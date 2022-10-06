10 best semi-automatic washing machines in India

Semi-automatic washing machine is for those who want to efficiency within a budget.

Are you looking for an efficient washing machine on a budget? We suggest you check out some of these best semi-automatic washing machines listed below. They are affordable and work on a low water supply. Moreover, they also help in saving power. A machine with more than 6 kg capacity is also suitable for a large family. So, we have listed the best semi-automatic washing machines for you to choose the perfect fit. All the semi-automatic washing machines mentioned in the list have great rotational speed, meaning they dry clothes faster without leaving any trace of moisture. Plus, they are convenient to use with multiple washing programmes. So let's take a look at the list. 10 Best Semi-Automatic Washing Machines 1. LG Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (7 kg) This 7 kg semi-automatic washing machine from LG can wash and dry your clothes efficiently. It is suitable for families with up to five members. It has a high spinning speed, which means your clothes can dry faster. It offers four washing programmes and has many salient features like a collar scrubber, wind jet dry, and rat away technology. This washing machine has a 5-star energy efficiency, which means you save considerably on electric bills. Specifications Capacity: 7 kg Voltage: 230 V Special features: Wind jet dry, collar scrubber, rat away technology, rust-free plastic base Access location: Top load Dimension: 47 x 79.5 x 97.5 cm Maximum rotational speed: 1300 RPM Warranty: 2 Years comprehensive & 5 years on the motor

Pros Cons Rat away technology No 360-degree wheel support Higher rotating speed Noise and vibration Four washing cycles Wind jet dry technology

2. Samsung Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (6.5 kg) This 6.5 kg semi-automatic washing machine with 5-star ratings is energy efficient and offers the best washing quality. It has an air turbo drying system which reduces drying times by removing more water. It dries clothes faster in a humid climate as well. One of the many special features this washing machine offers is 16 washing cycles, which help you wash clothes gently. Specifications Capacity: 6.5 kg Voltage: 220 V (AC) Special features: Castor wheels, rat protection, rust-free material, lint filter, buzzer Access location: Top load Dimension: 45 x 75 x 93 cm Maximum rotational speed: 1300 RPM Warranty: 2 years comprehensive warranty on the product; 5 years warranty on the motor

Pros Cons Air turbo drying system Dryer makes noise Rust-proof body No power indicator Castor wheels Excessive motor vibration complaints Higher drying speed Energy efficient

3. Panasonic Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (6.5 kg) This is one of the best semi-automatic washing machines by Panasonic in India. It has a powerful motor that allows you to wash heavy laundry such as bedsheets, blankets and linen. The machine has a rust-proof body with durable lids. An active foam system can easily remove stubborn stains on the clothes. This 6.5 kg machine has BEE 5-star energy ratings. Specifications Capacity: 6.5 kg Voltage: 230 V Special features: Effective wash pulsator, air dry, powerful motor, buzzer Access location: Top load Dimension: 44 x 76 x 89 cm Maximum rotational speed: 1350 RPM Warranty: 2 years on the product and 5 years on the motor

Pros Cons Air dry technology Makes noise Powerful motor Complaints of water leakage Active foam technology Complaints of drainage issues Economical Lint filter

4. Whirlpool Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (9 kg) With 3D scrub technology and five washing programmes, you get the best quality cleaning from this semi-automatic washing machine. It has 5-star energy efficiency and a high-efficiency motor. The machine's 9 kg load capacity makes it suitable for larger families. It also has an auto-restart facility and turbo dry technology. Specifications Capacity: 9 kg Voltage: 230 V Special features: Turbodry technology, buzzer, auto-restart, hard water wash, lint filter Access location: Top load Dimension: 92.5 x 101 x 56.5 cm Maximum rotational speed: 1400 RPM Warranty: Not mentioned

Pros Cons Waterproof and shockproof control panel Slightly expensive Special stain removal programme Plastic quality is not good Five wash programmes Hard water wash Energy efficient

5. LG Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (8.5 kg) This 8.5 kg semi-automatic washing machine by LG has an anti-vibration rubber and collar scrubber, which makes it the best in this category. Also, the washing machine has a higher rotating speed and dries clothes faster. The roller jet pulsator helps with better quality wash. Specifications Capacity: 8.5 kg Voltage: 230 V Special features: Collar scrubber, anti-vibration rubber, rat away technology, lint collector, magic wheels Access location: Top load Dimension: 47.8 x 80.5 x 97.5 cm Maximum rotational speed: 1300 RPM Warranty: 2 Years comprehensive & 5 years on the motor

Pros Cons Roller jet pulsator Customer service issues Collar scrubber technology Magic wheels Rat away technology Anti-rust body

6. Lloyd Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (8.5 kg) This is one of the most affordable semi-automatic washing machines. It has a capacity of 8.5 kg, making it suitable for mid-sized families. It has 5-star energy efficiency ratings. The machine has a wash basin design that allows you to scrub off stubborn stains in the machine itself. It has thermal protection technology that makes the motor durable. Specifications Capacity: 8.5 kg Voltage: 230 V Special features: Wash basin design, collar scrubber, buzzer, rust-free body Access location: Top load Dimension: 83 x 48.5 x 103.5 cm Maximum rotational speed: 1300 RPM Warranty: 2 years on the product; 5 years on the motor

Pros Cons Collar scrubber Dryer makes noise Thermal protection technology Magic filters Four wash programmes Affordable

7. Godrej Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (8 kg) This 8 kg semi-automatic washing machine has a powerful motor that lets you thoroughly wash heavy laundry and everyday clothes. It has a rust-proof body and high rotating speed for better and faster drying. It also has a toughened glass lid with high strength, which makes it durable. Specifications Capacity: 8 kg Voltage: 230 V Special features: High spin motor, rust-proof body, borderless design, cartridge lint filter Access location: Top load Dimension: 49.2 x 80.6 x 93.5 cm Maximum rotational speed: ‎1400 RPM Warranty: 2 Years warranty on the product; 5 years warranty on the motor

Pros Cons High rotating speed Separate inlets for wash and spin make it difficult to operate Toughened glass lid Motor stops while draining Borderless design The wash timer does not stop during a power cut Rust-proof body Powerful motor

8. Haier Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (6.5 kg) This washing machine has a cross pulsator that gives you better wash quality of clothes. It also has many salient features like anti-rat mesh, a rust-free cabinet, a sturdy design and stronger water flow. With a high rotating speed, it helps in drying clothes faster. This semi-automatic washing machine is economical and energy efficient. Specifications Capacity: 6.5 kg Voltage: ‎220 V Special features: Anti-rat mesh, cross pulsator, rust-free material, high-speed rotating Access location: Top load Dimension: 43.8 x 77.5 x 92 cm Maximum rotational speed: 1300 RPM Warranty: 2 Years comprehensive & 5 years on the motor

Pros Cons Cross water pulsator Customer service is not good Anti-rat mesh Stronger water flow Sturdy design Affordable

9. Croma Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (8.5 kg) With an in-built soak function and air dry technology, this is one of the best semi-automatic washing machines. It has four wash programmes and a spiral pulsator that cleans your heavy laundry and everyday clothes without damaging the fabrics. This washing machine has many other features like adjustable legs, water level selection, soft glass lid, castor wheels etc. Specifications Capacity: 8.5 kg Voltage: 230 V Special features: Castor wheels, spin pulsator, rust-proof body, child lock technology Access location: Top load Dimension: 10.03 x 8.28 x 4.83 cm Maximum rotational speed: 1320 RPM Warranty: 2 Years on the product; 5 years on the motor

Pros Cons Child lock technology The power cable is short Magic filters Active bubble wash technology Spiral pulsator Four wash programmes

10. Onida Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (7 kg) This semi-automatic washing machine has a powerful motor that ensures high-quality cleaning and faster drying. The capacity of 7 kg makes it suitable for a large family. This washing machine has two wash programmes and higher spin speeds that let you clean the clothes thoroughly. With low energy consumption and aqua saver technology, this is one of the most efficient washing machines. Specifications Capacity: 7 kg Voltage: 230 V Special features: Anti-rust body, aqua saver technology, hexafin pulsator, in-built scrubber Access location: Top load Dimension: 78.2 x 46.1 x 100.9 cm Maximum rotational speed: 1450 RPM Warranty: 2 years on the product and 7 years on the motor

Pros Cons In-built scrubber Only two wash programmes High-speed spin Air dry technology Aqua saver technology Deep cleansing technology

Price of semi-automatic washing machines at a glance:

Product Price LG Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (7 kg) ₹ 11,490 Samsung Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (6.5 kg) ₹ 9,990 Panasonic Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (6.5 kg) ₹ 9,290 Whirlpool Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (9 kg) ₹ 16,450 LG Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (8.5 kg) ₹ 15,290 Lloyd Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (8.5 kg) ₹ 11,790 Godrej Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (8 kg) ₹ 14,990 Haier Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (6.5 kg) ₹ 9,999 Croma Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (8.5 kg) ₹ 11,490 Onida Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (7 kg) ₹ 8,532

Best 3 important features for consumers

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 LG Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (7 kg) Wind jet dry Rust-free plastic Four Samsung Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (6.5 kg) Turbo dry technology Rust-proof body 16 wash cycles Panasonic Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (6.5 kg) Air dry technology Rust-proof body Two Whirlpool Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (9 kg) Turbodry technology Waterproof and shockproof Five LG Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (8.5 kg) Air dry technology Rat away technology Four Lloyd Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (8.5 kg) High-speed spin Wash basin design Four Godrej Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (8 kg) High-speed spin Borderless design Two Haier Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (6.5 kg) High-speed spin Sturdy design Two Croma Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (8.5 kg) Air dry technology Rust-proof body Four Onida Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (7 kg) High-speed spin Anti Rust Body Two

Best value for money semi-automatic washing machine Lloyd's 8.5 kg semi-automatic washing machine (top load with 5-star ratings) is the best value-for-money product among the above. It has a high capacity (8.5 kg), making it suitable for larger families and also comes at a comparatively lower price. This washing machine is not just affordable but also energy efficient. It has a sturdy and compact design to keep it anywhere in the home. Best overall semi-automatic washing machine LG's 8.5 kg semi-automatic top-loading washing machine is the best-in-class among those listed above. It has a high capacity and powerful motor to clean heavy laundry. It has more features and high energy efficiency, which make it an economical yet powerful machine. How to find the perfect semi-automatic washing machine? A perfect semi-automatic washing machine should have the following features. Powerful motor: To effectively clean heavy laundries. High rotating speed: For faster cleaning of clothes and moisture removal. Rust-proof material: To ensure longevity. High capacity: To clean more clothes in one wash cycle, saving water and energy. Energy efficiency: Must have limited energy use to reduce carbon emissions and cut power bills.