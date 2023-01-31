Sign out
10 high-quality chimneys with a powerful suction for Indian kitchens

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Jan 31, 2023 19:04 IST

Summary:

This article throws light on the top 10 chimneys with powerful suction that every Indian kitchen needs. It also contains essential information that you will need to select a chimney that suits your needs and budget.

With our dependence on frying and relatively higher usage of oil, chimneys with powerful suction is a must.

If you prefer a healthy home-cooked meal, then you are likely to look for the best chimney for Indian kitchen. A typical Indian meal requires using a variety of ingredients that emit plenty of smoke. To prevent the smoke from causing inconvenience while cooking, an Indian kitchen chimney with powerful suction is needed. Various chimneys are available in the market that differs in terms of their usefulness, price range, features, and style. This article describes the best chimneys with powerful suction so you can choose the one that suits your kitchen.

1. BlowHot Kitchen Chimney 60 Cm 1200 m3/hr with a powerful suction capacity

With a powerful suction capacity of 1200 m3/h, the BlowHot Kitchen Chimney promises to keep your kitchen smoke free. Its high suction speed can draw oily fumes and unwanted smoke at an unexpectedly fast pace. It comes in a wall-mounted shape that occupies less space and adds a stylish finish to your kitchen.

Specifications:

Brand: BlowHot

Colour: Black

Finish Type: Powder Coated

Product Dimensions: 66W x 55H x 38D Centimeters

Special Feature: Comes with an Efficient Baffle Filter

ProsCons
Comes with a recycling modeNoise can be reduced
BLOWHOT Kitchen Chimney 60 Cm 1200 m3/hr | Curved Glass Hood | Features Push Button/Control | Bafﬂe Filter With Recycling Mode | Metal Blower | Led Lights | 12 Years Warranty On Motor (Model | Electra S BPC)
3.8 (216)
48% off
10,400 19,990
Buy now

2. Faber 90 cm 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney with curved glass

This high-quality kitchen chimney by Faber brings out a great combination of style and efficiency. Its stylish curved glass adds a classy aesthetic to your kitchen. Further, its high suction capacity can draw smoke that is emitted after heavy frying or grilling. It is suitable for a kitchen with a size of 100 to 200 sqft, which is a wide range. This chimney has a Heat Auto-Clean chamber, making it convenient and easy to use and maintain. Additionally, its filter surface area of 52*30 cm square increases its efficiency and makes it a reliable product.

Specifications:

Brand: Faber

Colour: Black

Finish Type: Black Finish

Product Dimensions: 42D x 90W x 47H Centimeters

Special Feature: Oil Collector

ProsCons
Auto Clean technologyDoes not function equally well when the burner oven exceeds three
5-year warranty on motor 
Faber 90 cm 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney (Hood Polo HC SC FL BK 90), Filterless technology, Touch & Gesture Control, Black)
4.5 (1,613)
Get Price

3. Oxygen by Jyoti Appliances Oxy 2061-60 Black Kitchen Chimney

The Oxygen by Jyoti Oxy 2061-60 Black Kitchen Chimney was created with a modern studio aesthetic to enhance your kitchen’s decor. This chimney keeps your kitchen oil and smoke-free and guards against oil build-up on the kitchen's furniture and ceiling. Additionally, it comes with two LED lamps and two pieces of Charcoal Carbon Filters for convenience.

Specifications:

Brand: Jyoti Gas Appliances (Label)

Colour: Black

Finish Type: Black Steel Finish

Product Dimensions: 58.4 x 45.7 x 58.4 Centimeters

Special Feature: Comes with an optional Ductless Installation

ProsCons
Powerful suction capacity of 1000m3/hrDuration for replacement of product can be increased
Airflow displacement of 1000 CMPH 
Oxygen by Jyoti Appliances Oxy 2061-60 Black Kitchen Chimney | Powerful 1000 m3/hr Suction Capacity | SS Baffle Filters | Sleek Black Studio Design | Ductless Installation (Optional) | SS Push Buttons
35% off
14,000 21,650
Buy now

4. Sunflame Bella 60 cm 1100 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney with curved glass

This chimney can keep your kitchen hygienic and free of problematic smoke emitted during cooking with its powerful suction capacity of 1100m3/hr. This efficient Indian kitchen chimney is known for its minimal noise operation for a peaceful and quiet cooking experience. Its powerful motor comes with a specialised design that holds the motor in place while absorbing the vibrations generated by it.

Specifications:

Brand: Sunflame

Colour: Black

Finish Type: Stainless Steel

Product Dimensions: 50D x 60W x 66.5H Centimeters

Special Feature: Comes with Twin Baffle Filters

ProsCons
Includes energy-efficient LED lightsThe voltage level can be improved
Sunflame Bella 60 cm 1100 m³/hr Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney (Black)
3.9 (582)
59% off
8,200 19,990
Buy now

5. Oxygen by Jyoti Oxy 2070-60 Red Studio Kitchen Chimney 60cm

The Oxygen 2070-60 Red Kitchen Chimney has a unique compact studio design to elevate the interior of your kitchen. The kitchen furnishings and ceiling are protected against oil build-up by this chimney, which also ensures that your kitchen remains smoke- and oil-free. The stylish toughened glass front panel adds an aesthetic appearance to your kitchen.

Specifications:

Brand: Jyoti Gas Appliances (Label)

Colour: Red

Finish Type: Stainless Steel

Product Dimensions: 60 x 40 x 40 Centimeters

Special Feature: Includes two pieces of Charcoal Carbon Filter

ProsCons
Aluminium Cassette FiltersSlightly expensive
LED Lamps 
Oxygen by Jyoti Oxy 2070-60 Red Studio Kitchen Chimney 60cm | Powerful 1000 m3/hr Suction Capacity | Aluminum Cassette Filter | Compact Studio Design | Ductless Installation (Optional) |Toughened Glass Front Panel
34% off
17,850 27,250
Buy now

6. Eurodomo 90 cm 1200 m3/h Auto-Clean Chimney

With a compact size of 90 cm and a high suction capacity of 1200 m3/hr, the Eurodomo chimney is ideal for a typical Indian kitchen. This kitchen chimney is suitable for a kitchen size of more than 200 sq ft and can easily draw smoke after heavy frying or grilling.

Specifications:

Brand: Eurodomo

Colour: Stainless Steel Black

Finish Type: Black Finish

Product Dimensions: 90W x 60H x 48D Centimeters

Special Feature: Heat Auto-Clean function that comes with an Oil Collector

ProsCons
Low maintenance Baffle Filter that requires cleaning only once in six monthsLow voltage capacity
Eurodomo 90 cm 1200 m3/h Auto-Clean Chimney (Classy HC TC 90, Black) with Free Installation,Stainless Steel Blac
4.2 (896)
Get Price

7. Oxygen by Jyoti Appliances Oxy 2069-60 3D Kitchen Chimney (Black)

This 3D Indian kitchen chimney with powerful suction has a sleek design to elevate your kitchen’s appearance. It has a 3-way triangular suction that increases performance and efficiency for the new-age kitchen and its needs. With a compact size of merely 60 cm, this chimney adds a spacious and classy look to your kitchen.

Specifications:

Brand: Jyoti Gas Appliances (Label)

Colour: Black

Finish Type: Black Steel Finish

Product Dimensions: 58.4 x 45.7 x 58.4 Centimeters

Special Feature: Airflow displacement of 1200 CMPH

ProsCons
Includes LED LampsCarbon Filters need to be changed after one year
Comes with two pieces of Charcoal Carbon Filter 
Oxygen by Jyoti Appliances Oxy 2069-60 3D Black Kitchen Chimney | Powerful 1200 m3/hr 3-way Suction Capacity | SS Baffle Filters | Sleek Black Studio Design | Ductless Installation (Optional) | SS Push Buttons
38% off
16,500 26,650
Buy now

8. Eurodomo 60 cm 1050 m³/hr curved glass Kitchen Chimney

This Eurodomo Onyx PB BK 60 chimney, which is highlighted by an exquisite glass body in black, is perfect for all contemporary kitchens. The filter needs to be cleaned once every six months and requires minimum maintenance.

Further, it has a supremely high-power capacity of 1050 cubic meters per hour. The powerful suction capacity allows smoke and dust-free cooking and makes working in the kitchen a memorable experience.

Specifications:

Brand: Eurodomo

Colour: Black

Finish Type: Christmas

Product Dimensions: 60W x 60H x 48D Centimeters

Special Feature: Excellent airflow displacement of ‎1050 Cubic Feet Per Minute

ProsCons
Front push buttons for easy accessWeight of the product is on the heavier side
Includes two LED Lights 
Eurodomo 60 cm 1050 m³/hr curved glass Kitchen Chimney (Hood Onyx PB BK 60, Baffle Filter, Black)
4.1 (532)
Get Price

9. Candes Blaze Kitchen Chimney 60 Cms

This Candes Chimney has a durable baffle filter that sends smoke directly to the outlet for a smoke-free cooking experience. Its powerful airflow suction with an upper limit of 1100m3/hr and good balance fans can quickly remove cooking odours and cooking smoke.

Specifications:

Brand: Candes

Colour: Black

Finish Type: Powder Coated

Product Dimensions: 58D x 47W x 60H Centimeters

Special Feature: Plastic Blower Housing

ProsCons
Includes a Metal blower with Cooper motor bindingEMI cost can be reduced
Anti-Fingerprint and Black Wall Mount Range Hood 
Candes Blaze Kitchen Chimney 60 Cms with Powerful 1100 m3/h Suction| Stainless Steel Baffle Filter | Curved Glass |Oil Collector |Anti-Fingerprint & Black Wall Mount Range Hood |3 Level Push Control | Stainless Steel Baffle Filter | Metal Blower | 2 Level Led Lighting |Modular Design for Modern kitchen | Warranty 1 Year on Product & 5 Years On Motor |2022 Edition
Get Price

10. Whirlpool 90 cm 1100 m³/HR Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney

Whirlpool’s CG 901 HAC HOOD kitchen chimney's distinctive design will improve the appearance of your kitchen. Its high suction capacity of 1100 cubic meters per hour can keep your kitchen fresh, as it is less noisy and energy efficient.

Specifications:

Brand: Whirlpool

Colour: Black

Finish Type: Christmas Glass

Product Dimensions: 90W x 40H x 48D Centimeters

Special Feature: Baffle Filter

ProsCons
Motion Sensing TechnologySlightly expensive
Includes an LED Lamp 
Heat Auto Clean Technology 
Whirlpool 90 cm 1100 m³/HR Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney (CG 901 HAC HOOD, Baffle Filter, Touch Control, Black)
4.2 (185)
56% off
12,799 28,990
Buy now

Top 3 Features for You

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
BlowHot Kitchen Chimney 60 Cm 1200 m3/hrComes with an Efficient Baffle FilterComes with a recycling modeHas a powerful suction capacity of 1200 m3/h
Faber 90 cm 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen ChimneyOil Collector5-year warranty on motorAuto Clean technology
Oxygen by Jyoti Appliances Oxy 2061-60 Black Kitchen ChimneyComes with an optional Ductless InstallationAirflow displacement of 1000 CMPHPowerful suction capacity of 1000m3/hr
Sunflame Bella 60 cm 1100 m³/hr Curved Glass Kitchen ChimneyComes with Twin Baffle FiltersComes with an intelligent push button controlIncludes energy-efficient LED lights
Oxygen by Jyoti Oxy 2070-60 Red Studio Kitchen Chimney 60cmLED LampsAluminium Cassette FiltersIncludes two pieces of Charcoal Carbon Filter
Eurodomo 90 cm 1200 m3/h Auto-Clean ChimneyHeat Auto-Clean function that comes with an Oil CollectorLow maintenance Baffle Filter that requires cleaning only once in six monthsHas a powerful engine with a touch control feature
Oxygen by Jyoti Appliances Oxy 2069-60 3D Black Kitchen ChimneyComes with two pieces of Charcoal Carbon FilterIncludes LED LampsAirflow displacement of 1200 CMPH
Eurodomo 60 cm 1050 m³/hr curved glass Kitchen ChimneyIncludes two LED LightsFront push buttons for easy accessExcellent airflow displacement of ‎1050 Cubic Feet Per Minute
Candes Blaze Kitchen Chimney 60 CmsAnti-Fingerprint and Black Wall Mount Range HoodIncludes a Metal blower with Cooper motor bindingPlastic Blower Housing
Whirlpool 90 cm 1100 m³/HR Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen ChimneyHeat Auto Clean TechnologyIncludes an LED LampMotion Sensing Technology

Best overall product

The Oxygen by Jyoti Appliances Oxy 2069-60 3D Black Kitchen Chimney is undoubtedly the best product in this list. This chimney comes with a 3-way triangular suction that increases performance and efficiency whilst extending a lifetime warranty on the motor and rotor of this chimney. It retails for Rs. 26,650, which is quite reasonable for its outstanding features and high suction capacity of 1200 m3/hr.

Best value for money

The Eurodomo 90 cm 1200 m3/h Auto-Clean Chimney is the best value for money in this list. With unique features, including the Heat Auto-Clean function that comes with an Oil Collector, this chimney works in an efficient manner. It retails for Rs. 26,990, which makes it the best value for money as its price is reasonable for its excellent functioning.

How to find the right kitchen chimney with a powerful suction that suits your kitchen?

Firstly, make a note of the suction capacity that you would need in a chimney in accordance with the amount of smoke emitted while cooking. Then, examine the space available in your kitchen and carefully check the size, price, features, finish type, and other important features while purchasing.

Best price of chimneys at the glance;

 

ProductPrice
BlowHot Kitchen Chimney 60 Cm 1200 m3/hrRs. 19,990
Faber 90 cm 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen ChimneyRs. 29,990
Oxygen by Jyoti Appliances Oxy 2061-60 Black Kitchen ChimneyRs. 21,650
Sunflame Bella 60 cm 1100 m³/hr Curved Glass Kitchen ChimneyRs. 19,990
Oxygen by Jyoti Oxy 2070-60 Red Studio Kitchen Chimney 60cmRs. 27,250
Eurodomo 90 cm 1200 m3/h Auto-Clean ChimneyRs. 26,990
Oxygen by Jyoti Appliances Oxy 2069-60 3D Black Kitchen ChimneyRs. 26,650
Eurodomo 60 cm 1050 m³/hr curved glass Kitchen ChimneyRs.15,990
Candes Blaze Kitchen Chimney 60 CmsRs. 15,999
Whirlpool 90 cm 1100 m³/HR Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen ChimneyRs. 28,990

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Home Appliances
FAQs

How do I choose the right chimney size with a powerful suction?

Firstly, make a list of all the chimneys with the suction capacity that you need. Then, look for the size that suits your kitchen in that list. Further, keep your budget in mind while considering any product that fulfils your requirements. 

What features should I consider while looking for a chimney with a powerful suction?

After checking whether the suction capacity is right for your kitchen, look at the following features:

  • Filter type
  • Mount type
  • Finish Type
  • Product Dimensions
  • Auto-clean
  • Ductless/Duct

What should I do if my budget is low, but I still need a good-quality chimney?

You can look for EMI payment options in case your budget is low by your kitchen requires a high-quality chimney. Further, waiting for a sale when prices drop drastically can help save while buying a good chimney.

