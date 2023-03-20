Story Saved
New Delhi 25oCC
Monday, Mar 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Monday, Mar 20, 2023
New Delhi 25oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

10 finest Exide tubular batteries to boost your inverters

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Mar 20, 2023 17:30 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Get a reliable power backup and uninterruptible power supply for your homes and power systems with these 10 Exide tubular batteries.

product info
Exide tubular batteries help secure your power needs every time an outage happens.

The heart of our civilization is driven by energy. From running that mixer-grinder to watching television or working on laptops, be it the digital or physical world, nothing can work without electricity, the most potent form of energy. Speaking of which, have you heard about Exide Tubular batteries? Apart from being light on your pocket, these batteries are extremely dependable and a good pick for your inverter.,

So, what are inverter tubular batteries? They are lead-acid-based batteries for power backup and uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems. They are well-known for their dependability, longevity, and low maintenance requirements. They also resist deep discharge and can be used in wide temperature conditions. Exide is the industry pioneer brand from which you may purchase your subsequent trustworthy tubular battery.

Product list

1. Exide IMTT1500 Battery, 150mAh (Red)

This 12 Volts lead Acid battery comes with advanced tubular technology. It is tough built and provides high performance with the help of the input AC MCB that provides protection. Moreover, it is fully compatible with Sine-wave output devices like LED TVs and tube lights. With its requirement for minimum maintenance and long backup performance, this tall tubular battery is a great pick for your energy needs.

Specifications

Model: IMTT1500

Capacity: 150 mAh

Dimension: 50.2 x 19.1 x 44 Cm

Weight: 55 Kg

ProsCons
Quick recharge featureIt is a large battery that can be difficult to install in certain places
Works well with sensitive devices 
cellpic 42% off
Exide IMTT1500 Battery, 150mAh (Red)
4.2 (24)
4.2 (24)
42% off
15,600 27,000
Buy now

2. Exide Technologies TM500 Tube Master Tubular Battery, 150 Ah

Exide Tube Master is a lead-acid tubular battery for inverter systems and other high-end power backup applications. Exide's Tube Master Battery line can manage discharge conditions using short frequencies. In addition, this Exide tubular battery is extremely low maintenance, has minimum water topping-up requirements, and has a sturdy and long-lasting container. These characteristics make the Exide Tube Master a dependable, long-lasting power backup solution.

Specifications

Model: TM500

Capacity: 150 Ah

Dimensions: 25.4 x 22.9 x 35.5 Cm

Weight: 40 Kg

ProsCons
Requires only periodic topping up of waterRequires higher charging voltage
High discharge and recharge efficiency 
cellpic 1% off
Exide Technologies TM500 Tube Master Tubular Battery (White, Red), 150 Ah
4.1 (6)
4.1 (6)
1% off
14,899 15,096
Buy now

3. Exide Solar C10 Tubular Battery - 150Ah Inverter Battery

Exide Solar Tubular batteries are lead-acid batteries specifically intended for use in solar power systems. It has a tall positive tubular plate design that makes for better performance and longer life than traditional flat plate batteries. This Exide tubular battery is intended to offer dependable backup power during power outages or when the solar panels do not generate enough energy. In addition, the battery has a high cycle capability, allowing it to discharge and recharge multiple times without compromising performance. This is significant since solar power systems frequently deplete and replenish the battery.

Specifications

Brand: Exide

Model: 6LMS150L

Capacity: 150 Ah

Dimensions: 50 x 18.7 x 42.1 Cm

Weight: 60 Kg

ProsCons
Resistance to physical damageA bit heavy
Longer service life 
cellpic 20% off
Exide Solar C10 Tubular Battery - 150Ah Inverter Battery
4.2 (27)
4.2 (27)
20% off
16,000 19,990
Buy now

4. Exide Technologies Exide 150Ah Instabrite Inverter Ups Battery

This battery is a great pick, especially if you reside in an area with frequent power cuts. The innovative tubular design enables these batteries to withstand long and frequent power cuts. Not only that, but these batteries can also withstand overcharging better than many of their contemporaries. It is lightweight and has a three-year warranty.

Specifications

Model: IBRFP5000

Capacity: 150 Ah

Dimensions: 50.8 x 22.2 x 25.7 Cm

Weight: 42 Kg

ProsCons
Prevent overchargingFrequent checking of water level is required
Good Customer Service 
cellpic
Exide Technologies Exide 150Ah Instabrite Inverter Ups Battery
4.5 (3)
4.5 (3)
11,499
Buy now

5. Exide Solar C10 Tubular Battery - 100Ah Inverter Battery 6LMS 100L

This low-maintenance lead acid battery comes with a 60-month-long warranty. It is superior built and ensures extended life. It has an electrolyte capacity of 100 ml and is designed for solar applications. Therefore, with this battery and a solar inverter, you can proudly say "Goodbye to your Grid Day" and become truly energy independent.

Specifications

Model: 6LMS 100

Capacity: 100 Ah

Dimensions: 50 x 18.7 x 42.1 Cm

Weight: 55 Kg

ProsCons
Does not require too much maintenanceAmount of electrolytes could be increased.
Compatibility with solar energy 
cellpic 3% off
Exide Solar C10 Tubular Battery - 100Ah Inverter Battery 6LMS 100L
5 (1)
5 (1)
3% off
15,000 15,500
Buy now

6. Exide Express XP1000 100AH Battery

Upgrade your truck with this heavy-duty 12-volt alkaline battery. It is truly multipurpose and has a capacity of 100 AH. The polypropylene casing has strengthened ribs that help it withstand jolts and bumps common in rough roads. The hybrid alloys ensure high-temperature resistance. It quickly recharges itself and has microporous filter discs that prevent the escape of acid fumes and arrest spark propagation. As a result, it requires low maintenance and is delivered ready to be used.

Specifications

Model: XP 1000

Capacity: 100 Ah

Dimension: 9 x 9 x 8 Cm

Weight: 2 kg

ProsCons
Leak-resistant design Incompatible with home inverters. 
Requires low maintenance and needs topping after every 6 months.  
cellpic
Exide Express XP1000 100AH Battery
5 (3)
5 (3)
7,890
Buy now

7. Exide Inva Master IMTT2000 Tall Tubular Battery

The Exide Inva Master battery is a tall tubular battery developed for inverter systems. It is a lead-acid battery with a strong, long-lasting tubular positive plate design, providing excellent durability and reliability in long and frequent power outages. Special tubular positive spines are cast at 100 bar pressure to improve corrosion life in harsh environments. In addition, the tubular battery price is minimal. Hence, homes and businesses often use it to provide continuous and dependable power backup.

Specifications

Model: ‎IMTT2000

Capacity: 200 Ah

Dimension: 40 x 20 x 36 cm

Weight: 3 kg

ProsCons
Durable ConstructionRequires professional installation
Good backup for a longer time  
cellpic 19% off
Exide Inva Master IMTT2000 Tall Tubular Battery, 200AH, Red
3.3 (8)
3.3 (8)
19% off
17,099 21,109
Buy now

8. Exide Tubular Battery EL150L

Exide Technologies manufactures the Exide EL150L tubular battery. It is a lead-acid battery intended for industrial and commercial use. The number 150 in the name refers to the battery's nominal capacity in Ah. It is made with Exide's Torr Tubular technology and boasts a strong, tall tubular battery with thicker plates for difficult conditions.

Specifications

Brand: Exide

Model: EL150L (C10)

Capacity: 150 Ah

Quantity: 1

ProsCons
Low to Zero maintenanceNot apt for shorter duration usage
Higher capacity 
cellpic 19% off
Exide EL150L 150Ah C10 Battery | 3Year Replacement Warranty
4 (3)
4 (3)
19% off
14,500 18,000
Buy now

9. Exide Tall Tubular Battery Inva Red 500 Plus

Exide Inva Tall Tubular Battery is a lead-acid battery used in inverters and home UPS systems. This battery is available in various configurations, the most notable of which is the Exide tubular battery, which has a battery cell composition of Aluminium Oxygen. It is a maintenance-free battery with a tall tubular shape that lasts longer and performs better than ordinary flat-plate batteries. In addition, the metal housing protects the battery from corrosion, making it a durable and dependable option for backup generator equipment.

Specifications

Brand: Exide

Model: IR 500+

Capacity: 150 Ah

Quantity: 1

ProsCons
High Reserve Capacity Availability can be an issue
Easy to use 
cellpic 4% off
Exide Technologies Inva Red 500 Plus 150 Ah Tall Tubular Battery - 69 Ounce Red
5 (2)
5 (2)
4% off
22,999 23,999
Buy now

10. Exide Technologies IMST1500 150mAh Inva Master Jumbo

This tubular battery comes with a 36 months warranty. It has a capacity of 150 Ampere hours and is perfectly suitable for deep discharge. It has a superior design with thicker plates and 20 per cent more electrolytes that can withstand prolonged load-shedding scenarios. What's more, it requires very low maintenance.

Specifications

Model: IMST 1500

Capacity: 150 mAh

Dimension: 53.5 x 22.2 x 29 Cm

Weight: 43 Kg

ProsCons
Capable of deep DischargeLifetime could have been improved by making it a bit more durable
Provided with thick plates 
cellpic 24% off
Exide Technologies IMST1500 150mAh Inva Master Jumbo
3.9 (12)
3.9 (12)
24% off
13,000 17,000
Buy now

value for money

Compared to typical flat plate batteries, the Exide 6LMS Solar Tubular battery's tall tubular positive plate architecture improves performance, particularly during deep discharge cycles. Furthermore, the battery is constructed with a sturdy, durable plastic case that protects it from environmental damage and extends its lifespan. In addition, the battery requires little maintenance, with only minor water topping-up required to keep it operational. In short, the Exide Solar Tubular battery is among the most affordable alternatives for those searching for a stable and long-lasting power backup solution for their solar power system.

Best overall battery

Compared to ordinary flat plate batteries, the Exide Inva Red 500 Plus's tall tubular positive plate design provides dependable performance during long discharge cycles. Secondly, the battery is constructed with a sturdy, durable plastic shell that protects it from environmental damage and extends its longevity. The tall tubular positive plate shape also aids in preventing sulfation, which can shorten the battery's life. Furthermore, the Exide Inva Red 500 Plus is compatible with various inverter systems and power backup applications, making it the best overall tubular battery on the market.

How to find the perfect tubular battery

Purchasing a tubular battery lets you decide more about your project and power requirements. However, before investing, bear the following points in mind:

First, check that the battery's capacity satisfies your power requirements.

Check that the battery's voltage, current, and terminal configurations are compatible with your system.

Finally, examine the length and terms of the manufacturer's warranty.

Consider the manufacturer's reputation, including its track record of delivering high-quality batteries and its level of customer service.

Please ensure you know any maintenance requirements, such as topping up the electrolyte or balancing the charge, and that you can meet them.

Consider the battery's environmental impact, including the materials used in its manufacture and disposal procedures.

Finally, consider the tubular battery price and compare all the functionalities and price ranges before investing.

Product Price
Exide IMTT1500 Battery, 150mAh (Red) ₹ 15,600
Exide Technologies TM500 Tube Master Tubular Battery (White, Red), 150 Ah ₹ 14,899
Exide Solar C10 Tubular Battery - 150Ah Inverter Battery ₹ 16,000
Exide Technologies Exide 150Ah Instabrite Inverter Ups Battery ₹ 11,499
Exide Solar C10 Tubular Battery - 100Ah Inverter Battery 6LMS 100L ₹ 15,000
Exide Express XP1000 100AH Battery ₹ 7,890
Exide Inva Master IMTT2000 Tall Tubular Battery, 200AH, Red ₹ 17,099
Exide EL150L 150Ah C10 Battery | 3Year Replacement Warranty ₹ 14,500
Exide Technologies Inva Red 500 Plus 150 Ah Tall Tubular Battery - 69 Ounce Red ₹ 22,999
Exide Technologies IMST1500 150mAh Inva Master Jumbo ₹ 13,000

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

TOPICS
Home Appliances
TOPICS
Home Appliances
RELATED STORIES
Top 10 20000mAh power banks to buy online: Never run out of battery
7 best Ryzen processors of 2023: Buyer’s guide
10 best Inalsa air fryers to make your health better, food crisper
Electrolux 360L: No need to bend to get vegetables in bottom freezer fridge
10 budget friendly 27-inch monitors: Buyer's guide

Finest Exide tubular batteries to boost your inverters

What exactly is a tubular battery?

What are the advantages of utilizing a tubular battery?

What is the purpose of tubular batteries?

How does a tubular battery's capacity compare to other types of batteries?

What is the servicing required for a tubular battery?

View More
electronics FOR LESS