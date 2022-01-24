13-inch laptops: Portability and utility are the biggest strengths here

Laptops are no longer considered a luxury item. From students, school and college, personal users, business users to multimedia professionals, all need one.

However, each of these class of people have different needs from their laptop. Students, particularly in high school and college, need laptops that have sufficiently big screens but are small and light enough to be portable. They basically need a device that they can use in college and yet be small enough to be carried in their backpack or can be carried on a cycle.

13-inch laptops are the perfect pick for them. This category of laptops are preferred even by business travellers. The portability coupled with efficiency scores big for them too.

In case you are keen on owning such a machine, then we have shortlisted some laptops for you. Hewlett-Packard and ASUS seem to be favourite brands working?? in this segment. Take a look at their laptops.

1) HP Pavilion 13 11th Gen Intel Core i5 13.3 inches Ultra Thin FHD Business Laptop



B08V5WLM62

This laptop is ideally suited for business professionals. On Amazon, it is available in natural silver colour with built-in Alexa. At 1.24 kgs, it is easy to carry around.

Some features:

1) Display: 13.3- Inch FHD

2) Operating system: Windows 10 Home

3) Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7

4) Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019

5) Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels

6) RAM: 16 GB

7) Hard drive:‎ 512 GB



2) ASUS Zenbook 13 Intel Core i5-1135G7 11th Gen 13.3 inches OLED FHD OLED, Business Laptop



B09CCQWC66

This laptop is available in two colours - pine gray and lilac mist. It also comes in two configurations - 8 GB and 16 GB. For this discussion, we have taken Pine Grey, 8 GB machine.

Some features:

1) Display : 13.3-inch FHD

2) Operating system: Windows 10 Home

3) Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7

4) Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels

5) RAM: 8 GB

6) SSD: 512 GB



3) HP Pavilion Aero AMD Ryzen 5 13.3 inches WUXGA Ultra-Thin and Light Laptop



B098NQQVT2

This laptop is available in two colours - pale rose gold and natural silver. For this discussion, we have considered the former.



Some features:

1) Display: 13.3 inches

2) Operating system: Windows 10 Home

3) Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

4) RAM: 16GB

5) SSD: 512GB

6) Resolution: 1920 x 1200 pixels



4) ASUS ZenBook 13(2021) Intel Core i5-1135G7



B09G9Y56X3

This is a thin laptop. The device is part of UX325EA-KG512TS series of ASUS. This too is easy to carry around as it weighs only 1.17 kg.

Some features:

1) Display: 13.3-inch

2) Operating system: Windows 10 Home

3) Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7

4) RAM: 16 GB

5) SSD: 512 GB

6) Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels



