10 best smart TVs under 25,000

Summary: Craving for unlimited fun and entertainment? Why not bring home a smart TV, that too under ₹ 25,000. We have come up with a list of smart TV options under ₹ 25,000 for you.

Smart TVs under ₹ 25,000 allows one to stream, play games, use internet and much more.

Right from its inception, television has been one of the most loved gadgets admired by people from all age groups. It makes information sharing easy and gives access to the latest shows and releases. In addition, if you have kids at home, their past-time is sorted! If you are looking for a budget-friendly smart TV that not only fits in your budget, but offers an exceptional viewing experience, we have got you covered, We have curated a list of TV sets priced under ₹25,000. 1.Croma 80 cm HD ready certified android smart TV Introduced in 2022, the croma 80 cm HD ready certified android smart tv is one of the best smart tvs under ₹25,000. It comes with a 32-inch wide display and 1366 x 768 resolution for an enhanced viewing experience. In addition, the 20 watts powerful speaker promises a cinema-like experience at home. Specifications Brand - CROMA Model year - 2022 Memory storage capacity - 8 GB RAM - 1 GB Hardware interface - USB and HDMI Resolution - 720 p Display technology - LED

Pros Cons simple and sleek design small screen display high memory storage capacity available in only one colour comes with USB and HDMI hardware interface less RAM

2. One plus 80 cm Y series HD ready LED smart TV This One plus LED smart TV is another prominent TV in the list that comes with a 32-inch display and 1 GB RAM for storage. In addition, it features a unique TV stand. Features such as one plus connect, google assistant, chrome cast, and play store make it better and smarter. In addition, it supports applications such as netflix, prime video, and you tube.

Specifications Brand - one plus Model year - 2020 RAM - 1 GB Operating system - android Hardware interface USP and HDMI Resolution - 720 p Remote control type - bluetooth, IR

Pros Cons adequate screen size inadequate RAM size lightweight and sturdy comes in only one colour comes with USB and HDMI hardware interface

3. Toshiba 108 cm V series full HD smart android LED TV If you’re looking for a budget-friendly smart TV, going for the Toshiba full HD smart LED TV would be ideal. It is a new-age TV that offers a wholesome experience. It is equipped with several advanced features such as full HD resolution and 178 degrees wide viewing angle to amplify your experience with every watch. Specifications Brand - Toshiba Model year - 2022 Memory storage - 8 GB RAM - 1 GB Response time - 8 milliseconds Resolution - 1080 p Display technology - LED

Pros Cons comes with LED display technology comes in an only single colour excellent response time inadequate RAM great colour scheme

4. Samsung 80 cm wondertainment series HD ready LED smart TV The samsung 80 cm wondertainment series HD ready LED smart TV is another smart TV under ₹25,000. This LED TV has a 1366 x 768 HD screen resolution and a decent refresh rate. Some of its unique features include a personal computer, screen share, music system, and a content guide. In addition, its sleek and stylish look is on-point. Specifications Brand - samsung Model year - 2021 RAM - 1.5 GB Operating system - tizen Display technology - LED Resolution - 768 p Screen size - 32 inches

Pros Cons sleek and stylish look available in only one colour 1366 x 768 HD resolution inadequate RAM excellent refresh rate

5. Amazon basics HD ready smart LED fire TV The amazon basics HD ready smart LED fire TV is a 32-inch smart TV. It features a built-in fire TV, alexa voice control and alexa to conduct operations smoothly. Besides this, it comes with a powerful processor designed for a flagship performance.

Specifications Brand - amazon basics

Model - AB32E10SS

Model year - 2020

Product dimensions -‎73.2x 8.3x 43.9cm; 3.65 kilograms

Ram memory installed size - 1 GB

Operating system - fire OS

Pros Cons budget-friendly low refresh rate wide angle view parental control

6. Mi 5 A series HD ready smart android LED TV Next comes the Mi 5 A series HD ready smart android LED TV. Equipped with features such as powerful processors and enhanced wide viewing angle, this TV promises you the best features at minimum cost. In addition, it comes with a 32-inch display, which fits in the kitchen, medium-sized bedrooms, or living rooms. Specifications Brand - MI Model - L32M7-5AIN Model name - xiaomi TV 5 A 32 Model year - 2022 Product dimensions - 71.6 x 8.3 x 42.4 cm; 4 kilograms Batteries - 2 AAA batteries required

Pros Cons cost-effective and value for money small screen size supported by most internet services low refresh rate it has adequate colour options

7. Fox sky HD ready smart LED TV The Fox sky HD ready smart LED TV is another smart TV in the list of best TVs under ₹25,000. Fox sky is a prominent name launching highly-advanced smart TVs. This one is known for its extensive features, remarkable performance, and pocket-friendly prices. Also, features such as 720 p resolution and built-in wi-fi add more to the product's goodness.

Specifications Screen resolution - HD ready (1366 x 768) Sound: 30 watts output Refresh rate: 60 hertz Features - built-in wi-fi Built-in youtube, netflix, built-in miracast, and media centre Display: A+ grade panel, micro dimming, true colour

Pros Cons easy on pocket inadequate sound quality it has a big screen size low refresh rate millions of colour options

8. Redmi android 11 series HD ready smart LED TV The next prominent addition on the list is the redmi android 11 series HD ready smart LED TV. It comes with a 32-inch display that offers a wholesome viewing experience. Besides this, features such as vivid picture, HD-ready display, and dual-band wi-fi keep you hooked all day long.

Specifications Brand - Redmi

Model - L32M6-RA/L32M7-RA

Model name - redmi smart TV 32

Model year - 2021

Product dimensions - 73 x 8.7 x 47.6 cm; 3.92 kilograms

Batteries - 2 AAA batteries required

Memory storage capacity - 8 GB

Pros Cons cost-effective small in size great screen resolution low refresh rate rich and clear sound quality

9. VW HD ready smart LED TV Looking for a smart TV under ₹25,000? Why not choose the VW HD ready smart LED TV? It is priced decently and offers a handful of features. With excellent display and high screen resolution, this one is designed to offer a cinema-like experience at home.

Specifications The screen size of this smart TV is 32 inches

Resolution - 1366 x 768 pixels

Colour - black

Product dimensions - 75 x 15 x 50 cm; 4.22 kilograms

Graphics coprocessor - multi-core mali-400 MP 2

Operating system - android

Special features - super slim bezel, ‎A+ grade panel, HDR-10 picture quality, dynamic crystal colour, eco vision, quantum lucent technology, quad-core processor.

Audio wattage - 20 wattage

Pros Cons fits in the budget does not support bluetooth technology great screen resolution low refresh rate adequate special features low RAM installed size

10.LG HD ready smart LED TV Last on the list of TVs under ₹25,000 is the LG HD ready smart LED TV. It comes with a 32-inch wide display and 1366 x 768 screen resolution. Besides this, the stunning dark iron grey colour is enough to make an impact.

Specifications: Brand - LG Model - 32LM563BPTC Model name - LED SMART Model year - 2020 Product dimensions - 8.4 x 73.9 x 44.1 cm; 5.1 kilograms Batteries - 2 AAA batteries required Item model number - 32LM563BPTC

Pros Cons budget-friendly low refresh rate dynamic colour enhancer active HDR for incredible detail

Best three features

Best value for money If you are considering buying a smart television based on its price, we suggest you go with VW HD ready smart LED TV. This smart tv comes with a 32-inch display and is loaded with features such as HD resolution and adequate sound quality. It is priced at ₹8,299 only. Best overall With several options to choose from, picking any one smart TV becomes a tedious task. However, among all the products mentioned, one smart TV that genuinely stands out is the Toshiba 108 cm V series full HD smart android LED TV. It is an advanced TV designed with perfection. This product is priced at ₹24,999. However, after a discount, its price drops to ₹22,990. Besides being pocket-friendly, it comes with many features, including built-in wi-fi. In addition, it supports OTT apps such as zee5, prime video, netflix, and eros now. How to find the perfect TV under ₹25,000? Choosing a suitable television has become quite a task. When looking for the best TV under ₹25,000 for yourself, be mindful of the following things: Do not prioritise the looks or design of the model over its features.

Look for a feature-rich setup.

Keep a budget range fixed.

Pick the one that is not too heavy or bulky.

Screen size matters. Price of smart TVs under ₹ 25,000 at a glance:

