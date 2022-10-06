Story Saved
10 best semi-automatic washing machines in India

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 06, 2022 20:00 IST
Summary:

Semi-automatic washing machines are perfect for those looking for affordable and energy-efficient washing solutions. These 10 best semi-automatic washing machines offer excellent washing on a budget.

Semi-automatic washing machine is for those who want to efficiency within a budget.   

Are you looking for an efficient washing machine on a budget? We suggest you check out some of these best semi-automatic washing machines listed below. They are affordable and work on a low water supply. Moreover, they also help in saving power. A machine with more than 6 kg capacity is also suitable for a large family. So, we have listed the best semi-automatic washing machines for you to choose the perfect fit.

All the semi-automatic washing machines mentioned in the list have great rotational speed, meaning they dry clothes faster without leaving any trace of moisture. Plus, they are convenient to use with multiple washing programmes. So let's take a look at the list.

10 Best Semi-Automatic Washing Machines

1. LG Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (7 kg)

This 7 kg semi-automatic washing machine from LG can wash and dry your clothes efficiently. It is suitable for families with up to five members. It has a high spinning speed, which means your clothes can dry faster. It offers four washing programmes and has many salient features like a collar scrubber, wind jet dry, and rat away technology. This washing machine has a 5-star energy efficiency, which means you save considerably on electric bills.

Specifications

Capacity: 7 kg

Voltage: 230 V

Special features: Wind jet dry, collar scrubber, rat away technology, rust-free plastic base

Access location: Top load

Dimension: 47 x 79.5 x 97.5 cm

Maximum rotational speed: 1300 RPM

Warranty: 2 Years comprehensive & 5 years on the motor

ProsCons
Rat away technologyNo 360-degree wheel support
Higher rotating speedNoise and vibration
Four washing cycles 
Wind jet dry technology 
cellpic
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P7020NGAZ, Dark Gray, Wind Jet Dry)
21% off 12,790 16,090
Buy now

2. Samsung Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (6.5 kg)

This 6.5 kg semi-automatic washing machine with 5-star ratings is energy efficient and offers the best washing quality. It has an air turbo drying system which reduces drying times by removing more water. It dries clothes faster in a humid climate as well. One of the many special features this washing machine offers is 16 washing cycles, which help you wash clothes gently.

Specifications

Capacity: 6.5 kg

Voltage: 220 V (AC)

Special features: Castor wheels, rat protection, rust-free material, lint filter, buzzer

Access location: Top load

Dimension: 45 x 75 x 93 cm

Maximum rotational speed: 1300 RPM

Warranty: 2 years comprehensive warranty on the product; 5 years warranty on the motor

ProsCons
Air turbo drying systemDryer makes noise
Rust-proof bodyNo power indicator
Castor wheelsExcessive motor vibration complaints
Higher drying speed 
Energy efficient 
cellpic
Samsung 6.5 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WT65R2200LL/TL, Blue, Air Turbo Drying System)
Check Price on Amazon

3. Panasonic Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (6.5 kg)

This is one of the best semi-automatic washing machines by Panasonic in India. It has a powerful motor that allows you to wash heavy laundry such as bedsheets, blankets and linen. The machine has a rust-proof body with durable lids. An active foam system can easily remove stubborn stains on the clothes. This 6.5 kg machine has BEE 5-star energy ratings.

Specifications

Capacity: 6.5 kg

Voltage: 230 V

Special features: Effective wash pulsator, air dry, powerful motor, buzzer

Access location: Top load

Dimension: 44 x 76 x 89 cm

Maximum rotational speed: 1350 RPM

Warranty: 2 years on the product and 5 years on the motor

ProsCons
Air dry technologyMakes noise
Powerful motorComplaints of water leakage
Active foam technologyComplaints of drainage issues
Economical 
Lint filter 
cellpic
Panasonic 6.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (NA-W65E5ARB, Blue, Powerful Motor)
Check Price on Amazon

4. Whirlpool Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (9 kg)

With 3D scrub technology and five washing programmes, you get the best quality cleaning from this semi-automatic washing machine. It has 5-star energy efficiency and a high-efficiency motor. The machine's 9 kg load capacity makes it suitable for larger families. It also has an auto-restart facility and turbo dry technology.

Specifications

Capacity: 9 kg

Voltage: 230 V

Special features: Turbodry technology, buzzer, auto-restart, hard water wash, lint filter

Access location: Top load

Dimension: 92.5 x 101 x 56.5 cm

Maximum rotational speed: 1400 RPM

Warranty: Not mentioned

ProsCons
Waterproof and shockproof control panelSlightly expensive
Special stain removal programmePlastic quality is not good
Five wash programmes 
Hard water wash 
Energy efficient 
cellpic
Whirlpool 9 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE XL 9, Graphite Grey, 3D Scrub Technology)
Check Price on Amazon

5. LG Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (8.5 kg)

This 8.5 kg semi-automatic washing machine by LG has an anti-vibration rubber and collar scrubber, which makes it the best in this category. Also, the washing machine has a higher rotating speed and dries clothes faster. The roller jet pulsator helps with better quality wash.

Specifications

Capacity: 8.5 kg

Voltage: 230 V

Special features: Collar scrubber, anti-vibration rubber, rat away technology, lint collector, magic wheels

Access location: Top load

Dimension: 47.8 x 80.5 x 97.5 cm

Maximum rotational speed: 1300 RPM

Warranty: 2 Years comprehensive & 5 years on the motor

ProsCons
Roller jet pulsatorCustomer service issues
Collar scrubber technology 
Magic wheels 
Rat away technology 
Anti-rust body 
cellpic
LG 8.5 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P8535SPMZ, Purple, Roller Jet Pulsator), Large
24% off 18,699 24,599
Buy now

6. Lloyd Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (8.5 kg)

This is one of the most affordable semi-automatic washing machines. It has a capacity of 8.5 kg, making it suitable for mid-sized families. It has 5-star energy efficiency ratings. The machine has a wash basin design that allows you to scrub off stubborn stains in the machine itself. It has thermal protection technology that makes the motor durable.

Specifications

Capacity: 8.5 kg

Voltage: 230 V

Special features: Wash basin design, collar scrubber, buzzer, rust-free body

Access location: Top load

Dimension: 83 x 48.5 x 103.5 cm

Maximum rotational speed: 1300 RPM

Warranty: 2 years on the product; 5 years on the motor

ProsCons
Collar scrubberDryer makes noise
Thermal protection technology 
Magic filters 
Four wash programmes 
Affordable 
cellpic
Lloyd 8.5 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (LWMS85RDB, Red, Active Soak)
Check Price on Amazon

7. Godrej Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (8 kg)

This 8 kg semi-automatic washing machine has a powerful motor that lets you thoroughly wash heavy laundry and everyday clothes. It has a rust-proof body and high rotating speed for better and faster drying. It also has a toughened glass lid with high strength, which makes it durable.

Specifications

Capacity: 8 kg

Voltage: 230 V

Special features: High spin motor, rust-proof body, borderless design, cartridge lint filter

Access location: Top load

Dimension: 49.2 x 80.6 x 93.5 cm

Maximum rotational speed: ‎1400 RPM

Warranty: 2 Years warranty on the product; 5 years warranty on the motor

ProsCons
High rotating speedSeparate inlets for wash and spin make it difficult to operate
Toughened glass lidMotor stops while draining
Borderless designThe wash timer does not stop during a power cut
Rust-proof body 
Powerful motor 
cellpic
Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WSEDGE ULT 80 5.0 DB2M CSBK, Crystal Black, Tri-Roto Scrub Pulsator)
23% off 15,300 19,990
Buy now

8. Haier Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (6.5 kg)

This washing machine has a cross pulsator that gives you better wash quality of clothes. It also has many salient features like anti-rat mesh, a rust-free cabinet, a sturdy design and stronger water flow. With a high rotating speed, it helps in drying clothes faster. This semi-automatic washing machine is economical and energy efficient.

Specifications

Capacity: 6.5 kg

Voltage: ‎220 V

Special features: Anti-rat mesh, cross pulsator, rust-free material, high-speed rotating

Access location: Top load

Dimension: 43.8 x 77.5 x 92 cm

Maximum rotational speed: 1300 RPM

Warranty: 2 Years comprehensive & 5 years on the motor

ProsCons
Cross water pulsatorCustomer service is not good
Anti-rat mesh 
Stronger water flow 
Sturdy design 
Affordable 
cellpic
Haier 6.5 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine with 1300 RPM, Rust Free Cabinet (HTW65-187BO, Burgundy)
34% off 9,400 14,200
Buy now

9. Croma Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (8.5 kg)

With an in-built soak function and air dry technology, this is one of the best semi-automatic washing machines. It has four wash programmes and a spiral pulsator that cleans your heavy laundry and everyday clothes without damaging the fabrics. This washing machine has many other features like adjustable legs, water level selection, soft glass lid, castor wheels etc.

Specifications

Capacity: 8.5 kg

Voltage: 230 V

Special features: Castor wheels, spin pulsator, rust-proof body, child lock technology

Access location: Top load

Dimension: 10.03 x 8.28 x 4.83 cm

Maximum rotational speed: 1320 RPM

Warranty: 2 Years on the product; 5 years on the motor

ProsCons
Child lock technologyThe power cable is short
Magic filters 
Active bubble wash technology 
Spiral pulsator 
Four wash programmes 
cellpic
Croma 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine with 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty (CRAW2222, White)
Check Price on Amazon

10. Onida Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (7 kg)

This semi-automatic washing machine has a powerful motor that ensures high-quality cleaning and faster drying. The capacity of 7 kg makes it suitable for a large family. This washing machine has two wash programmes and higher spin speeds that let you clean the clothes thoroughly. With low energy consumption and aqua saver technology, this is one of the most efficient washing machines.

Specifications

Capacity: 7 kg

Voltage: 230 V

Special features: Anti-rust body, aqua saver technology, hexafin pulsator, in-built scrubber

Access location: Top load

Dimension: 78.2 x 46.1 x 100.9 cm

Maximum rotational speed: 1450 RPM

Warranty: 2 years on the product and 7 years on the motor

ProsCons
In-built scrubberOnly two wash programmes
High-speed spin 
Air dry technology 
Aqua saver technology 
Deep cleansing technology 
cellpic
Onida 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (S70OIB, White)
Check Price on Amazon

Price of semi-automatic washing machines at a glance:

ProductPrice
LG Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (7 kg) 11,490
Samsung Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (6.5 kg) 9,990
Panasonic Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (6.5 kg) 9,290
Whirlpool Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (9 kg) 16,450
LG Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (8.5 kg) 15,290
Lloyd Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (8.5 kg) 11,790
Godrej Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (8 kg) 14,990
Haier Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (6.5 kg) 9,999
Croma Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (8.5 kg) 11,490
Onida Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (7 kg)  8,532

Best 3 important features for consumers

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
LG Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (7 kg)Wind jet dryRust-free plasticFour
Samsung Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (6.5 kg)Turbo dry technologyRust-proof body16 wash cycles
Panasonic Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (6.5 kg)Air dry technologyRust-proof bodyTwo
Whirlpool Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (9 kg)Turbodry technologyWaterproof and shockproofFive
LG Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (8.5 kg)Air dry technologyRat away technologyFour
Lloyd Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (8.5 kg)High-speed spinWash basin designFour
Godrej Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (8 kg)High-speed spinBorderless designTwo
Haier Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (6.5 kg)High-speed spinSturdy design Two
Croma Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (8.5 kg)Air dry technologyRust-proof bodyFour
Onida Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (7 kg)High-speed spinAnti Rust BodyTwo

Best value for money semi-automatic washing machine

Lloyd's 8.5 kg semi-automatic washing machine (top load with 5-star ratings) is the best value-for-money product among the above. It has a high capacity (8.5 kg), making it suitable for larger families and also comes at a comparatively lower price. This washing machine is not just affordable but also energy efficient. It has a sturdy and compact design to keep it anywhere in the home.

Best overall semi-automatic washing machine

LG's 8.5 kg semi-automatic top-loading washing machine is the best-in-class among those listed above. It has a high capacity and powerful motor to clean heavy laundry. It has more features and high energy efficiency, which make it an economical yet powerful machine.

How to find the perfect semi-automatic washing machine?

A perfect semi-automatic washing machine should have the following features.

Powerful motor: To effectively clean heavy laundries.

High rotating speed: For faster cleaning of clothes and moisture removal.

Rust-proof material: To ensure longevity.

High capacity: To clean more clothes in one wash cycle, saving water and energy.

Energy efficiency: Must have limited energy use to reduce carbon emissions and cut power bills.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

electronics FOR LESS