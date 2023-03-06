Story Saved
New Delhi 28oCC
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
New Delhi 28oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

10 gadgets with powerful steam output for effective wrinkle removal

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Mar 06, 2023 20:41 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

This article discusses some of the best quality products which take care of your clothes and gives a dazzling finish in no time.

product info
Steam irons and steamers are a great way of ironing clothes while on the go.

Finding the perfect outfit after hours of hard work and not being ready is one of the greatest hurdles of modern living. A reliable device is a necessity to save yourself time and effort. It also has sharp, bright clothes ready for you as you please. It saves you the hassle of classic irons and gets the work done in minutes. These products are the best way to ensure that your clothes texture and quality are not ruined. It is gentle on the clothes and leaves a seamless smoothness that makes you stand out. It can be a huge asset to busy lifestyles and workaholics!

Product list:

1. Philips GC1905 1440-Watt Steam Iron with Spray

It is very convenient to fill the water, and an even spray delivers the right moisture spread to any fabric. It comes with an aluminium soleplate which is friendly to all textures. It has a 1440-watt power consumption and can be plugged into a 240V output. It has a no-steam option with the knob, which ensures that the water does not leak when you are not using the iron. In addition, it has a self-cleaning solution which saves you time and hassle from cleanup.

Specifications:

Brand- PHILIPS

Colour- Blue

Wattage- 1440 Watts

Weight: 1kg

Dimensions: 11.5 x 26.1 x 13.6 Centimeters

ProsCons
It cleans itself with a calcium-clean solution.It can leak if kept in a horizontal position while not in use.
It comes with a 2-year warranty. 

2. PHILIPS Handheld Garment Steamer STH3000/20

This steam press is compact, foldable and very easy to maintain. It is one of the most powerful steam irons and gives a convenient vertical steaming option. It has a 1000-watt power usage. It heats up enough for use within a minimal thirty seconds. It comes with a detachable water tank with a 100ml capacity. It is easy to clean and maintain. It has powerful anti-wrinkle technology and also kills any pathogens on your fabric. Thus, it is good for a clean press and ensures hygiene and safety. It is easy to store. The vertical steam saves you the trouble of using an ironing board.

Specification:

Brand- PHILIPS

Colour- Reno Blue

Wattage- 1000 Watts

Weight: 0.78 kg

Dimensions: 23 x 13.4 x 12.4 Centimeters

ProsCons
It is very easy to use and store.It is unsuitable for prolonged use as your hand may start to ache.
It is considerably travel friendly. 
cellpic 25% off
PHILIPS Handheld Garment Steamer STH3000/20 - Compact & Foldable, Convenient Vertical Steaming, 1000 Watt Quick Heat Up, up to 20g/min, Kills 99.9%* Bacteria (Reno Blue), Small
4 (1,512)
4 (1,512)
25% off
3,359 4,495
Buy now

3. Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam Iron GC2147/30

With a 2400-watt power consumption, this steam press has quick heating technology. It has a sturdy structure and scratch-proof ceramic soleplate for a seamless finish. It comes with a flexible swivel cord, making the strokes easy and smooth. It gives a crisp finish with a lesser number of strokes. It is also good for sanitizing your clothes and removing odour. It has a unique drip-stop feature which prevents it from leaking.

Specifications:

Brand- PHILIPS

Colour- Purple

Wattage- 2400 Watts

Weight: 1.19kg

Dimensions: ‎13 x 16 x 30.5 Centimeters

ProsCons
It has powerful steams to get through tough wrinkles.It has a 16-ampere plug which is not suited for all the sockets.
The ceramic soleplate ensures an easy glide. 
cellpic 29% off
Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam Iron GC2147/30-2400W, Quick Heat up with up to 30 g/min steam, 150g steam Boost, Scratch Resistant Ceramic Soleplate, Vertical steam, Drip-Stop
4.3 (2,060)
4.3 (2,060)
29% off
3,199 4,495
Buy now

4. Goodscity Garment Steamer

This steam iron for clothes is good for both vertical and horizontal ironing. It is lightweight and travel-friendly. It has a minimal 230ml water tank which is detachable. It ensures the right steam for up to ten minutes. It also comes with a measuring cup to ensure the perfect water for the right steam on your fabrics. It has an easy-to-use- one-button function. The light on the indicator turns blue when the iron is ready for use.

Specifications:

Brand- GOODSCITY

Colour- Pistachio

Wattage- 1200 Watts

Weight: 950g

Dimensions: 26 x 19.5 x 13 Centimeters

ProsCons
It gets rid of all kinds of bacteria and allergy-causing pathogens.It can cause burns if focused at a spot for too long.
It is not only good for clothes but also linens. 
cellpic 41% off
Goodscity Garment Steamer for Clothes, Steam Iron Press - Vertical & Horizontal Steaming up to 22g/min, 1200 Watt, 230 ml Water tank & 30 sec Fast Heating (GC 111)
4.4 (897)
4.4 (897)
41% off
2,675 4,500
Buy now

5. Usha Steam Pro SI 3713

It has a 1300-watt power consumption. It comes with a 180 ml water tank. It can be plugged into 220 to 240 V. It has an automatic shut-off feature to maximize safety in usage. It has a unique non-stick PTFE-coated soleplate that gives a very smooth slide. It is great for all kinds of ironing, be it dry, steam or spray. It has a thermostatic disc to protect your delicate fabrics. It can remove tough wrinkles with a fine spray.

Specifications:

Brand- USHA

Colour- White & Blue

Wattage- 1300 Watts

Weight: 1000g

Dimensions: ‎14.2 x 11.7 x 12.6 Centimeters

ProsCons
It irons very efficiently. 
It comes with a swivel cord for easy glides. 

6. Inalsa - Standing Garment Steamer

With a 1600-watt power usage, this steamer gets the work done in much less time. It comes with a revolutionary steam burst feature which gives strong and even steams on your clothes to rid even the finest wrinkles. In addition, it has a steamer-based soleplate with a flexible pole that is comfortable to hold and steam down your clothes to perfection.

Specifications:

Brand- Inalsa

Colour- White & Purple

Wattage- 1600 Watts

Weight: 3.6 kg

Dimensions: 34 x 23.5 x 22.5 Centimeters

ProsCons
It comes with a steam burst feature.It can cause leaks if kept horizontally.
The pole height can be adjusted based on your comfort. 

7. Wipro Vesta 1380W Cordless Steam Iron

It has a quick heating system and gives strong steam to eliminate all wrinkles and creases in one go. It comes with both vertical and horizontal ironing options. The ceramic soleplate on this iron is scratch-resistant and durable. It ensures a smooth glide on all fabrics. It has self-cleaning technology and a 200 ml water tank that can work in harmony with the ironing process to provide adequate steam.

Specifications:

Brand- Wipro

Colour- White & Blue

Wattage- 1380 Watts

Weight: 1050g

Dimensions: 25.3 x 13.2 x 20.2 Centimeters

ProsCons
The cordless design makes it very convenient to use.The water may drip out sometimes.
It has strong power steam and spray functions. 
cellpic 31% off
wipro Vesta 1380W Cordless Steam Iron Quick heat up with 20gm/ min Steam Burst, Scratch resistant Ceramic soleplate ,Vertical and Horizontal Ironing, Steam burst of upto .8g/ shot
3.6 (865)
3.6 (865)
31% off
1,799 2,599
Buy now

8. Roboson Garment Steamer for Clothes

It comes with a 1500-watt power consumption with a thirty-second heating time. It is handheld and easily portable since its compact design makes it travel-friendly. It has an aluminium soleplate for easy gliding, which is fabric-friendly and can be used for vertical and horizontal steam presses. It comes with a detachable 300 ml water tank and measuring cup, ensuring up to 20 minutes of smooth use and also has a steam lock switch responsible for a continuous steam flow.

Specifications:

Brand- Roboson

Colour- Beige

Wattage- 1500 watts

Weight: 12 x 9 x 26 Centimeters

ProsCons
It has a high-temperature steam flow with protection features.It may be too heavy.
It has a unique and modern design. 
cellpic 47% off
Roboson Garment Steamer for Clothes 1500 Watt 300 ml Large Water tank Aluminium Steam Plate and 30 sec Fast Heating Handheld Portable Steam Iron Press - Vertical & Horizontal Steaming up to 27g/min
4.2 (35)
4.2 (35)
47% off
2,295 4,299
Buy now

9. AGARO Prime 800 Watts Garment Steamer

It is a small, light, and convenient iron. It offers a controlled, uniform steam, and all wrinkles can be effectively removed, even those in challenging areas. This steamer can remove the most challenging creases quickly than traditional irons. Additionally, it works on linen. It includes a simple water tank to clean and gives your garments a neat, polished finish to ensure professional results; it yields and guarantees no damage to the fabric.

Specifications:

Brand- AGARO

Colour- White

Wattage- 800 watts

Weight: 750g

Dimensions: 16 x 11 x 17 Centimeters

ProsCons
It is small, compact and travel friendly 
It is light-weight and does not require additional equipments. 
cellpic 50% off
AGARO Prime 800 Watts Garment Steamer for Clothes with Detachable Brush, 100ml Capacity, Vertical/Horizontal Ironing, (White/Blue)
3.6 (524)
3.6 (524)
50% off
999 1,999
Buy now

10. Rossman Steam Iron

This 1500-watt steam iron comes with a ceramic, scratch-proof and easy-gliding soleplate. It has an auto shut-off and comes with a two-tier protection feature. It also has a 300ml water tank, giving ample time to finish ironing multiple clothes. It not only irons but also rids your garments of germs and bacteria. It has a lock switch for a continuous flow of steam when required and is also good for use on beddings as well.

Specifications:

Brand- Rossmann

Colour- Blue & Black

Wattage- 1500 Watts

Weight: 1.38kg

Dimensions: 11 x 16 x 24 Centimeters

ProsCons
It comes with a fabric brush and an insulated glove.It has a low durability.
It has two-tier protection technology. 
cellpic 50% off
Rossmann Steam Iron 1500 Watts | Horizontal & Vertical Use | Heated Ceramic Sole Plate | Auto Shut Off | 2 Level Steam Control | Large 300ml Water Tank | Blue-black (Use only RO water<50TDS)
4 (336)
4 (336)
50% off
2,999 5,995
Buy now

Top 3 features for You

Productsfeature 1feature 2feature 3
Philips GC1905 1440-Watt Steam Iron with SprayIt has an aluminium soleplate.It has a no-steam option at the knob.It has a self-cleaning solution
PHILPS Handheld Garment Steamer STH3000/20It gets rid of any germs on your fabricsIt provides powerful steam.It has a compact design
Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam Iron GC2147/30It has quick-heating technology.It comes with a scratch-proof soleplate.It removes odours from your clothes
Goodscity Garment SteamerIt is lightweight.It comes with a detachable water tank.It provides even steam for ten minutes.
Usha Steam Pro SI 3713It has an automatic shut-off featureIt has a thermostatic disc to protect fabrics.It has a non-stick soleplate.
Inalsa - Standing Garment SteamerIt has strong steamIt is versatile and durable.It has a non-stick soleplate.
Wipro Vesta 1380W Cordless Steam Iron It has a quick heating system.It gets rid of wrinkles in one glide.It has a self-cleaning water tank
Roboson Garment Steamer for ClothesIt is travel-friendly and compact.It is handheld and easy to useIt comes with a detachable water tank.
AGARO Prime 800 Watts Garment Steamer It is compact and small in size and also travel friendly.It removes stubborn creases easily.It releases an even and uniform amount of steam.
Rossman Steam IronIt comes with a long cable for more flexibility.It has two-tier protection.It gives continuous steam for a long time.

Best value for money

There is a wide price range when it comes to irons. The Goodscity Garment Steamer provides great features at a reasonable price of Rs. 6700. It is lightweight and portable. It works on all kinds of fabrics. It comes with a 230 ml detachable water tank. The steam lasts for about ten minutes and has a one-button function for continuous steam. It also comes with a measuring cup to ensure the right steam. It has a year-long warranty.

Best overall product

With so many new features and technologies in steam irons, making the right choice can be confusing. Getting the iron that makes your life so convenient is important. The PHILIPS Handheld Garment Steamer STH3000/20 provides an even and continuous steam for a long time to ensure a perfect iron on your clothes. It is friendly with linens and bedding as well. It comes with a detachable water tank, making it travel-friendly and easily portable. You do not even need an ironing board with this steam press.

How to find the perfect gadget to remove wrinkles

A good steaming gadget should come with multiple control options to adjust to different kinds of fabrics. It should be compatible with plug points available in most homes. It should have a long cable so it can easily manoeuvre the press. The soleplate should provide an easy glide over the clothes and shouldn’t cause burn. It helps to have a detachable water tank so that you can easily carry it while travelling. Having a stand is a huge plus point. The steam should be even and strong enough to get rid of the toughest wrinkles. It is also good if the steam press helps in decontaminating the clothes.

Product Price
PHILIPS Handheld Garment Steamer STH3000/20 - Compact & Foldable, Convenient Vertical Steaming, 1000 Watt Quick Heat Up, up to 20g/min, Kills 99.9%* Bacteria (Reno Blue), Small ₹ 3,359
Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam Iron GC2147/30-2400W, Quick Heat up with up to 30 g/min steam, 150g steam Boost, Scratch Resistant Ceramic Soleplate, Vertical steam, Drip-Stop ₹ 3,199
Goodscity Garment Steamer for Clothes, Steam Iron Press - Vertical & Horizontal Steaming up to 22g/min, 1200 Watt, 230 ml Water tank & 30 sec Fast Heating (GC 111) ₹ 2,675
wipro Vesta 1380W Cordless Steam Iron Quick heat up with 20gm/ min Steam Burst, Scratch resistant Ceramic soleplate ,Vertical and Horizontal Ironing, Steam burst of upto .8g/ shot ₹ 1,799
Roboson Garment Steamer for Clothes 1500 Watt 300 ml Large Water tank Aluminium Steam Plate and 30 sec Fast Heating Handheld Portable Steam Iron Press - Vertical & Horizontal Steaming up to 27g/min ₹ 2,295
AGARO Prime 800 Watts Garment Steamer for Clothes with Detachable Brush, 100ml Capacity, Vertical/Horizontal Ironing, (White/Blue) ₹ 999
Rossmann Steam Iron 1500 Watts | Horizontal & Vertical Use | Heated Ceramic Sole Plate | Auto Shut Off | 2 Level Steam Control | Large 300ml Water Tank | Blue-black (Use only RO water<50TDS) ₹ 2,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Home Appliances
RELATED STORIES
Top 10 picks for gas chimneys for Indian kitchens
10 best Blue Star water purifiers: Effective solution for safe drinking water
10 best TP-link Wi-Fi extenders in India
Symphony Diet 3D: The perfect desert cooler for Indian summers
Searching for inverter batteries? Check out top 10 Genus batteries

powerful steam output for effective wrinkle removal

How long does a steam iron last?

Is it important to empty the steamer each time?

How should I clean my steamer?

How is a steam iron better?

How much power should steamer consume?

View More
electronics FOR LESS