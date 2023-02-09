Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

10 best wireless surround sound systems for the ultimate home theatre experience

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Feb 09, 2023 18:10 IST

Summary:

Transform your home into a movie theatre with the best wireless surround sound systems. Check out our top 10 picks and choose the perfect one for you.

Wireless surround sound systems take home entertainment experience a notch higher.

A home theater system is one of the great way to enhance your movie watching and music listening experience. With a good home theater system, you can enjoy the full impact of a movie or a music album in the comfort of your own home. However, not all home theater systems are created equal. That's why we've made a list of the 10 best wireless surround sound systems for the ultimate home theater experience. Let's look at the top 10 wireless surround sound systems and provide a brief overview of each one. You'll get an idea of the key specifications and features of each product, so you can choose the right system for your needs. Whether you're looking for a high-end system for your home theater or a more affordable option for your living room, we've got you covered.

1. Sony SA-D40 4.1 Channel Multimedia Speaker System:

The Sony SA-D40 is a 4.1 channel multimedia speaker system with Bluetooth connectivity. It allows for easy and convenient audio playback from a variety of devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. It features multiple input options for connecting to different devices and has a sleek design. It is designed for easy and convenient audio playback from a variety of devices.

Specifications:

● Bluetooth connectivity

● 4.1 channel audio

● Multiple input options

ProsCons
Easy Bluetooth pairingLimited bass response
Dynamic sound qualityAverage build quality
Multiple input optionsNo voice control integration
Sleek designNo Wi-Fi connectivity
Sony SA-D40 4.1 Channel Multimedia Speaker System with Bluetooth (Black)
4.3 (10,744)
5% off
9,490 9,990
Buy now

2. GOVO GOSURROUND 920 Soundbar:

The GOVO GOSURROUND 920, with its 200W soundbar, 2.1 channel home theater, wireless subwoofer and various connection options such as HDMI, AUX, Opt, USB & Bluetooth is sure to please. It has four equalizer modes and a stylish remote with an LED display, all powered by a RMS 160W. This soundbar will provide an incredible surround sound experience in your home theater. It is sure to provide an enjoyable audio experience whether you are watching movies, gaming or listening to music.

Specifications:

● Powerful Sound quality

● Versatile Connectivity

● Stylish Design

ProsCons
Immersive SoundDoes not support DTS surround sound
Multiple Connections 
Compact Design 
GOVO GOSURROUND 920 | 200W Soundbar, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre, Wireless Subwoofer, HDMI, AUX, Opt, USB & Bluetooth, 4 Equalizer Modes, Stylish Remote & LED Display, RMS 160W (Platinum Black)
4.1 (1,135)
62% off
7,999 20,999
Buy now

3. FF&D F3800X 160 W 5.1 Channel Bluetooth Home Audio Speaker & Home Theater System:

The F3800X 160 W 5.1 Channel Bluetooth Home Audio Speaker & Home Theater System by FF&D is a state-of-the-art home audio system. It is perfect for anyone looking to upgrade their home theater experience, as it features five independent speakers, capable of producing crystal clear sound in every corner of your living room. Bluetooth technology allows for easy connection to your devices, so you can enjoy your favorite music, movies and shows with just the touch of a button. The system also offers Dolby Digital Surround Sound for the ultimate cinematic experience.

Specifications:

● 5.1 Channel Sound

● 160W Power

● Bluetooth Connectivity

ProsCons
Surround Sound 
High Power 
Wireless Connectivity 
FF&D F3800X 160 W 5.1 Channel Bluetooth Home Audio Speaker & Home Theater System
4.2 (4,121)
58% off
6,499 15,598
Buy now

4. Panasonic SC-HT240GW-K Wireless Bluetooth Home Theatre:

The Panasonic SC-HT240GW-K Wireless Bluetooth Home Theatre is a convenient, stylish and powerful sound system for your living room. The system comes with a powerful subwoofer and four satellite speakers, allowing for vibrant sound and excellent levels of bass. The Bluetooth technology allows for easy and quick connection to your various devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops, while the SC-HT240GW-K also comes with an HDMI port so that you can connect it to your television and other audio devices. Moreover, the home theater system is compatible with Panasonic’s Music Center app, which gives you even more control over your audio experience.

Specifications:

● Wireless Bluetooth

● 2.1 Channel Sound

● Compact Design

ProsCons
Easy Connectivity 
Rich Sound 
Space-Saving Design 
Panasonic SC-HT240GW-K Wireless Bluetooth Home Theatre (Black, 2.1 Channel, 56W)
5 (2)
20% off
5,999 7,499
Buy now

5. Philips Audio 94 2.1 Channel 80W USB Multimedia Speaker System:

The Philips Audio Multimedia Speaker System with Convertible Soundbar and Multi-Connectivity Option is a great addition to any home entertainment setup. With its 2.1 channel configuration, this system can deliver a powerful 80W of sound, making it great for movies and music alike. It also comes with a convenient soundbar that has multiple connections, such as Bluetooth, AUX, USB, HDMI, and more. The system offers impressive sound quality and flexibility, allowing you to tailor your audio experience exactly how you want it.

Specifications:

● 2.1 Channel Sound

● 80W Power

● Multiple Connectivity

ProsCons
Strong Bass 
Multiple Connections 
Convertible Design 
Philips Audio Mms8085B/94 2.1 Channel 80W USB Multimedia Speaker System with Convertible Soundbar and Multi-Connectivity Option (Black)
4 (10,624)
23% off
7,490 9,690
Buy now

6. Obage HT-144 100W 2.1 Home Theatre System:

The Obage HT-144 100W 2.1 Home Theatre Speaker System is a powerful and versatile audio solution for your home entertainment system. With features such as Optical in, Bluetooth 5.0, FM, USB, and Aux connectivity options, this speaker system provides multiple ways to enjoy your favorite audio content. The 2.1 channel sound and 100W power deliver clear and powerful audio, while the compact design ensures that this speaker system will fit seamlessly into your entertainment setup.

Specifications:

● 100W Power

● Multiple Connectivity

● 2.1 Channel Sound

ProsCons
Strong Sound 
Versatile Connectivity 
Compact Design 
Obage HT-144 100W 2.1 Home Theatre Speaker System with Optical in, Bluetooth 5.0, FM, USB, Aux
4.3 (1,688)
30% off
6,999 10,000
Buy now

7. Sony HT-S350 2.1Ch Dolby Digital Soundbar:

The Sony HT-S350 2.1Ch Dolby Digital Soundbar is a powerful and feature-packed audio solution for your home entertainment system. With a wireless subwoofer, 2.1 channel sound, 320W power, and multiple connectivity options including Bluetooth and HDMI, this soundbar delivers an immersive audio experience with rich and dynamic sound. The S-Force Surround Sound technology creates a surround sound effect for an even more engaging audio experience.

Specifications:

● 320W Power

● Wireless Subwoofer

● Surround Sound

ProsCons
Impressive Sound 
Multiple Connectivity 
Surround Technology 
Sony HT-S350 2.1Ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with Wireless Subwoofer, 2.1Ch Home Theatre System(320w, Bluetooth & HDMI Connectivity,Wireless Connectivity with TV, S-Force Surround Sound)
4.5 (789)
18% off
20,490 24,990
Buy now

8. OBAGE DT-31 100 Watts Dual Tower Home Theatre Sound System:

The OBAGE DT-31 100 Watts Dual Tower Home Theatre System is a powerful and versatile audio solution for your home entertainment. With features such as Optical in, Bluetooth 5.0, USB, FM, and AUX connectivity options, this speaker system provides multiple ways to enjoy your favorite audio content. The dual tower design and 100W power deliver clear and powerful audio, making this an ideal choice for movie enthusiasts and music lovers alike.

Specifications:

● Strong Sound

● Versatile Connectivity

● Attractive Design

ProsCons
100W Power 
Dual Tower Design 
Multiple Connectivity 
OBAGE DT-31 100 Watts Dual Tower Home Theatre System with Optical in, Bluetooth 5.0,USB,FM,AUX
4.4 (471)
40% off
5,999 10,000
Buy now

9. Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar:

The Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar is a premium audio solution that provides a true 5.1 channel audio experience with a powerful subwoofer and compact rear speakers. With 400W of power, this soundbar delivers a high-quality and immersive audio experience, perfect for watching movies or listening to music. Additionally, the soundbar is equipped with multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth, USB, HDMI, and Optical, making it a flexible and convenient option for your home entertainment setup.

Specifications:

● 5.1 Channel

● 400W Power

● Multiple Connectivity

ProsCons
Immersive Sound 
High-Quality 
Versatile Connectivity 
Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity)
4.5 (9,566)
25% off
17,990 23,990
Buy now

10. Panasonic SC-HT240GW-K Wireless Bluetooth Home Theatre:

The Panasonic SC-HT240GW-K Wireless Bluetooth Home Theatre is a 2.1 channel, 56W system designed for home entertainment. It features Bluetooth connectivity for wireless streaming from compatible devices, and provides clear and powerful audio for movie and music playback.

Specifications:

● 2.1 Channel Audio

● 56W Power Output

● Bluetooth Connectivity

ProsCons
Wireless StreamingLimited Channels
Clear AudioNo Wi-Fi Connectivity
Powerful SoundNo Color Options
Panasonic SC-HT240GW-K Wireless Bluetooth Home Theatre (Black, 2.1 Channel, 56W)
5 (2)
20% off
5,999 7,499
Buy now

Top 3 Features That Best Sound Systems Should Have

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Sony SA-D40 4.1 Channel Multimedia Speaker System4.1 Channel SoundBluetooth ConnectivityCompact Design
GOVO GOSURROUND 920 SoundbarWireless SubwooferAlexa CompatibleMultiple Inputs
FF&D F3800X 160 W 5.1 Channel Bluetooth Home Audio Speaker & Home Theater System5.1 Channel SoundBluetooth Connectivity160W Power Output
Panasonic SC-HT240GW-K Wireless Bluetooth Home TheatreWireless BluetoothCompact DesignSurround Sound
Philips Audio 94 2.1 Channel 80W USB Multimedia Speaker System80W Power Output2.1 Channel SoundUSB Connectivity
Obage HT-144 100W 2.1 Home Theatre System100W Power Output2.1 Channel SoundCompact Design
Sony HT-S350 2.1Ch Dolby Digital Soundbar2.1 Channel SoundDolby Digital SoundCompact Soundbar
OBAGE DT-31 100 Watts Dual Tower Home Theatre SystemDual Tower Design100W Power OutputHigh-Quality Audio
Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital SoundbarReal 5.1 Channel SoundDolby Digital SoundSleek Soundbar Design
Panasonic SC-HT240GW-K Wireless Bluetooth Home TheatreWireless BluetoothSurround SoundSleek Design

Best overall product from the list

Reasons why Sony HT-S350 2.1Ch Dolby Digital Soundbar may be considered a good option are:

1. Rich and Dynamic Sound: The 2.1 channel configuration and Dolby Digital technology deliver a powerful and immersive audio experience.

2. Easy setup and operation: The Sony HT-S350 soundbar is simple to set up and operate, with options for Bluetooth connectivity and easy control through the included remote.

3. Space-saving design: Its compact design makes it a considerable option for those who have limited space and want to enhance their audio experience without sacrificing style.

4. Versatile connectivity: The soundbar has multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth, making it easy to pair with a wide range of devices and stream music from various sources.

Best value for money sound system

Based on the information provided, the Sony HT-S350 2.1Ch Dolby Digital Soundbar is likely the best value for money option. This soundbar provides a combination of features and performance that make it an excellent choice for those seeking an affordable yet high-quality audio experience.

Its 2.1 channel sound and Dolby Digital technology provide rich and dynamic audio, while its compact and stylish design makes it an ideal choice for those with limited space. Additionally, its ease of use and versatility through Bluetooth connectivity options make it simple and convenient to use.

Furthermore, the Sony HT-S350 has a competitive price compared to other home theater systems in the market. In summary, the Sony HT-S350 offers a well-rounded combination of performance, versatility, and affordability, making it a great value for money option.

How to find the best surround sound system for the real home theater experience?

Finding the best surround sound system for an authentic home theater experience requires consideration of several factors. Here are a few key considerations:

1. Room Size and Layout: The size of your room and its layout can impact the type of surround sound system you should get. Larger rooms require more speakers and a more robust system, while smaller rooms may benefit from a compact, more budget-friendly option.

2. Budget: Home theater systems can vary greatly in price, so it's important to set a budget before making a purchase. Consider how much you're willing to spend, and look for a system that fits within that range while still providing the features you want.

3. Speaker Configuration: The speaker configuration of a surround sound system is important for an immersive audio experience. Consider the number of speakers and their placement, as well as the type of speaker technology used. 5.1 and 7.1 channel systems are common and provide a full surround sound experience.

4. Sound Quality: The sound quality of a home theater system is critical to the overall experience. Consider factors such as the frequency response, distortion levels, and the overall sound signature of the system.

5. Connectivity: Consider the connectivity options of the home theater system you're interested in, such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and HDMI. This will impact the ease of use and the range of devices you can connect to the system.

6. Brand and Warranty: Consider the brand and the warranty offered by the manufacturer. Look for a reputable brand that provides a warranty and has a good track record of customer support.

It's always recommended to research and compare various options before making a purchasing decision, and to consider your specific needs and preferences.

Product Price
Sony SA-D40 4.1 Channel Multimedia Speaker System with Bluetooth (Black) ₹ 9,490
GOVO GOSURROUND 920 | 200W Soundbar, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre, Wireless Subwoofer, HDMI, AUX, Opt, USB & Bluetooth, 4 Equalizer Modes, Stylish Remote & LED Display, RMS 160W (Platinum Black) ₹ 7,999
FF&D F3800X 160 W 5.1 Channel Bluetooth Home Audio Speaker & Home Theater System ₹ 6,499
Panasonic SC-HT240GW-K Wireless Bluetooth Home Theatre (Black, 2.1 Channel, 56W) ₹ 5,999
Philips Audio Mms8085B/94 2.1 Channel 80W USB Multimedia Speaker System with Convertible Soundbar and Multi-Connectivity Option (Black) ₹ 7,490
Obage HT-144 100W 2.1 Home Theatre Speaker System with Optical in, Bluetooth 5.0, FM, USB, Aux ₹ 6,999
Sony HT-S350 2.1Ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with Wireless Subwoofer, 2.1Ch Home Theatre System(320w, Bluetooth & HDMI Connectivity,Wireless Connectivity with TV, S-Force Surround Sound) ₹ 20,490
OBAGE DT-31 100 Watts Dual Tower Home Theatre System with Optical in, Bluetooth 5.0,USB,FM,AUX ₹ 5,999
Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity) ₹ 17,990
Panasonic SC-HT240GW-K Wireless Bluetooth Home Theatre (Black, 2.1 Channel, 56W) ₹ 5,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Home Appliances Gadgets
RELATED STORIES
Top 10 affordable orange juicers for home use: A complete guide
Top 10 tablet mobiles for portability and productivity
10 best portable projectors for business professionals
Top 10 hand vacuum cleaners for small cleaning jobs
10 best ACs for small rooms in 2023

FAQs

What are the crucial features of a good surround sound system?

A good surround sound system should have the following crucial features:

  1. Compatibility: The system should be compatible with your TV, Blu-ray player, or other audio source.
  2. Speaker placement: The speakers should be placed in the appropriate positions around the room to create an immersive audio experience.
  3. Audio quality: The speakers should produce high-quality audio with clear and detailed sound.
  4. Subwoofer: A good surround sound system should have a powerful subwoofer to enhance bass performance.
  5. Connectivity: The system should have multiple connectivity options, such as HDMI, optical, or analog audio cables.
  6. Channel support: A good surround sound system should have at least a 5.1 channel configuration, with the option to expand to 7.1 or more channels for a more immersive experience.
  7. User-friendly setup: The system should be easy to set up and use, with clear instructions and simple controls.
  8. Brand reputation: A well-known and reputable brand is often a good indicator of quality and reliability.
  9. Price: The cost of the system should be within your budget, and provide good value for money based on the features and quality of the components.

Do surround sound systems come with a warranty?

Yes, surround sound systems come with a manufacturer’s warranty.

Can I connect a surround sound system to my TV?

Yes, most surround sound systems can be connected to a TV via HDMI, optical, or analog audio cables. It's important to check the compatibility of your TV and surround sound system before making a purchase.
electronics FOR LESS