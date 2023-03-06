10 bluetooth home theatres: A buyer's guide

A Bluetooth home theatre can elevate your viewing experience like no other.

Innovated during the 1920s as the 16 mm projectors, the home theatre system has metamorphosed into a much more personalised device in the current time. The entire point is to spend quality time with your family. A typical home theatre comprises an Audio/Video receiver (AVR), speakers, at least one low-frequency subwoofer speaker, and a surge projector. To broadcast the material, a Bluetooth home theatre takes the help of the receiver, which functions as an amplifier. The receiver collects audio and video signals and then drives the audio to the speaker and the video signal to the display unit in complete synchrony. These Bluetooth-enabled home theatre systems with a broad dynamic range deliver clear, sharp sound with reliable amplification. Just so you and your loved ones can enjoy a theatre-like experience at home. Product list 1. Sony HT-S20R Home theatre system Soundbar with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers This Bluetooth home theatre is designed for ready-to-use right out of the box. You can plug it in and connect the external subwoofer and rear speakers. In addition to making it simple to enjoy your favourite music, they work together to create a dramatic cinematic sound. With a 400 W overall power output, every movie receives the spectacular audio design it deserves. Specifications: Brand: Sony Model Name: Soundbars Speaker Type: Subwoofer; Soundbar; Surround Sound Product Dimensions: ‎‎8.6 x 76 x 5.2 cm

Pros Cons This system has a fully functional remote. It only has a stereo effect. It can be set up easily.

2. GOVO GOSURROUND 920 | 200W Soundbar, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre This Bluetooth home theatre wireless subwoofer's powerful bass may give you a theatre-like experience. With the most fashionable LED lights in their characteristic colour, it takes the auditory experience to a whole new level. You can choose from numerous connecting choices such as AUX, USB, OPT & DDMI. With the most sophisticated remote at your disposal, you can quickly adjust the volume and bass. With your loved ones, you can thus guarantee a pleasurable acoustic experience. Specifications: Brand: GOVO Model Name: GOSURROUND Speaker Type: Soundbar Product Dimensions: 7.9 x 90 x 9 cm

Pros Cons It has a sleek look with LED lights. The sound bar doesn’t have tweeters. The sound quality is amazing.

3. TRONESLA Mini Nano 30 W Bluetooth Home Theatre Multimedia Speaker With the help of this Bluetooth home theatre system, enjoy the ideal sound quality. It includes a lovely front panel with a multicolour LED light, bass, display volume, and treble knobs. This Bluetooth speaker generates crisp, clear sound with excellent bass. In addition, the speaker that comes with Nano Plus+ produces a powerful sound. So whether playing a game, watching a movie, or listening to music, you will always enjoy a good audio experience. Specifications: Brand: TRONESLA Model Name: MINI NANO Speaker Type: single speaker front firing Product Dimensions: 19 x 15 x 23 cm

Pros Cons These speakers have an in-built FM radio. Not much suitable for large rooms or halls The bass quality is remarkable.

4. Akai HA-TS60 60W Bluetooth Tower Speaker Home theatre With its remarkable high-power output, this Bluetooth home theatre tower speaker lets you play your favourite songs as blasting as you like while maintaining a stylish appearance. Also, it gives you a wireless microphone to sing karaoke in the comfort of your home. Direct wireless audio streaming works with most Bluetooth-enabled devices, including Apple, Android, and other smart gadgets. Specifications: Brand: AKAI Model Name: HA-TS60 Speaker Type: Satellite Product Dimensions: 14.5 x 24 x 63 cm

Pros Cons It boasts karaoke features. The volume could be enhanced a little more. It is easy to connect with devices.

5. JBL Cinema SB241 2.1 Channel Bluetooth Home Theatre Get the best Bluetooth home theatre experience possible with this Dolby digital system that produces strong sound. Soundbar immediately enters sleep mode after 10 minutes of inactivity to save energy. You can choose from the predefined equaliser settings using the remote control. Because of its amazing sound quality, every part of your living area can receive crystal-clear sound. Specifications: Brand: JBL Model Name: Cinema Speaker Type: Soundbar Product Dimensions: ‎94.5 x 15.5 x 32.5 cm

Pros Cons It offers a special sound mode feature for a clear voice. It is not compatible with older models of television. The sound produced is of high quality.

6. KRISONS Thunder Speaker, Multimedia Home Theatre With its streamlined and sophisticated appearance, this home theatre for home speakers looks as good as it sounds. With its two potent speaker pairs, you may enjoy High Definition sound with strong bass. In addition, it produces a powerful audio output, giving you a full theatre-like experience. Also, it contains onboard button controllers with all the necessary features. Bluetooth is a wireless streaming option for this speaker, and you can also use USB, AUX, and FM radio. Specifications: Brand: Krisons Model Name: Thunder Speaker Type: Tower Product Dimensions: 9 x 5 x 15 cm

Pros Cons It provides high-definition sound. The antenna for FM radio needs to be more sturdy. It has universal compatibility.

7. OBAGE HT-303 2.1 Bluetooth Home Theatre Speaker System This Bluetooth home theatre speaker system strongly emphasises bass, making it the perfect choice for enthusiasts. The unique feature is that the bass extends deep into lower frequencies without distorted vocals. As a result, the system's calming sound and excellent clarity are ideal for extended listening. Moreover, the emphasis is placed more on sound quality than good quantity. Specifications: Brand: OBAGE Model Name: HT-303 Speaker Type: Speaker systems Product Dimensions: ‎ 29.8 x 24.1 x 30.5 cm

Pros Cons The speakers are highly robust and durable. The satellite speaker needs to be better. It is extremely adaptable and offers a variety of connecting possibilities.

8. OBAGE HT-101 Woody 65-Watt 4.1 Channel Wireless Bluetooth Home Theatre System With a focus on clarity, this Bluetooth home theatre speaker is perfect for music enthusiasts. It is perfect for extended listening because the vocals are crisp, and the bass and harmonics are well-balanced. Furthermore, it boasts that there is no ambient noise when using Bluetooth. It also provides hassle-free, clean connectivity. Also, it has lovely metallic grills for the subwoofer and satellite speakers. Specifications: Brand: OBAGE Model Name: HT-101 Woody Speaker Type: Subwoofer Product Dimensions: ‎ ‎30.5 x 24.1 x 27.9 cm

Pros Cons It supports noiseless Bluetooth. The woofer size could be improved. It has a nice wooden finish.

9. Panasonic SC-HT150GW-K 30 W, 2.1 ch Bluetooth Home Theatre These Bluetooth home theatre speakers are a practical, fashionable, and potent sound system for your living room. A set of portable speakers and a strong subwoofer are included with the system, which produces lively audio with strong bass. Your numerous devices, including smart devices, can be connected easily and quickly thanks to Bluetooth technology. Additionally, it also gives you more control over the audio quality. Specifications: Brand: Panasonic Model Name: SC-HT150GW-K Speaker Type: Surround Sound Product Dimensions: 22.7 x 17 x 20.1 cm

Pros Cons It includes FM Radio. The equaliser could be improved. It can be wall mounted.

10. Sony HT-S500RF Real 5.1ch Bluetooth Home Theatre System This Bluetooth home theatre system was created and fine-tuned with Indian clients' usage patterns in mind. It supports multiple connectivity options, enabling you to listen to your favourite music wirelessly or using a memory drive. In addition, the tremendous sound pressure produced by the combined soundbar and speakers guarantees powerful and crisp sound quality. Specifications: Brand: Sony Model Name: HT-S500RF Speaker Type: Soundbar Product Dimensions: ‎79.9 x 48 x 23 cm

Pros Cons The design of this product is nice. Does not support Dolby Atmos technology It has multiple connectivity options.

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Sony HT-S20R Home theatre system Soundbar with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers The audio quality is remarkable. It has good enough bass. It comes with a remote control. GOVO GOSURROUND 920 | 200W Soundbar, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre The build quality is good. It has good connectivity. It has a unique design. TRONESLA Mini Nano 30 W Bluetooth Home Theatre Multimedia Speaker The Bluetooth connectivity is good. The bass is strong. It is cost-effective. Akai HA-TS60 60W Bluetooth Tower Speaker Home theatre The sound quality is good. It has multiple connectivity options. It comes with a microphone. JBL Cinema SB241 2.1 Channel Bluetooth Home Theatre The connectivity is good. It provides high-quality sound Good for average-sized rooms. KRISONS Thunder Speaker, Multimedia Home Theatre The Bluetooth connectivity is good. It has an appropriate size. The bass quality is good. OBAGE HT-303 2.1 Bluetooth Home Theatre Speaker System The quality of the build is good. It is quite sturdy. The sound is clear. OBAGE HT-101Woody 65 Watt 4.1 Channel Wireless Bluetooth Home Theatre System The sound is harmonious. It has a strong build. A well-balanced product. Panasonic SC-HT150GW-K 30 W, 2.1 ch Bluetooth Home Theatre The product quality is good. The audio quality is good. It has good control over commands. Sony HT-S500RF Real 5.1ch Bluetooth Home Theatre System It has a good remote control. It has good sound quality. It provides clear sound.