 22,990 Samsung 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Rs. 13,490 Samsung 6.5 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Rs. 6,499 Samsung 8 Kg 5 Star AI Control Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine Rs. 36,990 Samsung 6.5 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Rs. 9,970 Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Rs. 15,490 Samsung 9 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine Rs. 41,300 Samsung 6.0 Kg Inverter 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine Rs. 22,490 Samsung 7 Kg Inverter 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Eco Bubble Washing Machine Rs. 17,990 Samsung 9.0 5 star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Rs. 23,499

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics Home Appliances