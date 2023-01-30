Sign out
10 water boiler kettles for quick heating: Top picks

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 31, 2023 11:37 IST

Summary:

A water boiler kettle can be used not only boil water for tea, but also to boil milk and even cook soup. Check out these top 10 boiler kettle options.

Having a water boiler kettle in the kitchen can make cooking simpler.

Time is the most significant factor behind stress; the less time we have, the more stress is accumulated. To maintain our time, we try to skip as many small tasks as possible and somewhere in between, we often forget the tea that soothes our bodies and wakes up our minds. But why must there be a compromise on the tea? Water boiler kettles are available in the market to save you time, at least while you bring water to a boil or make kettle tea. This article will further assist you in finding the best kettle for your kitchen from our top 10 water boilers for quick heating.

1. Kent 16052 Electric Kettle

Kent's elegant glass electric kettle has a capacity of 1.8L and operates on 2000 W power. It has a Borosilicate Glass Body, which gives it a more refined appearance and allows it to withstand the heat of boiling water. It also contains Boil Drying Protection and blue LED illumination for power on and off for improved usability. This glass kettle, in addition to boiling water for tea, can also be used to heat milk and cook soup.

Specifications

Brand: KENT

Capacity:1.8 litres

Material: Glass

Colour: Transparent

Wattage:2000 Watts

Product Dimensions: 18L x 17W x 20H cm

ProsCons
Beautiful designThe kettle’s base is of low quality, making it less durable.
Quick heating 
KENT 16052 Elegant Electric Glass Kettle 1.8L 2000 W | Blue LED Illumination | Borosilicate Glass Body | Boil Drying Protection | Used as Boiler | Milk | Tea | Water & Soup | 1 Year Warranty
4 (14,287)
38% off
1,249 2,000
Buy now

2. Pigeon Electric Kettle

The Pigeon electric kettle has a hygienic stainless steel body and can quickly make hot water, green tea, lemon water, and soups. It has a capacity of 1.7 litres with a single-touch locking Glass lid mechanism that assures sealing to prevent steam from escaping. This Electric Kettle's 360° rotational swivel power base is a boon for left-handed people as it allows you to plug it from any direction with the preferred jug handle position. It also has an illuminated power indicator that shines when the electricity is turned on and off when the electric kettle turns off automatically. When the water boils, the automatic cut-off mechanism turns off the power.

Specifications

Brand: Pigeon

Capacity:1.7 litres

Material: Stainless Steel

Colour: Silver

Wattage: 1500 Watts

Product Dimensions: 22.2L x 18.7W x 23H cm

ProsCons
Transparent lid for better looksThe handle is made out of low-grade plastic
The cord length is quite good 
Pigeon Hot Stainless Steel Electric Kettle, 1.7 Litre, with 1500 Watt, boiler for Water, milk, tea, coffee, instant noodles, soup etc, Silver, Large
3.9 (45)
27% off
1,025 1,395
Buy now

3. Tesora Electric Kettle

This high-performance kettle from the Fine Collection has a superior textured appearance. This electric kettle has a double-wall structure with a Stainless-Steel interior that keeps the liquid warm for longer and cool to the touch when heating. With a capacity of 1.8 litres, it is ideal for frequent use. The broad mouth makes filling, pouring, and cleaning simple and is designed to prevent spilling. Tesora's electric kettle heating element is hidden to ensure its safety. When the water in the kettle reaches a rolling boil or when there is no water, the kettle automatically shuts off.

Specifications

Brand: Tesora

Capacity: 1.8 litres

Material: Stainless Steel

Colour: White

Wattage: 1500 Watts

Product Dimensions: 22L x 13W x 25H cm

ProsCons
High-quality body materialHandle becomes extremely hot 
Handy and has good capacity 
Tesora - Inspired by you Large Premium Electric Kettle 1.8L, Stainless Steel Inner Body - Auto Power Cut, Boil Dry Protection & Cool Touch Double Wall, Portable | 1500 Watts |1 Year Warranty | (White)
4.3 (711)
23% off
1,420 1,850
Buy now

4. Milton Go Electro 2.0 Electric Kettle

This water boiler kettle has an ergonomically designed stainless steel body and can heat 2 litres of water. The removable 360-degree connector aids the kettle's effective operation, and a Power indicator indicates On/Off with a Convenient On-Off button. It also incorporates an Automatic Shut-off for safety and power savings. Whether boiling milk or making soup in this kettle, the robust wide opening makes cleaning easier.

Specifications

Brand: MILTON

Capacity: 2 litres

Material: Stainless Steel

Colour: Silver

Wattage: 1500 Watts

Product Dimensions: 21.8L x 15.5W x 22.5H Centimeters

ProsCons
Temperature control is goodThe cord length is relatively short
Durable stainless steel body 
Milton Go Electro 2.0 Stainless Steel Electric Kettle, 1 Piece, 2 Litres, Silver | Power Indicator | 1500 Watts | Auto Cut-off | Detachable 360 Degree Connector | Boiler for Water
3.8 (2,715)
17% off
1,250 1,500
Buy now

5. Agaro Esteem Multi Kettle

The Agaro electric kettle can hold up to 1.2 litres and has a glass lid for a more elegant appearance. This water boiler kettle can be used to boil water and prepare eggs, tea, soup, and noodles, among other things. It is one of the top 10 electric kettles for quick heating due to its three heating modes: boiling, heating, and keeping warm. For ease of use, the rapid heating technology is helped by a 360-degree swivel detachable power base. This electric kettle's broad aperture enables easy liquid pouring and cleaning.

Specifications

Brand: AGARO

Capacity: 1.2 litres

Material: Stainless Steel

Colour: Black

Wattage: 600 Watts

Product Dimensions: 16.6L x 16.6W x 24.4H Centimeters

ProsCons
Light to handleYou cannot boil anything else but water, as the inner material will stain
A wide mouth makes it easier to clean 
AGARO Esteem Multi Kettle 1.2 Litre, 600W with 3 Heating Modes & Rapid Boil Technology
4.2 (3,227)
26% off
1,260 1,699
Buy now

6. Amazon Basics Electric Kettle

The 1.5-litre size Amazon Basics water boiler kettle can be used to heat and warm water at any time. It is made from premium raw materials and has a stainless-steel body, making it a lightweight and long-lasting water boiler kettle. When the water reaches the required temperature, the kettle automatically cuts off. It is incredibly safe to use owing to the 360-degree rotating base, plug-in capability, and heat-resistant and cool-touch plastic handle. The Amazon Basics Kettle is both energy-efficient and inexpensive.

Specifications

Brand: Amazon Basics

Capacity: 1.5 litres

Material: Stainless Steel

Colour: Stainless Steel

Wattage:1500 Watts

Product Dimensions: 23L x 16W x 20H Centimeters

ProsCons
Easy to handleDifficult to clean the insides
Water gets heated quickly 
Amazon Basics 1500 W Electric Kettle (Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 L)
4 (206)
39% off
669 1,099
Buy now

7. Prestige Kettle

The Prestige kettle for tea has a 1.5-litre capacity and is spill-proof. It may be used to brew kettle tea and coffee and boil water. With its single-touch lid locking, you can conveniently lock the lid so that it does not open fully and create a mess when pouring the contents. This kettle also has a power indicator light and an automated shut-off function. It also offers a one-touch lid-locking mechanism for further protection.

Specifications

Brand: Prestige

Capacity:1.5 litres

Material: Stainless Steel

Colour: Red

Wattage: 1500 Watts

Product Dimensions: 26L x 21W x 21H cm

ProsCons
Beautiful, attractive design and colourThe outer material is thin and can burn the skin
Quick boiling and quite efficient 
Prestige 1.5 Litre Kettle 1500-watts, Red
3.9 (32,286)
36% off
795 1,245
Buy now

8. Solara Premium Electric Kettle Large

The inside pot of the Solara electric kettle is made of 304 food-grade stainless steel, and the exterior is brushed stainless steel. The buried heating components in this 1500W electric kettle allow it to boil up to 1.0 litres of liquids in 5 to 7 minutes. This water boiler kettle can automatically cut off when boiling water, owing to the superior British Strix thermostat controlling technology. It also has boiling-dry protection. This electric kettle is UL certified and made of BPA-free food-grade material. Its cool touch handles, quick-release button, and pop-up lid safeguard against accidental burns. In addition, Solara has its own Home Mobile app with eBooks and healthy recipes that can be made with this kettle.

Specifications

Brand: SOLARA

Capacity: 1.2 litres

Material: Stainless Steel

Colour: White

Wattage: 1500 Watts

Product Dimensions: 29.7L x 21.8W x 22H cm

ProsCons
The body of the kettle does not get heated It is not noise-less.
It has a premium finish for a better look. 
SOLARA Premium Electric Kettle Large | 1.2L Double Wall 100% Stainless Steel BPA-Free Cool Touch Tea Kettle with Overheating Protection, Cordless with Auto Shut-Off | Mobile app (White)
4.3 (792)
38% off
1,424 2,298
Buy now

9. Butterfly Ekn Electric Kettle

The Butterfly kettles for tea has a 1.5-litre capacity with a 360-degree swirl base for improved kettle placement even in smaller areas. This electric kettle can brew tea, make coffee, and boil water. This water boiler kettle features a Spout filter that makes it easy to pour liquids once they have boiled. It contains an auto shut-off mechanism and a dry-boil protection feature. The handle provides a comfortable grip to keep the kettle from tipping due to heat.

Specifications

Brand: Butterfly

Capacity: 1.5 litres

Material: Stainless Steel

Colour: Silver with black

Wattage: 1500 Watts

Product Dimensions: 19.5L x 15.2W x 21H cm

ProsCons
This electric kettle is durable and efficientThe kettle is not as durable owing to the electric circuits 
The power consumption is low 
Butterfly EKN 1.5-Litre Electric Kettle (Silver with Black)
4.2 (35,916)
37% off
699 1,111
Buy now

10. WIPRO VESTA ELECTRIC KETTLE

Wipro Vesta electric kettle has a touch function and a double layer of exterior body protection. The interior stainless-steel body is protected on three levels: steam sensor, dry boil protection, and overheat protection. This water boiler kettle can quickly boil water for 5-6 people and brew tea, coffee, or instant noodles/soup. It also has an easy-to-use Pirouette base with 360-degree agility.

Specifications

Brand: Wipro

Capacity: 1.8 litres

Material: Stainless Steel

Colour: Black

Wattage: 1500 Watts

Product Dimensions: 20.3L x 16.5W x 23.3H Centimeters

ProsCons
Decent cord lengthIt has some design defects that might make the kettle wobble 
Heats 2-3 cups of water quickly 
Wipro Vesta 1.8 litre Cool touch electric Kettle with Auto cut off | Double Layer outer body | Triple Protection - Dry Boil, Steam & Over Heat |Stainless Steel Inner Body | (Black, 1500 Watt)
3.8 (374)
35% off
1,299 1,999
Buy now

Price of kettles at a glance:

ProductPrice
KENT 16052Rs. 2000
PIGEONRs. 1395
TESORARs. 1850
MILTON GO ELECTRORs. 1599
AGARORs. 1699
AMAZON BASICSRs. 1099
PRESTIGE Rs. 1245
SOLARARs. 2299
BUTTERFLY Rs. 1111
WIPRO VESTARs. 1999

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
KentIt is an elegant glass electric kettle that is quite durableBlue LED light for on and off which makes it easier to checkBetter heat retention for more prolonged warmth of liquids
PIGEONThis water boiler kettle boils water rapidly and more efficientlyThe structure of the kettle is broader so that it is easier to cleanIt can cook and boil various things easily 
TESORAIt has an automatic shut–off feature to protect from overheatingA sturdy finish and sleek finish makes the kitchen look betterA 360 – degree cordless swivel for portability
MILTON GO ELECTROFeatures a convenient spout for easy pouring of liquidsThis water boiler kettle has a stainless-steel body that can heat the water in just two minutesIt has a capacity of 2 litres and can boil water without leakage.
AGAROIt has a broad aperture for ease of pouring liquidsIt can be used to boil multiple things, from eggs to noodlesIt has a glass lid for an elegant look, as well as more access
AMAZON BASICSThe interior body is made from premium raw materialLightweight and easy–to–handle electric kettleIt has a heat–resistant and cool–touch plastic handle for safety
PRESTIGE Attractive design with a bright red colourIt has a spill-proof feature to create zero mess when unattendedIt comes with a one-touch lid-locking feature for safety
SOLARAMade with 304 – grade stainless steelHas a superior British Strix thermostat controlling technologyThis kettle is UL certified and made of BPA-free food grade material
BUTTERFLY It has an auto shut–off feature to reduce the risk of burnt bottomIt has a spout that works as a filter and a wide mouth for better pouring in of liquidsIt consumes less power and is very durable
WIPRO VESTAIt has a cool touch function enabledIt comes with a double layer of protection on the exterior body to use the touch function more efficientlyQuick heating for making kettle tea for 3-4 people at single-use

Best value for money

The Butterfly water boiler kettle is the best value–for–money kettle compared to other kettles on the list. This electric kettle has all the basic features like auto–off or shut-off when the water has boiled, but in addition, it is lightweight, easy to use and consumes less power than other kettles at the same price. The wide mouth and the structure of this water boiler kettle make it easier to clean. This is priced at Rs. 1111, which is quite an affordable price range for all its features.

Best overall

The Solara water boiler kettle is one of the top 10 water boilers for quick heating owing to the 1500 W power. It has food grade stainless steel interior and is UL certified. This electric kettle can heat a litre of water in a couple of minutes and automatically cuts off when the water is boiling. It also offers a cool touch handle, quick–release button, and pop–up the lid to safeguard against accidental burns, which makes it the best overall water boiler kettle.

How to buy a kettles

Several types of water boiler kettles are available in the market as they are needed in the kitchen. So, there are a few factors to consider while purchasing a kettle:

What is the capacity of the kettle?

Kettles come in various sizes, varying from 1 litre to 50 litres. Choose the one that is apt for your kitchen and home needs.

What type of operations does the kettle have?

Nowadays, electric kettles, as well as stovetop kettles, are available for purchase. Electric kettles are faster and more energy efficient. However, stovetop kettles can be used anywhere with any stove.

Does the kettle have temperature control?

Some water boiler kettles have temperature control features that allow you to heat water to a specific temperature, which is ideal for making kettle tea and coffee.

Are there any safety features in the kettle?

One must invest in kettles with automatic shut-off and boil-dry protection to avoid any accidents inside the house.

How to clean the kettle?

As the kettle will be used frequently for many purposes, it is better to look for a water boiler kettle that is easy to clean.

Which brand?

Lastly, always purchase kettles of a renowned brand, and check the product's warranty before you cash out of your cart.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Home Appliances
Water boiler kettles for quick heating

What are the various sorts of kettles?

Kettles are classified into four types: electric kettles, stovetop kettles, gooseneck kettles, and travel kettles.

How can I select the best kettle for me?

The three factors to consider are the type of heating source you will use, the size and capacity you require, and whether or not you need any additional features.

What safety precautions should one take when using a kettle?

The main preventative precautions are filling the kettle with the correct amount of water, never leaving a kettle unattended, using a kettle with an automatic shut-off feature, and being cautious when pouring the water because the steam can be scalding.

 View More
