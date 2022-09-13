Sign out
10 best smart TVs under 25,000

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 13, 2022 22:00 IST

Summary:

Craving for unlimited fun and entertainment? Why not bring home a smart TV, that too under 25,000. We have come up with a list of smart TV options under 25,000 for you.

Smart TVs under 25,000 allows one to stream, play games, use internet and much more. 

Right from its inception, television has been one of the most loved gadgets admired by people from all age groups. It makes information sharing easy and gives access to the latest shows and releases. In addition, if you have kids at home, their past-time is sorted! If you are looking for a budget-friendly smart TV that not only fits in your budget, but offers an exceptional viewing experience, we have got you covered, We have curated a list of TV sets priced under 25,000.

1.Croma 80 cm HD ready certified android smart TV

Introduced in 2022, the croma 80 cm HD ready certified android smart tv is one of the best smart tvs under 25,000. It comes with a 32-inch wide display and 1366 x 768 resolution for an enhanced viewing experience. In addition, the 20 watts powerful speaker promises a cinema-like experience at home.

Specifications

Brand - CROMA

Model year - 2022

Memory storage capacity - 8 GB

RAM - 1 GB

Hardware interface - USB and HDMI

Resolution - 720 p

Display technology - LED

ProsCons
simple and sleek design small screen display 
high memory storage capacity available in only one colour 
comes with USB and HDMI hardware interface less RAM 
Croma 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Certified Android Smart LED TV CREL032HOF024601 (Black) (2022 Model)
Check Price on Amazon

2. One plus 80 cm Y series HD ready LED smart TV

This One plus LED smart TV is another prominent TV in the list that comes with a 32-inch display and 1 GB RAM for storage. In addition, it features a unique TV stand. Features such as one plus connect, google assistant, chrome cast, and play store make it better and smarter. In addition, it supports applications such as netflix, prime video, and you tube.


Specifications

Brand - one plus

Model year - 2020

RAM - 1 GB

Operating system - android

Hardware interface USP and HDMI

Resolution - 720 p

Remote control type - bluetooth, IR

ProsCons
adequate screen size inadequate RAM size 
lightweight and sturdy comes in only one colour 
comes with USB and HDMI hardware interface  
OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

3. Toshiba 108 cm V series full HD smart android LED TV

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly smart TV, going for the Toshiba full HD smart LED TV would be ideal. It is a new-age TV that offers a wholesome experience. It is equipped with several advanced features such as full HD resolution and 178 degrees wide viewing angle to amplify your experience with every watch.

Specifications

Brand - Toshiba

Model year - 2022

Memory storage - 8 GB

RAM - 1 GB

Response time - 8 milliseconds

Resolution - 1080 p

Display technology - LED

ProsCons
comes with LED display technology comes in an only single colour 
excellent response time inadequate RAM 
great colour scheme  
Toshiba 108 cm (43 inches) V Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43V35KP (Silver)
Check Price on Amazon

4. Samsung 80 cm wondertainment series HD ready LED smart TV

The samsung 80 cm wondertainment series HD ready LED smart TV is another smart TV under 25,000. This LED TV has a 1366 x 768 HD screen resolution and a decent refresh rate. Some of its unique features include a personal computer, screen share, music system, and a content guide. In addition, its sleek and stylish look is on-point.

Specifications

Brand - samsung

Model year - 2021

RAM - 1.5 GB

Operating system - tizen

Display technology - LED

Resolution - 768 p

Screen size - 32 inches

ProsCons
sleek and stylish look available in only one colour 
1366 x 768 HD resolution inadequate RAM 
excellent refresh rate  
Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL (Glossy Black)
Check Price on Amazon

5. Amazon basics HD ready smart LED fire TV

The amazon basics HD ready smart LED fire TV is a 32-inch smart TV. It features a built-in fire TV, alexa voice control and alexa to conduct operations smoothly. Besides this, it comes with a powerful processor designed for a flagship performance.


Specifications

  • Brand - amazon basics
  • Model - AB32E10SS
  • Model year - 2020
  • Product dimensions -‎73.2x 8.3x 43.9cm; 3.65 kilograms
  • Ram memory installed size - 1 GB
  • Operating system - fire OS

ProsCons
budget-friendly low refresh rate 
wide angle view 
parental control 
AmazonBasics 81 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV AB32E10SS (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

6. Mi 5 A series HD ready smart android LED TV

Next comes the Mi 5 A series HD ready smart android LED TV. Equipped with features such as powerful processors and enhanced wide viewing angle, this TV promises you the best features at minimum cost. In addition, it comes with a 32-inch display, which fits in the kitchen, medium-sized bedrooms, or living rooms.

Specifications

Brand - MI

Model - L32M7-5AIN

Model name - xiaomi TV 5 A 32

Model year - 2022

Product dimensions - 71.6 x 8.3 x 42.4 cm; 4 kilograms

Batteries - 2 AAA batteries required

ProsCons
cost-effective and value for money small screen size 
supported by most internet services low refresh rate 
it has adequate colour options  
Mi 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV L32M7-5AIN (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

7. Fox sky HD ready smart LED TV

The Fox sky HD ready smart LED TV is another smart TV in the list of best TVs under 25,000. Fox sky is a prominent name launching highly-advanced smart TVs. This one is known for its extensive features, remarkable performance, and pocket-friendly prices. Also, features such as 720 p resolution and built-in wi-fi add more to the product's goodness.


Specifications

Screen resolution - HD ready (1366 x 768)

Sound: 30 watts output

Refresh rate: 60 hertz

Features - built-in wi-fi

Built-in youtube, netflix, built-in miracast, and media centre

Display: A+ grade panel, micro dimming, true colour

ProsCons
easy on pocket inadequate sound quality 
it has a big screen size low refresh rate 
millions of colour options  
Foxsky 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32FSELS-PRO (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

8. Redmi android 11 series HD ready smart LED TV

The next prominent addition on the list is the redmi android 11 series HD ready smart LED TV. It comes with a 32-inch display that offers a wholesome viewing experience. Besides this, features such as vivid picture, HD-ready display, and dual-band wi-fi keep you hooked all day long.


Specifications

  • Brand - Redmi
  • Model - L32M6-RA/L32M7-RA
  • Model name - redmi smart TV 32
  • Model year - 2021
  • Product dimensions - 73 x 8.7 x 47.6 cm; 3.92 kilograms
  • Batteries - 2 AAA batteries required
  • Memory storage capacity - 8 GB

ProsCons
cost-effective small in size 
great screen resolutionlow refresh rate 
rich and clear sound quality  
Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV | L32M6-RA/L32M7-RA (Black)
6% off
15,999 16,999
Buy now

9. VW HD ready smart LED TV

Looking for a smart TV under 25,000? Why not choose the VW HD ready smart LED TV? It is priced decently and offers a handful of features. With excellent display and high screen resolution, this one is designed to offer a cinema-like experience at home.


Specifications

  • The screen size of this smart TV is 32 inches
  • Resolution - 1366 x 768 pixels
  • Colour - black
  • Product dimensions - 75 x 15 x 50 cm; 4.22 kilograms
  • Graphics coprocessor - multi-core mali-400 MP 2
  • Operating system - android
  • Special features - super slim bezel, ‎A+ grade panel, HDR-10 picture quality, dynamic crystal colour, eco vision, quantum lucent technology, quad-core processor.
  • Audio wattage - 20 wattage

ProsCons
fits in the budget  does not support bluetooth technology 
great screen resolutionlow refresh rate 
adequate special features low RAM installed size
VW 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV VW32S (Black) (2021 Model)
Check Price on Amazon

10.LG HD ready smart LED TV

Last on the list of TVs under 25,000 is the LG HD ready smart LED TV. It comes with a 32-inch wide display and 1366 x 768 screen resolution. Besides this, the stunning dark iron grey colour is enough to make an impact.


Specifications:

Brand - LG

Model - 32LM563BPTC

Model name - LED SMART

Model year - 2020

Product dimensions - 8.4 x 73.9 x 44.1 cm; 5.1 kilograms

Batteries - 2 AAA batteries required

Item model number - 32LM563BPTC

ProsCons
budget-friendly low refresh rate 
dynamic colour enhancer 
active HDR for incredible detail 
LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray)
9% off
19,990 21,990
Buy now

Best three features

ProductFeature - 1Feature - 2Feature - 3
Croma 80 cm HD Ready Certified Android Smart TV  comes with 2 USB ports excellent sound quality   supports apps like netflix, you tube, and prime 
OnePlus 80 cm Y Series HD Ready LED Smart TV LED panel  amazing sound quality  easy one plus connect 
Toshiba 108 cm V Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV  excellent viewing angle  excellent viewing angle  regza HG engine
Samsung 80 cm Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV high screen resolution  HD picture quality  sleek and stylish design 
AmazonBasics HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV  excellent battery backup adequate sound quality  supports apps like netflix, youtube, and prime 
Mi 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV  LED panel  amazing sound quality  easy connectivity 
Foxy HD Ready Smart LED TV excellent viewing angle  powerful sound quality  budget-friendly 
Redmi Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV fits in budget  ultra HD resolution  family-friendly 
VW HD Ready Smart LED TV high screen resolution  HD picture quality  sleek and stylish design 
LG HD Ready Smart LED TV powerful connectivity  flagship performance  crystal clear screen 

Best value for money

If you are considering buying a smart television based on its price, we suggest you go with VW HD ready smart LED TV. This smart tv comes with a 32-inch display and is loaded with features such as HD resolution and adequate sound quality. It is priced at 8,299 only.

Best overall

With several options to choose from, picking any one smart TV becomes a tedious task. However, among all the products mentioned, one smart TV that genuinely stands out is the Toshiba 108 cm V series full HD smart android LED TV. It is an advanced TV designed with perfection. This product is priced at 24,999. However, after a discount, its price drops to 22,990. Besides being pocket-friendly, it comes with many features, including built-in wi-fi. In addition, it supports OTT apps such as zee5, prime video, netflix, and eros now.

How to find the perfect TV under 25,000?

Choosing a suitable television has become quite a task. When looking for the best TV under 25,000 for yourself, be mindful of the following things:

  • Do not prioritise the looks or design of the model over its features.
  • Look for a feature-rich setup.
  • Keep a budget range fixed.
  • Pick the one that is not too heavy or bulky.
  • Screen size matters.

Price of smart TVs under 25,000 at a glance:

ProductPrice in Rs
 Croma 80 cm HD Ready Certified Android Smart TV  25,000
 OnePlus 80 cm Y Series HD Ready LED Smart TV 19,999
 Toshiba 108 cm V Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV  34,990
 Samsung 80 cm Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV22,900 
 AmazonBasics HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV  27,000
 Mi 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV  24,999
 Foxsky HD Ready Smart LED TV 22,499 
 Redmi Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV  24,999
 VW HD Ready Smart LED TV  16,999 
 LG HD Ready Smart LED TV  21,990

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase

.

Smart TVs under 25,000

1. What are the specifications of the Mi 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV?

The specs are - 

  • brand - MI
  • model - L32M7-5AIN
  • model name - Xiaomi TV 5A 32
  • model year - 2022
  • product dimensions - 71.6 x 8.3 x 42.4 cm; 4 kilograms

batteries - 2 AAA batteries required

2. Which brands offer the best smart TV under 25,000?

Brands such as Samsung, LG, VW and Toshiba come up with feature-rich smart TVs under 25,000. These are designed to offer the best experience to all viewers. 

3. Name three best smart TVs under 25,000.

The three best smart TVs under 25,000 are - 

  • toshiba 108 cm V series full HD smart android LED TV
  • amazon basics HD ready smart LED Fire TV
  • Mi 5A series HD ready smart android LED TV
electronics FOR LESS