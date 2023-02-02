Story Saved
10 best Samsung washing machines for high-performance cleaning

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Feb 02, 2023 13:32 IST
Summary:

Samsung washing machines, front loading or top loading, are known for their reliability and good quality cleaning.

Samsung washing machines are known for being electricity and water efficient.

Washing machines are an absolute delight to have in homes. Not only does it convert your dirty laundry to fresh, clean clothes without much effort on your end, but it also takes less than 30 minutes in the process. From top loader washing machines to front load ones, all of them are available at your disposal with just a click of a button. With unique designs and new features popping up, these fully automatic washing machines are here to help relieve your stress of not having neatly scrubbed clothes. Here are the top 10 Samsung washing machines that are studied and maintained in a list for you to choose from.

1. Samsung 8 Kg Inverter 5 star Fully-Automatic Top Load Eco bubble Washing Machine

This washing machine model works entirely based on digital inverter technology and, thus, gives a durable, silent, and efficient performance with low noise. With its Eco bubble feature, it is said to get the clothes load clean using 73 percent less energy in a bid to give more savings. It has a large capacity to accommodate lots of clothes, including comforters.

Specifications:

Brand: Samsung

Access location: Top Load

Capacity: 8 Kilograms

Colour: Lavender Gray

Voltage: 220 V

Material: Stainless Steel

Energy efficiency: 5 star rating

ProsCons
Eco bubble featureTakes longer to clean.
Samsung 8 Kg Inverter 5 star Fully-Automatic Top Load Ecobubble Washing Machine (WA80BG4545BYTL, Bubble Storm & Super Speed technology, Lavender Gray)
4 (628)
4 (628)
2. Samsung 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

This Samsung model cleans clothes with increased efficiency and washing powder. The double storm system is a powerful tool that cleans the tiny spots and stains with a scrub board and gentle ridges. It also has a magic filter that protects the drainage part of the washing machine from getting clogged. Its air turbo drying system is also perfect, as it circulates more external air as possible.

Specifications:

Brand: Samsung

Access location: Top Load

Capacity: 8.5 Kilograms

Colour: Light Grey

Voltage: 220 V

Material: Stainless Steel

Energy efficiency: 5-star rating

ProsCons
Auto restart is good.Noisy during full load cleaning
Samsung 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WT85B4200GG/TL, Light Grey, Air turbo drying)
4.3 (405)
4.3 (405)
3. Samsung 6.5 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

With a digital inverter motor and a warranty period of 20 years on the motor, this model has it all. It also comes with a child safety lock and an eco-tub clean. It has a noise spinning level of 59 dB, which is lower than many, and can be installed free-standing. Long-lasting performance and gentle fabric care add to the profile of this Samsung top loader washing machine.

Specifications:

Brand: Samsung

Access location: Top Load

Capacity: 6.5 Kilograms

Colour: Imperial Silver

Voltage: 220 V

Material: Stainless Steel

Energy efficiency: 5 star rating

ProsCons
Reduced noise levelDeep cleaning issues
Samsung 6.5 Kg Inverter 5 star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WA65T4262VS/TL, Imperial Silver, Wobble technology)
4.2 (106)
4.2 (106)
32% off
16,590 24,400
4. Samsung 8 Kg 5 Star AI Control Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

This Front load model has the hygiene steam wash cleaning features and an impressive maximum rotational speed of 1400 rpm. It is of superior quality and has energy efficiency features. It gives a long-lasting performance with deep cleaning as well. A quick wash, super eco wash, and silent wash options are available on the control.

Specifications:

Brand: Samsung

Product dimensions: 55D x 60W x 85H Centimeters

Access location: Front Load

Capacity: 8 Kilograms

Colour: Black Caviar

Voltage: 220 V

Material: Steel

Energy efficiency: 5-star rating

ProsCons
Intelligent (AI control) washingHigh price costs
Samsung 8 Kg 5 Star AI Control & Wi-Fi, Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WW80T504DAB1TL, Black Caviar, Digital Inverter)
4.3 (669)
4.3 (669)
5. Samsung 6.5 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The best feature of this product is that it does not require extensive installation. It is certified 5 by the BEE and is of the highest quality. It includes a lint filter and an air turbo drying system to increase its utilisation. This Samsung top loader washing machine also features a buzzer to indicate the end of the wash cycle.

Specifications:

Brand: Samsung

Access location: Top Load

Product dimensions: 45D x 75W x 93H Centimeters

Capacity: 6.5 Kilograms

Colour: Blue

Voltage: 220 V

Material: ‎Fibralon

Energy efficiency: Energy star (5)

ProsCons
Low noise and lint filterDefective during delivery
Samsung 6.5 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WT65R2200LL/TL, Blue, Air Turbo Drying System)
4.1 (504)
4.1 (504)
6. Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

It has a gentle fabric care feature that protects the clothes from getting damaged. It also has a magic filter that effectively filtration and keeps your washer fresh. The quick wash mode is an absolute favourite among the many reviews Samsung washing machines received.

Specifications:

Brand: Samsung

Access location: Top Load

Product dimensions: 54D x 56.8W x 92.6H Centimeters

Capacity: 7 Kilograms

Colour: Imperial Silver

Voltage: 220 V

Material: Steel

ProsCons
Quick wash modeNo built-in heater
Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WA70A4002GS/TL, Imperial Silver, Diamond drum)
4.4 (23,688)
4.4 (23,688)
7. Samsung 9 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine

It comes with an energy-efficient system and hygienic steam to dry clothes. It also includes a digital inverter technology that utilizes new advancements to perform more effectively. It also has a built-in heater and includes a delay at the end feature.

Specifications:

Brand: Samsung

Access location: Front Load

Capacity: 9 Kilograms

Product dimensions: 55D x 60W x 85H Centimeters

Colour: Inox

Voltage: 220 V

Material: Stainless Steel

Energy efficiency: 5 star rating

ProsCons
Inverter technologyNot stackable
Samsung 9 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WW90T4040CX1TL, Inox, In-Built Heater)
4.7 (12)
4.7 (12)
28% off
39,250 54,500
8. Samsung 6.0 Kg Inverter 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

The cycle options included in this model are a quick wash, a built-in heater, and an inverter. It is completely automatic and moves at a speed of 1000 rpm. The powerful hygiene steam tumbler keeps the machine and clothes clean.

Specifications:

Brand: Samsung

Access location: Front Load

Capacity: 8 Kilograms

Colour: White

Voltage: 220 V

Material: Plastic

Energy efficiency: 5-star rating

ProsCons
Built-in HeaterLow capacity
Samsung 6.0 Kg Inverter 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WW60R20GLMA/TL, White, Hygiene Steam)
4.4 (6,536)
4.4 (6,536)
9. Samsung 7 Kg Inverter 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

This Samsung model has the magic filter, diamond drum, and eco tub clean with long-lasting performance, what more is to it? Well, it also comes with a soft closing door that does not hamper your movements and all while maintaining silence.

Specifications:

Brand: Samsung

Access location: Top Load

Product dimensions: 56.6D x 54W x 98.8H Centimeters

Capacity: 8 Kilograms

Colour: Lavender Gray

Voltage: 220 V

Material: Stainless Steel

Energy efficiency: 5-star rating

ProsCons
Eco bubble technologyNo manual connection
Samsung 7 Kg Inverter 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Eco Bubble Washing Machine (WA70BG4441YYTL, Bubble Storm Technology, Lavender Gray)
4.2 (3,544)
4.2 (3,544)
18% off
18,499 22,500
10. Samsung 9.0 5-star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

Present with a washing machine unit and a hose drain, it is quite effective with its newest functioning. The 9.0 model has bubble storm, intensive wash, and super speed options that make it more reliable. Power tub cleaning and extensive cleaning are also available.

Specifications:

Brand: Samsung

Access location: Top Load

Product dimensions: 56.8D x 54W x 100.8H Centimeters

Capacity: 9 Kilograms

Colour: Lavender Gray

Voltage: 230 V

Material: Stainless Plastic

ProsCons
Bubble storm-
Samsung 9.0 5 star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA90BG4545BYTL,Lavender Gray)
4 (1)
4 (1)
Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Samsung 8 Kg Inverter 5 star Fully-Automatic Top Load Eco bubble Washing MachineDiamond drum8 kilograms capacityEco bubble feature
Samsung 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing MachineMagic filter systemAuto restart Double storm
Samsung 6.5 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing MachineWobble technologyReduced noise levelsEco tub clean
Samsung 8 Kg 5 Star AI Control Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing MachineLow noise productionIntelligent washingEnergy conservation
Samsung 6.5 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing MachineRust Proof bodyAir turbo dryingBuzzer and lint filter
Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing MachineSpin cycleFully automaticSuperior quality drum
Samsung 9 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing MachineDigital inverter technologyBuilt-in heaterDelay end
Samsung 6.0 Kg Inverter 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing MachinePowerful filtrationGentle fabric careBuilt-in heater
Samsung 7 Kg Inverter 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Eco Bubble Washing MachineSoft closing doorDurable performanceSaves energy and water
Samsung 9.0 5 star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing MachineBubble stormHeavy loadDelay end

Best overall product

With so many options, it becomes difficult to find one laptop with it all. The best overall product, in our opinion, would be Samsung 6.0 Kg Inverter 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine. Despite its lower capacity, it has many options like a quick wash, hygienic clean steam, and gentle fabric care. The heater included is made of ceramic and protects itself from any damage.

Best value money

There are many options that lie in the affordable range of Samsung washing machines. But what seals the deal is the Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine. It is more durable and uses 19 percent less water. It is not only completely automated, but also has various option settings based on the choice of interest.

How to find the perfect washing machine model?

When looking for the perfect washing machine, many factors must be considered. Main viewpoints must include price rates, load capacity, energy consumption, drying systems, and installation. Apart from these, it is equally important to check the ratings and reviews of the products. Please be aware that we do not intend to disparage other brands or models with this list.

Prices of the best washing machine at the glance;

ProductPrice
Samsung 8 Kg Inverter 5 star Fully-Automatic Top Load Eco bubble Washing MachineRs. 22,990
Samsung 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing MachineRs. 13,490
Samsung 6.5 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing MachineRs. 6,499
Samsung 8 Kg 5 Star AI Control Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing MachineRs. 36,990
Samsung 6.5 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing MachineRs. 9,970
Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing MachineRs. 15,490
Samsung 9 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing MachineRs. 41,300
Samsung 6.0 Kg Inverter 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front-Loading Washing MachineRs. 22,490
Samsung 7 Kg Inverter 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Eco Bubble Washing MachineRs. 17,990
Samsung 9.0 5 star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing MachineRs. 23,499

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products.

Home Appliances
