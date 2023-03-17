10 best wall-mounted chimneys for modern kitchens By Affiliate Desk

Published on Mar 17, 2023 11:52 IST





Summary: This article throws light on the top 10 wall-mounted chimneys for modern kitchens and talks about their features as well.

A wall-mounted chimney sees to it that the kitchen remains smoke-free while not taking floor space.

Tired of your kitchen being filled with smoke, grease, and unpleasant odours while cooking? If so, a wall-mounted chimney may be the solution you're looking for. Wall-mounted chimneys are a stylish addition to your kitchen and serve an important function by removing smoke and fumes from the cooking area. Their powerful suction capabilities eliminate airborne particles, making your cooking experience more comfortable and enjoyable. Wall-mounted chimneys are available in a range of designs and sizes, making them suitable for any kitchen. Plus, their advanced features like touch controls, LED lighting, and Wi-Fi connectivity are a must-have for any modern home. Investing in a wall-mounted chimney is a smart choice that not only adds value to your kitchen but also makes cooking more enjoyable and healthier for you and your family. 1. Hindware Nevio Plus SS Baffle Filter Wall-Mounted Chimney If you are frying and grilling, this Hindware chimney will be the best choice. It has a powerful motor that provides excellent suction capacity. The touch control feature in this auto-clean kitchen chimney lets you discreetly and conveniently operate it without any problem. It comes with a baffle filter panel made of multiple curves that allow air to pass through; during this process, the panel perfectly collects oil and grease particles. The chimney comes with Auto clean Technology, which helps to remove the oil and residue that has formed inside the motor with only one touch. Specifications Brand: Hindware Colour: Inox Noise Level: 60 dB Mounting Type: Wall Mount Included Components: Cooker hood, 1 User Manual, Fixture Materials

Pros Cons Auto clean kitchen chimney Not suitable for small kitchen SS Baffle Filter to collects oil and grease particles Oil-collector cup to collect grease–filled droplets

2. Faber 90 cm Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney Faber kitchen chimney is a curved glass wall-mounted. This 90 cm chimney is sufficient for a 3-5 burner stove. This chimney has a powerful suction capacity, and the size is perfect for 100-200 sq ft and heavy frying/grilling. This chimney comes with filterless technology for hassle-free cleaning. It also has Heat Auto Clean Technology with an oil collector to collect oil. Specifications Brand: Faber Colour: Black Special Feature: Oil Collector, Auto Clean Finish Type: Black Finish

Pros Cons Filterless technology for hassle-free cleaning High installation cost Motion sensor with 3-speed touch switch for easy control Heat Auto-Clean chamber, Heat Auto-Clean Technology

3. Elica 60 cm Filterless Auto Clean Chimney 1 This Elica chimney comes with Filter less technology which ensures robust smoke and oil efficiency to keep your kitchen smoke-free. This chimney comes with motion sensing technology, perfect for easy operation with a simple wave of your hand. It has a warranty of 15 years on the motor and 1 year on the product from the date of purchase. This has a curved glass wall-mounted chimney with touch + motion sensor control. Specifications Brand: Elica Colour: Black Special Feature: Auto Clean; Motion Sensor Control Finish Type: Christmas

Pros Cons Filter-less technology ensures powerful suction capacity Comes with motion sensing technology Touch control panels

4. SURYA Glass opening Auto clean Kitchen Chimney This chimney comes with a heating pad that can clean the chimney by just pressing a button. It comes with all installation fittings and accessories with the standard product. You can easily operate all features just by waving your hand from left to right and vice versa. The chimney comes with a big display of everything and all auto functions, and it also shows the temperature in the kitchen. The features and safety of this chimney are the finest in class. For example, if there is a gas leak in your home, it will instantly start to shut off all the unburnt LPG gas, keeping your home safer. Specifications Brand: SURYA Product Dimensions: 45cm X 60cm Wx 45cm H Centimeters Colour: Black Finish Type: Glass

Pros Cons Heating pad The display panel is smaller due to reduced dimensions Hand sensor Auto Function and Big Display

5. Hindware Nevio Plus 90cm SS Baffle Filter Wall Mounted Chimney for Kitchen This chimney helps to remove the oil and residues that are formed inside the motor, with only one touch. A powerful motor provides a powerful suction capacity suitable for frying and grilling. This chimney has a Touch control feature that lets you discreetly and conveniently operate without hassle. The stainless steel baffle filter panel in this kitchen chimney has multiple curves that allow air to pass through, and the panel collects grease and oil particles. The hot air and smoke cause the grease-filled droplets to rise, where they are gathered in the oil-collector cup. Specifications Brand: Hindware Colour: Black Noise Level: 60 dB Mounting Type: Wall Mount Included Components: 1 User Manual, 1 Cooker hood, Fixture Materials

Pros Cons Touch control feature Plastic oil collector Auto-clean kitchen chimney The stainless steel baffle filter panel

6. Glen 60cm, Curved Glass Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney The advanced design of the chimney ensures that it accumulates oily deposits without choking the filter, and it does not reduce airflow. Moreover, it is very easy to clean. It has excellent functionality and is an environmentally friendly, extremely long-lasting LED light that uses less energy. It is perfectly placed to illuminate the hob area for convenient cooking. This chimney has push-button controls that let you select between three convenient speeds and a hob light. It has a power-on indicator light. Its housing and fan are flame-retardant plastic for utmost safety and low noise smooth movement. Specifications Brand: Glen Product Dimensions: 47cm D x 60cm W x 60cm H Centimeters Colour: silver Finish Type: Stainless steel/Glass

Pros Cons Stainless Steel Baffle Filter Higher noise level Brilliant functionality with power-saving LED lights curved glass and matt stainless steel

7. Faber 90 cm Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney This is a curved glass wall-mounted chimney with an Auto-clean chamber with a black finish material. It is a 90cm chimney perfect for a 3-5 burner stove. This chimney has a powerful suction capacity, good for more than 200 sq ft kitchen sizes and heavy frying/ grilling. It comes with a baffle filter suitable for Indian kitchens and requires cleaning every 6 months. This chimney comes with a 1-year on product warranty and 5 years on motor warranty. Specifications Brand: Faber Product Dimensions: 48cm D x 90cm W x 60cm H Centimeters Colour: Black Special Feature: Light, Auto Clean, Touch Control Finish Type: Black Finish

Pros Cons Auto-Clean chamber Higher energy consumption Baffle Filter is suitable for Indian kitchens Touch panel control

8. V-Guard A20 Kitchen Chimney with Suction This chimney suction is perfect for your kitchen with a 3-5 burner gas stove. It has 4 different speeds to accommodate different cooking styles. This chimney has a 210W motor that is plastic-sealed and protects from oil, water, fire, and electric shock, ensuring durability with minimum maintenance. This chimney is smartly designed with an SS Baffle filter to save you the hassle of frequent cleaning as it can deliver continuous suction for a long time without choking, and it is simple to detach, dishwasher safe, and easy to clean. This chimney has an intelligent auto-clean feature to collect oil into an oil collector tray. Specifications Brand: V-Guard Product Dimensions: 43cm D x 88cm W x 52.2cm H Centimeters Colour: Silver Finish Type: Metallic Noise Level: 65 dB

Pros Cons Excellent Suction Energy consumption on the higher side Advanced 2 layer Baffle Filter Intelligent Auto Clean

9. BLOWHOT 60 Cms Ariel Chimney This Blowhot chimney comes with a Baffle Filter to keep the smoke out of your kitchen by sending it directly to the outlet. This chimney comes with Led Lamps for proper lighting at your cooktop and pans with 2 LED Lamps. This chimney has a 5 years warranty on the motor. This chimney has been designed to match all modern kitchen decor. The chimney filters the smoke particles and dust with its baffle filter. The high-quality baffle filter keeps the smoke out by sending it directly to your kitchen outlet. Specifications Brand: BlowHot Product Dimensions: 23cm D x 66cm W x 54cm H Centimeters Colour: Ariel Black Finish Type: Powder Coated

Pros Cons Easy to control the fan speed, power, and lights Comes with a powerful motor

10. Inalsa Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney This chimney has a powerful suction capacity to eliminate harmful pollutants, odours, and grease from your kitchen with a 65 dB max noise level. Baffle filters are constructed of high-quality stainless steel, effectively capturing cooking odours and grease and keeping the air clean. Its illuminated push-button control makes it easy to control the power, lights, and 3 fan speeds. Filters are easy to clean and remove grease build-up to reduce the risk of fires. Specifications Brand: Inalsa Product Dimensions: 45cm D x 59.8cm W x 48.4cm H Centimeters Colour: Black Finish Type: Powder Coated Material: Stainless-Steel

Pros Cons 2 stainless steel baffle filters More operating noise Push button control maximum noise 2 LED lights, 3-speed settings

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Hindware Nevio Plus SS Baffle Filter Wall Mounted Chimney Touch control feature Made up of many curves which allow air to pass through Auto Clean Technology Faber Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney Perfect for 3-5 burner stove Filter less technology for hassle free cleaning Heat Auto-Clean Technology Elica 60 cm Filterless Auto Clean Chimney Filter-less technology ensures powerful suction Motion sensing technology One year on product from the date of buy SURYA Auto clean Kitchen Chimney Heating pad Hand sensor no need to touch the Chimney Safety features during gas leakage Hindware Nevio Plus 90cm SS Baffle Filter Wall Mounted Chimney for Kitchen Multiple curves Helps to remove the residues and oil Touch control feature Glen 60cm, Curved Glass Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney New designer hood Technical perfection and maximum reliability Dynamic airflow, with Stainless Steel Baffle Filter Faber Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney Perfect for 3-5 burner stove Perfect For heavy frying/grilling V-Guard A20 Kitchen Chimney with 1400m³/hr Suction, Powerful suction Advanced 2 layer baffle filter Doesn’t require frequent cleaning BLOWHOT 60 Cms Ariel Chimney Baffle filter Perfect lighting at your cooktop and pans Strong motor Inalsa 60 cm Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney Push button to control the lights ,power, and 3 fan speeds Easy to clean filters Low operating noise level

Best overall product This is a challenging task to pick any chimney from the list as all iron is budget friendly and loaded with features. The Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Auto Clean Chimney is the best overall product because it has filterless technology, which ensures powerful suction capacity. It effectively draws in unhealthy smoke and oily fumes and keeps your kitchen smoke-free. Equipped with motion-sensing technology, you can easily control it with a simple wave. With so many good features, this could be the right buy for you. Best value for money Based on the features and price range, the Hindware Nevio Plus SS Baffle Filter Wall Mounted Chimney is a great value-for-money option. It comes with a baffle filter that efficiently removes smoke and fumes, making it ideal for Indian cooking. The chimney is also easy to clean and maintain. Additionally, it has a sleek and modern design that complements any kitchen décor. It also has a 90cm model option for those who require a larger chimney for their kitchen. At large, the best value-for-money chimney depends on your specific needs and budget. It's important to compare different models, brands, and features to find the one that fits your kitchen and cooking requirements. How to find the perfect wall-mounted chimney? If you buy an ideal wall-mounted chimney, you must consider the size of your cooker hood, which always depends on the cooking or the hob you have. After the size, you have to look for the filtration rate and decide if you need a filter chimney or without a filter chimney. Decide the budget in which you want to buy a chimney for your kitchen. Have a look at the review section and after-sales maintenance too.

Topics Home Appliances