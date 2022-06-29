10 best window ACs to consider this summer season

For those searching for a very energy-efficient AC for moderately sized rooms, this is an ideal one.

Summer in tropical wet & dry areas in India is terrible, especially if you don't have air conditioning. Window ACs are the oldest and the most budget-friendly option for this. Those who can’t get a split AC installed because of some hindrances in the installation process or have a tiled wall that they don’t want to ruin, window AC s are the best choice.

This affordable, energy-efficient air conditioner is simple to install. Additionally, it utilizes a variable-speed compressor that adjusts power according to the heat load. The Ocean Black Protection of this Inverter Window AC provides consumers with remarkable durability, which is its finest feature. It is specifically designed to accommodate the weather in India and aids in extending the life of the AC. You receive consistent cooling from the top discharge outlet.

Although it could be a bit expensive, this one is worth the investment. in addition to quiet operation, it has many more features. The air conditioner provides undeniable value for the money overall. It comes with an environmentally friendly copper condenser compressor coil with low ozone depletion potential, an on/off timer with quick startup, better cooling, and low maintenance.

Even in 50°C heat, this design guarantees that you will remain cool. The evaporator and condenser coils have a unique anti-corrosive Blue Fin coating, which offers peace of mind, improved longevity, and protection against rust and corrosion. The twin-rotary inverter compressor uses less energy and provides adequate cooling while using less of it. The compressor is covered in a multi-layered acoustic casing and is known for its quiet operation. This not only muffles sounds but also shields important parts from harm.

The R-32 Eco-Friendly refrigerant supports the Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC. This air conditioner has a high energy efficiency rotary compressor and 100% copper condenser coils, intended to provide additional cooling throughout the summer. Even in hot weather, the air conditioner swiftly cools the space, and it has a self-diagnosis mechanism that alerts you right away if there are any problems.

It has a pure Copper Condenser and outstanding cooling capabilities. It helps maintain the correct temperature without often turning off AC. The air conditioner is particularly energy-efficient because it only requires 1265 W annually. It has the lowest total emissions and the best climate performance during its full life cycle due to these reasons.

It is perfect for medium-sized and large rooms since it is made to effectively cool your space even at high ambient temperatures. To keep the inside air free of impurities, the air conditioner has a clean air filter and an LED display. When power is restored, the AC can continue its original settings thanks to an auto-restart mode.

It delivers consistent cooling without requiring much upkeep, making it perfect for small areas. Additionally, it has several settings that optimize power usage while ensuring durability and effortless use.

The Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC has an environmentally friendly green refrigerant and is best suited for medium-sized rooms. The AC's 100% inner grooved copper condenser coils offer improved cooling while requiring less maintenance.

It is made to enhance cooling performance while using less energy, hence boosting productivity and cutting costs. The outdoor air conditioning units are expertly crafted and constructed completely of copper to ensure the cooling system's optimum performance. Additionally, the inside coil's anti-freeze thermostat is a safety feature that stops the compressor from turning on when the device is in cool mode and set to a very low temperature.

Price of best window air conditioner at a glance:

Best Value For Money

The best value for money window AC is the Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC. It is equipped with copper coils and has a 5-star rating. It is equipped with a strong body, easy-to-use remote and excellent cooling. It features good cooling and performance, a low service fee, and is a smartly constructed energy saver.

Best Overall

Considering the aforementioned and its minimal maintenance requirements, it depends on each person's needs to determine which of the 10 is best overall. We would choose the Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC due to its reasonable price, low maintenance led display, and self-assistance & auto-restart mode features.

How to find the perfect window AC?

1. Size

Size is an important factor to take into account when purchasing window air conditioners. As a general guideline, you should select an air conditioner that can cool an area twice as large as the space where it will be installed.

2. Loudness

Some window air conditioners are noisier than others. When selecting a unit, it's crucial to take noise level into account although some window air conditioning units are noisier than others. Most coolers have noise levels between 30 and 50 decibels. Higher the decibel level, louder the device will be. Choose an AC unit with lower decibel levels.

3. Energy efficiency

Opt for a model that is economical in terms of energy use. An energy-efficient AC unit is a smart purchase once it concerns cooling your house. It will assist in lowering your carbon impact in addition to lowering your electricity costs. Efficiency is at the top list when buying an AC unit, even if there are many other considerations to take into account. Look for an ENERGY STAR-certified air conditioning machine. This label indicates that the appliance has undergone independent verification that it satisfies high energy efficiency standards.

4. Features

Does the window air conditioner feature a timer, a remote control, etc? The qualities that are most significant to you should be taken into account when selecting a window air conditioner. Do you desire a device that can be operated remotely? Are you interested in a timer-equipped model? Or do you require a device that uses less energy? New window air conditioners are equipped with several functions that might improve your quality of life. Nowadays, many appliances offer remote controls, allowing you to change the temperature without getting up. Additionally, timers are more widely used, allowing you to program the device to switch on or off at one specific time.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How long does a window air conditioner need to cold a room?

Your room will cool in 7-8 minutes if you select a high-quality window air conditioner that is appropriate for the size and your space.

2. What size room is best for a 1-ton window air conditioner?

A space between 120 and 150 square feet is perfect for a 1-ton window air conditioner.

3. What characteristics should I look for in a window air conditioner?

Check the cooling capacity, size, ease of installation, electric requirements, maintenance, noise levels and energy efficiency.

1. How should I maintainmy window air conditioner?

You must clean your window AC twice a year, though, in order to preserve it.

Wash your filter to make sure all of the dust that was trapped is gone. Your filter makes sure that the air within is clean and fresh in this way.

2. What room size is right for a 11 and 1.5 ton AC ?

A 1.5 ton window AC is perfect for a 150-160 sq ft room. Make sure to also check the star rating of the AC to judge its efficiency.

