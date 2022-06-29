Story Saved

10 best window ACs to consider this summer season

  By hindustantimes.com Edited by Md Ibrahim Hussain
  Published on Jun 29, 2022 21:18 IST
Summary:

Selecting the best window AC with so many alternatives in the market is a tedious task. We have curated a list of 10 best window ACs to help you find the best one for yourself.

product info
Window ACs are budget-friendly.

Summer in tropical wet & dry areas in India is terrible, especially if you don't have air conditioning. Window ACs are the oldest and the most budget-friendly option for this. Those who can’t get a split AC installed because of some hindrances in the installation process or have a tiled wall that they don’t want to ruin, window ACs are the best choice.

1. Voltas 1.4 Ton 5 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

For those searching for a very energy-efficient AC for moderately sized rooms, this is an ideal one.

Product Specifications:

  • It is practical for routine cleaning because it is simply a detachable panel.
  • Price is 27,990
  • Efficiency is 5 Stars
  • Capacity is 1.4 Ton
  • Noise level is 54 dB,
  • Suitable room size.
  • Annual Energy Usage is 1093.81 Kilowatt Hours.
  • Weight- 59 kg
  • Warranty one-year guarantee on the device.
  • It can cover up to 150 sq ft.
ProsCons
Easily adjustable & detachable panelNo additional warranty on the compressor
 100% copper coils: Faster heat transfer and also resistance to corrosion 
 Effective cooling  
cellpic
Voltas 1.4 Ton 5 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, 2021 175 LZH, White), regular
33,990
Buy now

2. LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC

This affordable, energy-efficient air conditioner is simple to install. Additionally, it utilizes a variable-speed compressor that adjusts power according to the heat load. The Ocean Black Protection of this Inverter Window AC provides consumers with remarkable durability, which is its finest feature. It is specifically designed to accommodate the weather in India and aids in extending the life of the AC. You receive consistent cooling from the top discharge outlet.

Product Specifications:

  • The Dual Inverter Compressor
  • Top Air Discharge
  • Convertible 4-in-1
  • 100% Cooper
  • Clean Filter Indication
  • The Ocean Black Protection
  • Low Gas Detection
ProsCons
Clean Filter IndicatorLow Gas Detection & Smart Diagnosis SystemOnly 2 free services
Black ocean protection: Prevention of erosion  
4.1 stars rating  
cellpic
LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, PW-Q18WUXA, 2022 Model, HD Filter, White)
14% off
35,490 41,490
Buy now

3. Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC

Although it could be a bit expensive, this one is worth the investment. in addition to quiet operation, it has many more features. The air conditioner provides undeniable value for the money overall. It comes with an environmentally friendly copper condenser compressor coil with low ozone depletion potential, an on/off timer with quick startup, better cooling, and low maintenance.

Product Specifications:

  • It has a 50dB noise level.
  • Value for money
  • The fan speed is strong at its maximum level.
  • Easy to install
  • Capacity- 1.5 Ton
  • Suitable for medium-sized rooms
  • Warranty- 5 years
ProsCons
SuperFine Mesh FilterNoise production is more 
Filter Clean Indicator  
cellpic
Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC (Copper, Dust Filter, 2021 Model, RAW518HEDO, White), extra large
14% off
34,449 40,199
Buy now

4. Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC

Even in 50°C heat, this design guarantees that you will remain cool. The evaporator and condenser coils have a unique anti-corrosive Blue Fin coating, which offers peace of mind, improved longevity, and protection against rust and corrosion. The twin-rotary inverter compressor uses less energy and provides adequate cooling while using less of it. The compressor is covered in a multi-layered acoustic casing and is known for its quiet operation. This not only muffles sounds but also shields important parts from harm.

Product Specifications:

  • Perfect for small to medium rooms
  • Capacity- 1.5 tons
  • Unique anti-corrosive Blue Fin coating
  • Durability
  • Protection against rust and corrosion
  • Multi-layered acoustic casing for quiet operation
  • Uses less energy
ProsCons
Cheapest 3-star rating from GodrejHighly bulky & difficult to install 
Perfect for small to medium rooms 
Fastest-selling model 
cellpic
Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC (Copper, 2019 Model, AC 1.5T GWC 18UTC3-WSA, White)
13% off
27,700 31,900
Buy now

5. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC

The R-32 Eco-Friendly refrigerant supports the Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC. This air conditioner has a high energy efficiency rotary compressor and 100% copper condenser coils, intended to provide additional cooling throughout the summer. Even in hot weather, the air conditioner swiftly cools the space, and it has a self-diagnosis mechanism that alerts you right away if there are any problems.

Product Specifications:

  • Capacity- 1.5 ton
  • Has a high energy efficiency rotary compressor
  • 100% copper condenser coils for additional cooling
  • Automatic temperature adjustment
  • Only 1 year warranty
  • Self-diagnosis function
ProsCons
Self-diagnosis functionOnly 1 yr warranty on the condenser 
Automatic temperature adjustment 
cellpic
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC (Copper, 2019 Model, 5W18GBT, White)
29% off
38,900 54,500
Buy now

6. Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Dust Filter Window AC

It has a pure Copper Condenser and outstanding cooling capabilities. It helps maintain the correct temperature without often turning off AC. The air conditioner is particularly energy-efficient because it only requires 1265 W annually. It has the lowest total emissions and the best climate performance during its full life cycle due to these reasons.

Product Specifications

  • One-year warranty
  • Easy installation process
  • Good Sleep Off Timer
  • Single component coolant that is easy to recycle.
  • Energy Efficient
  • Only requires 1265 W annually
ProsCons
The best cooling ACs for a long timeHighly bulky AC
Efficient & fast cooling & makes less noise Additional service fee for installation 
cellpic
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Dust Filter Window AC (Copper, 2020 FRWL50TV162, White)
6% off
29,549 31,500
Buy now

7. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC

It is perfect for medium-sized and large rooms since it is made to effectively cool your space even at high ambient temperatures. To keep the inside air free of impurities, the air conditioner has a clean air filter and an LED display. When power is restored, the AC can continue its original settings thanks to an auto-restart mode.

Product Specifications:

  • Self-diagnose and automatically identify and report problems
  • LED display
  • 1.5 Ton Capacity
  • Perfect for Medium sized rooms
  • 3 star energy ratings
  • Pre-installed air purifier
ProsCons
LED display needs low maintenance & Clean air filter No additional warranty for condenser
Self-diagnosis function & easy to install 3-star energy ratings
cellpic
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC (Copper, Clean Air Filter, 2021 Model, GLW18B32WSEW, White)
28% off
27,490 37,990
Buy now

8. Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star Window AC

It delivers consistent cooling without requiring much upkeep, making it perfect for small areas. Additionally, it has several settings that optimize power usage while ensuring durability and effortless use.

Product Specifications:

  • Consistent cooling, including turbo mode, eco mode, sleep mode, etc.
  • Dust filter
  • Anti-bacterial filter
  • Dehumidifier
  • 3 Star rating
  • Low power consumption
  • 1 ton capacity
  • Ideal for small rooms
ProsCons
Low power consumption & fast cooling No additional warranty for condenser 
Highly durable 3-star rating 
Detects and successfully manages interior humidity during the monsoon 
cellpic
Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star Window AC (123 Lyi/123 LZF White)
22% off
26,100 33,490
Buy now

9. Hitachi 1.5Ton 3 Star Window AC

The Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC has an environmentally friendly green refrigerant and is best suited for medium-sized rooms. The AC's 100% inner grooved copper condenser coils offer improved cooling while requiring less maintenance.

Product Specifications

  • 100% inner grooved copper condenser coils
  • Low maintenance
  • Ideal for medium sized rooms
  • Eco-friendly
  • Capacity 1.5 tons
  • Pre-installed air purifier
ProsCons
Offers rapid and homogenous cooling; little maintenance3-star energy ratings
Contains a clean filter indication that serves as a reminder to clean the filter regularly 
Reliable up to 52 °C; sleek remote with illuminated display and night glow buttons 
Utilizes reasonably affordable green eco-friendly refrigerant 
cellpic
Hitachi 1.5Ton 3 Star Window AC (Copper, Dust Filter, 2021 Model, RAW318HEDO, White)
14% off
29,655 34,490
Buy now

10. Blue Star 2 Ton 3 Star Window AC

It is made to enhance cooling performance while using less energy, hence boosting productivity and cutting costs. The outdoor air conditioning units are expertly crafted and constructed completely of copper to ensure the cooling system's optimum performance. Additionally, the inside coil's anti-freeze thermostat is a safety feature that stops the compressor from turning on when the device is in cool mode and set to a very low temperature.

Product Specifications

  • Capactiy- 2 tons
  • Ideal for big rooms
  • Anti-freeze thermostat
  • Uses less energy
  • Low cost
  • Self diagnosis feature
ProsCons
Ideal for large rooms 3 start rating 
Automatically adjusts temperature1-year warranty on condenser 
Self-diagnosis feature  

Price of best window air conditioner at a glance:

ProductPrice
Voltas 1.4 Ton 5 Star Fixed Speed Window AC 33,990
LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC 34,200
Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC 40,190
Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC 27,700
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC 40,500
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Dust Filter Window AC  29,549
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window A 28,970
Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star Window AC 28,970
Hitachi 1.5Ton 3 Star Window AC 29,675
Blue Star 2 Ton 3 Star Window AC 38,499

Best Value For Money

The best value for money window AC is the Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC. It is equipped with copper coils and has a 5-star rating. It is equipped with a strong body, easy-to-use remote and excellent cooling. It features good cooling and performance, a low service fee, and is a smartly constructed energy saver.

Best Overall

Considering the aforementioned and its minimal maintenance requirements, it depends on each person's needs to determine which of the 10 is best overall. We would choose the Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC due to its reasonable price, low maintenance led display, and self-assistance & auto-restart mode features.

How to find the perfect window AC?

1. Size

Size is an important factor to take into account when purchasing window air conditioners. As a general guideline, you should select an air conditioner that can cool an area twice as large as the space where it will be installed.

2. Loudness

Some window air conditioners are noisier than others. When selecting a unit, it's crucial to take noise level into account although some window air conditioning units are noisier than others. Most coolers have noise levels between 30 and 50 decibels. Higher the decibel level, louder the device will be. Choose an AC unit with lower decibel levels.

3. Energy efficiency

Opt for a model that is economical in terms of energy use. An energy-efficient AC unit is a smart purchase once it concerns cooling your house. It will assist in lowering your carbon impact in addition to lowering your electricity costs. Efficiency is at the top list when buying an AC unit, even if there are many other considerations to take into account. Look for an ENERGY STAR-certified air conditioning machine. This label indicates that the appliance has undergone independent verification that it satisfies high energy efficiency standards.

4. Features

Does the window air conditioner feature a timer, a remote control, etc? The qualities that are most significant to you should be taken into account when selecting a window air conditioner. Do you desire a device that can be operated remotely? Are you interested in a timer-equipped model? Or do you require a device that uses less energy? New window air conditioners are equipped with several functions that might improve your quality of life. Nowadays, many appliances offer remote controls, allowing you to change the temperature without getting up. Additionally, timers are more widely used, allowing you to program the device to switch on or off at one specific time.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How long does a window air conditioner need to cold a room?

Your room will cool in 7-8 minutes if you select a high-quality window air conditioner that is appropriate for the size and your space.

2. What size room is best for a 1-ton window air conditioner?

A space between 120 and 150 square feet is perfect for a 1-ton window air conditioner.

3. What characteristics should I look for in a window air conditioner?

Check the cooling capacity, size, ease of installation, electric requirements, maintenance, noise levels and energy efficiency.

1. How should I maintainmy window air conditioner?

  • You must clean your window AC twice a year, though, in order to preserve it.
  • Wash your filter to make sure all of the dust that was trapped is gone. Your filter makes sure that the air within is clean and fresh in this way.

2. What room size is right for a 11 and 1.5 ton AC ?

A 1.5 ton window AC is perfect for a 150-160 sq ft room. Make sure to also check the star rating of the AC to judge its efficiency.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase

