Monday, Mar 06, 2023
10 bluetooth home theatres: A buyer's guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Mar 06, 2023 13:46 IST
A bluetooth home theatre will make binge-watching sessions more fun. Read on to know our top picks.

A Bluetooth home theatre can elevate your viewing experience like no other.

Innovated during the 1920s as the 16 mm projectors, the home theatre system has metamorphosed into a much more personalised device in the current time. The entire point is to spend quality time with your family. A typical home theatre comprises an Audio/Video receiver (AVR), speakers, at least one low-frequency subwoofer speaker, and a surge projector. To broadcast the material, a Bluetooth home theatre takes the help of the receiver, which functions as an amplifier. The receiver collects audio and video signals and then drives the audio to the speaker and the video signal to the display unit in complete synchrony. These Bluetooth-enabled home theatre systems with a broad dynamic range deliver clear, sharp sound with reliable amplification. Just so you and your loved ones can enjoy a theatre-like experience at home.

1. Sony HT-S20R Home theatre system Soundbar with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers

This Bluetooth home theatre is designed for ready-to-use right out of the box. You can plug it in and connect the external subwoofer and rear speakers. In addition to making it simple to enjoy your favourite music, they work together to create a dramatic cinematic sound. With a 400 W overall power output, every movie receives the spectacular audio design it deserves.

Specifications:

Brand: Sony

Model Name: Soundbars

Speaker Type: Subwoofer; Soundbar; Surround Sound

Product Dimensions: ‎‎8.6 x 76 x 5.2 cm

ProsCons
This system has a fully functional remote.It only has a stereo effect.
It can be set up easily. 
cellpic 25% off
Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity)
4.5 (9,786)
4.5 (9,786)
25% off
17,900 23,990
Buy now

2. GOVO GOSURROUND 920 | 200W Soundbar, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre

This Bluetooth home theatre wireless subwoofer's powerful bass may give you a theatre-like experience. With the most fashionable LED lights in their characteristic colour, it takes the auditory experience to a whole new level. You can choose from numerous connecting choices such as AUX, USB, OPT & DDMI. With the most sophisticated remote at your disposal, you can quickly adjust the volume and bass. With your loved ones, you can thus guarantee a pleasurable acoustic experience.

Specifications:

Brand: GOVO

Model Name: GOSURROUND

Speaker Type: Soundbar

Product Dimensions: 7.9 x 90 x 9 cm

ProsCons
It has a sleek look with LED lights.The sound bar doesn’t have tweeters.
The sound quality is amazing. 
cellpic 59% off
GOVO GOSURROUND 920 | 200W Soundbar, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre, Wireless Subwoofer, HDMI, AUX, Opt, USB & Bluetooth, 4 Equalizer Modes, Stylish Remote & LED Display, RMS 160W (Platinum Black)
4.2 (1,363)
4.2 (1,363)
59% off
8,599 20,999
Buy now

3. TRONESLA Mini Nano 30 W Bluetooth Home Theatre Multimedia Speaker

With the help of this Bluetooth home theatre system, enjoy the ideal sound quality. It includes a lovely front panel with a multicolour LED light, bass, display volume, and treble knobs. This Bluetooth speaker generates crisp, clear sound with excellent bass. In addition, the speaker that comes with Nano Plus+ produces a powerful sound. So whether playing a game, watching a movie, or listening to music, you will always enjoy a good audio experience.

Specifications:

Brand: TRONESLA

Model Name: MINI NANO

Speaker Type: single speaker front firing

Product Dimensions: 19 x 15 x 23 cm

ProsCons
These speakers have an in-built FM radio.Not much suitable for large rooms or halls
The bass quality is remarkable. 
cellpic 50% off
TRONESLA Mini Nano 30 W Bluetooth Home Theatre Multimedia Speaker Mini Tower Speaker with USB Player,AUX,SD Card Slot and Remote Controlled Sound System with Built in FM Radio
4.2 (11)
4.2 (11)
50% off
999 2,000
Buy now

4. Akai HA-TS60 60W Bluetooth Tower Speaker Home theatre

With its remarkable high-power output, this Bluetooth home theatre tower speaker lets you play your favourite songs as blasting as you like while maintaining a stylish appearance. Also, it gives you a wireless microphone to sing karaoke in the comfort of your home. Direct wireless audio streaming works with most Bluetooth-enabled devices, including Apple, Android, and other smart gadgets.

Specifications:

Brand: AKAI

Model Name: HA-TS60

Speaker Type: Satellite

Product Dimensions: 14.5 x 24 x 63 cm

ProsCons
It boasts karaoke features.The volume could be enhanced a little more.
It is easy to connect with devices. 
cellpic 47% off
Akai HA-TS60 60W Bluetooth Tower Speaker Wooden Cabinet 5.25" Subwoofer, 4.0" Dual Mid Range Speaker Full Control Remote Led Display USB FM Party Speaker Home Theatre Extreme bass Karaoke Support with Wireless Mic.
3.9 (2,144)
3.9 (2,144)
47% off
4,740 8,990
Buy now

5. JBL Cinema SB241 2.1 Channel Bluetooth Home Theatre

Get the best Bluetooth home theatre experience possible with this Dolby digital system that produces strong sound. Soundbar immediately enters sleep mode after 10 minutes of inactivity to save energy. You can choose from the predefined equaliser settings using the remote control. Because of its amazing sound quality, every part of your living area can receive crystal-clear sound.

Specifications:

Brand: JBL

Model Name: Cinema

Speaker Type: Soundbar

Product Dimensions: ‎94.5 x 15.5 x 32.5 cm

ProsCons
It offers a special sound mode feature for a clear voice.It is not compatible with older models of television.
The sound produced is of high quality. 
cellpic 40% off
JBL Cinema SB241, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (110W)
3.8 (3,268)
3.8 (3,268)
40% off
8,999 14,999
Buy now

6. KRISONS Thunder Speaker, Multimedia Home Theatre

With its streamlined and sophisticated appearance, this home theatre for home speakers looks as good as it sounds. With its two potent speaker pairs, you may enjoy High Definition sound with strong bass. In addition, it produces a powerful audio output, giving you a full theatre-like experience. Also, it contains onboard button controllers with all the necessary features. Bluetooth is a wireless streaming option for this speaker, and you can also use USB, AUX, and FM radio.

Specifications:

Brand: Krisons

Model Name: Thunder

Speaker Type: Tower

Product Dimensions: 9 x 5 x 15 cm

ProsCons
It provides high-definition sound.The antenna for FM radio needs to be more sturdy.
It has universal compatibility. 
cellpic 43% off
KRISONS Thunder Speaker, Multimedia Home Theatre, Floor Standing Speaker, LED Display with Bluetooth, FM, USB, Micro SD Card, AUX Connectivity
3.8 (341)
3.8 (341)
43% off
2,290 3,999
Buy now

7. OBAGE HT-303 2.1 Bluetooth Home Theatre Speaker System

This Bluetooth home theatre speaker system strongly emphasises bass, making it the perfect choice for enthusiasts. The unique feature is that the bass extends deep into lower frequencies without distorted vocals. As a result, the system's calming sound and excellent clarity are ideal for extended listening. Moreover, the emphasis is placed more on sound quality than good quantity.

Specifications:

Brand: OBAGE

Model Name: HT-303

Speaker Type: Speaker systems

Product Dimensions: ‎ 29.8 x 24.1 x 30.5 cm

ProsCons
The speakers are highly robust and durable.The satellite speaker needs to be better.
It is extremely adaptable and offers a variety of connecting possibilities. 
cellpic 23% off
OBAGE HT-303 2.1 Home Theatre Speaker System with Bluetooth 5.0, AUX, FM, USB Port
4.3 (1,033)
4.3 (1,033)
23% off
4,599 6,000
Buy now

8. OBAGE HT-101 Woody 65-Watt 4.1 Channel Wireless Bluetooth Home Theatre System

With a focus on clarity, this Bluetooth home theatre speaker is perfect for music enthusiasts. It is perfect for extended listening because the vocals are crisp, and the bass and harmonics are well-balanced. Furthermore, it boasts that there is no ambient noise when using Bluetooth. It also provides hassle-free, clean connectivity. Also, it has lovely metallic grills for the subwoofer and satellite speakers.

Specifications:

Brand: OBAGE

Model Name: HT-101 Woody

Speaker Type: Subwoofer

Product Dimensions: ‎ ‎30.5 x 24.1 x 27.9 cm

ProsCons
It supports noiseless Bluetooth.The woofer size could be improved.
It has a nice wooden finish. 
cellpic 8% off
OBAGE HT-101Woody 65 Watt 4.1 Channel Wireless Bluetooth Home Theatre System (Brown)
4.4 (723)
4.4 (723)
8% off
5,499 6,000
Buy now

9. Panasonic SC-HT150GW-K 30 W, 2.1 ch Bluetooth Home Theatre

These Bluetooth home theatre speakers are a practical, fashionable, and potent sound system for your living room. A set of portable speakers and a strong subwoofer are included with the system, which produces lively audio with strong bass. Your numerous devices, including smart devices, can be connected easily and quickly thanks to Bluetooth technology. Additionally, it also gives you more control over the audio quality.

Specifications:

Brand: Panasonic

Model Name: SC-HT150GW-K

Speaker Type: Surround Sound

Product Dimensions: 22.7 x 17 x 20.1 cm

ProsCons
It includes FM Radio.The equaliser could be improved.
It can be wall mounted. 
cellpic 34% off
Panasonic SC-HT150GW-K 30 W, 2.1 ch Bluetooth Home Theatre  (Black, 2.1 Channel)
3.7 (135)
3.7 (135)
34% off
3,299 4,990
Buy now

10. Sony HT-S500RF Real 5.1ch Bluetooth Home Theatre System

This Bluetooth home theatre system was created and fine-tuned with Indian clients' usage patterns in mind. It supports multiple connectivity options, enabling you to listen to your favourite music wirelessly or using a memory drive. In addition, the tremendous sound pressure produced by the combined soundbar and speakers guarantees powerful and crisp sound quality.

Specifications:

Brand: Sony

Model Name: HT-S500RF

Speaker Type: Soundbar

Product Dimensions: ‎79.9 x 48 x 23 cm

ProsCons
The design of this product is nice.Does not support Dolby Atmos technology
It has multiple connectivity options. 
cellpic 16% off
Sony HT-S500RF Real 5.1ch Dolby Audio Soundbar for TV with Rear Speakers & Subwoofer, 5.1ch Home Theatre System(1000W, Bluetooth Connectivity,HDMI & Optical Connectitvity, USB Playback)
4.5 (607)
4.5 (607)
16% off
36,877 43,990
Buy now

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Sony HT-S20R Home theatre system Soundbar with subwoofer and Compact Rear SpeakersThe audio quality is remarkable.It has good enough bass.It comes with a remote control.
GOVO GOSURROUND 920 | 200W Soundbar, 2.1 Channel Home TheatreThe build quality is good.It has good connectivity.It has a unique design.
TRONESLA Mini Nano 30 W Bluetooth Home Theatre Multimedia SpeakerThe Bluetooth connectivity is good.The bass is strong.It is cost-effective.
Akai HA-TS60 60W Bluetooth Tower Speaker Home theatreThe sound quality is good.It has multiple connectivity options.It comes with a microphone.
JBL Cinema SB241 2.1 Channel Bluetooth Home TheatreThe connectivity is good.It provides high-quality soundGood for average-sized rooms.
KRISONS Thunder Speaker, Multimedia Home TheatreThe Bluetooth connectivity is good.It has an appropriate size.The bass quality is good.
OBAGE HT-303 2.1 Bluetooth Home Theatre Speaker SystemThe quality of the build is good.It is quite sturdy.The sound is clear.
OBAGE HT-101Woody 65 Watt 4.1 Channel Wireless Bluetooth Home Theatre SystemThe sound is harmonious.It has a strong build.A well-balanced product.
Panasonic SC-HT150GW-K 30 W, 2.1 ch Bluetooth Home TheatreThe product quality is good.The audio quality is good.It has good control over commands.
Sony HT-S500RF Real 5.1ch Bluetooth Home Theatre SystemIt has a good remote control.It has good sound quality.It provides clear sound.

Best value for money

Panasonic SC-HT150GW-K 30 W, 2.1 ch Bluetooth Home Theatre - It is a speaker for multimedia with a 30 Watt output. This entertainment system was created for your home and loved ones. It has Bluetooth technology for wirelessly broadcasting from compatible devices and offers loud, clean audio for playing music and movies.

Best overall product

Akai HA-TS60 60W Bluetooth Tower Speaker Home theatre - A party speaker ideal for your home karaoke gatherings is the AKAI single-stand tower speaker. It has a powerful ultrasonic sound. You may listen to your music in a stereo format with rich, balanced sound using two high-performance drivers. With an FM radio, you may access your local stations.

How to find the perfect Bluetooth home theatre?

The size and layout of the space, the speaker arrangement, the sound quality of the system, the brand, connectivity, pricing, and warranty of the Bluetooth home theatre must all be considered when choosing the finest surrounding sound system for an authentic home theatre experience. Therefore, when making a purchase, it is usually advised to research, weigh your options, and consider your unique needs and tastes.

Product Price
Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity) ₹ 17,900
GOVO GOSURROUND 920 | 200W Soundbar, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre, Wireless Subwoofer, HDMI, AUX, Opt, USB & Bluetooth, 4 Equalizer Modes, Stylish Remote & LED Display, RMS 160W (Platinum Black) ₹ 8,599
TRONESLA Mini Nano 30 W Bluetooth Home Theatre Multimedia Speaker Mini Tower Speaker with USB Player,AUX,SD Card Slot and Remote Controlled Sound System with Built in FM Radio ₹ 999
Akai HA-TS60 60W Bluetooth Tower Speaker Wooden Cabinet 5.25" Subwoofer, 4.0" Dual Mid Range Speaker Full Control Remote Led Display USB FM Party Speaker Home Theatre Extreme bass Karaoke Support with Wireless Mic. ₹ 4,740
JBL Cinema SB241, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (110W) ₹ 8,999
KRISONS Thunder Speaker, Multimedia Home Theatre, Floor Standing Speaker, LED Display with Bluetooth, FM, USB, Micro SD Card, AUX Connectivity ₹ 2,290
OBAGE HT-303 2.1 Home Theatre Speaker System with Bluetooth 5.0, AUX, FM, USB Port ₹ 4,599
OBAGE HT-101Woody 65 Watt 4.1 Channel Wireless Bluetooth Home Theatre System (Brown) ₹ 5,499
Panasonic SC-HT150GW-K 30 W, 2.1 ch Bluetooth Home Theatre  (Black, 2.1 Channel) ₹ 3,299
Sony HT-S500RF Real 5.1ch Dolby Audio Soundbar for TV with Rear Speakers & Subwoofer, 5.1ch Home Theatre System(1000W, Bluetooth Connectivity,HDMI & Optical Connectitvity, USB Playback) ₹ 36,877

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Home Appliances Gadgets
