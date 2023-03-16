10 cast iron cookware every kitchen must have

Summary:
Have you grown weary of using weak and throwaway cookware that can't withstand high temperatures? Cast iron cookware is the answer you've been searching for. Its durable construction can withstand high temperatures and can last for generations with proper care.But that's not all - cast iron also has the unique ability to develop a natural non-stick surface over time, making cooking and cleaning easy. Plus, its excellent heat retention and distribution means your food will cook evenly and stay hot long after you take it off the stove.And let's not forget the taste! Cast iron reacts with the acids in your food, creating a delicious and distinctive flavour that just can't be replicated with other types of cookware. But it's not just about function - cast iron cookware also has a timeless and rustic aesthetic that adds character and charm to any kitchen. So why settle for mediocre cookware when you can invest in a piece of kitchen equipment that will last a lifetime and make your meals taste even better? Check out these top 10 cast iron cookware from the list to get one for your kitchen.
1. Meyer Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Flat Dosa/ Roti/ Chapati Tawa Pan
The dosa tawa is equipped with a hassle-free lifetime warranty, making it a reliable and long-lasting kitchen tool. Moreover, it is completely toxin-free, containing no enamel or chemical coating on its inner or outer surfaces. The tawa has also been pre-seasoned with 100% vegetable oil, which creates a natural, chemical-free non-stick surface, ideal for low-oil cooking. Additionally, it imparts a strong and authentic Indian flavour to your preparations, elevating your culinary experience. It also comes with a canvas grip for easy handling, ensuring you can use it comfortably and safely.
Specifications
Brand – Meyer
Model number – MY47610
Item type – Tawa
Material – Cast iron
Product care instructions – Hand Wash Only
Colour – Black
Included components – 1 N Tawa
Capacity – 1.5 Litres
|Pros
|Cons
|It has hassle–free lifetime warranty
|It does not contain non-stick coating
|Gas stovetop compatible, electric stovetop compatible, induction stovetop compatible, pre-seasoned
2. AmazonBasics Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Pan
The cast-iron skillet is a versatile kitchen tool, ideal for sauteing, searing, pan-frying, baking, broiling, roasting, and more. It comes pre-seasoned and ready to use, making it easy to integrate into your cooking routine. Constructed with heavy-duty cast iron, this skillet is built to retain heat and ensure thorough, even heating throughout the cooking process. It also features a long handle and an opposite helper handle, which provide a steady and secure hold. Moreover, there is a hole at the end of the long handle for hanging storage, allowing you to keep it easily accessible yet out of the way.
Specifications
Brand – Amazon basics
Model number – 2102
Item type – Pan
Number of pieces – 1
Colour – Black
|Pros
|Cons
|The product has a non-stick coating
|The product is not dishwasher safe.
|The product comes with a 1-year limited warranty.
3. The Indus Valley Super Smooth Cast Iron Tawa
The cookware is devoid of dangerous chemical coatings, making it secure for cooking. It adds iron to the diet, preventing iron deficiencies. Because the cookware is inherently non-stick, food won't adhere to it. It is adaptable and can be used on gas, induction, OTGs, and campfires. The pan performs admirably, evenly cooking and having excellent heat retention. As it consumes more rapidly and uses less petroleum, it is a greener choice.
Specifications
Brand – The Indus Valley
Item model number – Cast Iron Tawa
Item type – Tawa
Number of pieces – 1N
Colour – Black
|Pros
|Cons
|The product is gas and induction friendly.
|The product is hand wash safe and cannot be washed in the dishwasher.
|The product comes with non-stick coating
4. Bhagya Cast Iron Cookware Pre-Seasoned Mini Skillet
The cast iron skillet is a sturdy and robust kitchen tool that is naturally seasoned with gingerly oil, making it ready to use right out of the box. It helps to facilitate quick and easy cooking with less oil due to its non-stick properties and iron-free content.
Specifications
Brand – Bhagya Cast Iron Cookware
Model number – BCC2321
Item type – Mini Fry Pan
Number of pieces – 1N
Colour – Black
|Pros
|Cons
|The product comes with one year warranty
|The product is not dishwasher safe
|The product comes with non-stick coating
|The product comes with 10 days returnable policy
5. Hawkins Futura 24 cm Cast Iron Tava, Cast Iron Tawa for Roti, Cast Iron Cookware for Kitchen
Since there is no coating on this pan, food stays frictionless, wholesome, delicious, and crisp. It is easy to make dishes because it can be used on high heat and effectively maintains heat. Additionally, because of its toughness and roughness, metal ladles can be used on it without risk of harm. This pan is pre-seasoned with vegetable oil and, with appropriate care, won't corrode. As a result, you get a sturdy skillet, evenly hot, light, and easy to handle.
Specifications
Brand – Hawkins
Model number – CIT24
Material – Cast Iron
Net quantity – 1 piece
Item type – Tawa
Included components – Tawa, Cookbook, Guarantee card
Colour – Black
|Pros
|Cons
|The item comes with 10 days return policy
|It does not contain non-stick coating
6. Wonderchef Forza Cast-Iron Fry Pan
The Wonderchef heavy cast-iron pans are designed for old-style slow-cooking, and with their pre-seasoned interior and exterior, retain and transfer heat evenly to create a tender, succulent dishes like omelettes, stir-fried vegetables, scrambled eggs, gravies, and more, while also allowing direct contact of iron with food for increased daily iron consumption; in addition, they are oven, grill, and freezer safe, and inspired by Italian design while adhering to German quality standards, making them suitable for use on gas and induction cooktops.
Specifications
Brand – Wonderchef
Model number – 63153472
Item type – Fry pan
Primary material – Cast Iron
What is in the box – 1 fry pan
Colour – Black
|Pros
|Cons
|The product is freezer safe
|The product does not come with non-stick coating
|The product comes with dishwasher safety
7. GEMMA Cast Iron Kadai / Kadhai for Cooking and deep Frying
This cast iron kadai weighs 2.62 kg, has a 3-litre capacity, dimensions of 30 cm by 23 cm by 10 cm, no joints, is PFOA-free, and has no chemical coating on the body. It's not a non-stick kadai, but you can season it with any veggie oil to give it a non-stick surface without using any chemicals. This is the finest iron kadai for cooking meals with little to no oil..
Specifications
Brand – Gemma
Number of items included – 1 net quantity
Item type - Kadai
Capacity – 3 litres
Colour – Black
|Pros
|Cons
|Gas stovetop compatible, electric stovetop compatible, and induction stovetop compatible
|The product does not come with dishwasher safety
8. Vinod Legacy Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Kadai
Vinod Legacy Cast Iron cookware, made in India, provides a non-stick surface without chemicals by being pre-seasoned twice with 100% vegetable oil, has no synthetic coating or chemicals on either the inside or outside surface, and features no weld connections or fasteners. This cast iron cookware is designed to distribute heat evenly. It can last for many years or even centuries with proper maintenance, including adding oil after each use to prevent rust and cleaning with gentle tissue paper rather than soap-washing.
Specifications
Brand – Vinod
Material – Cast Iron
Item model number – LCIDK24
Item type - Kadai
Model name – Legacy Cast Iron
Capacity – 3.3 litres
Items included – 1 Kadai and Glass lid
Compatible devices - Gas
Colour – Black
|Pros
|Cons
|The product is made in India
|The product is only compatible on gas stove
|The product comes with glass lid
9. Prestige Cast Iron Fry Pan
This cookware has several impressive features. It ensures even heat distribution, retains heat for a long time, is scratch-resistant, compatible with all heat sources, made of heavy gauge material that lasts for generations, is naturally healthy.
Specifications
Brand – Prestige
Item model number – 30558
Material – Cast iron
Item type – Fry Pan
Colour – Black
|Pros
|Cons
|Adds iron to your food
|The product does not have nonstick coating
10. Home Puff Pre-Seasoned Non-Stick Cast Iron Kadai
The quality non-stick ultra-smooth cast iron kadai from Home Puff is perfect for frying, sautéing, and making curries and gravies, and much healthier than other conventional non-stick kadhais because it does not contain toxic chemicals or coatings, helps prevent iron deficiency by increasing iron levels and releasing iron into food, and helps combat harmful pollutants. The kadhai adds a luxury look and feel to your kitchen while being robust and sustainable thanks to its strong construction and uni-body one-piece design, free of any screws or weld connections.
Specifications
Brand – Home puff
Item model number – HP-CI-KD
Item type – Kadai
Included components – 1Kadai
Colour – Black
|Pros
|Cons
|The product is manufactured in India only
|The product is not dishwasher safe
|The product has non stick coating
Top 3 features for you
|Products
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Meyer Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Flat Dosa/ Roti/ Chapati Tawa Pan
|Comes with stick handle
|Can be used in multi purpose
|It is pre – seasoned
|AmazonBasics Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Pan
|Pre-seasoned
|Different sizes are availabe
|Multipurpose
|The Indus Valley Super Smooth Cast Iron Tawa
|Comes with multiple options
|Gas and induction friendly
|Non-stick Coating
|Bhagya Cast Iron Cookware Pre-Seasoned Mini Skillet
|Comes with one year warranty
|Helps in quick and easy cooking with less oil
|Different sizes are available at the website
|Hawkins Futura 24 cm Cast Iron Tava
|Available in different sizes, pattern and style
|Easy to use
|Comes with naturally non stick no coating is there
|Wonderchef Forza Cast-Iron Fry Pan
|Comes with lifetime exchange warranty
|Induction Friendly
|Product is also freezer safe
|GEMMA Cast Iron Kadai / Kadhai for Cooking and deep Frying
|Gas and induction friendly
|No chemical coating on body
|There are many options available like want to purchase with lid or without lid
|Vinod Legacy Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Kadai
|Non toxic, enamel free and coating free
|Enhances the food with iron
|Comes with lifetime warranty
|Prestige Cast Iron Fry Pan
|Comes with lifetime manufacturer warranty
|Chemical free and coating free
|Add iron to your food
|Home Puff Pre-Seasoned Non-Stick Cast Iron Kadai
|Comes with lifetime warranty
|Superior in quality
|Comes with 10 days returnable policy
Best overall product
Choosing the best item from this list of wonderful cast iron cookware is a daunting task. Yet, Vinod Legacy Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Kadai fits as the best overall product. This cast iron cookware also has a lifetime warranty and is non-toxic, enamel-free and enhances food with iron when compared to the others on the list. Additionally, it is coating-free and naturally non-stick.
Best value for money
With a suggested retail price of just Rs. 1099, Bhagya Cast Iron Cookware Pre-Seasoned Mini Skillet / Fry Pan is affordable and loaded with features like one year warranty, easy to handle and easy and quick cooking with less oil. It also is pre–seasoned with 10 days return policy. This item fits your home perfectly.
How to find the perfect cast iron cookware?
The primary step is to carefully assess all available models of cast iron cookware in the market, taking into account their latest features and characteristics. Select the one that balances usefulness, affordability, and design from this limited pool. Afterwards, it is advisable to regularly read consumer feedback and criticisms on various platforms since these can provide valuable insights. Genuine reviews can also be found on YouTube videos. Finally, opt for the product that has garnered the most positive feedback and had fewer complaints. Moreover, products with extended warranties should be considered, as they assure that maintenance expenses will not be incurred anytime soon. A warranty is crucial when it comes to product maintenance.
|Product
|Price
|Meyer Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Flat Dosa/ Roti/ Chapati Tawa Pan with Stick Handle, Dosa Kallu, Iron Tawa Big Size | Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Cookware | Gas and Induction Compatible | 28cm, Black
|₹ 2,130
|AmazonBasics Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Pan - L (10.25 inch, 2.18 Kgs) - Black
|₹ 1,099
|The Indus Valley Super Smooth Cast Iron Tawa/Tava for Dosa/Roti/Chappati/Naan with Handle | 10.8 Inch, 2.7kg, Gas & Induction-friendly| Pre-seasoned, 100% Toxin-free, Naturally Non-stick, Long Lasting
|Bhagya Cast Iron Cookware Pre-Seasoned Mini Skillet / Fry Pan (8 inches Looped)
|₹ 1,099
|Hawkins Futura 24 cm Cast Iron Tava, Cast Iron Tawa for Roti, Cast Iron Cookware for Kitchen, Black (CIT24)
|₹ 1,373
|Wonderchef Forza Cast-Iron Fry Pan, Pre-Seasoned Cookware, Induction Friendly, 24cm, 3.8mm with Lifetime Exchange Warranty
|₹ 1,399
|GEMMA Cast Iron Kadai/Kadhai for Cooking and deep Frying | cast Iron cookware Gas N Induction Friendly | Loha Kadai | Cast-Iron Kadai 3 Liter
|₹ 1,229
|Vinod Legacy Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Kadai / Kadhai with Glass Lid of 24 cm Diameter (3.3 litres Capacity) for Cooking and Deep Frying, Loha Kadai, Non Toxic, Enamel Free, Coating Free - Black, 1 Pc
|₹ 2,462
|Prestige Cast Iron Fry Pan, 200 mm
|₹ 1,140
|Home Puff Pre-Seasoned Non-Stick Cast Iron Kadai for Cooking & Deep Frying, Healthy Cooking, Coating Free Cookware, Multipurpose Loha Kadhai with Heavy Base, Gas Stove Friendly, with Warranty, 10”
|₹ 1,299
Cast iron cookware is a type of cooking equipment made from cast iron material, typically used for a wide range of cooking applications such as frying, roasting, baking, and stewing
To clean cast iron cookware, scrape out any residue, rinse with hot water, scrub with a brush, avoid soap, dry thoroughly, and apply oil to prevent rust.
Yes, cast iron cookware can be used on a top glass stove, but be careful not to slide the cookware across the surface, as this can scratch the glass.
Yes, cast iron cookware works well on induction stoves, which use magnetic fields to heat the cookware.