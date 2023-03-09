10 high-quality chimneys with a powerful suction for Indian kitchens

With our dependence on frying and relatively higher usage of oil, chimneys with powerful suction is a must.

If you prefer a healthy home-cooked meal, then you are likely to look for the best chimney for Indian kitchen. A typical Indian meal requires using a variety of ingredients that emit plenty of smoke. To prevent the smoke from causing inconvenience while cooking, an Indian kitchen chimney with powerful suction is needed. Various chimneys are available in the market that differs in terms of their usefulness, price range, features, and style. This article describes the best chimneys with powerful suction so you can choose the one that suits your kitchen. 1. BlowHot Kitchen Chimney 60 Cm 1200 m3/hr with a powerful suction capacity With a powerful suction capacity of 1200 m3/h, the BlowHot Kitchen Chimney promises to keep your kitchen smoke free. Its high suction speed can draw oily fumes and unwanted smoke at an unexpectedly fast pace. It comes in a wall-mounted shape that occupies less space and adds a stylish finish to your kitchen. Specifications: Brand: BlowHot Colour: Black Finish Type: Powder Coated Product Dimensions: 66W x 55H x 38D Centimeters Special Feature: Comes with an Efficient Baffle Filter

Pros Cons Comes with a recycling mode Noise can be reduced

2. Faber 90 cm 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney with curved glass This high-quality kitchen chimney by Faber brings out a great combination of style and efficiency. Its stylish curved glass adds a classy aesthetic to your kitchen. Further, its high suction capacity can draw smoke that is emitted after heavy frying or grilling. It is suitable for a kitchen with a size of 100 to 200 sqft, which is a wide range. This chimney has a Heat Auto-Clean chamber, making it convenient and easy to use and maintain. Additionally, its filter surface area of 52*30 cm square increases its efficiency and makes it a reliable product. Specifications: Brand: Faber Colour: Black Finish Type: Black Finish Product Dimensions: 42D x 90W x 47H Centimeters Special Feature: Oil Collector

Pros Cons Auto Clean technology Does not function equally well when the burner oven exceeds three 5-year warranty on motor

3. Oxygen by Jyoti Appliances Oxy 2061-60 Black Kitchen Chimney The Oxygen by Jyoti Oxy 2061-60 Black Kitchen Chimney was created with a modern studio aesthetic to enhance your kitchen’s decor. This chimney keeps your kitchen oil and smoke-free and guards against oil build-up on the kitchen's furniture and ceiling. Additionally, it comes with two LED lamps and two pieces of Charcoal Carbon Filters for convenience. Specifications: Brand: Jyoti Gas Appliances (Label) Colour: Black Finish Type: Black Steel Finish Product Dimensions: 58.4 x 45.7 x 58.4 Centimeters Special Feature: Comes with an optional Ductless Installation

Pros Cons Powerful suction capacity of 1000m3/hr Duration for replacement of product can be increased Airflow displacement of 1000 CMPH

4. Sunflame Bella 60 cm 1100 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney with curved glass This chimney can keep your kitchen hygienic and free of problematic smoke emitted during cooking with its powerful suction capacity of 1100m3/hr. This efficient Indian kitchen chimney is known for its minimal noise operation for a peaceful and quiet cooking experience. Its powerful motor comes with a specialised design that holds the motor in place while absorbing the vibrations generated by it. Specifications: Brand: Sunflame Colour: Black Finish Type: Stainless Steel Product Dimensions: 50D x 60W x 66.5H Centimeters Special Feature: Comes with Twin Baffle Filters

Pros Cons Includes energy-efficient LED lights The voltage level can be improved

5. Oxygen by Jyoti Oxy 2070-60 Red Studio Kitchen Chimney 60cm The Oxygen 2070-60 Red Kitchen Chimney has a unique compact studio design to elevate the interior of your kitchen. The kitchen furnishings and ceiling are protected against oil build-up by this chimney, which also ensures that your kitchen remains smoke- and oil-free. The stylish toughened glass front panel adds an aesthetic appearance to your kitchen. Specifications: Brand: Jyoti Gas Appliances (Label) Colour: Red Finish Type: Stainless Steel Product Dimensions: 60 x 40 x 40 Centimeters Special Feature: Includes two pieces of Charcoal Carbon Filter

Pros Cons Aluminium Cassette Filters Slightly expensive LED Lamps

6. Eurodomo 90 cm 1200 m3/h Auto-Clean Chimney With a compact size of 90 cm and a high suction capacity of 1200 m3/hr, the Eurodomo chimney is ideal for a typical Indian kitchen. This kitchen chimney is suitable for a kitchen size of more than 200 sq ft and can easily draw smoke after heavy frying or grilling. Specifications: Brand: Eurodomo Colour: Stainless Steel Black Finish Type: Black Finish Product Dimensions: 90W x 60H x 48D Centimeters Special Feature: Heat Auto-Clean function that comes with an Oil Collector

Pros Cons Low maintenance Baffle Filter that requires cleaning only once in six months Low voltage capacity

7. Oxygen by Jyoti Appliances Oxy 2069-60 3D Kitchen Chimney (Black) This 3D Indian kitchen chimney with powerful suction has a sleek design to elevate your kitchen’s appearance. It has a 3-way triangular suction that increases performance and efficiency for the new-age kitchen and its needs. With a compact size of merely 60 cm, this chimney adds a spacious and classy look to your kitchen. Specifications: Brand: Jyoti Gas Appliances (Label) Colour: Black Finish Type: Black Steel Finish Product Dimensions: 58.4 x 45.7 x 58.4 Centimeters Special Feature: Airflow displacement of 1200 CMPH

Pros Cons Includes LED Lamps Carbon Filters need to be changed after one year Comes with two pieces of Charcoal Carbon Filter

8. Eurodomo 60 cm 1050 m³/hr curved glass Kitchen Chimney This Eurodomo Onyx PB BK 60 chimney, which is highlighted by an exquisite glass body in black, is perfect for all contemporary kitchens. The filter needs to be cleaned once every six months and requires minimum maintenance. Further, it has a supremely high-power capacity of 1050 cubic meters per hour. The powerful suction capacity allows smoke and dust-free cooking and makes working in the kitchen a memorable experience. Specifications: Brand: Eurodomo Colour: Black Finish Type: Christmas Product Dimensions: 60W x 60H x 48D Centimeters Special Feature: Excellent airflow displacement of ‎1050 Cubic Feet Per Minute

Pros Cons Front push buttons for easy access Weight of the product is on the heavier side Includes two LED Lights

9. Candes Blaze Kitchen Chimney 60 Cms This Candes Chimney has a durable baffle filter that sends smoke directly to the outlet for a smoke-free cooking experience. Its powerful airflow suction with an upper limit of 1100m3/hr and good balance fans can quickly remove cooking odours and cooking smoke. Specifications: Brand: Candes Colour: Black Finish Type: Powder Coated Product Dimensions: 58D x 47W x 60H Centimeters Special Feature: Plastic Blower Housing

Pros Cons Includes a Metal blower with Cooper motor binding EMI cost can be reduced Anti-Fingerprint and Black Wall Mount Range Hood

10. Whirlpool 90 cm 1100 m³/HR Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney Whirlpool’s CG 901 HAC HOOD kitchen chimney's distinctive design will improve the appearance of your kitchen. Its high suction capacity of 1100 cubic meters per hour can keep your kitchen fresh, as it is less noisy and energy efficient. Specifications: Brand: Whirlpool Colour: Black Finish Type: Christmas Glass Product Dimensions: 90W x 40H x 48D Centimeters Special Feature: Baffle Filter

Pros Cons Motion Sensing Technology Slightly expensive Includes an LED Lamp Heat Auto Clean Technology

Top 3 Features for You

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 BlowHot Kitchen Chimney 60 Cm 1200 m3/hr Comes with an Efficient Baffle Filter Comes with a recycling mode Has a powerful suction capacity of 1200 m3/h Faber 90 cm 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney Oil Collector 5-year warranty on motor Auto Clean technology Oxygen by Jyoti Appliances Oxy 2061-60 Black Kitchen Chimney Comes with an optional Ductless Installation Airflow displacement of 1000 CMPH Powerful suction capacity of 1000m3/hr Sunflame Bella 60 cm 1100 m³/hr Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney Comes with Twin Baffle Filters Comes with an intelligent push button control Includes energy-efficient LED lights Oxygen by Jyoti Oxy 2070-60 Red Studio Kitchen Chimney 60cm LED Lamps Aluminium Cassette Filters Includes two pieces of Charcoal Carbon Filter Eurodomo 90 cm 1200 m3/h Auto-Clean Chimney Heat Auto-Clean function that comes with an Oil Collector Low maintenance Baffle Filter that requires cleaning only once in six months Has a powerful engine with a touch control feature Oxygen by Jyoti Appliances Oxy 2069-60 3D Black Kitchen Chimney Comes with two pieces of Charcoal Carbon Filter Includes LED Lamps Airflow displacement of 1200 CMPH Eurodomo 60 cm 1050 m³/hr curved glass Kitchen Chimney Includes two LED Lights Front push buttons for easy access Excellent airflow displacement of ‎1050 Cubic Feet Per Minute Candes Blaze Kitchen Chimney 60 Cms Anti-Fingerprint and Black Wall Mount Range Hood Includes a Metal blower with Cooper motor binding Plastic Blower Housing Whirlpool 90 cm 1100 m³/HR Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney Heat Auto Clean Technology Includes an LED Lamp Motion Sensing Technology

Best overall product The Oxygen by Jyoti Appliances Oxy 2069-60 3D Black Kitchen Chimney is undoubtedly the best product in this list. This chimney comes with a 3-way triangular suction that increases performance and efficiency whilst extending a lifetime warranty on the motor and rotor of this chimney. It retails for Rs. 26,650, which is quite reasonable for its outstanding features and high suction capacity of 1200 m3/hr. Best value for money The Eurodomo 90 cm 1200 m3/h Auto-Clean Chimney is the best value for money in this list. With unique features, including the Heat Auto-Clean function that comes with an Oil Collector, this chimney works in an efficient manner. It retails for Rs. 26,990, which makes it the best value for money as its price is reasonable for its excellent functioning. How to find the right kitchen chimney with a powerful suction that suits your kitchen? Firstly, make a note of the suction capacity that you would need in a chimney in accordance with the amount of smoke emitted while cooking. Then, examine the space available in your kitchen and carefully check the size, price, features, finish type, and other important features while purchasing. Best price of chimneys at the glance;

Product Price BlowHot Kitchen Chimney 60 Cm 1200 m3/hr Rs. 19,990 Faber 90 cm 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney Rs. 29,990 Oxygen by Jyoti Appliances Oxy 2061-60 Black Kitchen Chimney Rs. 21,650 Sunflame Bella 60 cm 1100 m³/hr Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney Rs. 19,990 Oxygen by Jyoti Oxy 2070-60 Red Studio Kitchen Chimney 60cm Rs. 27,250 Eurodomo 90 cm 1200 m3/h Auto-Clean Chimney Rs. 26,990 Oxygen by Jyoti Appliances Oxy 2069-60 3D Black Kitchen Chimney Rs. 26,650 Eurodomo 60 cm 1050 m³/hr curved glass Kitchen Chimney Rs.15,990 Candes Blaze Kitchen Chimney 60 Cms Rs. 15,999 Whirlpool 90 cm 1100 m³/HR Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney Rs. 28,990