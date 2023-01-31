10 water boiler kettles for quick heating: Top picks

Having a water boiler kettle in the kitchen can make cooking simpler.

Time is the most significant factor behind stress; the less time we have, the more stress is accumulated. To maintain our time, we try to skip as many small tasks as possible and somewhere in between, we often forget the tea that soothes our bodies and wakes up our minds. But why must there be a compromise on the tea? Water boiler kettles are available in the market to save you time, at least while you bring water to a boil or make kettle tea. This article will further assist you in finding the best kettle for your kitchen from our top 10 water boilers for quick heating. 1. Kent 16052 Electric Kettle Kent's elegant glass electric kettle has a capacity of 1.8L and operates on 2000 W power. It has a Borosilicate Glass Body, which gives it a more refined appearance and allows it to withstand the heat of boiling water. It also contains Boil Drying Protection and blue LED illumination for power on and off for improved usability. This glass kettle, in addition to boiling water for tea, can also be used to heat milk and cook soup. Specifications Brand: KENT Capacity:1.8 litres Material: Glass Colour: Transparent Wattage:2000 Watts Product Dimensions: 18L x 17W x 20H cm

Pros Cons Beautiful design The kettle’s base is of low quality, making it less durable. Quick heating

2. Pigeon Electric Kettle The Pigeon electric kettle has a hygienic stainless steel body and can quickly make hot water, green tea, lemon water, and soups. It has a capacity of 1.7 litres with a single-touch locking Glass lid mechanism that assures sealing to prevent steam from escaping. This Electric Kettle's 360° rotational swivel power base is a boon for left-handed people as it allows you to plug it from any direction with the preferred jug handle position. It also has an illuminated power indicator that shines when the electricity is turned on and off when the electric kettle turns off automatically. When the water boils, the automatic cut-off mechanism turns off the power. Specifications Brand: Pigeon Capacity:1.7 litres Material: Stainless Steel Colour: Silver Wattage: 1500 Watts Product Dimensions: 22.2L x 18.7W x 23H cm

Pros Cons Transparent lid for better looks The handle is made out of low-grade plastic The cord length is quite good

3. Tesora Electric Kettle This high-performance kettle from the Fine Collection has a superior textured appearance. This electric kettle has a double-wall structure with a Stainless-Steel interior that keeps the liquid warm for longer and cool to the touch when heating. With a capacity of 1.8 litres, it is ideal for frequent use. The broad mouth makes filling, pouring, and cleaning simple and is designed to prevent spilling. Tesora's electric kettle heating element is hidden to ensure its safety. When the water in the kettle reaches a rolling boil or when there is no water, the kettle automatically shuts off. Specifications Brand: Tesora Capacity: 1.8 litres Material: Stainless Steel Colour: White Wattage: 1500 Watts Product Dimensions: 22L x 13W x 25H cm

Pros Cons High-quality body material Handle becomes extremely hot Handy and has good capacity

4. Milton Go Electro 2.0 Electric Kettle This water boiler kettle has an ergonomically designed stainless steel body and can heat 2 litres of water. The removable 360-degree connector aids the kettle's effective operation, and a Power indicator indicates On/Off with a Convenient On-Off button. It also incorporates an Automatic Shut-off for safety and power savings. Whether boiling milk or making soup in this kettle, the robust wide opening makes cleaning easier. Specifications Brand: MILTON Capacity: 2 litres Material: Stainless Steel Colour: Silver Wattage: 1500 Watts Product Dimensions: 21.8L x 15.5W x 22.5H Centimeters

Pros Cons Temperature control is good The cord length is relatively short Durable stainless steel body

5. Agaro Esteem Multi Kettle The Agaro electric kettle can hold up to 1.2 litres and has a glass lid for a more elegant appearance. This water boiler kettle can be used to boil water and prepare eggs, tea, soup, and noodles, among other things. It is one of the top 10 electric kettles for quick heating due to its three heating modes: boiling, heating, and keeping warm. For ease of use, the rapid heating technology is helped by a 360-degree swivel detachable power base. This electric kettle's broad aperture enables easy liquid pouring and cleaning. Specifications Brand: AGARO Capacity: 1.2 litres Material: Stainless Steel Colour: Black Wattage: 600 Watts Product Dimensions: 16.6L x 16.6W x 24.4H Centimeters

Pros Cons Light to handle You cannot boil anything else but water, as the inner material will stain A wide mouth makes it easier to clean

6. Amazon Basics Electric Kettle The 1.5-litre size Amazon Basics water boiler kettle can be used to heat and warm water at any time. It is made from premium raw materials and has a stainless-steel body, making it a lightweight and long-lasting water boiler kettle. When the water reaches the required temperature, the kettle automatically cuts off. It is incredibly safe to use owing to the 360-degree rotating base, plug-in capability, and heat-resistant and cool-touch plastic handle. The Amazon Basics Kettle is both energy-efficient and inexpensive. Specifications Brand: Amazon Basics Capacity: 1.5 litres Material: Stainless Steel Colour: Stainless Steel Wattage:1500 Watts Product Dimensions: 23L x 16W x 20H Centimeters

Pros Cons Easy to handle Difficult to clean the insides Water gets heated quickly

7. Prestige Kettle The Prestige kettle for tea has a 1.5-litre capacity and is spill-proof. It may be used to brew kettle tea and coffee and boil water. With its single-touch lid locking, you can conveniently lock the lid so that it does not open fully and create a mess when pouring the contents. This kettle also has a power indicator light and an automated shut-off function. It also offers a one-touch lid-locking mechanism for further protection. Specifications Brand: Prestige Capacity:1.5 litres Material: Stainless Steel Colour: Red Wattage: 1500 Watts Product Dimensions: 26L x 21W x 21H cm

Pros Cons Beautiful, attractive design and colour The outer material is thin and can burn the skin Quick boiling and quite efficient

8. Solara Premium Electric Kettle Large The inside pot of the Solara electric kettle is made of 304 food-grade stainless steel, and the exterior is brushed stainless steel. The buried heating components in this 1500W electric kettle allow it to boil up to 1.0 litres of liquids in 5 to 7 minutes. This water boiler kettle can automatically cut off when boiling water, owing to the superior British Strix thermostat controlling technology. It also has boiling-dry protection. This electric kettle is UL certified and made of BPA-free food-grade material. Its cool touch handles, quick-release button, and pop-up lid safeguard against accidental burns. In addition, Solara has its own Home Mobile app with eBooks and healthy recipes that can be made with this kettle. Specifications Brand: SOLARA Capacity: 1.2 litres Material: Stainless Steel Colour: White Wattage: 1500 Watts Product Dimensions: 29.7L x 21.8W x 22H cm

Pros Cons The body of the kettle does not get heated It is not noise-less. It has a premium finish for a better look.

9. Butterfly Ekn Electric Kettle The Butterfly kettles for tea has a 1.5-litre capacity with a 360-degree swirl base for improved kettle placement even in smaller areas. This electric kettle can brew tea, make coffee, and boil water. This water boiler kettle features a Spout filter that makes it easy to pour liquids once they have boiled. It contains an auto shut-off mechanism and a dry-boil protection feature. The handle provides a comfortable grip to keep the kettle from tipping due to heat. Specifications Brand: Butterfly Capacity: 1.5 litres Material: Stainless Steel Colour: Silver with black Wattage: 1500 Watts Product Dimensions: 19.5L x 15.2W x 21H cm

Pros Cons This electric kettle is durable and efficient The kettle is not as durable owing to the electric circuits The power consumption is low

10. WIPRO VESTA ELECTRIC KETTLE Wipro Vesta electric kettle has a touch function and a double layer of exterior body protection. The interior stainless-steel body is protected on three levels: steam sensor, dry boil protection, and overheat protection. This water boiler kettle can quickly boil water for 5-6 people and brew tea, coffee, or instant noodles/soup. It also has an easy-to-use Pirouette base with 360-degree agility. Specifications Brand: Wipro Capacity: 1.8 litres Material: Stainless Steel Colour: Black Wattage: 1500 Watts Product Dimensions: 20.3L x 16.5W x 23.3H Centimeters

Pros Cons Decent cord length It has some design defects that might make the kettle wobble Heats 2-3 cups of water quickly

Price of kettles at a glance:

Product Price KENT 16052 Rs. 2000 PIGEON Rs. 1395 TESORA Rs. 1850 MILTON GO ELECTRO Rs. 1599 AGARO Rs. 1699 AMAZON BASICS Rs. 1099 PRESTIGE Rs. 1245 SOLARA Rs. 2299 BUTTERFLY Rs. 1111 WIPRO VESTA Rs. 1999

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Kent It is an elegant glass electric kettle that is quite durable Blue LED light for on and off which makes it easier to check Better heat retention for more prolonged warmth of liquids PIGEON This water boiler kettle boils water rapidly and more efficiently The structure of the kettle is broader so that it is easier to clean It can cook and boil various things easily TESORA It has an automatic shut–off feature to protect from overheating A sturdy finish and sleek finish makes the kitchen look better A 360 – degree cordless swivel for portability MILTON GO ELECTRO Features a convenient spout for easy pouring of liquids This water boiler kettle has a stainless-steel body that can heat the water in just two minutes It has a capacity of 2 litres and can boil water without leakage. AGARO It has a broad aperture for ease of pouring liquids It can be used to boil multiple things, from eggs to noodles It has a glass lid for an elegant look, as well as more access AMAZON BASICS The interior body is made from premium raw material Lightweight and easy–to–handle electric kettle It has a heat–resistant and cool–touch plastic handle for safety PRESTIGE Attractive design with a bright red colour It has a spill-proof feature to create zero mess when unattended It comes with a one-touch lid-locking feature for safety SOLARA Made with 304 – grade stainless steel Has a superior British Strix thermostat controlling technology This kettle is UL certified and made of BPA-free food grade material BUTTERFLY It has an auto shut–off feature to reduce the risk of burnt bottom It has a spout that works as a filter and a wide mouth for better pouring in of liquids It consumes less power and is very durable WIPRO VESTA It has a cool touch function enabled It comes with a double layer of protection on the exterior body to use the touch function more efficiently Quick heating for making kettle tea for 3-4 people at single-use

Best value for money The Butterfly water boiler kettle is the best value–for–money kettle compared to other kettles on the list. This electric kettle has all the basic features like auto–off or shut-off when the water has boiled, but in addition, it is lightweight, easy to use and consumes less power than other kettles at the same price. The wide mouth and the structure of this water boiler kettle make it easier to clean. This is priced at Rs. 1111, which is quite an affordable price range for all its features. Best overall The Solara water boiler kettle is one of the top 10 water boilers for quick heating owing to the 1500 W power. It has food grade stainless steel interior and is UL certified. This electric kettle can heat a litre of water in a couple of minutes and automatically cuts off when the water is boiling. It also offers a cool touch handle, quick–release button, and pop–up the lid to safeguard against accidental burns, which makes it the best overall water boiler kettle. How to buy a kettles Several types of water boiler kettles are available in the market as they are needed in the kitchen. So, there are a few factors to consider while purchasing a kettle: What is the capacity of the kettle? Kettles come in various sizes, varying from 1 litre to 50 litres. Choose the one that is apt for your kitchen and home needs. What type of operations does the kettle have? Nowadays, electric kettles, as well as stovetop kettles, are available for purchase. Electric kettles are faster and more energy efficient. However, stovetop kettles can be used anywhere with any stove. Does the kettle have temperature control? Some water boiler kettles have temperature control features that allow you to heat water to a specific temperature, which is ideal for making kettle tea and coffee. Are there any safety features in the kettle? One must invest in kettles with automatic shut-off and boil-dry protection to avoid any accidents inside the house. How to clean the kettle? As the kettle will be used frequently for many purposes, it is better to look for a water boiler kettle that is easy to clean. Which brand? Lastly, always purchase kettles of a renowned brand, and check the product's warranty before you cash out of your cart.